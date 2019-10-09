October 10,2019
Tokai Rika to Exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (Head Office: Oguchi-cho,Niwa-gun, Aichi, Japan. Kenji Miura, President) is to exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition hall and is open to the general public from Friday, October 25 to Monday, November 4.
The automotive industry finds itself in the midst of substantial changes, and both lifestyles and values are becoming increasingly diversified. Moving forward, we are striving to become even closer to people, and create new value through free thinking unfettered by past concepts and approaches.
Under the theme, "Bridging the human experience and mobility," we are showcasing proposals for the forthcoming mobility society through a future cockpit mockup and some of our latest products.
-
Main exhibits
-
-
Future cockpit mockup
This mock-up demonstrates a user experience (UX)-centered interactive interface between people and mobility realized through sensory communication.
-
-
Products
-
-
Armrest integrated touch pad*
-
This product was developed to ensure stable operation while driving and convenience in various situations.
-
Comfort & safety seatbelt*
-
This seatbelt enhances comfort through motors to achieve a better fitting, and ensures safety and peace of mind through notifications and warnings to occupants.
-
Next-generationdoor entry image recognition system
-
This system combines smartphone key technology with image recognition to provide a personalized service. It also supports smooth entry into the vehicle by allowing users to open the door using gestures.
-
Integrated camera monitor system for autonomous vehicles
-
This system features on the e-Palette of Toyota Motor Corporation (2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games edition), and shows an integrated view of the rear and sides of the vehicle.
-
Steering touch controller
-
-
GUI(Graphical User Interface) adapted to different types of users and tactile feedback make the controller easy to read and use
-
Products (a) and (b) are also adopted on the near-future MX191 model displayed by Toyota Boshoku booth.
-
Venue
Booth W4111, East Halls 3 and 4, Tokyo Big Sight
