Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokai Rika Co., Ltd.    6995   JP3566600007

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.

(6995)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tokai Rika : to Exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 09:41pm EDT

October 10,2019

Tokai Rika to Exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (Head Office: Oguchi-cho,Niwa-gun, Aichi, Japan. Kenji Miura, President) is to exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition hall and is open to the general public from Friday, October 25 to Monday, November 4.

The automotive industry finds itself in the midst of substantial changes, and both lifestyles and values are becoming increasingly diversified. Moving forward, we are striving to become even closer to people, and create new value through free thinking unfettered by past concepts and approaches.

Under the theme, "Bridging the human experience and mobility," we are showcasing proposals for the forthcoming mobility society through a future cockpit mockup and some of our latest products.

  • Main exhibits
    1. Future cockpit mockup
      This mock-up demonstrates a user experience (UX)-centered interactive interface between people and mobility realized through sensory communication.
    1. Products
      1. Armrest integrated touch pad*

      2. This product was developed to ensure stable operation while driving and convenience in various situations.
      3. Comfort & safety seatbelt*

      4. This seatbelt enhances comfort through motors to achieve a better fitting, and ensures safety and peace of mind through notifications and warnings to occupants.
      5. Next-generationdoor entry image recognition system

      6. This system combines smartphone key technology with image recognition to provide a personalized service. It also supports smooth entry into the vehicle by allowing users to open the door using gestures.
      7. Integrated camera monitor system for autonomous vehicles

      8. This system features on the e-Palette of Toyota Motor Corporation (2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games edition), and shows an integrated view of the rear and sides of the vehicle.
      9. Steering touch controller

        • GUI(Graphical User Interface) adapted to different types of users and tactile feedback make the controller easy to read and use
        • Products (a) and (b) are also adopted on the near-future MX191 model displayed by Toyota Boshoku booth.
  • Venue

Booth W4111, East Halls 3 and 4, Tokyo Big Sight

Disclaimer

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 01:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.
09:41pTOKAI RIKA : to Exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019
PU
09/27TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/27TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018Autoliv sets aside $210 million to cover European cartel investigation
RE
2018TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017EU fines five car airbag, seatbelt suppliers over cartel
RE
2017TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 509 B
EBIT 2020 28 671 M
Net income 2020 20 979 M
Finance 2020 49 725 M
Yield 2020 3,63%
P/E ratio 2020 7,92x
P/E ratio 2021 7,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 165 B
Technical analysis trends TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 832,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 812,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenji Miura President & Representative Director
Kouji Buma Senior MD & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kouki Sato Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Kazuhiko Noguchi Senior MD & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Tanaka Senior MD & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD.2.43%1 549
CUMMINS INC.14.59%24 117
RHEINMETALL48.07%5 377
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-7.88%2 550
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-14.79%2 500
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-33.74%2 183
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group