October 10,2019

Tokai Rika to Exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD. (Head Office: Oguchi-cho,Niwa-gun, Aichi, Japan. Kenji Miura, President) is to exhibit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition hall and is open to the general public from Friday, October 25 to Monday, November 4.

The automotive industry finds itself in the midst of substantial changes, and both lifestyles and values are becoming increasingly diversified. Moving forward, we are striving to become even closer to people, and create new value through free thinking unfettered by past concepts and approaches.

Under the theme, "Bridging the human experience and mobility," we are showcasing proposals for the forthcoming mobility society through a future cockpit mockup and some of our latest products.