Tokai Tokyo Financial : Appoints Maya Yoshida, Professional Football Player as New Brand Ambassador

August 24, 2018

Tokai Tokyo Financial Group Appoints Maya Yoshida, Professional Football Player as New Brand Ambassador

We, Tokai Tokyo Financial Group (hereafter referred to as "TTFG"), are pleased to announce that we will enter into an advertisement contract with Mr. Maya Yoshida, a professional football (soccer) player, and retained Mr. Yoshida as our brand ambassador aiming to reach next-generation customers.

At the age of 12, Mr. Yoshida passed a trial for Nagoya Grampus Youth Selection and later, he had played in Nagoya until 2009. Then, he moved overseas, and he currently belongs to Southampton FC of the England Premier League. He also plays as one of the key members of the Japan national football team drawing wide global attention.

With its home market in Tokai region and globally knit network, we, TTFG, deepen cooperative ties with regional financial institutions and expand securities business.

We superimpose the image of our aspiration, "New Age's Flag Bearer" over Mr. Yoshida with his Nagoya connection and excellent track record as a leader for the teams both in Japan and overseas. This is the reason why we selected him as our brand ambassador.

We plan to have him appear in various advertisements with a focus on the services and products catering to next-generation customers. We, TTFG, hope that Mr. Yoshida will help us capture the interest in asset formation from a broad array of potential customers.

Mr. Tateaki Ishida, President & CEO of Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings (left) and Mr. Maya Yoshida (right)

Profile of Mr. Maya Yoshida

 Born in Nagasaki prefecture in 1988.

 Passed a trial for Nagoya Grampus Youth Selection at the age of 12, and subsequently settled in Nagoya.

 Promoted to the top team of Nagoya Grampus in 2007.

 Joined VVV Venlo of the Dutch first division league in 2009.

 Belongs to Southampton FC of the England Premier League since 2012,

 He is now the one and only Japanese player in a center-back position playing in England.

Japan National Football Team:

 Played in two Olympic Games: the Beijing 2008 Olympics, and the London 2012 Olympics as an over-the-age quota player. Led the team as a captain in the London Olympics, and earned fourth place.

 Earned his first call-up to the Japan national football team as the "A" Representative in 2009, and has been playing a key defense role since then.

 Participated in the 2014 World Cup Brazil Games, and the 2018 World Cup Russia Games. At the World Cup Russia Games, achieved his first World Cup victory against Colombia, and also made a major contribution to the Japan national football team's entry into the final tournament.

