Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.    8616   JP3577600004

TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(8616)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokai Tokyo Financial : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2019)

October 30, 2019

Company Name:

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Stock Listings:

First sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

8616

URL: http://www.tokaitokyo-fh.jp/

Representative:

Tateaki Ishida, President & CEO

Contact:

Yasuyoshi Oomi

General Manager - Finance Planning Department

Telephone: +81-(0)3-3517-8391

Expected date for submission of quarterly report:

November 12, 2019

Scheduled day of commencing dividend payment:

November 22, 2019

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes

Quarterly results briefing planned:

Yes (for financial analysts and institutional investors)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

(1) Consolidated Results of Operation

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)

Operating revenue

Net operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

September 30,2019

28,638

(20.1)

27,695

(20.2)

(3,017)

(2,532)

644

(78.9)

September 30,2018

35,842

(10.0)

34,714

(10.3)

3,066

(54.9)

3,985

(51.7)

3,060

(82.0)

(Note) Comprehensive income

Six-month period ended September 30, 2019: (234) million yen [-]

Six-month period ended September 30, 2018: 2,381 million yen [(86.6%)]

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Six months ended

yen

yen

September 30,2019

2.56

September 30,2018

11.85

11.84

(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

million yen

million yen

%

yen

September 30,2019

1,099,401

160,813

14.3

631.12

March 31,2019

1,391,076

164,300

11.6

625.05

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

September 30, 2019: 156,749 million yen

March 31, 2019:

161,491 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

(Base date)

End of

End of

End of

End of year

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Fiscal year

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Ended March 31, 2019

12.00

4.00

16.00

Ending March 31, 2020

4.00

Ending March 31, 2020

(Forecast)

(Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None

2) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 has not been determined.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

The Group operates principally in the financial instruments business, and its operating results are likely to be affected by market fluctuations. Due to such nature of its business and consequential difficulty in predicting its performance, the Group does not disclose the forecast of operating results.

  • Notes
    1. Important Changes in Subsidiaries during the Term (Changes Pursuant to the Subsidiaries that Lead to a Change in the Scope of

Consolidation): Yes

New : None

Exclusion : 1 company ( Takagi Securities Co.,Ltd. )

  1. Application of Special Accounting Treatments in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates and Retrospective Restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
    3. Change in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None
  4. Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the term including treasury shares

As of September 30, 2019:

260,582,115

As of March 31, 2019:

270,582,115

2)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the term

As of September 30, 2019:

12,215,839

As of March 31, 2019:

12,215,435

3)

Average number of shares outstanding (for the six months)

Six months ended September 30, 2019: 251,983,758

Six months ended September 30, 2018: 258,357,441

  • This consolidated financial summary is exempt from certified public accountant and audit corporations
  • Note to proper use of forecast of operating results and other special remarks

Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 have not been determined because it is difficult to forecast operating results, as described similarly in "3.Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019.''

* How to view supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings will be available on both Timely Disclosure network and our website on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

47,920

66,561

Cash segregated as deposits

42,030

38,421

Cash segregated as deposits for customers

41,400

37,600

Cash segregated as deposits for others

630

821

Trading products

657,524

479,309

Trading securities and other

654,224

474,343

Derivatives

3,300

4,965

Margin transaction assets

49,406

50,308

Loans on margin transactions

30,929

26,036

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin

18,477

24,271

transactions

Loans secured by securities

492,858

358,935

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed

39,663

30,641

Loans on Gensaki transactions

453,194

328,294

Advances paid

3,412

147

Short-term guarantee deposits

14,927

15,049

Short-term loans receivable

219

556

Accrued income

2,820

2,386

Other

12,442

17,105

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(30)

(28)

Total current assets

1,323,532

1,028,754

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12,037

12,803

Intangible assets

5,218

5,016

Investments and other assets

50,288

52,826

Investment securities

42,090

43,891

Long-term guarantee deposits

4,608

4,139

Deferred tax assets

33

986

Net defined benefit asset

2,397

2,573

Other

1,526

1,597

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(366)

(362)

Total non-current assets

67,544

70,646

Total assets

1,391,076

1,099,401

- 1 -

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trading products

546,499

346,493

Trading securities and other

540,357

339,954

Derivatives

6,142

6,539

Trade date accrual

15,973

9,353

Margin transaction liabilities

11,655

13,915

Borrowings on margin transactions

9,627

9,115

Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions

2,028

4,799

Loans payable secured by securities

345,299

275,481

Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities

17,788

18,757

Borrowings on Gensaki transactions

327,510

256,724

Deposits received

34,723

35,046

Guarantee deposits received

9,733

10,734

Short-term loans payable

123,967

100,120

Short-term bonds payable

16,000

17,000

Current portion of bonds

24,443

25,106

Income taxes payable

348

562

Provision for bonuses

2,016

1,104

Other

7,065

5,016

Total current liabilities

1,137,726

839,936

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

17,573

12,409

Long-term loans payable

68,129

81,919

Deferred tax liabilities

388

91

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

75

49

Net defined benefit liability

191

185

Other

2,073

3,376

Total non-current liabilities

88,431

98,033

Reserves under special laws

Reserve for financial products transaction liabilities

618

618

Total reserves under special laws

618

618

Total liabilities

1,226,776

938,587

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

36,000

36,000

Capital urplus

28,961

24,629

Retained earnings

100,540

100,151

Treasury shares

(6,183)

(5,291)

Total shareholders' equity

159,318

155,489

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,077

475

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(405)

(525)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,500

1,309

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,172

1,259

Share acquisition rights

539

596

Non-controlling interests

2,268

3,467

Total net assets

164,300

160,813

Total liabilities and net assets

1,391,076

1,099,401

- 2 -

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
    (Six months ended September 30)

(Unit: million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Operating revenue

Commission received Commission to consignees

Commission for underwriting, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors

Fee for offering, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors

14,736

13,275

5,895

4,968

518

432

3,389

3,145

Other fees received

4,933

4,728

Net trading income

19,258

13,870

Financial revenue

1,848

1,492

Total operating revenue

35,842

28,638

Financial expenses

1,128

943

Net operating revenue

34,714

27,695

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Trading related expenses

6,145

5,577

Personnel expenses

15,023

14,140

Real estate expenses

3,699

3,904

Office cost

3,962

3,931

Depreciation

1,072

1,488

Taxes and dues

659

687

Other

1,085

984

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

31,648

30,713

Operating income (loss)

3,066

(3,017)

Non-operating income

Dividend income

266

221

Rent income

245

231

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

415

Gain on investments in partnership

71

183

Other

104

278

Total non-operating income

1,103

915

Non-operating expenses

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

219

Loss on investments in partnership

75

96

Foreign exchange losses

55

47

Other

52

67

Total non-operating expenses

183

430

Ordinary income (loss)

3,985

(2,532)

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLD
10/29TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL : Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Endi..
PU
10/29TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended..
PU
09/27TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/18TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL : Projected Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending Ma..
PU
09/06TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL : Determination of Details of Issuance of Stock Acquisitio..
PU
07/31TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the three months end..
PU
07/31TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL : Financial Highlights for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Endi..
PU
07/11TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL : Completion of Share Repurchase and Retirement Date of Tr..
PU
07/01TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL : Appointment of Chief Health Officer and Well-Being Ambas..
PU
07/01TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL : Interim Result of Share Repurchase
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 80 500 M
EBIT 2020 9 300 M
Net income 2020 9 600 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,71%
P/E ratio 2020 8,31x
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 73 655 M
Technical analysis trends TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 740,00  JPY
Last Close Price 309,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 139%
Spread / Average Target 139%
Spread / Lowest Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tateaki Ishida President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Ohno Executive Officer & Manager-Financial Planning
Fumito Hirose Manager-Information Technology & Business Planning
Masato Okajima Director
Hiroshi Maezono Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-32.97%680
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.28.24%78 295
MORGAN STANLEY18.13%76 068
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-0.12%54 222
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY37.79%35 500
HUATAI SECURITIES9.38%21 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group