Tokai Tokyo Financial : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the six months ended September 30, 2019)

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes
Quarterly results briefing planned:
Yes (for financial analysts and institutional investors)
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
(1) Consolidated Results of Operation
(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)
Operating revenue
Net operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
September 30,2019
28,638
(20.1)
27,695
(20.2)
(3,017)
－
(2,532)
－
644
(78.9)
September 30,2018
35,842
(10.0)
34,714
(10.3)
3,066
(54.9)
3,985
(51.7)
3,060
(82.0)
(Note) Comprehensive income
Six-month period ended September 30, 2019: (234) million yen [-]
Six-month period ended September 30, 2018: 2,381 million yen [(86.6%)]
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Six months ended
yen
yen
September 30,2019
2.56
－
September 30,2018
11.85
11.84
(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
million yen
million yen
%
yen
September 30,2019
1,099,401
160,813
14.3
631.12
March 31,2019
1,391,076
164,300
11.6
625.05
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
September 30, 2019: 156,749 million yen
March 31, 2019:
161,491 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
(Base date)
End of
End of
End of
End of year
Annual
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Fiscal year
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Ended March 31, 2019
－
12.00
－
4.00
16.00
Ending March 31, 2020
－
4.00
Ending March 31, 2020
－
－
－
(Forecast)
(Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None
2) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 has not been determined.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
The Group operates principally in the financial instruments business, and its operating results are likely to be affected by market fluctuations. Due to such nature of its business and consequential difficulty in predicting its performance, the Group does not disclose the forecast of operating results.
Notes
Important Changes in Subsidiaries during the Term (Changes Pursuant to the Subsidiaries that Lead to a Change in the Scope of
Consolidation): Yes
New : None
Exclusion : 1 company ( Takagi Securities Co.,Ltd. )
Application of Special Accounting Treatments in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates and Retrospective Restatements
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
Change in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the term including treasury shares
As of September 30, 2019:
260,582,115
As of March 31, 2019:
270,582,115
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the term
As of September 30, 2019:
12,215,839
As of March 31, 2019:
12,215,435
3)
Average number of shares outstanding (for the six months)
Six months ended September 30, 2019: 251,983,758
Six months ended September 30, 2018: 258,357,441
This consolidated financial summary is exempt from certified public accountant and audit corporations
Note to proper use of forecast of operating results and other special remarks
Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 have not been determined because it is difficult to forecast operating results, as described similarly in "3.Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019.''
* How to view supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings
Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings will be available on both Timely Disclosure network and our website on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
47,920
66,561
Cash segregated as deposits
42,030
38,421
Cash segregated as deposits for customers
41,400
37,600
Cash segregated as deposits for others
630
821
Trading products
657,524
479,309
Trading securities and other
654,224
474,343
Derivatives
3,300
4,965
Margin transaction assets
49,406
50,308
Loans on margin transactions
30,929
26,036
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin
18,477
24,271
transactions
Loans secured by securities
492,858
358,935
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed
39,663
30,641
Loans on Gensaki transactions
453,194
328,294
Advances paid
3,412
147
Short-term guarantee deposits
14,927
15,049
Short-term loans receivable
219
556
Accrued income
2,820
2,386
Other
12,442
17,105
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(30)
(28)
Total current assets
1,323,532
1,028,754
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12,037
12,803
Intangible assets
5,218
5,016
Investments and other assets
50,288
52,826
Investment securities
42,090
43,891
Long-term guarantee deposits
4,608
4,139
Deferred tax assets
33
986
Net defined benefit asset
2,397
2,573
Other
1,526
1,597
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(366)
(362)
Total non-current assets
67,544
70,646
Total assets
1,391,076
1,099,401
- 1 -
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trading products
546,499
346,493
Trading securities and other
540,357
339,954
Derivatives
6,142
6,539
Trade date accrual
15,973
9,353
Margin transaction liabilities
11,655
13,915
Borrowings on margin transactions
9,627
9,115
Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions
2,028
4,799
Loans payable secured by securities
345,299
275,481
Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities
17,788
18,757
Borrowings on Gensaki transactions
327,510
256,724
Deposits received
34,723
35,046
Guarantee deposits received
9,733
10,734
Short-term loans payable
123,967
100,120
Short-term bonds payable
16,000
17,000
Current portion of bonds
24,443
25,106
Income taxes payable
348
562
Provision for bonuses
2,016
1,104
Other
7,065
5,016
Total current liabilities
1,137,726
839,936
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
17,573
12,409
Long-term loans payable
68,129
81,919
Deferred tax liabilities
388
91
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
75
49
Net defined benefit liability
191
185
Other
2,073
3,376
Total non-current liabilities
88,431
98,033
Reserves under special laws
Reserve for financial products transaction liabilities
618
618
Total reserves under special laws
618
618
Total liabilities
1,226,776
938,587
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
36,000
36,000
Capital ｓurplus
28,961
24,629
Retained earnings
100,540
100,151
Treasury shares
(6,183)
(5,291)
Total shareholders' equity
159,318
155,489
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,077
475
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(405)
(525)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,500
1,309
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,172
1,259
Share acquisition rights
539
596
Non-controlling interests
2,268
3,467
Total net assets
164,300
160,813
Total liabilities and net assets
1,391,076
1,099,401
- 2 -
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Six months ended September 30)
(Unit: million yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Operating revenue
Commission received Commission to consignees
Commission for underwriting, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors
Fee for offering, secondary distribution and solicitation for selling and others for professional investors
14,736
13,275
5,895
4,968
518
432
3,389
3,145
Other fees received
4,933
4,728
Net trading income
19,258
13,870
Financial revenue
1,848
1,492
Total operating revenue
35,842
28,638
Financial expenses
1,128
943
Net operating revenue
34,714
27,695
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Trading related expenses
6,145
5,577
Personnel expenses
15,023
14,140
Real estate expenses
3,699
3,904
Office cost
3,962
3,931
Depreciation
1,072
1,488
Taxes and dues
659
687
Other
1,085
984
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
31,648
30,713
Operating income (loss)
3,066
(3,017)
Non-operating income
Dividend income
266
221
Rent income
245
231
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
415
－
Gain on investments in partnership
71
183
Other
104
278
Total non-operating income
1,103
915
Non-operating expenses
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
－
219
Loss on investments in partnership
75
96
Foreign exchange losses
55
47
Other
52
67
Total non-operating expenses
183
430
Ordinary income (loss)
3,985
(2,532)
- 3 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:01:06 UTC