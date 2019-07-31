Tokai Tokyo Financial : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the three months ended June 30, 2019)

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes
Quarterly results briefing planned:
None
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
(1) Consolidated Results of Operation
(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)
Operating revenue
Net operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
June 30,2019
13,482
(24.5)
12,992
(24.7)
(2,883)
－
(2,666)
－
256
(83.5)
June 30,2018
17,855
(8.8)
17,244
(8.9)
1,479
(52.6)
2,138
(45.6)
1,554
(88.2)
(Note) Comprehensive income
Three-month period ended June 30, 2019:
(199) million yen [-]
Three-month period ended June 30, 2018:
1,160 million yen [(91.9%)]
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Three months ended
yen
yen
June 30,2019
1.00
－
June 30,2018
6.02
6.01
(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
million yen
million yen
%
yen
June 30,2019
1,182,161
160,235
13.3
629.39
March 31,2019
1,391,076
164,300
11.6
625.05
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
June 30, 2019:
157,408 million yen
March 31, 2019:
161,491 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
(Base date)
End of
End of
End of
End of year
Annual
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Fiscal year
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Ended March 31, 2019
－
12.00
－
4.00
16.00
Ending March 31, 2020
－
Ending March 31, 2020
－
－
－
－
(Forecast)
(Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None
2) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 has not been determined.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
The Group operates principally in the financial instruments business, and its operating results are likely to be affected by market fluctuations. Due to such nature of its business and consequential difficulty in predicting its performance, the Group does not disclose the forecast of operating results.
Notes
Important Changes in Subsidiaries during the Term (Changes Pursuant to the Subsidiaries that Lead to a Change in the Scope of
Consolidation): None
New : None
Exclusion : None
Application of Special Accounting Treatments in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates and Retrospective Restatements
Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
Change in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the term including treasury shares
As of June 30, 2019:
270,582,115
As of March 31, 2019:
270,582,115
2)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the term
As of June 30, 2019:
20,483,366
As of March 31, 2019:
12,215,435
3)
Average number of shares outstanding (for the three months)
Three months ended June 30, 2019: 255,640,958
Three months ended June 30, 2018: 258,356,463
This consolidated financial summary is exempt from certified public accountant and audit corporations
Note to proper use of forecast of operating results and other special remarks
Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 have not been determined because it is difficult to forecast operating results, as described similarly in "3.Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019.''
* How to view supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings
Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings will be available on both Timely Disclosure network and our website on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
47,920
62,976
Cash segregated as deposits
42,030
40,769
Cash segregated as deposits for customers
41,400
39,400
Cash segregated as deposits for others
630
1,369
Trading products
657,524
497,312
Trading securities and other
654,224
493,272
Derivatives
3,300
4,039
Trade date accrual
－
22,205
Margin transaction assets
49,406
48,034
Loans on margin transactions
30,929
27,172
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin
18,477
20,862
transactions
Loans secured by securities
492,858
404,006
Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed
39,663
32,822
Loans on Gensaki transactions
453,194
371,184
Advances paid
3,412
343
Short-term guarantee deposits
14,927
14,144
Short-term loans receivable
219
369
Short-term investment securities
－
10,074
Accrued income
2,820
2,290
Other
12,442
8,759
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(30)
(27)
Total current assets
1,323,532
1,111,259
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
12,037
12,755
Intangible assets
5,218
5,066
Investments and other assets
50,288
53,079
Investment securities
42,090
43,746
Long-term guarantee deposits
4,608
5,137
Deferred tax assets
33
614
Net defined benefit asset
2,397
2,485
Other
1,526
1,457
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(366)
(363)
Total non-current assets
67,544
70,901
Total assets
1,391,076
1,182,161
(Unit: million yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trading products
546,499
326,057
Trading securities and other
540,357
319,216
Derivatives
6,142
6,841
Trade date accrual
15,973
－
Margin transaction liabilities
11,655
10,554
Borrowings on margin transactions
9,627
7,769
Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions
2,028
2,785
Loans payable secured by securities
345,299
365,451
Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities
17,788
20,413
Borrowings on Gensaki transactions
327,510
345,038
Deposits received
34,723
38,481
Guarantee deposits received
9,733
9,672
Short-term loans payable
123,967
125,630
Short-term bonds payable
16,000
20,000
Current portion of bonds
24,443
25,702
Income taxes payable
348
226
Provision for bonuses
2,016
720
Other
7,065
6,596
Total current liabilities
1,137,726
929,095
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
17,573
16,346
Long-term loans payable
68,129
72,624
Deferred tax liabilities
388
50
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
75
91
Net defined benefit liability
191
188
Other
2,073
2,909
Total non-current liabilities
88,431
92,211
Reserves under special laws
Reserve for financial products transaction liabilities
618
618
Total reserves under special laws
618
618
Total liabilities
1,226,776
1,021,925
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
36,000
36,000
Capital surplus
28,961
28,961
Retained earnings
100,540
99,763
Treasury shares
(6,183)
(9,038)
Total shareholders' equity
159,318
155,686
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,077
649
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(405)
(345)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
1,500
1,418
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
2,172
1,722
Share acquisition rights
539
571
Non-controlling interests
2,268
2,255
Total net assets
164,300
160,235
Total liabilities and net assets
1,391,076
1,182,161
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Three months ended June 30)
(Unit: million yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
Operating revenue
Commission received
7,330
6,352
Commission to consignees
3,157
2,371
Commission for underwriting, secondary distribution and
299
231
solicitation for selling and others for professional investors
Fee for offering, secondary distribution and solicitation for
1,595
1,624
selling and others for professional investors
Other fees received
2,278
2,126
Net trading income
9,674
6,564
Financial revenue
850
565
Total operating revenue
17,855
13,482
Financial expenses
611
490
Net operating revenue
17,244
12,992
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Trading related expenses
3,183
2,867
Personnel expenses
7,422
7,412
Real estate expenses
1,766
2,089
Office cost
1,945
1,883
Depreciation
532
715
Taxes and dues
321
321
Other
593
586
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
15,765
15,875
Operating income (loss)
1,479
(2,883)
Non-operating income
Dividend income
214
110
Rent income
144
116
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
325
－
Gain on investments in partnership
－
3
Other
51
171
Total non-operating income
735
401
Non-operating expenses
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
－
137
Loss on investments in partnership
0
5
Foreign exchange losses
42
－
Other
33
41
Total non-operating expenses
76
184
Ordinary income (loss)
2,138
(2,666)
