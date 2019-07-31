Tokai Tokyo Financial : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the three months ended June 30, 2019)

Log in
Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

Consolidated Financial Summary (for the three months ended June 30, 2019)

July 31, 2019

Company Name:

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Stock Listings:

First sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

8616

URL: http://www.tokaitokyo-fh.jp/

Representative:

Tateaki Ishida, President & CEO

Contact:

Yasuyoshi Oomi

General Manager - Finance Planning Department

Telephone: +81-(0)3-3517-8391

Expected date for submission of quarterly report:

August 13, 2019

Scheduled day of commencing dividend payment:

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes

Quarterly results briefing planned:

None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(1) Consolidated Results of Operation

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.)

Operating revenue

Net operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

June 30,2019

13,482

(24.5)

12,992

(24.7)

(2,883)

(2,666)

256

(83.5)

June 30,2018

17,855

(8.8)

17,244

(8.9)

1,479

(52.6)

2,138

(45.6)

1,554

(88.2)

(Note) Comprehensive income

Three-month period ended June 30, 2019:

(199) million yen [-]

Three-month period ended June 30, 2018:

1,160 million yen [(91.9%)]

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Three months ended

yen

yen

June 30,2019

1.00

June 30,2018

6.02

6.01

(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

million yen

million yen

%

yen

June 30,2019

1,182,161

160,235

13.3

629.39

March 31,2019

1,391,076

164,300

11.6

625.05

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

June 30, 2019:

157,408 million yen

March 31, 2019:

161,491 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

(Base date)

End of

End of

End of

End of year

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Fiscal year

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Ended March 31, 2019

12.00

4.00

16.00

Ending March 31, 2020

Ending March 31, 2020

(Forecast)

(Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None

2) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 has not been determined.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

The Group operates principally in the financial instruments business, and its operating results are likely to be affected by market fluctuations. Due to such nature of its business and consequential difficulty in predicting its performance, the Group does not disclose the forecast of operating results.

  • Notes
    1. Important Changes in Subsidiaries during the Term (Changes Pursuant to the Subsidiaries that Lead to a Change in the Scope of

Consolidation): None

New : None

Exclusion : None

  1. Application of Special Accounting Treatments in Preparing Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: None
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies or Estimates and Retrospective Restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than item 1) above: None
    3. Change in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None
  4. Number of Shares Issued (Common Stock)
    1. Number of shares issued at the end of the term including treasury shares

As of June 30, 2019:

270,582,115

As of March 31, 2019:

270,582,115

2)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the term

As of June 30, 2019:

20,483,366

As of March 31, 2019:

12,215,435

3)

Average number of shares outstanding (for the three months)

Three months ended June 30, 2019: 255,640,958

Three months ended June 30, 2018: 258,356,463

  • This consolidated financial summary is exempt from certified public accountant and audit corporations
  • Note to proper use of forecast of operating results and other special remarks

Dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 have not been determined because it is difficult to forecast operating results, as described similarly in "3.Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019.''

* How to view supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings

Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings will be available on both Timely Disclosure network and our website on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

47,920

62,976

Cash segregated as deposits

42,030

40,769

Cash segregated as deposits for customers

41,400

39,400

Cash segregated as deposits for others

630

1,369

Trading products

657,524

497,312

Trading securities and other

654,224

493,272

Derivatives

3,300

4,039

Trade date accrual

22,205

Margin transaction assets

49,406

48,034

Loans on margin transactions

30,929

27,172

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowing on margin

18,477

20,862

transactions

Loans secured by securities

492,858

404,006

Cash collateral pledged for securities borrowed

39,663

32,822

Loans on Gensaki transactions

453,194

371,184

Advances paid

3,412

343

Short-term guarantee deposits

14,927

14,144

Short-term loans receivable

219

369

Short-term investment securities

10,074

Accrued income

2,820

2,290

Other

12,442

8,759

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(30)

(27)

Total current assets

1,323,532

1,111,259

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

12,037

12,755

Intangible assets

5,218

5,066

Investments and other assets

50,288

53,079

Investment securities

42,090

43,746

Long-term guarantee deposits

4,608

5,137

Deferred tax assets

33

614

Net defined benefit asset

2,397

2,485

Other

1,526

1,457

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(366)

(363)

Total non-current assets

67,544

70,901

Total assets

1,391,076

1,182,161

(Unit: million yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trading products

546,499

326,057

Trading securities and other

540,357

319,216

Derivatives

6,142

6,841

Trade date accrual

15,973

Margin transaction liabilities

11,655

10,554

Borrowings on margin transactions

9,627

7,769

Cash received for securities lending on margin transactions

2,028

2,785

Loans payable secured by securities

345,299

365,451

Cash received on debt credit transaction of securities

17,788

20,413

Borrowings on Gensaki transactions

327,510

345,038

Deposits received

34,723

38,481

Guarantee deposits received

9,733

9,672

Short-term loans payable

123,967

125,630

Short-term bonds payable

16,000

20,000

Current portion of bonds

24,443

25,702

Income taxes payable

348

226

Provision for bonuses

2,016

720

Other

7,065

6,596

Total current liabilities

1,137,726

929,095

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

17,573

16,346

Long-term loans payable

68,129

72,624

Deferred tax liabilities

388

50

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

75

91

Net defined benefit liability

191

188

Other

2,073

2,909

Total non-current liabilities

88,431

92,211

Reserves under special laws

Reserve for financial products transaction liabilities

618

618

Total reserves under special laws

618

618

Total liabilities

1,226,776

1,021,925

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

36,000

36,000

Capital surplus

28,961

28,961

Retained earnings

100,540

99,763

Treasury shares

(6,183)

(9,038)

Total shareholders' equity

159,318

155,686

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,077

649

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(405)

(345)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,500

1,418

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

2,172

1,722

Share acquisition rights

539

571

Non-controlling interests

2,268

2,255

Total net assets

164,300

160,235

Total liabilities and net assets

1,391,076

1,182,161

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
    (Three months ended June 30)

(Unit: million yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

Operating revenue

Commission received

7,330

6,352

Commission to consignees

3,157

2,371

Commission for underwriting, secondary distribution and

299

231

solicitation for selling and others for professional investors

Fee for offering, secondary distribution and solicitation for

1,595

1,624

selling and others for professional investors

Other fees received

2,278

2,126

Net trading income

9,674

6,564

Financial revenue

850

565

Total operating revenue

17,855

13,482

Financial expenses

611

490

Net operating revenue

17,244

12,992

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Trading related expenses

3,183

2,867

Personnel expenses

7,422

7,412

Real estate expenses

1,766

2,089

Office cost

1,945

1,883

Depreciation

532

715

Taxes and dues

321

321

Other

593

586

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

15,765

15,875

Operating income (loss)

1,479

(2,883)

Non-operating income

Dividend income

214

110

Rent income

144

116

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

325

Gain on investments in partnership

3

Other

51

171

Total non-operating income

735

401

Non-operating expenses

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

137

Loss on investments in partnership

0

5

Foreign exchange losses

42

Other

33

41

Total non-operating expenses

76

184

Ordinary income (loss)

2,138

(2,666)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:09:04 UTC
