Tokai Tokyo Financial : Consolidated Financial Summary (for the three months ended June 30, 2019)

Member of the Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

Consolidated Financial Summary (for the three months ended June 30, 2019)

July 31, 2019

Company Name: Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. Stock Listings: First sections of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange Stock Code: 8616 URL: http://www.tokaitokyo-fh.jp/ Representative: Tateaki Ishida, President & CEO Contact: Yasuyoshi Oomi General Manager - Finance Planning Department Telephone: +81-(0)3-3517-8391 Expected date for submission of quarterly report: August 13, 2019 Scheduled day of commencing dividend payment: － Supplementary explanation documents for quarterly earnings: Yes Quarterly results briefing planned: None

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen and those in parentheses are negative figures.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(1) Consolidated Results of Operation (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.) Operating revenue Net operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % June 30,2019 13,482 (24.5) 12,992 (24.7) (2,883) － (2,666) － 256 (83.5) June 30,2018 17,855 (8.8) 17,244 (8.9) 1,479 (52.6) 2,138 (45.6) 1,554 (88.2)

(Note) Comprehensive income Three-month period ended June 30, 2019: (199) million yen [-] Three-month period ended June 30, 2018: 1,160 million yen [(91.9%)] Net income per share Diluted net income per share Three months ended yen yen June 30,2019 1.00 － June 30,2018 6.02 6.01

(Note) We post no figure of diluted net income per share as the Company has no potential stock that has dilution effect.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of million yen million yen % yen June 30,2019 1,182,161 160,235 13.3 629.39 March 31,2019 1,391,076 164,300 11.6 625.05 (Reference) Shareholders' equity June 30, 2019: 157,408 million yen March 31, 2019: 161,491 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share (Base date) End of End of End of End of year Annual first quarter second quarter third quarter Fiscal year yen yen yen yen yen Ended March 31, 2019 － 12.00 － 4.00 16.00 Ending March 31, 2020 － Ending March 31, 2020 － － － － (Forecast) (Note) 1) Revision to the dividend forecast that has been disclosed lastly: None 2) Dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 has not been determined.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2019 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)