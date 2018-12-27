Log in
TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (8616)
Tokai Tokyo Financial : Establishment of M&A Advisory Company “Pinnacle TT Solution” Specialized in Business Succession

12/27/2018 | 06:40am CET

Press Release

6-2, NIHONBASHI 3-CHOME, CHUO-KU, TOKYO 103-0027

JAPAN

Note: This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

We assume no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other form of damage arising from the translation.

(TSE, NSE: 8616) December 27, 2018

Establishment of M&A Advisory Company "Pinnacle TT Solution"

Specialized in Business Succession

We, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc., are pleased to announce that we are preparing to start the operation of Pinnacle TT Solution Inc. (President & Representative Director: Masaaki Takano, headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter referred to as "PTTS") in January 2019 with a concept to help small and medium-sized companies solve their business succession problems.

PTTS is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Inc., an M&A advisory service company that is, further, one of our consolidated subsidiaries. PTTS will provide advisory services specializing in business succession type of M&A, and it will set itself apart in providing the said services from the peers by differentiating approach to focus on customers' interests.

With the aim stated above, PTTS will operate with the people from Pinnacle Inc. as core staff who possess extensive experience in the advisory service, as well as the staff from Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.

While driving this operation forward, we will make the most of the collaboration with our strategic partner regional banks, as well as the extensive network we have built with various securities brokerage firms that we are wholesaling our services to. Thus, we will have PTTS work on the business succession solutions tailored to small and medium-sized business owners all across Japan.

PTTS was established originally as a wholly owned subsidiary of Pinnacle Inc., but we plan to acquire 40% of the shares of PTTS in January 2019 by undertaking a third-party allotment of new shares. We will add the PTTS's business succession advisory service to the portfolio of our wholesale services that we refer to as "the Platform". It is our strategy to leverage on this specific M&A advisory service for our future business expansion because the business succession is a widely prevalent concern among the owners of small and medium-sized businesses in Japan.

About the burden associated with this equity acquisition, we estimate that the impact on our consolidated financial standing would be insignificant.

Corporate profile of PTTS (as of December 27, 2018)

Company name

Pinnacle TT Solution Inc.

Headquarters

1-6-7 Shiba-Koen, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative

Mr. Masaaki Takano, President & Representative Director

Business

Business succession M&A advisory services

Paid-in capital

1 million yen

Establishment

December 7, 2018

Major shareholders

Pinnacle Inc. 100%

(40% to be owned by Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc. and

60% to be owned by Pinnacle Inc. as of January 2019)

(end)

Contact: +81-(0)3-3517-8618, Corporate Communications, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 05:39:03 UTC
