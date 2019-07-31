Tokai Tokyo Financial : Financial Highlights for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020
0
07/31/2019 | 04:10am EDT
Financial Highlights for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020
July 31, 2019
Table of contents
◼ Overview of Consolidated◼ Overview of Tokai Tokyo Securities 12
Financial Results
2
⚫ Financial Summary
13
⚫
Financial Summary
3
⚫ Operating Revenue
14
⚫
Operating Revenue
4
⚫ Selling, General and Administrative
⚫
Commission Received
5
Expenses
15
⚫
Net Trading Income
6
⚫ Stock Trading Volume and Amount
16
⚫
Selling, General and Administrative
⚫ Foreign Stocks
17
Expenses
7
⚫ Sales of Foreign Bonds and Structured
⚫
Non-operating Income and Expenses,
Bonds
18
Extraordinary Income and Loss
8
⚫ Investment Trusts
19
⚫
Assets under Custody
9
⚫ Net Inflow of Cash and Securities
⚫
Performance Indicators
10
(Individuals)
21
⚫
Balance Sheet
11
⚫ Overview by Business Segment
22
⚫ Revenue, Number of Accounts, and
Assets under Custody Attained by Each
Region
24
⚫ Capital Adequacy Ratio
25
◼ (Reference) Takagi Securities
26
(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolidated financial
statements for the 1st Quarter of FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2018 and FYE Mar 2019 also
reflect these changes - changes in the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.
1
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
Financial Summary (Consolidated)
(Million yen)
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE
Mar 2020
Q on Q
Y on Y
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
4Q FYE
1Q FYE
Apr - Jun
Jul - Sep
Oct - Dec
Jan - Mar
Apr - Jun
Jul - Sep
Oct - Dec
Jan - Mar
Apr - Jun
Mar 2019
Mar 2019
=100
=100
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
Operating Revenue
19,581
20,249
23,808
21,621
17,855
17,986
13,855
15,074
13,482
89
76
Net Operating Revenue
18,922
19,782
23,117
21,096
17,244
17,469
13,319
14,519
12,992
89
75
SG&A Expenses
15,802
16,107
16,828
16,734
15,765
15,882
15,514
15,782
15,875
101
101
(Operating Revenue ＝ 100 ）
81
80
71
77
88
88
112
105
118
-
-
Operating Income (Loss)
3,120
3,674
6,289
4,362
1,479
1,586
-2,195
-1,262
-2,883
-
-
Non-operating Income
843
709
937
1,203
735
367
47
561
401
71
55
Non-operating Expenses
32
68
13
85
76
106
66
138
184
133
242
Ordinary Income (Loss)
3,931
4,315
7,213
5,480
2,138
1,847
-2,213
-839
-2,666
-
-
(Operating Revenue ＝ 100 ）
20
21
30
25
12
10
-16
-6
-20
-
-
Extraordinary Income
11,161
524
39
316
79
225
475
883
2,236
253
2,830
Extraordinary Loss
177
22
108
932
58
14
224
769
50
7
86
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
14,915
4,817
7,144
4,864
2,159
2,058
-1,962
-726
-480
-
-
(Operating Revenue ＝ 100 ）
76
24
30
22
12
11
-14
-5
-4
-
-
Income Taxes - Current & Deferred
1,703
1,011
2,312
1,205
557
530
-239
-471
-731
-
-
Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent
13,198
3,764
4,790
3,643
1,554
1,506
-1,706
-274
256
-
16
(Operating Revenue ＝ 100 ）
67
19
20
17
9
8
-12
-2
2
-
-
30,000
25,000
yen)
20,000
15,000
(Million
10,000
5,000
0 -5,000
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE
Mar
2020
Operating Revenue Ordinary Income(Loss) Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
[Quarter on Quarter]
Operating Revenue: JPY13,482M, down 11% from the preceding quarter (QoQ)
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: JPY 256M
[Year on Year]
Operating Revenue: down 24% from the preceding fiscal year (YoY)
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: down 84% YoY
3
Operating Revenue (Consolidated)
(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolid ated financial statements for the 1st Quarter of FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2018 and FYE Mar 2019 also reflect these changes - changes in the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.
(Million yen)
BEFORE
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Commission Received
8,464
7,914
10,076
9,452
7,330
7,405
7,116
7,102
Net Trading Income
10,143
11,465
12,547
10,938
9,264
9,209
4,251
7,554
Financial Revenue
973
870
1,185
1,230
1,260
1,371
2,488
417
Total Operating Revenue
19,581
20,249
23,808
21,621
17,855
17,986
13,855
15,074
(Million yen)
AFTER
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE
Q on Q
Y on Y
Mar 2020
4Q FYE
1Q FYE
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Mar 2019 Mar 2019
=100
=100
Commission Received
8,464
7,914
10,076
9,452
7,330
7,405
7,116
7,102
6,352
89
87
Net Trading Income
10,168
11,471
12,625
11,437
9,674
9,583
5,983
6,938
6,564
95
68
Financial Revenue
948
863
1,107
761
850
997
755
1,034
565
55
66
Total Operating Revenue
19,581
20,249
23,808
21,621
17,855
17,986
13,855
15,074
13,482
89
76
(MIllion yen)
25,000
Breakdown
100%
5
4
5
4
5
6
5
7
4
20,000
80%
52
53
53
43
46
49
15,000
57
54
53
60%
10,000
40%
43
5,000
39
42
44
41
41
51
47
47
20%
0
0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE
Mar
Mar
2020
2020
Commission Received
Net Trading Income
Financial Revenue
Commission Received
Net Trading Income
Financial Revenue
4
