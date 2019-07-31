Log in
TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

(8616)
Tokai Tokyo Financial : Financial Highlights for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020

07/31/2019

Financial Highlights for 1st Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020

July 31, 2019

Table of contents

Overview of Consolidated Overview of Tokai Tokyo Securities 12

Financial Results

2

Financial Summary

13

Financial Summary

3

Operating Revenue

14

Operating Revenue

4

Selling, General and Administrative

Commission Received

5

Expenses

15

Net Trading Income

6

Stock Trading Volume and Amount

16

Selling, General and Administrative

Foreign Stocks

17

Expenses

7

Sales of Foreign Bonds and Structured

Non-operating Income and Expenses,

Bonds

18

Extraordinary Income and Loss

8

Investment Trusts

19

Assets under Custody

9

Net Inflow of Cash and Securities

Performance Indicators

10

(Individuals)

21

Balance Sheet

11

Overview by Business Segment

22

Revenue, Number of Accounts, and

Assets under Custody Attained by Each

Region

24

Capital Adequacy Ratio

25

(Reference) Takagi Securities

26

(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolidated financial

statements for the 1st Quarter of FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2018 and FYE Mar 2019 also

reflect these changes - changes in the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.

1

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

Financial Summary (Consolidated)

(Million yen)

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE

Mar 2020

Q on Q

Y on Y

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

4Q FYE

1Q FYE

Apr - Jun

Jul - Sep

Oct - Dec

Jan - Mar

Apr - Jun

Jul - Sep

Oct - Dec

Jan - Mar

Apr - Jun

Mar 2019

Mar 2019

=100

=100

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

Operating Revenue

19,581

20,249

23,808

21,621

17,855

17,986

13,855

15,074

13,482

89

76

Net Operating Revenue

18,922

19,782

23,117

21,096

17,244

17,469

13,319

14,519

12,992

89

75

SG&A Expenses

15,802

16,107

16,828

16,734

15,765

15,882

15,514

15,782

15,875

101

101

(Operating Revenue 100

81

80

71

77

88

88

112

105

118

-

-

Operating Income (Loss)

3,120

3,674

6,289

4,362

1,479

1,586

-2,195

-1,262

-2,883

-

-

Non-operating Income

843

709

937

1,203

735

367

47

561

401

71

55

Non-operating Expenses

32

68

13

85

76

106

66

138

184

133

242

Ordinary Income (Loss)

3,931

4,315

7,213

5,480

2,138

1,847

-2,213

-839

-2,666

-

-

(Operating Revenue 100

20

21

30

25

12

10

-16

-6

-20

-

-

Extraordinary Income

11,161

524

39

316

79

225

475

883

2,236

253

2,830

Extraordinary Loss

177

22

108

932

58

14

224

769

50

7

86

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

14,915

4,817

7,144

4,864

2,159

2,058

-1,962

-726

-480

-

-

(Operating Revenue 100

76

24

30

22

12

11

-14

-5

-4

-

-

Income Taxes - Current & Deferred

1,703

1,011

2,312

1,205

557

530

-239

-471

-731

-

-

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent

13,198

3,764

4,790

3,643

1,554

1,506

-1,706

-274

256

-

16

(Operating Revenue 100

67

19

20

17

9

8

-12

-2

2

-

-

30,000

25,000

yen)

20,000

15,000

(Million

10,000

5,000

0 -5,000

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE

Mar

2020

Operating Revenue Ordinary Income(Loss) Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

[Quarter on Quarter]

  • Operating Revenue: JPY13,482M, down 11% from the preceding quarter (QoQ)
  • Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: JPY 256M

[Year on Year]

  • Operating Revenue: down 24% from the preceding fiscal year (YoY)
  • Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: down 84% YoY

3

Operating Revenue (Consolidated)

(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolid ated financial statements for the 1st Quarter of FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2018 and FYE Mar 2019 also reflect these changes - changes in the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.

(Million yen)

BEFORE

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Commission Received

8,464

7,914

10,076

9,452

7,330

7,405

7,116

7,102

Net Trading Income

10,143

11,465

12,547

10,938

9,264

9,209

4,251

7,554

Financial Revenue

973

870

1,185

1,230

1,260

1,371

2,488

417

Total Operating Revenue

19,581

20,249

23,808

21,621

17,855

17,986

13,855

15,074

(Million yen)

AFTER

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE

Q on Q

Y on Y

Mar 2020

4Q FYE

1Q FYE

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Mar 2019 Mar 2019

=100

=100

Commission Received

8,464

7,914

10,076

9,452

7,330

7,405

7,116

7,102

6,352

89

87

Net Trading Income

10,168

11,471

12,625

11,437

9,674

9,583

5,983

6,938

6,564

95

68

Financial Revenue

948

863

1,107

761

850

997

755

1,034

565

55

66

Total Operating Revenue

19,581

20,249

23,808

21,621

17,855

17,986

13,855

15,074

13,482

89

76

(MIllion yen)

25,000

Breakdown

100%

5

4

5

4

5

6

5

7

4

20,000

80%

52

53

53

43

46

49

15,000

57

54

53

60%

10,000

40%

43

5,000

39

42

44

41

41

51

47

47

20%

0

0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE

Mar

Mar

2020

2020

Commission Received

Net Trading Income

Financial Revenue

Commission Received

Net Trading Income

Financial Revenue

4

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 08:09:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 80 500 M
EBIT 2020 11 256 M
Net income 2020 11 068 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,93%
P/E ratio 2020 7,65x
P/E ratio 2021 6,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,01x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 81 464 M
Technical analysis trends TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 620,00  JPY
Last Close Price 328,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tateaki Ishida President, CEO & Representative Director
Satoshi Ohno Executive Officer & Manager-Financial Planning
Fumito Hirose Manager-Information Technology & Business Planning
Masato Okajima Director
Hiroshi Maezono Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKAI TOKYO FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC-28.85%750
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC32.54%82 405
MORGAN STANLEY12.66%74 108
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)5.25%57 432
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY46.22%37 920
HUATAI SECURITIES26.17%24 682
