Tokai Tokyo Financial : Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020
10/29/2019 | 11:02pm EDT
Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020
October 30, 2019
Table of contents
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
Financial Summary
Operating Revenue
Commission Received
Net Trading Income
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Non-operatingIncome and Expenses, Extraordinary Income and Loss
Assets under Custody
Performance Indicators
Balance Sheet
Overview of Tokai Tokyo Securities
12
2
Financial Summary
13
3
Operating Revenue
14
Selling, General and Administrative
4
Expenses
15
5
Stock Trading Volume and Amount
16
6
Foreign Stocks
17
7
Sales of Foreign Bonds and Structured
Bonds
18
Investment Trusts
19
Net Inflow of Cash and Securities
9
(Individuals)
21
10
Overview by Business Segment
22
Revenue, Number of Accounts, and Assets under Custody Attained by Each
Region
24
Capital Adequacy Ratio
25
(Reference) Takagi Securities
26
(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolidated financial
statements since 1Q FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2018 and FYE Mar 2019 also reflect these
1
changes - changes in the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.
Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
Financial Summary (Consolidated)
(Million yen)
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE Mar 2020
FYE
FYE
QoQ
YoY
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FYE
FYE
Mar 2019
Mar 2020
Apr - Jun
Jul - Sep
Oct - Dec
Jan - Mar
Apr - Jun
Jul - Sep
Oct - Dec
Jan - Mar
Apr - Jun
Jul - Sep
Mar 2020
Mar 2019
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
1H
1H
1Q=100
1H=100
Operating Revenue
19,581
20,249
23,808
21,621
17,855
17,986
13,855
15,074
13,482
15,156
35,842
28,638
112
80
Net Operating Revenue
18,922
19,782
23,117
21,096
17,244
17,469
13,319
14,519
12,992
14,703
34,714
27,695
113
80
SG&A Expenses
15,802
16,107
16,828
16,734
15,765
15,882
15,514
15,782
15,875
14,837
31,648
30,713
93
97
(Operating Revenue ＝ 100 ）
81
80
71
77
88
88
112
105
118
98
88
107
-
-
Operating Income (Loss)
3,120
3,674
6,289
4,362
1,479
1,586
-2,195
-1,262
-2,883
-134
3,066
-3,017
-
-
Non-operating Income
843
709
937
1,203
735
367
47
561
401
513
1,103
915
128
83
Non-operating Expenses
32
68
13
85
76
106
66
138
184
246
182
430
134
236
Ordinary Income (Loss)
3,931
4,315
7,213
5,480
2,138
1,847
-2,213
-839
-2,666
133
3,983
-2,532
-
-
(Operating Revenue ＝ 100 ）
20
21
30
25
12
10
-16
-6
-20
1
11
-9
-
-
Extraordinary Income
11,161
524
39
316
79
225
475
883
2,236
69
305
2,306
3
756
Extraordinary Loss
177
22
108
932
58
14
224
769
50
16
73
67
32
92
Income (Loss)
14,915
4,817
7,144
4,864
2,159
2,058
-1,962
-726
-480
186
4,217
-293
-
-
Before Income Taxes
76
24
30
22
12
11
-14
-5
-4
1
12
-1
-
-
(Operating Revenue ＝ 100 ）
Income Taxes - Current & Deferred
1,703
1,011
2,312
1,205
557
530
-239
-471
-731
-241
1,087
-972
-
-
Profit (Loss) Attributable
13,198
3,764
4,790
3,643
1,554
1,506
-1,706
-274
256
388
3,060
644
152
21
to Owners of Parent
67
19
20
17
9
8
-12
-2
2
3
9
2
-
-
(Operating Revenue ＝ 100 ）
25,000
20,000
yen)
15,000
(Million
10,000
5,000
0
-5,000
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE Mar 2020
Operating Revenue
Ordinary Income (Loss)
Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent
[Quarter on Quarter]
Operating Revenue: JPY15,156M, up 12% from the preceding quarter (QoQ)
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: JPY 388M, up 52% QoQ
[Year on Year]
Operating Revenue: down 20% from the preceding fiscal year (YoY)
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: down 79% YoY
3
Operating Revenue (Consolidated)
[Quarter on Quarter]
Commission Received: JPY6,922M, up 9% QoQ; Net Trading Income: JPY7,306M, up 11% QoQ [Year on Year]
Commission Received: down 10% YoY; Net Trading Income: down 28% YoY
(Million yen)
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE Mar 2020
FYE Mar
FYE Mar
QoQ
YoY
FYE
FYE
2019
2020
Mar 2019
Mar 2019
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
1H
1H
1Q =100
1H=100
Commission Received
8,464
7,914
10,076
9,452
7,330
7,405
7,116
7,102
6,352
6,922
14,736
13,275
109
90
Net Trading Income
10,168
11,471
12,625
11,437
9,674
9,583
5,983
6,938
6,564
7,306
19,258
13,870
111
72
Financial Revenue
948
863
1,107
761
850
997
755
1,034
565
927
1,848
1,492
164
81
Total Operating Revenue
19,581
20,249
23,808
21,621
17,855
17,986
13,855
15,074
13,482
15,156
35,842
28,638
112
80
(MIllion yen)
100%
Breakdown
25,000
5
4
5
4
5
6
5
7
4
6
20,000
80%
52
57
53
53
54
53
43
46
49
48
15,000
60%
10,000
40%
43
39
42
44
41
41
51
47
47
46
5,000
20%
0
0%
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE Mar
FYE Mar 2018
FYE Mar 2019
FYE Mar
2020
2020
Commission Received
Net Trading Income
Financial Revenue
Commission Received
Net Trading Income
Financial Revenue
(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolidated financial statements since 1Q FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2018 and FYE Mar 2019 also reflect these changes - changes in
the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.
4
