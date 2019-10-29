Log in
Tokai Tokyo Financial : Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020

0
10/29/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

Financial Highlights for 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2020

October 30, 2019

Table of contents

  • Overview of Consolidated Financial Results
  • Financial Summary
  • Operating Revenue
  • Commission Received
  • Net Trading Income
  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
  • Non-operatingIncome and Expenses, Extraordinary Income and Loss
  • Assets under Custody
  • Performance Indicators
  • Balance Sheet

Overview of Tokai Tokyo Securities

12

2

Financial Summary

13

3

Operating Revenue

14

Selling, General and Administrative

4

Expenses

15

5

Stock Trading Volume and Amount

16

6

Foreign Stocks

17

7

Sales of Foreign Bonds and Structured

Bonds

18

Investment Trusts

19

  • Net Inflow of Cash and Securities

9

(Individuals)

21

10

Overview by Business Segment

22

11 Revenue, Number of Accounts, and Assets under Custody Attained by Each

Region

24

Capital Adequacy Ratio

25

(Reference) Takagi Securities

26

(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolidated financial

statements since 1Q FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2018 and FYE Mar 2019 also reflect these

1

changes - changes in the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.

Overview of Consolidated Financial Results

Financial Summary (Consolidated)

(Million yen)

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE Mar 2020

FYE

FYE

QoQ

YoY

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

FYE

FYE

Mar 2019

Mar 2020

Apr - Jun

Jul - Sep

Oct - Dec

Jan - Mar

Apr - Jun

Jul - Sep

Oct - Dec

Jan - Mar

Apr - Jun

Jul - Sep

Mar 2020

Mar 2019

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

1H

1H

1Q=100

1H=100

Operating Revenue

19,581

20,249

23,808

21,621

17,855

17,986

13,855

15,074

13,482

15,156

35,842

28,638

112

80

Net Operating Revenue

18,922

19,782

23,117

21,096

17,244

17,469

13,319

14,519

12,992

14,703

34,714

27,695

113

80

SG&A Expenses

15,802

16,107

16,828

16,734

15,765

15,882

15,514

15,782

15,875

14,837

31,648

30,713

93

97

(Operating Revenue 100

81

80

71

77

88

88

112

105

118

98

88

107

-

-

Operating Income (Loss)

3,120

3,674

6,289

4,362

1,479

1,586

-2,195

-1,262

-2,883

-134

3,066

-3,017

-

-

Non-operating Income

843

709

937

1,203

735

367

47

561

401

513

1,103

915

128

83

Non-operating Expenses

32

68

13

85

76

106

66

138

184

246

182

430

134

236

Ordinary Income (Loss)

3,931

4,315

7,213

5,480

2,138

1,847

-2,213

-839

-2,666

133

3,983

-2,532

-

-

(Operating Revenue 100

20

21

30

25

12

10

-16

-6

-20

1

11

-9

-

-

Extraordinary Income

11,161

524

39

316

79

225

475

883

2,236

69

305

2,306

3

756

Extraordinary Loss

177

22

108

932

58

14

224

769

50

16

73

67

32

92

Income (Loss)

14,915

4,817

7,144

4,864

2,159

2,058

-1,962

-726

-480

186

4,217

-293

-

-

Before Income Taxes

76

24

30

22

12

11

-14

-5

-4

1

12

-1

-

-

(Operating Revenue 100

Income Taxes - Current & Deferred

1,703

1,011

2,312

1,205

557

530

-239

-471

-731

-241

1,087

-972

-

-

Profit (Loss) Attributable

13,198

3,764

4,790

3,643

1,554

1,506

-1,706

-274

256

388

3,060

644

152

21

to Owners of Parent

67

19

20

17

9

8

-12

-2

2

3

9

2

-

-

(Operating Revenue 100

25,000

20,000

yen)

15,000

(Million

10,000

5,000

0

-5,000

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE Mar 2020

Operating Revenue

Ordinary Income (Loss)

Profit (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent

[Quarter on Quarter]

  • Operating Revenue: JPY15,156M, up 12% from the preceding quarter (QoQ)
  • Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: JPY 388M, up 52% QoQ

[Year on Year]

  • Operating Revenue: down 20% from the preceding fiscal year (YoY)
  • Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent: down 79% YoY

3

Operating Revenue (Consolidated)

[Quarter on Quarter]

  • Commission Received: JPY6,922M, up 9% QoQ; Net Trading Income: JPY7,306M, up 11% QoQ [Year on Year]
  • Commission Received: down 10% YoY; Net Trading Income: down 28% YoY

(Million yen)

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE Mar 2020

FYE Mar

FYE Mar

QoQ

YoY

FYE

FYE

2019

2020

Mar 2019

Mar 2019

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

1H

1H

1Q =100

1H=100

Commission Received

8,464

7,914

10,076

9,452

7,330

7,405

7,116

7,102

6,352

6,922

14,736

13,275

109

90

Net Trading Income

10,168

11,471

12,625

11,437

9,674

9,583

5,983

6,938

6,564

7,306

19,258

13,870

111

72

Financial Revenue

948

863

1,107

761

850

997

755

1,034

565

927

1,848

1,492

164

81

Total Operating Revenue

19,581

20,249

23,808

21,621

17,855

17,986

13,855

15,074

13,482

15,156

35,842

28,638

112

80

(MIllion yen)

100%

Breakdown

25,000

5

4

5

4

5

6

5

7

4

6

20,000

80%

52

57

53

53

54

53

43

46

49

48

15,000

60%

10,000

40%

43

39

42

44

41

41

51

47

47

46

5,000

20%

0

0%

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE Mar

FYE Mar 2018

FYE Mar 2019

FYE Mar

2020

2020

Commission Received

Net Trading Income

Financial Revenue

Commission Received

Net Trading Income

Financial Revenue

(Note) The Company has made changes in presentation methods of the financial revenue and the net trading income in the consolidated financial statements since 1Q FYE Mar 2020. The quarterly consolidated financial statements for FYE Mar 2018 and FYE Mar 2019 also reflect these changes - changes in

the accrual of gains and losses on internal derivatives of the bonds issued by the Company.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:01:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 80 500 M
EBIT 2020 9 300 M
Net income 2020 9 600 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,71%
P/E ratio 2020 8,31x
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 73 655 M
