TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/05
4645 JPY   -0.17%
02:25aJapan stocks fall on grim earnings season; Toyota bucks trend
RE
08/05Japan stocks drift lower ahead of Toyota earnings
RE
08/04 TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : quaterly earnings release
Japan stocks fall on grim earnings season; Toyota bucks trend

08/06/2020 | 02:25am EDT

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Thursday as investors stayed away from risky bets amid a largely downbeat earnings season, though Toyota rose after unexpectedly avoiding a loss last quarter.

The Nikkei index ended down 0.43% at 22,418.15, with technology and consumer staples companies falling the most.

The broader Topix fell 0.31% to 1,549.88.

A series of disappointing earnings and forecasts from companies due to the COVID-19 pandemic have weighed on the Japanese market for the past few sessions.

Some analysts argue that the decline in corporate profit has bottomed out and earnings will gradually recover.

Others point to the likelihood of additional U.S. economic stimulus and work on developing a COVID-19 vaccine as reasons not to be overly pessimistic.

"The earnings from Japan so far have been really bad, but this is the bottom and earnings are not going to get any worse," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Securities.

"Any recovery in earnings, regardless of how gradual it is, will be better than this crop of earnings reports."

The underperformers among the top 30 core Topix were Honda Motor Co Ltd down 6.31%, followed by East Japan Railway Co losing 2.47%.

Honda fell after the automaker forecast a 68% decrease in annual operating profit and posted its worst quarterly operating loss since the March 2009 quarter.

The stocks that gained the most among the Topix 30 names were Toyota Motor Corp up 2.29%, followed by commodities trader Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Toyota reported a 13.9 billion yen ($131.73 million) operating profit for the three months ended June, which was its worst in nine years but still better than expectations for a 179 billion yen loss.

There were 100 advancers in the Nikkei index against 122 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.08 billion, compared with the average of 1.2 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Aditya Soni and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY -2.44% 6284 End-of-day quote.-36.25%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.17% 2827 End-of-day quote.-8.78%
KAO CORPORATION -0.27% 8005 End-of-day quote.-11.30%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 1.10% 1657 End-of-day quote.-14.85%
NIKKEI 225 -0.26% 22514.85 Real-time Quote.-4.58%
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. -0.17% 4645 End-of-day quote.-24.09%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.73% 5520 End-of-day quote.-12.80%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.67% 6648 End-of-day quote.-13.82%
Financials
Sales 2021 5 427 B 51 425 M 51 425 M
Net income 2021 239 B 2 261 M 2 261 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 4,57%
Capitalization 3 242 B 30 752 M 30 721 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 41 101
Free-Float 95,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 851,43 JPY
Last Close Price 4 645,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Takayuki Yuasa Group CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Hirokazu Fujita Senior MD & Group Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-24.09%30 752
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-15.73%30 231
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-15.97%28 636
SAMPO OYJ-18.71%20 675
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION3.30%15 531
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-24.20%14 757
