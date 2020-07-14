Log in
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
News 
Tokio Marine : Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights pursuant to the stock option compensation planPDF

07/14/2020 | 04:16am EDT

July 14, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TSE code number: 8766

Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights pursuant to the stock option compensation plan

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today the amount to be paid for the stock acquisition rights that will be allotted to the Company's and its major subsidiaries' directors (*), in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors dated June 29, 2020.

(*) Directors and executive officers of the Company, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

1. Name of the Stock Acquisition Rights

July 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings Stock Acquisition Rights (stock option scheme under a stock-linked compensation plan) (the "Stock Acquisition Rights")

2. Amount to be paid for the Stock Acquisition Rights

430,300 yen for each Stock Acquisition Right

(4,303 yen for each stock)

3. Date of allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights

July 14, 2020

4. Date of payment of consideration in exchange of the Stock Acquisition Rights

July 14, 2020

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 08:15:09 UTC
