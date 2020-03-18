Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases(24.4KB)

Log in
03/18/2020 | 12:22am EDT

March 18, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases

(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of

Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on November 19, 2019 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.

The Company also announces the completion of the share repurchases which were approved by its board of directors on November 19, 2019.

  1. Class of shares repurchased: Common shares of the Company
  2. Number of shares repurchased:
    842,500 shares
  3. Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 4,312,340,600 yen
  4. Period in which repurchases were made: From March 1, 2020 through March 16, 2020
  5. Method of repurchases:

Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)

  1. Details of the resolution made by the board of directors held on November 19, 2019 are as follows.
    (a) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares of the Company
    (b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 6,250,000 shares
    (Represents approximately 0.9% of the total issued shares excluding treasury shares)
    (c) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: Up to 25.5 billion yen
    (d) Period in which repurchases may be made:
    From December 2, 2019 through March 24, 2020
  2. Details of the share repurchases made by March 16, 2020 as approved by the board of directors on November 19, 2019 are as follows.
    (a) Number of shares repurchased: 4,319,100 shares
    (b) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 25,499,698,000 yen

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 04:21:00 UTC
