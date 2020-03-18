Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases(24.4KB)

March 18, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases

(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of

Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on November 19, 2019 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.

The Company also announces the completion of the share repurchases which were approved by its board of directors on November 19, 2019.

Class of shares repurchased: Common shares of the Company Number of shares repurchased:

842,500 shares Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 4,312,340,600 yen Period in which repurchases were made: From March 1, 2020 through March 16, 2020 Method of repurchases:

Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)