Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases(24.2KB)

February 4, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases

(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of

Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on November 19, 2019 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.

Class of shares repurchased: Common shares of the Company Number of shares repurchased: 1,252,200 shares Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 7,594,828,000 yen Period in which repurchases were made:

From January 1, 2020 through January 31, 2020

(e) Method of repurchases:

Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

