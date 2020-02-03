Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases(24.2KB)

Log in
02/03/2020 | 09:11pm EST

February 4, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding progress of the share repurchases

(Acquisition by the Company of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of

Incorporation in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it repurchased its own shares as approved by its board of directors on November 19, 2019 pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act, which is applicable in accordance with Article 165, paragraph 3 of the Companies Act. The progress of the share repurchases is as follows.

  1. Class of shares repurchased: Common shares of the Company
  2. Number of shares repurchased: 1,252,200 shares
  3. Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 7,594,828,000 yen
  4. Period in which repurchases were made:

From January 1, 2020 through January 31, 2020

(e) Method of repurchases:

Purchased through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(For reference)

  1. Details of the resolution made by the board of directors held on November 19, 2019 are as follows.
    (a) Class of shares to be repurchased: Common shares of the Company
    (b) Aggregate number of shares to be repurchased: Up to 6,250,000 shares
    (Represents approximately 0.9% of the total issued shares excluding treasury shares)
    (c) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: Up to 25.5 billion yen
    (d) Period in which repurchases may be made:
    From December 2, 2019 through March 24, 2020
  2. Details of the share repurchases made by January 31, 2020 as approved by the board of directors on November 19, 2019 are as follows.
    (a) Number of shares repurchased: 2,299,000 shares
    (b) Aggregate purchase price of the shares: 13,991,650,900 yen

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 02:10:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 552 B
EBIT 2020 455 B
Net income 2020 329 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,75%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,76x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 4 209 B
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6 580,00  JPY
Last Close Price 6 002,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Takayuki Yuasa Group CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Hirokazu Fujita Senior MD & Group Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.92%38 639
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.42%38 836
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.89%34 288
SAMPO PLC5.04%25 005
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.1.53%19 271
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.2.96%17 956
Categories
