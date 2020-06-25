Tokio Marine : Digital Strategy

Tokio MarineInsights:
Digital Strategy
Table of Contents
Ⅰ . Tokio Marine Group Digital Strategy
Ⅱ. Responding to Social Changes and Issues with DigitalizationⅢ. Establishing Lean Management Structure
Ⅳ. Digital Strategy Platform
Ⅴ. Accelerated Digitalization Triggered by COVID-19
1
Strategically build a framework for utilizing technology and data with maximum utilization of global insurance business platform
Global insurance group providing safety and security in 45 countries and regions around the world
*1:
Premiums = Net premiums written + Life insurance premiums
Management indicator focused on assessing value of each business more accurately reflecting their characteristics
Operating companiesincluding TMNFand 5 labs provide global trend coverage
Create new value of safety and security
Build a lean management structure
Tokio Marine Group Digital Strategy: 3 Concepts
Combination of Technology and Our
Automate wherever possible, while maximizing the value provided by human support
People's Ability
Lateral deployment of knowledge and network obtained through practical experience in Japan, Asia, the US, and Europe
Global Digital Synergies
I. Digital Strategy
Examples
II. Social Change /
Issues
III. Lean Management
Structure
IV. Digital Strategy
Platform
V. COVID-19 Response
Quick insurance payment using technology in response to the recent frequent and severe natural catastrophe
Use of satellites for quick insurance payment for flood damages
New claims service process for auto insurance
-
•Aiming at simple and speedy insurance payment by automating claims service process to the extent possible using leading-edge digital technology
-
•Use the time created for more human interaction to support customers