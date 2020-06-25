Log in
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 06/24
4701 JPY   -0.42%
03:19aTOKIO MARINE : Digital Strategy
PU
06/17TOKIO MARINE : FY2020 IR Conference Reference
PU
06/13TOKIO MARINE : Reliance Standard to Transform Its Claim Management Process with ClaimVantage
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokio Marine : Digital Strategy

06/25/2020 | 03:19am EDT

June 25, 2020

Tokio MarineInsights:

Digital Strategy

Table of Contents

. Tokio Marine Group Digital Strategy

. Responding to Social Changes and Issues with Digitalization. Establishing Lean Management Structure

. Digital Strategy Platform

. Accelerated Digitalization Triggered by COVID-19

1

Strategically build a framework for utilizing technology and data with maximum utilization of global insurance business platform

Global insurance group providing safety and security in 45 countries and regions around the world

*1:

*2:

Premiums = Net premiums written + Life insurance premiums

Management indicator focused on assessing value of each business more accurately reflecting their characteristics

Operating companiesincluding TMNFand 5 labs provide global trend coverage

Create new value of safety and security

Build a lean management structure

Tokio Marine Group Digital Strategy: 3 Concepts

Combination of Technology and Our

Automate wherever possible, while maximizing the value provided by human support

People's Ability

Lateral deployment of knowledge and network obtained through practical experience in Japan, Asia, the US, and Europe

Global Digital Synergies

I. Digital Strategy

Examples

II. Social Change /

Issues

III. Lean Management

Structure

IV. Digital Strategy

Platform

V. COVID-19 Response

Quick insurance payment using technology in response to the recent frequent and severe natural catastrophe

Use of satellites for quick insurance payment for flood damages

  • Use of AI satellite image analysis to quickly capture extent of damage for large scale flooding

  • Quick insurance payment without oversight

New claims service process for auto insurance

  • Aiming at simple and speedy insurance payment by automating claims service process to the extent possible using leading-edge digital technology

  • Use the time created for more human interaction to support customers

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 07:18:01 UTC
