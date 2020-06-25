Tokio Marine : Digital Strategy

June 25, 2020

Tokio MarineInsights:

Digital Strategy

Table of Contents

Ⅰ . Tokio Marine Group Digital Strategy

Ⅱ. Responding to Social Changes and Issues with DigitalizationⅢ. Establishing Lean Management Structure

Ⅳ. Digital Strategy Platform

Ⅴ. Accelerated Digitalization Triggered by COVID-19

Strategically build a framework for utilizing technology and data with maximum utilization of global insurance business platform

Global insurance group providing safety and security in 45 countries and regions around the world

Premiums = Net premiums written + Life insurance premiums

Management indicator focused on assessing value of each business more accurately reflecting their characteristics

Operating companiesincluding TMNFand 5 labs provide global trend coverage

Create new value of safety and security

Build a lean management structure

Tokio Marine Group Digital Strategy: 3 Concepts

Combination of Technology and Our

Automate wherever possible, while maximizing the value provided by human support

People's Ability

Lateral deployment of knowledge and network obtained through practical experience in Japan, Asia, the US, and Europe

Global Digital Synergies

I. Digital Strategy

Quick insurance payment using technology in response to the recent frequent and severe natural catastrophe

Use of satellites for quick insurance payment for flood damages

•Use of AI satellite image analysis to quickly capture extent of damage for large scale flooding

•Quick insurance payment without oversight

New claims service process for auto insurance