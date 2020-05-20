Tokio Marine : FY2019 Results and FY2020 Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) 0 05/20/2020 | 03:29am EDT Send by mail :

¥981.9bn (-6.8% YoY) Bottom-line Increased in all domestic lines (+3.7%), especially in fire insurance

Grew overseas (+4.8%*1), despite a drop caused by the underwriting practice focusing on profitability, thanks to the business expansion and rate increase in each business and the new consolidation of Safety

Declined 6.2% in Japan due to the sales suspension of some corporate products

Declined 7.8% overseas mainly due to the underwriting practice focusing on profitability in North America *1 Figure excluding the impact of the divestment of reinsurance businesses Consolidated net income shrank ¥14.8bn YoY, despite a decline in natural catastrophes in Japan and overseas and strong investment results in North America, for the provision of the domestic catastrophe loss reserve (including special provisions) and for the reserve provision in North America. Adjusted net income rose ¥5.7bn YoY as it excludes factors such as the catastrophe loss reserve, gains/losses on sales of ALM bonds, and losses on the divestment of reinsurance businesses. Consolidated net income -14.8 YoY (billions of JPY) (net income attributable to owners of the parent) Domestic Non- Domestic International Reinsurance Other*4 Life (DL) Insurance ¥259.7bn Life (DNL)*2 +9.4 -5.1 -28.3 +7.0 +2.2 Nat. cat (-¥14.8bn YoY) +57.1 Gain on sales Reversal effect of ALM bonds - Decline in nat. cat. (+9.7) of losses on +13.4 - Strong investment results in North divestment of 274.5 America reins. biz. One-time Other +22.5 259.7 Cat. loss Adjusted net income factors*3 reserve +4.3 +36.4 -47.8 FY2018 (Special Other FX rate Reins. biz. ¥286.7bn fluctuation results Provision -25.9) -50.9 Reserve -13.0 -6.5 provision in (+¥5.7bn YoY) - Securities valuation losses in TMNF (-18.3) - Provisions for natural catastrophe underwriting North America reserves in TMNF (-15.2), etc. -32.1 FY2018 *2 After consolidation adjustments FY2019 *3 Impact of change in U.S. GAAP and consolidation of a U.S. insurance agent 3 Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. *4 Amortization of goodwill, purchase method adjustments, etc. FY2020 Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International Given the difficulty in making a reasonable estimate of the impact of COVID-19, FY2020 profits are not available at present. We will promptly disclose them when it becomes possible to make a reasonable calculation. Figures based on our actual capabilities, excluding the impact of COVID-19, are expected to improve steadily thanks to the growth of each business. approx. +30.0 YoY Consolidated net income International DNL*1 DL Other*2 (Without factoring in the impact insurance +38.8 +5.6 -6.9 -7.3 of COVID-19) Reversal effect New of reserve Nat. cat. consolidation provision in +84.5 North America of Pure Approx. ¥290.0bn Other +34.8 +8.8 +33.5 Amortization (approx. +¥30.0bn YoY) FX rate of Pure's Other 259.7 fluctuation Nat. cat. intangible Cat. loss -3.9 -18.6 fixed assets, -11.2 Reversal etc. reserves -66.1 effect of - Absence of impairment losses on -17.1 gains on securities in TMNF (+22.1) sales of ALM - Improvement to loss ratio and increase - Drop in investment income (approx. -20.0) bonds in revenue in TMNF, etc. - Profitability improvement in Lloyd's, etc. -13.1 (billions of JPY) approx. 290.0 FY2019 *1 After consolidation adjustments FY2020 *2 Amortization of goodwill, purchase method adjustments, etc. (Pre COVID- 19 Basis) Adjusted net income (Without factoring in the impact of COVID-19) Approx. ¥410.0bn (approx. +¥120.0bn YoY) Nat. cat. +84.5 286.7 approx. +120.0 YoY DNL Reversal effect of reserve provision in Other DL North America +33.5 +5.6 +34.8 FX rate fluctuation Nat. cat. -3.9 -18.6 Absence of impairment losses on securities in TMNF (+18.4)

Improvement to loss ratio and increase in revenue in TMNF, etc. International (billions of JPY) insurance New consolidation approx. of Pure +8.8 410.0 Other Other*3 -11.2 -10.2 Drop in investment income (approx. -20.0)

Profitability improvement in Lloyd's, etc. FY2019FY2020 *3 Adjustment from consolidated net income to adjusted net income, etc. (Pre COVID- 19 Basis) 4 Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. [Reference] Nat. Cat. Losses & Cat. loss reserves Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International Net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes (business unit profit basis) (billions of JPY) (Before tax) FY2019 FY2020 YoY FY2019 (original change projections) DNL 174.7 58.0 -116.7 52.5 Overseas 21.1 49.0 +27.8 46.0 Total 195.8 107.0 -88.8 98.5 (After tax*1) FY2019 FY2020 YoY FY2019 (original change projections) 125.9 41.8 -84.1 37.8 16.8 38.0 +21.1 36.0 142.7 79.8 -62.9 73.8 *1 After-tax figures are estimates. Catastrophe loss reserves in TMNF End of FY2019 Fire 197.7 Others 702.9 Total 900.6 (billions of JPY) End of FY2020 Approx. 220.0 Approx. 690.0 Approx. 910.0 Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 5 FY2020 Profits (Impacts of COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 from January to March in 2020 is as below Overseas (1Q in FY2020) Impacts on adjusted net income (estimate) Underwriting-¥5.0bn* *: For key entities in Europe and the U.S. -¥32.0bn Investment (Including valuation losses of stocks, etc. of -¥24.0bn) Supplemental explanations Mainly payments for event cancellation

Mainly valuation losses* and impairment of stocks, etc. *: Market price fluctuation is recognized in PL Japan (4Q in FY2019) Underwriting -¥4.0bn Mainly payments for special products Investment-¥20.0bn Mainly impairment of stocks, etc. Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 6 Main Impacts of COVID-19 and Our Responses Main impacts Japan (TMNF) •Auto: NPW will decrease due to a smaller number of new vehicle sales Meanwhile, net incurred losses will shrink as the traffic volume decreases • P.A.: NPW will shrink in travel insurance with the smaller number of travelers Underwriting • Marine: NPW in cargo insurance will decline as the global distribution volume drops • Specialty: Expect payments for some riders (specific industries, etc.) that explicitly cover communicable diseases Overseas • Event Cancellation: Expect certain payments for medium and large-size events • BI: Expect payments for limited contracts that explicitly cover communicable diseases • Credit / Surety: The impact will depend on the degree of economic recessions Investment • Income yield may drop due to lower interest rates • Valuation losses under U.S. GAAP due to falls in stock prices • Impairment losses to credit risk assets following the rising default rate Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Our situation/policy The impact of COVID-19 is expected to be controlled to a certain level through risk controls based on appropriate retention policy and business diversification Continue seeking long-term, stable income based on the characteristics of insurance liabilities regardless of market fluctuations 7 II. FY2019 Results End of Mar. (DNL/Life) End of Dec. (International) Applied FX rate (USD/JPY) FY2018 FY2019 JPY110.99 JPY108.83 （-JPY4.75 from Mar. 2018) (+JPY2.16 from Mar. 2019) JPY111.00 JPY109.56 (+JPY2.00 from Dec. 2017) (+JPY1.44 from Dec. 2018) Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 8 Consolidated Results Overview Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International (billions of JPY, except for %) YoY FY2018 FY2019 Change % Total premiums ■Total premiums 4,640.9 4,580.2 - 60.6 - 1.3% grew by 1.5% and Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated) 3,587.4 3,598.3 10.9 + 0.3% NPW rose by 4.1%, Life insurance premiums (TMHD Consolidated) 1,053.5 981.9 - 71.6 - 6.8% when excluding the impact of the divestment of reins. ■Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated) 416.3 363.9 - 52.3 - 12.6% biz. (-129.7）. Tokio Marine & Nichido 315.3 223.9 - 91.4 - 29.0% Nisshin Fire 5.0 5.7 0.7 + 14.1% Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 39.9 50.3 10.4 + 26.1% Overseas subsidiaries 189.0 175.8 - 13.2 - 7.0% Financial and general 6.2 7.2 1.0 + 16.1% Elimination of dividends received by Tokio Marine & Nichido from subsidiaries etc. - 95.6 - 60.6 35.0 Purchase method adjustments - 2.9 - 5.4 - 2.5 Amortization of goodwill and negative goodwill - 35.1 - 36.6 - 1.5 Others (Consolidation adjustments, etc.) - 5.7 3.5 9.2 ■Net income attributable to owners of the parent 274.5 259.7 - 14.8 - 5.4% Page 3 shows 261.3 169.9 - 91.4 - 35.0% Tokio Marine & Nichido Domestic Non-Life Nisshin Fire 4.4 3.7 - 0.6 - 14.7% posted a consolidated net loss of ¥28.3bn. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 27.3 34.2 6.8 + 25.1% This reflects, in addition to 155.1 144.3 - 10.8 - 7.0% Overseas subsidiaries "Elimination of Financial and general 2.7 3.1 0.3 + 13.5% dividends received by TMNF," the elimination of the Elimination of dividends received by Tokio Marine & Nichido from subsidiaries etc. - 95.6 - 60.6 35.0 impact of the Purchase method adjustments - 2.4 - 3.8 -1.4 divestment of reins. biz. (-13.1) and Amortization of goodwill and negative goodwill - 35.1 - 36.6 - 1.5 valuation losses on Others (Consolidation adjustments, etc.) - 43.3 5.4 48.8 affiliate shares included in "Others (Consolidation adjustments, etc.)" Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 9 TMNF Financial Results Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Changes in Major P/L Items Non-Life Underwriting Profit International (billions of JPY) FY2018 FY2019 Results Results YoY Change Underwriting profit/loss 89.1 38.4 - 50.7 (Underwriting profit/loss: excluding provision/reversal of - 42.2 - 27.5 14.7 catastrophe loss reserves) Net premiums written (Private insurance) 1,895.0 1,969.9 74.8 Net premiums earned (Private insurance)*1 1,875.9 1,917.2 41.2 Net incurred losses (Private insurance)*2 - 1,312.7 - 1,270.8 41.9 Natural catastrophe losses - 238.4 - 162.5 75.9 Provision/Reversal of foreign currency denominated - 3.8 2.0 5.8 outstanding claims reserves Other than above - 1,070.4 - 1,110.3 - 39.8 Business expenses (Private insurance) - 611.1 - 638.2 - 27.0 Provision/Reversal of catastrophe loss reserves 131.4 66.0 - 65.4 Auto 18.7 18.0 - 0.7 Fire 123.5 41.5 - 81.9 Net investment income (loss) and other 223.5 182.0 - 41.4 Net investment income/loss 258.7 220.7 - 37.9 Interest and dividends 224.4 189.2 - 35.1 Dividends from foreign stocks 102.9 63.0 - 39.8 Gains/Losses on sales of securities 96.1 110.6 14.5 Impairment losses on securities - 3.7 - 22.1 - 18.3 Gains/Losses on derivatives - 19.6 - 15.7 3.9 Ordinary profit/loss 315.3 223.9 - 91.4 Extraordinary gains/losses 6.1 - 12.6 - 18.8 Net income/loss 261.3 169.9 - 91.4 *1 Excluding provision for nat-cat underwriting reserves *2 Including loss adjustment expenses (Notes) Plus and minus of the figures in the above table correspond to positive and negative to profit respectively Private insurance includes all lines excluding compulsory automobile liability insurance and residential earthquake insurance Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. ¥50.7bn drop YoY to ¥38.4bn mainly reflecting the following factors: Net premiums written (Private insurance) (See p.12 for details): Increase in all lines mainly in fire Net incurred losses (Private insurance): Decrease in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes (¥75.9bn) Decrease in provision for foreign currency denominated outstanding claims reserves due to FX fluctuations Increase in net incurred losses due to NPW increase and increase in large and medium size losses Business expenses (Private insurance): Increase in agency commissions and business expenses associated with NPW increase and consumption tax increase Catastrophe loss reserves: One-offspecial provision for fire insurance (-¥36.0bn) Drop in takedown associated with a drop in claims paid relating to natural catastrophes, etc. (-¥32.0bn) Others: Provision for underwriting reserves relating to natural catastrophes (-¥21.1bn) Increase in provision for the general underwriting reserves (underwriting result for the first year) due to profitability improvement of auto, etc. (-¥19.3bn)

Net Investment Income and Other (See p.13 for details) ¥41.4bn decrease YoY to ¥182.0bn mainly due to the absence of dividends following reinsurance businesses divestment in FY2018 and impairment losses on securities associated with drop in market prices of business-related equities Extraordinary Gains/Losses ¥18.8bn decrease YoY to -¥12.6bn mainly due to the reversal effect of gains of reinsurance businesses divestment in FY2018 and losses on valuation of affiliate shares - Net Income ¥91.4bn decline YoY to ¥169.9bn due to the factors above, etc. 10 TMNF Combined Ratio Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic ■ Combined Ratio (Private insurance: E/I basis) * ( ): YoY change 102.2% 98.7% （-3.6pt） 93.9% Non-Life E/I Basis Loss Ratio International E/I Loss Ratio*1 61.4% 70.0% 66.3% （-3.7pt） Impact of natural catastrophes (pt) 4.4 12.7 8.5 Expense Ratio 32.5% 32.3% 32.4% （＋0.1pt） (billions of JPY) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Results Change Net premiums written 1,861.5 1,895.0 1,969.9 74.8 Net premiums earned*2 1,860.2 1,875.9 1,917.2 41.2 Net incurred losses*1 1,142.4 1,312.7 1,270.8 - 41.9 Business expenses 605.4 611.1 638.2 27.0 Corporate expenses 234.2 230.6 233.8 3.2 Agency commissions 371.2 380.5 404.3 23.7 (Reference) All lines: W/P basis Combined ratio*1 92.7% 99.4% 96.0% - 3.4pt Loss ratio*1 62.0% 68.8% 65.2% - 3.6pt Expense ratio 30.7% 30.6% 30.8% 0.2pt *1 Including loss adjustment expenses *2 Excluding provision for nat-cat underwriting reserves Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Fell 3.7 points YoY to 66.3% mainly due to: Drop in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes (-¥75.9bn,-4.2 points)

Decrease in provision for foreign currency denominated outstanding claims reserves due to FX fluctuations

Increase in large and medium size losses Expense Ratio Increased 0.1 point YoY to 32.4% mainly due to: Increase in agency commissions and business expenses caused by the consumption tax increase and other factors Combined Ratio Improved 3.6 points YoY to 98.7% due to the above factors, etc. 11 TMNF NPW & Loss Ratio Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Net Premiums Written by Line (billions of JPY, except for %) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Non-Life Major Factors of Changes in NPW International Results Results Change % Fire 281.9 321.8 39.9 14.2% Marine 62.7 65.3 2.5 4.1% P.A. 173.3 179.0 5.6 3.3% Auto 1,065.1 1,078.3 13.2 1.2% CALI 270.5 276.8 6.3 2.3% Other 313.0 326.0 13.0 4.2% Total 2,166.6 2,247.5 80.8 3.7% Private insurance 1,895.0 1,969.9 74.8 4.0% Total E/I Loss Ratio by Line FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Change Fire 122.8% 91.7% - 31.1pt Marine 74.7% 78.2% 3.5pt P.A. 55.0% 55.5% 0.4pt Auto 62.3% 60.8% - 1.4pt Other 57.4% 65.2% 7.8pt Private insurance 70.0% 66.3% - 3.7pt Total Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Fire: Grew mainly due to the expanded coverage, greater number of policies written, and contract reviews before the product revision in October 2019

Marine: Grew in hull insurance

P.A.: Grew mainly due to an increase in the number of policies in Japan

Auto: Grew mainly due to a rise in per-policy premiums

CALI: Grew mainly due to an increase in the number of policies that reached maturity

Other:Grew mainly due to the sales expansion of Super Business Insurance, etc. Major Factors of Changes in E/I Loss Ratio

Fire: Improved mainly due to a drop in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes

Marine: Rose, despite a drop in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes, due to an increase in the number of small

losses and occurrence of large and medium size losses in cargo insurance

P.A.: Rose mainly due to increases in losses from income insurance and net incurred losses relating to overseas travel insurance riders Auto: Improved mainly due to reductions in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes and in the frequency of accidents

Other:Rose, despite a decline in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes, mainly due to an increase in large and 12 medium size losses TMNF Asset Management Results Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International Net Investment Income and Other (billions of JPY) - Net investment income and other decreased by ¥41.4bn FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results YoY to ¥182.0bn Change Net investment income and other 223.5 182.0 - 41.4 Net investment income 258.7 220.7 - 37.9 Net interest and dividends income Net interest and dividends income 183.5 151.4 - 32.1 ¥32.1bn decrease YoY to ¥151.4bn mainly due to the Interest and dividends 224.4 189.2 - 35.1 following factors: 65.7 66.5 0.8 Dividends from foreign stocks: Dividends from domestic stocks Dividends from foreign stocks 102.9 63.0 - 39.8 The impact of loss of dividends associated with Income from domestic bonds 22.2 20.7 - 1.5 reinsurance businesses divestment despite an Income from foreign bonds 4.8 4.1 - 0.7 increase in dividends income from overseas subsidiaries Income from other domestic securities*1 2.3 2.1 - 0.2 Income from other foreign securities*2 15.1 20.8 5.6 Transfer of investment income - 40.8 - 37.8 3.0 Net capital gains on deposit premiums Net capital gains 75.1 69.3 - 5.7 ¥5.7bn decrease YoY to ¥69.3bn mainly due to the following Gains/Losses on sales of securities 96.1 110.6 14.5 factors: Impairment losses on securities - 3.7 - 22.1 - 18.3 Impairment losses on securities: Gains/Losses on derivatives - 19.6 - 15.7 3.9 The impact of falls in market prices of business- Other investment income and expenses 0.6 0.5 - 0.1 related equities, etc. Others 1.8 - 3.8 - 5.7 Other ordinary income and expenses - 35.2 - 38.7 - 3.5 ¥78.0bn capital gains from the sales of business-related *1 Income from domestic securities excluding domestic stocks and domestic bonds. equities, ¥6.0bn decrease YoY *2 Income from foreign securities excluding foreign stocks and foreign bonds. Note: Plus and minus of the figures in the above table correspond to positive and negative to profit respectively. (Sales of business-related equities was ¥107.0bn) Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 13 NF Financial Results Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Change in Major P/L Items (billions of JPY) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Non-Life Underwriting Profit International Change Underwriting profit/loss 1.5 2.7 1.2 (Underwriting profit/loss: excluding - 2.4 - 0.2 2.2 provision/reversal of catastrophe loss reserves) Net premiums written (Private insurance) 126.4 131.7 5.3 Net premiums earned (Private insurance)*1 125.7 129.6 3.9 Net incurred losses (Private insurance)*2 - 85.3 - 80.5 4.8 - 14.8 - 12.1 2.6 Natural catastrophe losses Other than above - 70.5 - 68.3 2.1 Business expenses (Private insurance) - 44.5 - 45.3 - 0.7 Provision/Reversal of catastrophe loss reserves 4.0 3.0 - 0.9 7.2 2.7 - 4.5 Fire Auto - 2.7 - 2.7 - 0.0 Net investment income (loss) and other 3.9 3.6 - 0.3 Net investment income/loss 4.3 4.0 - 0.3 4.4 4.7 0.2 Interest and dividends Gains/Losses on sales of securities 1.3 3.1 1.7 Impairment losses on securities - 0.0 - 1.2 - 1.2 Gains/Losses on redemption of securities 0.9 0.0 - 0.9 Ordinary profit/loss 5.0 5.7 0.7 Extraordinary gains/losses 0.5 - 0.0 - 0.6 Net income/loss 4.4 3.7 - 0.6 Loss ratio (Private insurance, E/I basis)*1*2 67.9% 62.1% - 5.8pt Expense ratio (Private insurance) 35.3% 34.4% - 0.8pt E/I Combined ratio (Private insurance)*1*2 103.1% 96.6% - 6.6pt *1 Excluding provision for nat-cat underwriting reserves *2 Including loss adjustment expenses (Notes) Plus and minus of the figures in the above table correspond to positive and negative to profit respectively Private insurance includes all lines excluding compulsory automobile liability insurance and residential earthquake insurance Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. ¥1.2bn increase YoY to ¥2.7bn mainly due to the following factors: Net premiums written (Private insurance) Increase due to sales expansion in fire and specialty insurance Net incurred losses (Private insurance) Decrease in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes Decrease in losses in auto Catastrophe loss reserves Decrease in takedown due to a decrease in claims paid relating to natural catastrophes

Net Investment Income and Other ¥0.3bn decrease YoY to ¥3.6bn due to an increase in impairment losses on securities, etc. despite an increase in gains/losses on sales of securities due to an increase in sales of business-related equities Net Income ¥0.6bn decrease YoY to ¥3.7bn due to the above factors and a decline in extraordinary gains/losses 14 TMNL Financial Results Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Annualized Premiums (ANP) Non-Life International (billions of JPY) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Change % New policies ANP 74.6 40.5 - 34.1 -45.7% In-force policies ANP 857.7 837.2 - 20.5 -2.4% Key Figures in Financial Accounting (billions of JPY) FY2018 FY2019 Results Results YoY Change Ordinary income 1,017.1 993.7 - 23.3 Insurance premiums and other 906.7 875.1 - 31.5 Net income 27.3 34.2 6.8 Ordinary profit 34.7 40.6 5.8 (-) Capital gains / losses - 13.4 - 8.5 4.9 (-)Non-recurring income / losses - 0.1 - 0.3 - 0.2 Core operating profit 48.4 49.5 1.1 Business Unit Profits (billions of JPY) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Change Increase in MCEV* - 158.6 - 70.3 88.3 Value of new business + 78.3 62.8 - 15.5 Existing business contribution * Excluding capital transactions Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. New Policies ANP 45.7% drop YoY mainly due to the impact of sales suspension of some insurance for corporations (Rose 5.0% YoY excluding the impact of sales suspension)

In-forcePolicies ANP 2.4% decline YoY as an increase through new policies was smaller than a decrease through cancellation, etc. following the sales suspension

Net Income ¥6.8bn increase YoY to ¥34.2bn mainly due to a decrease in agency commissions and in net provision for underwriting reserves following the sales suspension and an increase in gains on sales of securities despite an increase in system development expenses and in death benefits

Business Unit Profits (Increase in MCEV) Increased by ¥88.3bn YoY to ¥70.3bn mainly due to a smaller yen interest rate decline "Value of new business value + Existing business contribution" fell ¥15.5bn YoY to ¥62.8bn due to a decrease in value of new business through the impact of lower interest rates and the sales suspension

15 International financial results (Net Premiums Written) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International (billions of JPY, except for %) FY2018 FY2019 Results Results YoY (Ref.) As of end- As of end- YoY Applied FX rate Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 Change ％ (Excluding (USD/JPY) *5 JPY 111.0 JPY 109.5 FX effects) North America*1 1,107.9 1,124.0 16.0 1.5% 2.8% Philadelphia 373.0 369.2 - 3.7 -1.0% 0.3% Delphi 270.7 278.2 7.5 2.8% 4.1% TMHCC 387.2 399.1 11.8 3.1% 4.4% Europe & Middle East 153.2 196.1 42.8 28.0% 24.3% & Africa*2 South & 134.3 136.0 1.6 1.3% 6.1% Central America Asia & Oceania 149.3 184.5 35.1 23.6% 22.6% Reinsurance*3 129.7 - - 129.7 - - Total Non-Life*4 1,674.6 1,649.5 - 25.0 -1.5% -0.6% Life 91.7 92.0 0.2 0.3% -1.0% Total 1,766.3 1,741.6 - 24.7 -1.4% -0.6% Total 1,636.6 1,741.6 105.0 6.4% 7.3% (Except for Reinsurance) *1 North American figures include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC, but not include North American business of TMK *2 Figures of "Europe, Middle East & Africa" include North American business of TMK, but not include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC *3 Reinsurance figures are those of the reinsurance businesses divested *4 Total Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries *5 Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion Grew 6.4% YoY (excluding the impact of the divestment of reinsurance businesses) on the back of strong fundamentals in each business. Major Factors of Changes

North America (See P. 18-20 for the details) Philadelphia: Although premiums were raised for the

renewed contracts(FY2018: 3.2% → FY2019: 7.2%), NPW shrank due to a reduction of exposures of books with weak profitability and the stronger yen.

Delphi: NPW rose thanks to the expanded underwriting of non-life insurance.

TMHCC: Despite a smaller revenue from medical stop-loss due to the underwriting practices focusing on profitability, NPW grew thanks to the expanded underwriting of segments outside the U.S. Europe, Middle East & Africa Although a focus placed on the businesses and segments with high profitability following business restructuring reduced NPW in Europe, the new contribution of Hollard (+¥48.9bn) led to an overall increase in NPW. South & Central America NPW increased due to the expanded underwriting of auto and other insurance in Brazil. The above figures of International Insurance Business are the total of foreign branches of TMNF, equity method investees, and non-consolidated companies, etc. which are aligned with the disclosure format of our IR materials from before. Asia & Oceania NPW rose thanks to a growth in underwriting in India, Thailand and elsewhere, and the new consolidation of Safety (+¥21.5bn). Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 16 International financial results (Business Unit Profits) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International (billions of JPY, except for %) - Despite the worsening loss ratio in North America, business FY2018 FY2019 Results Results YoY As of end- As of end- Applied FX rate Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 Change ％ (USD/JPY) JPY 111.0 JPY 109.5 North America*1 153.0 147.2 - 5.7 -3.8% Philadelphia 43.9 27.0 - 16.8 -38.5% Delphi 58.5 76.5 18.0 30.7% TMHCC 45.3 41.9 - 3.4 -7.6% Europe & Middle East - 0.1 2.2 2.4 - & Africa*2 South & 9.2 10.8 1.5 16.7% Central America Asia & Oceania 12.0 16.6 4.5 38.0% Reinsurance*3 13.0 - - 13.0 - Total Non-Life*4 187.8 179.0 - 8.7 -4.7% Life - 0.7 12.9 13.6 - Total 176.2 179.5 3.2 1.8% (Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*5 -2.5% -37.6% 32.5% -6.4% - 22.4% 35.8% - -3.6% - 3.0% unit profits grew ¥16.3bn YoY (excluding the impact of the divestment of reinsurance businesses) thanks to factors such as a decline in natural catastrophes (+¥12.6bn), larger investment income, and greater profits in life insurance business. Major Factors of Changes North America (See P. 18-20 for the details) Philadelphia: Profits shrank due to an increase in provision for the past reserve of liability (-¥23.1bn).

Delphi: Profits grew thanks to the improved underwriting profit and the increased investment income.

TMHCC: Profits shrank mainly due to weaker earnings in the Non-Life in North America and A&H segments caused by the deteriorating loss ratios in crop insurance from unstable weather and other factors and in medical stop-loss from rising medical costs. Europe, Middle East & Africa: Reinsurance Despite the shrinking profits in TMK non-Lloyd's operation due to large losses and so on, profits grew thanks to the improved profitability of Lloyd's business and the new contribution from Hollard (+¥1.3bn). South & Central America Profits grew due to the improved profits in auto insurance and other businesses in Brazil. Total 163.2 179.5 16.3 10.0% 11.2% (Except for Reinsurance) *1 North American figures include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC, but not include North American business of TMK *2 Figures of "Europe, Middle East & Africa" include North American business of TMK, but not include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC *3 Reinsurance figures are those of the reinsurance businesses divested *4 Total Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries *5 Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion Asia & Oceania Profits increased thanks to the improved profits in Thailand and China and the impact of equity sales gains at Safety (+¥1.8bn). Life Insurance Profits rose due to factors such as the rising stock prices and lower interest rates in Singapore. The above figures of International Insurance Business are the total of foreign branches of TMNF, equity method investees, and non-consolidated companies, etc. which are aligned with the disclosure format of our IR materials from before. Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 17 International financial results (Philadelphia) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Changes in Major P/L Items (billions of JPY, except for % and pt) Non-Life International FY2018 FY2019 Results Results YoY As of end- As of end- FX rates Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 Change ％ （USD/JPY） JPY 111.0 JPY 109.5 Net premiums written 373.0 369.2 -3.7 -1.0% Net premium earned 363.3 371.4 8.0 2.2% Net incurred losses 238.4 268.1 29.6 12.4% 12.7 12.2 -0.5 -4.0% Nat-Cat losses 111.3 113.6 2.2 2.1% Commissions / Other Underwriting expenses Underwriting profit 13.5 -10.3 -23.8 -176.5% Net investment income / loss 35.0 38.5 3.5 10.0% Business unit profits 43.9 27.0 -16.8 -38.5% Loss ratio*1 65.6% 72.2% 6.6pt - Expense ratio*1 30.7% 30.6% -0.1pt - Combined ratio*1 96.3% 102.8% 6.5pt - *1: Denominator used is net premiums earned (Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*2 0.3% 3.6% 13.9% -2.7% 3.4% -177.5% 11.5% -37.6% - - - *2: Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 18 International financial results (Delphi) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Changes in Major P/L Items (billions of JPY, except for % and pt) FY2018 FY2019 Results Results YoY (Ref.) YoY As of end- As of end- (Excluding FX rates Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 Change ％ FX effects)*2 （USD/JPY） JPY 111.0 JPY 109.5 Net premiums written 270.7 278.2 7.5 2.8% 4.1% Net premium earned 263.9 269.8 5.9 2.3% 3.6% Net incurred losses 203.9 190.3 -13.6 -6.7% -5.5% - - - - - Nat-Cat losses 70.8 74.8 4.0 5.7% 7.1% Commissions / Other Underwriting expenses Underwriting profit -10.8 4.6 15.5 - - Net investment income / loss 125.1 163.4 38.2 30.6% 32.3% Business unit profits 58.5 76.5 18.0 30.7% 32.5% Loss ratio*1 77.3% 70.5% -6.8pt - - Expense ratio*1 26.8% 27.8% 0.9pt - - Combined ratio*1 104.1% 98.3% -5.9pt - - Non-Life International Net Premiums Written by Segment (billions of JPY, except for %) Loss Ratio by Segment FY2018 FY2019 Results Results YoY As of end- As of end- FX rates Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 Change ％ （USD/JPY） JPY 111.0 JPY 109.5 Non-life 126.0 140.2 14.2 11.3% Life 144.6 137.9 -6.7 -4.6% Total 270.7 278.2 7.5 2.8% (Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*2 12.7% -3.4% 4.1% FY2018 FY2019 Results Results Change Non-life*1 70.8% 70.4% -0.4pt Life*1 82.5% 70.6% -11.9pt Total*1 77.3% 70.5% -6.8pt *1: Denominator used is net premiums earned *2: Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 19 International financial results (TMHCC) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Changes in Major P/L Items (billions of JPY, except for % and pt) FY2018 FY2019 Results Results YoY (Ref.) YoY As of end- As of end- (Excluding FX rates Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 Change ％ FX effects)*2 （USD/JPY） JPY 111.0 JPY 109.5 Net premiums written 387.2 399.1 11.8 3.1% 4.4% Net premium earned 377.8 385.4 7.6 2.0% 3.4% Net incurred losses 252.6 265.5 12.8 5.1% 6.5% 5.8 1.3 -4.4 -76.8% -76.5% Nat-Cat losses 85.0 88.5 3.4 4.1% 5.5% Commissions / Other Underwriting expenses Underwriting profit 30.4 23.1 -7.3 -24.1% -23.1% Net investment income / loss 25.1 27.9 2.7 10.9% 12.3% Business unit profits 45.3 41.9 -3.4 -7.6% -6.4% Loss ratio*1 66.9% 68.9% 2.0pt - - Expense ratio*1 22.5% 23.0% 0.5pt - - Combined ratio*1 89.4% 91.9% 2.5pt - - Non-Life International Net Premiums Written by Segment (billions of JPY, except for %) Loss Ratio by Segment FY2018 FY2019 Results Results YoY As of end- As of end- FX rates Dec. 2018 Dec. 2019 Change ％ （USD/JPY） JPY 111.0 JPY 109.5 Non-life : North America 145.5 156.8 11.2 7.7% A&H 157.9 142.1 -15.7 -10.0% International 83.7 100.1 16.3 19.6% Total 387.2 399.1 11.8 3.1% (Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*2 9.1% -8.8% 21.1% 4.4% FY2018 FY2019 Results Results Change Non-life : North America*1 67.1% 72.0% 4.9pt A&H*1 79.1% 81.6% 2.5pt International*1 42.3% 44.9% 2.6pt Total*1 66.9% 68.9% 2.0pt *1: Denominator used is net premiums earned *2: Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 20 III. FY2020 Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) Assumptions used for FY2020 Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) FX rate (USD / JPY) Nikkei Stock Average JPY108.83 JPY18,917 (End of Mar. 2020) (End of Mar. 2020) Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 21 FY2020 Consolidated Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International (billions of JPY) FY2019 FY2020 YoY Results Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) Change Adjusted Net Income 286.7 approx. 410.0 about 120.0 Adjusted ROE 8.2% approx. 12.2% about 4.0pt Domestic Non-Life 25.9 134.0 108.0 TMNF 26.0 124.0 97.9 Domestic Life*1 -70.3 67.0 137.3 TMNL -70.3 66.0 136.3 International Insurance 179.5 177.0 -2.5 North America 147.2 149.0 1.7 Philadelphia 27.0 40.0 12.9 Dlephi 76.5 62.0 -14.5 TMHCC 41.9 44.0 2.0 Europe & Middle East 2.2 8.0 5.7 & Africa South & Central America 10.8 6.0 -4.8 Asia & Oceania 16.6 11.0 -5.6 International Non-Life*2 179.0 176.0 -3.0 International Life 12.9 4.0 -8.9 Pure - 9.0 9.0 Financial & General 5.3 5.0 -0.3 *1: Excluding capital transactions *2: International Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 22 FY2020 TMNF Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) Key Figures (billions of JPY) - Underwriting Profit Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International FY2019 FY2020 Results Profits YoY a (Pre COVID-19 Basis) Change Net premiums written 1,969.9 2,005.0 35.0 （Private insurance） Underwriting profit/loss 38.4 91.0 52.5 Net investment income（loss） 182.0 153.2 - 28.7 and other Net income 169.9 182.0 12.0 Business unit profit 26.0 124.0 97.9 Projected to grow by ¥52.5bn YoY to ¥91.0bn mainly due to the following factors: Increase in NPW (¥35.0bn) on the back of the expanded coverage of auto insurance, sales expansion of Super Business Insurance, etc. despite a decrease in NPW in fire due to the reversal effect of the last-minute demand in FY2019, etc. (-¥12.3bn)

Decrease in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes* (¥107.5bn)

Increase in business expenses mainly due to an increase in agency commissions associated with NPW increase and consumption tax increase, etc. (-¥19.2bn)

Increase in provision for catastrophe loss reserves (-¥84.0bn) *The FY2020 budget for natural catastrophes is increased by ¥5.0bn based on the occurrence of natural catastrophes and other factors. Net Investment Income and Other Projected to decline by ¥28.7bn YoY to ¥153.2bn mainly due to the following factors: Drop in dividends from overseas subsidiaries (eliminated through consolidation) Reaction to gains on sales of securities in FY2019 Reaction to impairment losses on securities in FY2019

Net Income Projected to increase ¥12.0bn YoY to ¥182.0bn reflecting the above and other factors Business Unit Profits Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Projected to increase by ¥97.9bn YoY to ¥124.0bn due to the above and other factors 23 FY2020 TMNL Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) Key Figures (billions of JPY) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International FY2019 FY2020 Results Profits YoY a (Pre COVID-19 Basis) Change New policies ANP 40.5 43.0 2.4 Core operating profit 49.5 61.0 11.4 Net income 34.2 40.0 5.7 Business unit profit*1 - 70.3 66.0 136.3 Value of new business + 62.8 75.0 12.2 Existing business contribution *1:Excluding capital transaction New Policies ANP Projected to increase by ¥2.4bn YoY due to the sales expansion of protection-type products and installment variable annuities, etc.

Net Income Projected to increase by ¥5.7bn YoY mainly due to the reversal effect of increase in system development expenses and death benefits in FY2019

Business Unit Profit (Increase in MCEV) Projected to improve by ¥136.3bn YoY mainly due to the reversal effect of smaller profit in FY2019 due to the lower interest rates (approx. ¥120.0bn) "Value of new business + Existing business contribution" is projected to increase by ¥12.2bn YoY to ¥75.0bn thanks to an increase in new policies, accumulation of in-force policies, etc.

Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 24 FY2020 International Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) (NPW) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International NPWs by Business Domain (billions of JPY) - NPWs are projected to grow 1.8% YoY on a local currency basis thanks to factors such as the execution of FY2019 FY2020 Profits Results YoY (Pre COVID-19 Basis) As of end- As of end- Applied FX rate Dec. 2019 Mar. 2020 Change ％ (USD/JPY) JPY 109.5 JPY 108.8 North America*1 1,124.0 1,147.0 22.9 2.0% Philadelphia 369.2 368.0 - 1.2 - 0.3% Delphi 278.2 287.0 8.7 3.2% TMHCC 399.1 417.0 17.8 4.5% Europe & Middle East & 196.1 155.0 - 41.1 - 21.0% Africa*2 South & 136.0 111.0 - 25.0 - 18.4% Central America Asia & Oceania 184.5 186.0 1.4 0.8% Total Non-Life*3 1,649.5 1,599.0 - 50.5 - 3.1% Life 92.0 95.0 2.9 3.3% Pure - - - - Total 1,741.6 1,694.0 - 47.6 - 2.7% (Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*4 2.8% 0.3% 3.8% 5.2% 11.7%

6.3% 7.6% 1.3% 10.9% - 1.8% growth measures in each business and rate increases but are projected to decrease 2.7% YoY on the Japanese yen basis due to the appreciation of the yen (-¥78.1bn) Major Factors of Changes North America Philadelphia: Projected to be flat as the reduction caused by the underwriting practice focusing on profitability will be offset by rate increases for renewal books, and so on

Delphi: Projected to grow due to the expanded underwriting of non-life insurance

TMHCC: Projected to increase due to the contribution of a business purchased as a bolt-on acquisition, in addition to the growth in each segment Europe, Middle East & Africa(*) Projected to decline due to the run-off of the company business in Europe and an increase in reinsurance to stabilize profitability Including the impact (-¥12.7bn) of the change in management accounting principles on Hollard. There is no impact on earnings South & Central America Projected to decline due to the impact of the stronger yen, although the underwriting of products other than auto insurance will be expanded Asia & Oceania Projected to increase due to factors such as the expanded underwriting of auto insurance in India and Thailand *1 North American figures include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC, but not include North American business of TMK *2 Figures of "Europe & Middle East & Africa" include North American business of TMK, but not include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC *3 Total Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries *4 Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion Life Insurance Projected to increase due to factors such as an increase in sales in Thailand and India The above figures of International Insurance Business are the total of foreign branches of TMNF, equity method investees, and non-consolidated companies, etc. which are aligned with the disclosure format of our IR materials from before. Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 25 FY2020 International Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) (BUP) Consolidated Domestic Life Domestic Non-Life International BUPs by Business Domain (billions of JPY) - Projected to grow 1.9% YoY on a local currency basis due to the new consolidation of Pure, a reaction to provisions for FY2019 FY2020 Results Profits YoY (Pre COVID-19 Basis) As of end- As of end- Applied FX rate Dec. 2019 Mar. 2020 Change ％ (USD/JPY) JPY 109.5 JPY 108.8 North America*1 147.2 149.0 1.7 1.2% Philadelphia 27.0 40.0 12.9 48.0% Delphi 76.5 62.0 - 14.5 - 19.0% TMHCC 41.9 44.0 2.0 5.0% Europe & Middle East & 2.2 8.0 5.7 247.8% Africa*2 South & 10.8 6.0 - 4.8 - 44.6% Central America Asia & Oceania 16.6 11.0 - 5.6 - 34.1% Total Non-Life*3 179.0 176.0 - 3.0 - 1.7% Life 12.9 4.0 - 8.9 - 69.0% Pure - 9.0 9.0 - Total 179.5 177.0 - 2.5 - 1.4% (Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*4 1.9% 49.0% 18.5%

5.7% 298.9% 27.5%

29.6%

1.1%

67.2% - 1.9% reserves in the previous fiscal year, and so on, although there are negative factors such as the assumption that natural catastrophes will be at the same level as the average year (-¥18.6bn) and a drop in investment income; projected to decline ¥2.5bn on the Japanese yen basis due to the appreciation of the yen (-¥5.7bn) Main Factors of Change North America Philadelphia: Despite the above-mentioned negative factors, profits will grow due to factors such as a reaction to the past reserve provision in FY2019 (+¥23.5bn)

Delphi: Profits are expected to drop due to factors such as a smaller investment income and the worsening loss ratio of long tail products caused by the lower discount rate

TMHCC: Despite the above-mentioned negative factors, profits are projected to rise thanks to factors such as a reaction to the reserve provision in FY2019 for crop insurance and medical stop-loss Europe, Middle East & Africa In Europe, profits will rise thanks to the improved profitability of Lloyd's and a decline in large losses, despite the above- mentioned negative factors South & Central America Profits are projected to shrink due to factors such as the worsening loss ratio in Brazil caused by the intensifying competition and lower income yield *1 North American figures include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC, but not include North American business of TMK *2 Figures of "Europe & Middle East & Africa" include North American business of TMK, but not include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC *3 Total Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries *4 Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion The above figures of International Insurance Business are the total of foreign branches of TMNF, equity method investees, and non-consolidated companies, etc. which are aligned with the disclosure format of our IR materials from before. Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Asia & Oceania Profits are expected to decline due to factors such as the net incurred losses of nat-cat at the level equivalent to the average year and a reaction to equity sales gains posted in Thailand in FY2019 Life Insurance Profits are projected to decline due to factors such as a reaction to the higher stock prices and lower interest rates in FY2019 in Singapore (-¥8.1bn) 26 Ⅳ. Economic Solvency Ratio Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 27 Target Range of Economic Solvency Ratio (ESR) ESR is calculated using capital model based on 99.95%VaR (equivalent to AA credit rating)

Target Range of ESR is 150 - 210% to achieve financial soundness and profitability simultaneously 210% Target Range 150% 100% Implementation of ; Business investment, and/or Additional risk-taking, and/or Shareholder return consideration of ; Business investment, and/or Additional risk-taking, and/or Shareholder return to recover the capital level through accumulation of of risk level by reducing risk taking activities risking Consideration of capital increase of shareholder return policy Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 28 ESR and Sensitivity (as of March 31, 2020) ESR declined to 153% (within target range) due to larger credit spreads in the U.S., acquisition of the Pure Group, and shareholder return, etc., despite the positive impact of profit contribution in 2H FY19 ESR ESR sensitivity 173% Net asset value Risk 4.6 2.6 trillion trillion yen yen Factors of change in net asset value Contribution of 2H FY19 adjusted net income

Falling price of business-related equities

Acquisition of Pure Group

Issuance of subordinated bonds of capital nature Shareholder return etc. Factors of change in risk Increase in U.S. credit spreads

Sales of business-related equities, etc. 153%* Net asset value Risk 2.7 4.2 trillion trillion yen yen Mar. 31, 2020 153% Stock price +30% 159% -30% 147% Interest rate +50bp 157% -50bp 142% FX rate 10% 154% appreciation 10% 152% depreciation Sept. 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 ¥21,755 Nikkei Stock Average ¥18,917 0.38% 30Y JPY interest rate 0.44% * Net asset value of overseas subsidiaries is as of Dec. 31, 2019. Stock price: Continue selling business-related equities Interest rate: Control the impact of interest rate fluctuations through ALM FX rate: Limited impact on ESR (Ref.) Definition of Net Asset Value Net Net assets Catastrophe Contingency Price fluctuation Goodwill and Planned Value of life Asset = + + + - other intangible - distribution to + insurance policies + Others Value (consolidated) loss reserves reserves reserves fixed assets shareholders in-force Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 29 Reference Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 30 Adjusted Net Income and Business Unit Profit Adjusted Net Income (Group total) Enhancing transparency and comparability / Linking with shareholder return For the Group total, "Adjusted Net Income" based on financial accounting is used from the perspective of enhancing transparency and comparability as well as linking with shareholder return

Profit indicator for the Group total as the base for calculating capital efficiency (adjusted ROE) and source of dividends Business Unit Profits Creating long-term corporate value For each business domain, "Business Unit Profits" is used from the perspective of accurately assessing corporate value including economic value, etc. for the purpose of long- term expansion

Use MCEV (market-consistent embedded value) for domestic life, which reflects the economic value of the business more accurately Domestic non-life Gains or losses on sales of business-related equities Provision for reserves of capital nature, etc. Domestic life Other than the above Amortization of goodwill and other intangible fixed assets Adjusted Net Income Included Excluded Adjust the financial accounting basis net income Excluded Business Unit Profits Excluded Excluded Increase in MCEV during the current fiscal year Excluded Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 31 Definition of KPIs Definition of Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Net Assets / Adjusted ROE Adjusted Net Income*1 Provision for Provision for Gains or losses on sales or Adjusted Net income Provision for = + catastrophe loss + + price fluctuation - valuation of ALM*4 bonds Net Income (consolidated)*2 contingency reserves*3 reserves*3 and interest rate swaps reserves*3 Amortization of + goodwill and other - intangible fixed Adjusted Net Assets*1 assets Gains or losses on sales or Other extraordinary valuation of fixed assets and - gains/losses, business investment equities valuation allowances, etc. Adjusted = Net assets + Catastrophe + Contingency + Price fluctuation - Goodwill and other Net Assets (consolidated) loss reserves reserves reserves intangible fixed assets Adjusted ROE Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted = ÷ Net Assets ROE Net Income (Average balance basis) Definition of Business Unit Profits Non-lifeinsurance business Business Provision for Provision for Unit = Net income + catastrophe loss + price fluctuation - Profits*1 reserves*3 reserves*3 Life insurance business*5 Business Increase in EV*6 Capital transactions Unit = during the current - such as Profits*1 fiscal year capital increase Other businesses Net income determined in accordance with financial accounting principles Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Gains or losses on sales or valuation of ALM*4 bonds and interest rate swaps Gains or losses on sales or valuation of fixed Other extraordinary - assets, business-related equities and - gains/losses, business investment equities valuation allowances, etc. *1: Each adjustment is on an after-tax basis *2: Net income attributable to owners of the parent *3: In case of reversal, it is subtracted from the equation *4: ALM: Asset Liability Management. Excluded since it is counter balance of ALM related liabilities *5: For some of the life insurance companies, Business Unit Profits is calculated by using the definition in Other businesses (head office expenses, etc. are deducted from profits) *6: EV: Embedded Value. An index that shows the sum of the net present value of profits to be gained from policies in-force and the net asset value 32 Adjusted Net Income (Group Total) : FY2019 Results Adjusted Net Income for FY2019 rose ¥5.7bn YoY to ¥286.7bn • Reconciliation*1 (billions of JPY) Note: Factors positive to profit are showed with "plus signs" FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Change Net income attributable to owners of the parent - Major YoY changes in reconciliation (consolidated) 274.5 259.7 -14.8 Provision for catastrophe loss reserves*2 -97.6 -49.7 47.8 Provision for contingency reserves*2 +1.0 +0.8 -0.2 Provision for price fluctuation reserves*2 +5.7 +6.9 1.2 Gains or losses on sales or valuation of ALM*3 bonds +1.2 -12.5 -13.7 and interest rate swaps Gains or losses on sales or valuation of fixed assets +25.4 +8.5 -16.9 and business investment equities Provision for catastrophe loss reserves Increase mainly due to a drop in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes in Domestic Non- Life (increases reconciling amount)

Gains or losses on sales or valuation of ALM bonds and interest rate swaps Sales of domestic bonds for the sake of ALM- related position change to corporate bonds (decreases reconciling amount)

Amortization of goodwill and other intangible fixed +69.7 +77.7 8.0 assets Other extraordinary gains/losses, +0.7 -4.8 -5.6 valuation allowances, etc. Adjusted Net Income 280.9 286.7 5.7 Gains or losses on sales or valuation of fixed assets and business investment equities The reversal effect of the deduction of loss on the divestment of reinsurance businesses in FY2018 (decreases reconciling amount)

*1 Each adjustment is on the after-tax basis. *2 Reversals are subtracted. *3 ALM: Asset Liability Management. Excluded since it is a counter-balance of ALM related liabilities. Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 33 Adjusted Net Assets / Adjusted ROE (billions of JPY) Adjusted Net Assets*1 Adjusted ROE FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Change Net assets(consolidated) 3,574.2 3,372.1 -202.0 Catastrophe loss +741.1 +691.5 -49.6 reserves Contingency reserves +40.8 +41.6 0.8 Price fluctuation reserves +78.1 +85.1 6.9 Goodwill and other -671.3 -949.5 -278.1 intangible fixed assets Adjusted Net Assets 3,763.1 3,240.9 -522.2 *1 Each adjustment is on an after-tax basis FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Change Net income(consolidated) 274.5 259.7 -14.8 Net assets(consolidated)*2 3,689.7 3,473.1 -216.5 Financial acccounting basis 7.4% 7.5% 0pt ROE FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Change Adjusted Net Income 280.9 286.7 5.7 Adjusted Net Assets*2 3,924.7 3,502.0 -422.7 Adjusted ROE 7.2% 8.2% 1.0pt *2 average balance basis Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 34 Reconciliation of Business Unit Profits Domestic Non-Life*1 （TMNF） FY2018 FY2019 YoY Results Results Net income for accounting purposes 261.3 169.9 -91.4 Provision for catastrophe loss reserves*2 -93.8 -47.0 46.7 Provision for price fluctuation reserves*2 +3.9 +4.3 0.4 Gains or losses on sales or valuation of +0.7 -12.6 -13.4 ALM*3 bonds and interest rate swaps Gains or losses on sales or valuation of fixed assets, business-related equities, and -66.0 -41.7 24.3 business investment equities Intra-group dividends -96.8 -58.6 38.1 Other extraordinary gains/losses, +9.5 +11.9 2.3 valuation allowances, etc Business Unit Profits 18.7 26.0 7.2 *1: Each adjustment is on an after-tax basis *2: In case of reversal, it is subtracted from the equation *3: ALM: Asset Liability Management. Excluded since it is counter balance of ALM related liabilities *4: Amortization of other intangible fixed assets, head office expenses, etc. (billions of JPY) International Insurance*1 FY2018 FY2019 Results Results Overseas subsidiaries 155.1 144.3 Net income for accounting purposes Difference with EV (Life) -1.2 +8.1 Adjustment of non-controlling interests -1.5 -2.5 Difference of subsidiaries covered -1.4 +0.6 Other adjustments*4 +25.4 +28.9 Business Unit Profits 176.2 179.5 Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 35 TMNL Supplement on MCEV Breakdown of Increase in MCEV*1 (billions of JPY) Shareholders' Change in Value of economic new business dividends environment + 1,076.0 -15.1 -132.4 Existing business contribution, etc. +62.0 990.5 2018 2019 Year-end MCEV *2 1,076.0 990.5 MCEV Increase① *3 -70.3 MCEV Increase② *4 62.0 *1：Figures are before review by an independent third party *2：Figures are after payment of shareholders' dividends of the prior fiscal year *3：Excluding the effects of payment of shareholders' dividends *4：Excluding the effects of payment of shareholders' dividends and changes in economic environment Breakdown of MCEV Balance & Value of New Business, etc. (billions of JPY) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Change Fiscal Year-end MCEV 1,076.0 990.5 - 85.4 Adjusted net worth 1119.5 1,113.0 - 6.5 Value of in-force - 43.5 - 122.4 - 78.9 Value of new business 59.5 37.3 - 22.2 Value of new business + 78.3 62.8 - 15.5 Existing business contribution 36 Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Note: Figures are before review by an independent third party Disclaimer These presentation materials include business projections and forecasts relating to expected financial and operating results of Tokio Marine Holdings and certain of its affiliates in current and future periods. All such forward looking information is based on information and assumptions available to Tokio Marine Holdings when the materials were prepared and is subject to a range of inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those estimated, anticipated, expected or projected in the accompanying materials and no assurances can be given that any such forward looking information will prove to have been accurate. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements in these materials. Tokio Marine Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of this forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, recent or future developments, or otherwise. These presentation materials do not constitute an offering of securities in any jurisdiction. To the extent distribution of these presentation materials or the information included herein is restricted by law, persons receiving these materials must inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. For further information... Investor Relations Group, Corporate Planning Dept. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. URL : www.tokiomarinehd.com/en/inquiry/ Tel : +81-3-3285-0350 20200520 Attachments Original document

