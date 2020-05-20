Tokio Marine : FY2019 Results and FY2020 Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)

Conference Call Presentation
FY2019 Results and FY2020 Profits
(Pre COVID-19 Basis)
May 20, 2020
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
◆Abbreviations used in this material
|
TMNF
|
: Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
NF
|
: Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
TMNL
|
: Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
TMHCC
|
: Tokio Marine HCC
|
TMK
|
: Tokio Marine Kiln
Table of Contents
|
-
|
FY2019 Financial Results
|
・・・ 3
|
|
- FY2020 Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
・・・ 4
|
|
|
- FY2020 Profits (Impacts of COVID-19)
|
・・・
|
6
|
|
-
|
Main Impacts of COVID-19 and Our Responses
|
・・・
|
7
|
|
Consolidated Results Overview
|
・・・ 9
|
-
|
TMNF Financial Results
|
・・・ 10
|
-
|
TMNF Combined Ratio
|
・・・ 11
|
- TMNF NPW & Loss Ratio
|
・・・ 12
|
|
- TMNF Asset Management Results
|
・・・ 13
|
|
-
|
NF Financial Results
|
・・・ 14
|
Domestic Life
|
|
|
-
|
TMNL Financial Results
|
・・・ 15
-
International Insurance Business
|
-
|
Net Premiums Written
|
・・・ 16
|
-
|
Business Unit Profits
|
・・・ 17
|
-
|
Philadelphia
|
・・・ 18
|
-
|
Delphi
|
・・・ 19
|
-
|
TMHCC
|
・・・ 20
-
III. FY2020 Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
Consolidated Profits Overview (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
|
|
- Adjusted Net Income, Business Unit Profits
|
・・・ 22
|
|
Domestic Non-Life
|
|
|
- TMNF Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
・・・ 23
|
|
Domestic Life
|
|
|
- TMNL Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
・・・ 24
|
|
International Insurance Business
|
|
|
-
|
Net Premiums Written
|
・・・ 25
|
-
|
Business Unit Profits
|
・・・ 26
-
IV. Economic Solvency Ratio
|
-
|
Target Range of Economic Solvency Ratio
|
・・・28
|
-
|
ESR and Sensitivity
|
・・・29
1
I. Highlight
|
|
2
|
|
FY2019 Financial Results
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Top-line
Non-Life
International
Net premiums written grew 4.1% YoY*1 on the back of strong fundamentals.
Life insurance premiums shrank 6.8% YoY mainly due to the sales suspension of some corporate products in Japan.
¥3,598.3bn
(+4.1% YoY*1)
-
Life insurance premiums
¥981.9bn
(-6.8% YoY)
Bottom-line
-
Increased in all domestic lines (+3.7%), especially in fire insurance
-
Grew overseas (+4.8%*1), despite a drop caused by the underwriting practice focusing on profitability, thanks to the business expansion and rate increase in each business and the new consolidation of Safety
-
Declined 6.2% in Japan due to the sales suspension of some corporate products
-
Declined 7.8% overseas mainly due to the underwriting practice focusing on profitability in
North America
*1 Figure excluding the impact of the divestment of reinsurance businesses
Consolidated net income shrank ¥14.8bn YoY, despite a decline in natural catastrophes in Japan and overseas and strong investment results in North America, for the provision of the domestic catastrophe loss reserve (including special provisions) and for the reserve provision in North America.
Adjusted net income rose ¥5.7bn YoY as it excludes factors such as the catastrophe loss reserve, gains/losses on sales of ALM bonds, and losses on the divestment of reinsurance businesses.
|
Consolidated net income
|
-14.8 YoY
(billions of JPY)
|
(net income attributable to owners of the parent)
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Non-
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reinsurance
|
|
|
Other*4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life (DL)
|
|
|
|
Insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥259.7bn
|
|
|
|
|
Life (DNL)*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+9.4
|
|
|
|
-5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-28.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+7.0
|
|
|
|
|
+2.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nat. cat
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-¥14.8bn YoY)
|
+57.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal effect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of ALM bonds
|
|
- Decline in nat. cat. (+9.7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of losses on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+13.4
|
|
|
|
|
- Strong investment results in North
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
divestment of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
274.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reins. biz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-time
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
+22.5
|
|
|
|
|
259.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat. loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
factors*3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve
|
|
|
|
+4.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+36.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-47.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Special
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FX rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reins. biz.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥286.7bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fluctuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision -25.9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-50.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
-13.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provision in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+¥5.7bn YoY)
|
|
|
- Securities valuation losses in TMNF (-18.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Provisions for natural catastrophe underwriting
|
|
North America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserves in TMNF (-15.2), etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-32.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
*2 After consolidation adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*3 Impact of change in U.S. GAAP and consolidation of a U.S. insurance agent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*4 Amortization of goodwill, purchase method adjustments, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020 Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life International
Given the difficulty in making a reasonable estimate of the impact of COVID-19, FY2020 profits are not available at present. We will promptly disclose them when it becomes possible to make a reasonable calculation.
Figures based on our actual capabilities, excluding the impact of COVID-19, are expected to improve steadily thanks to the growth of each business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
approx. +30.0 YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DNL*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DL
|
|
|
Other*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Without factoring in the impact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+38.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of COVID-19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal effect
|
|
New
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nat. cat.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
provision in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+84.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
|
of Pure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approx. ¥290.0bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
+34.8
|
|
|
+8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+33.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(approx. +¥30.0bn YoY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FX rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Pure's
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
259.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fluctuation Nat. cat.
|
|
|
|
intangible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cat. loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.9
|
|
-18.6
|
|
|
|
|
fixed assets,
|
-11.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-66.1
|
effect of
|
|
|
- Absence of impairment losses on
|
-17.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities in TMNF (+22.1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sales of ALM
|
- Improvement to loss ratio and increase
|
- Drop in investment income (approx. -20.0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bonds
|
|
|
in revenue in TMNF, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Profitability improvement in Lloyd's, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-13.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY)
approx.
290.0
|
FY2019
|
*1
|
After consolidation adjustments
|
FY2020
|
*2
|
Amortization of goodwill, purchase method adjustments, etc.
|
(Pre COVID-
|
|
|
|
|
19 Basis)
(Without factoring in the impact of COVID-19)
Approx. ¥410.0bn
(approx. +¥120.0bn YoY)
Nat. cat.
+84.5
286.7
approx. +120.0 YoY
|
DNL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reversal effect of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserve provision in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
DL
|
|
North America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+33.5
|
+5.6
|
|
|
|
+34.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FX rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
fluctuation
|
Nat. cat.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.9
|
|
-18.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Absence of impairment losses on securities in TMNF (+18.4)
-
Improvement to loss ratio and increase in revenue in TMNF, etc.
|
International
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY)
|
|
insurance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
approx.
|
|
of Pure
|
|
|
|
|
|
+8.8
|
|
|
|
|
410.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
Other*3
|
|
|
-11.2
|
-10.2
|
|
|
|
-
Drop in investment income (approx. -20.0)
-
Profitability improvement in Lloyd's, etc.
FY2019FY2020
|
|
*3 Adjustment from consolidated net income to adjusted net income, etc.
|
(Pre COVID-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19 Basis)
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Reference] Nat. Cat. Losses & Cat. loss reserves
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life International
Net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes (business unit profit basis)
(billions of JPY)
|
|
|
(Before tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
YoY
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
(original
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
projections)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DNL
|
174.7
|
58.0
|
-116.7
|
|
52.5
|
Overseas
|
21.1
|
49.0
|
+27.8
|
|
46.0
|
Total
|
195.8
|
107.0
|
-88.8
|
|
98.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(After tax*1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
YoY
|
|
FY2019
|
|
(original
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
projections)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125.9
|
41.8
|
-84.1
|
|
37.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
38.0
|
+21.1
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
142.7
|
79.8
|
-62.9
|
|
73.8
|
|
|
|
|
*1 After-tax figures are estimates.
Catastrophe loss reserves in TMNF
|
|
End of FY2019
|
|
|
Fire
|
197.7
|
|
|
Others
|
702.9
|
|
|
Total
|
900.6
|
|
(billions of JPY)
End of FY2020
Approx. 220.0
Approx. 690.0
Approx. 910.0
|
|
5
|
|
FY2020 Profits (Impacts of COVID-19)
Impact of COVID-19 from January to March in 2020 is as below
Impacts on adjusted net income
(estimate)
Underwriting-¥5.0bn*
|
|
*: For key entities in Europe and the U.S.
|
|
|
|
-¥32.0bn
|
Investment
|
(Including valuation losses
|
|
of stocks, etc. of -¥24.0bn)
|
|
Supplemental explanations
-
Mainly payments for event cancellation
-
Mainly valuation losses* and impairment
of stocks, etc.
*: Market price fluctuation is recognized in PL
|
Underwriting
|
-¥4.0bn
|
|
Mainly payments for special products
|
|
|
|
Investment-¥20.0bn Mainly impairment of stocks, etc.
|
|
6
|
|
Main Impacts of COVID-19 and Our Responses
Main impacts
|
|
|
Japan (TMNF)
|
|
|
•Auto: NPW will decrease due to a smaller number of new vehicle sales
|
|
|
|
|
Meanwhile, net incurred losses will shrink as the traffic volume decreases
|
|
|
• P.A.: NPW will shrink in travel insurance with the smaller number of travelers
|
|
|
Underwriting
|
• Marine: NPW in cargo insurance will decline as the global distribution volume
|
|
|
|
drops
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Specialty: Expect payments for some riders (specific industries, etc.) that
|
|
|
|
|
explicitly cover communicable diseases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Event Cancellation: Expect certain payments for medium and large-size events
|
|
|
|
• BI: Expect payments for limited contracts that explicitly cover communicable
|
|
|
|
|
diseases
|
|
|
• Credit / Surety: The impact will depend on the degree of economic recessions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
• Income yield may drop due to lower interest rates
|
|
|
|
|
• Valuation losses under U.S. GAAP due to falls in stock prices
• Impairment losses to credit risk assets following the rising default rate
Our situation/policy
The impact of COVID-19 is expected to be controlled to a certain level through risk controls based on appropriate retention policy and business diversification
Continue seeking long-term, stable income based on the characteristics of insurance liabilities regardless of market fluctuations
7
II. FY2019 Results
End of Mar.
(DNL/Life)
End of Dec.
(International)
Applied FX rate (USD/JPY)
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
JPY110.99
|
JPY108.83
|
（-JPY4.75 from Mar. 2018)
|
(+JPY2.16 from Mar. 2019)
|
JPY111.00
|
JPY109.56
|
(+JPY2.00 from Dec. 2017)
|
(+JPY1.44 from Dec. 2018)
|
|
8
|
|
Consolidated Results Overview
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life
International
(billions of JPY, except for %)
YoY
FY2018 FY2019 Change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total premiums
|
■Total premiums
|
4,640.9
|
4,580.2
|
- 60.6
|
- 1.3%
|
|
|
|
grew by 1.5% and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written (TMHD Consolidated)
|
|
3,587.4
|
3,598.3
|
10.9
|
+ 0.3%
|
NPW rose by 4.1%,
|
|
Life insurance premiums (TMHD Consolidated)
|
1,053.5
|
981.9
|
- 71.6
|
- 6.8%
|
when excluding the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
impact of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
divestment of reins.
|
■Ordinary profit (TMHD Consolidated)
|
416.3
|
363.9
|
- 52.3
|
- 12.6%
|
|
|
|
biz. (-129.7）.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido
|
|
315.3
|
223.9
|
- 91.4
|
- 29.0%
|
|
|
Nisshin Fire
|
|
5.0
|
5.7
|
0.7
|
+ 14.1%
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
|
|
39.9
|
50.3
|
10.4
|
+ 26.1%
|
|
|
Overseas subsidiaries
|
|
189.0
|
175.8
|
- 13.2
|
- 7.0%
|
|
|
Financial and general
|
|
6.2
|
7.2
|
1.0
|
+ 16.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elimination of dividends received by Tokio Marine & Nichido from subsidiaries etc.
|
|
- 95.6
|
- 60.6
|
35.0
|
|
|
|
Purchase method adjustments
|
|
- 2.9
|
- 5.4
|
- 2.5
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill and negative goodwill
|
|
- 35.1
|
- 36.6
|
- 1.5
|
|
|
|
Others (Consolidation adjustments, etc.)
|
|
- 5.7
|
3.5
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
■Net income attributable to owners of the parent
|
274.5
|
259.7
|
- 14.8
|
- 5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page 3 shows
|
|
|
|
261.3
|
169.9
|
- 91.4
|
- 35.0%
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido
|
Domestic Non-Life
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nisshin Fire
|
|
4.4
|
3.7
|
- 0.6
|
- 14.7%
|
posted a consolidated
|
|
net loss of ¥28.3bn.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life
|
|
27.3
|
34.2
|
6.8
|
+ 25.1%
|
This reflects, in
|
|
addition to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
155.1
|
144.3
|
- 10.8
|
- 7.0%
|
|
|
Overseas subsidiaries
|
"Elimination of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial and general
|
|
2.7
|
3.1
|
0.3
|
+ 13.5%
|
dividends received by
|
|
TMNF," the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
elimination of the
|
|
Elimination of dividends received by Tokio Marine & Nichido from subsidiaries etc.
|
|
- 95.6
|
- 60.6
|
35.0
|
|
|
|
|
impact of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase method adjustments
|
- 2.4
|
- 3.8
|
-1.4
|
|
divestment of reins.
|
|
|
|
biz. (-13.1) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill and negative goodwill
|
|
- 35.1
|
- 36.6
|
- 1.5
|
|
valuation losses on
|
|
Others (Consolidation adjustments, etc.)
|
|
- 43.3
|
5.4
|
48.8
|
|
affiliate shares
|
|
|
included in "Others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustments, etc.)"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TMNF Financial Results
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
-
Changes in Major P/L Items
Non-Life
International
(billions of JPY)
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting profit/loss
|
89.1
|
38.4
|
- 50.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Underwriting profit/loss: excluding provision/reversal of
|
- 42.2
|
- 27.5
|
14.7
|
|
|
catastrophe loss reserves)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written (Private insurance)
|
1,895.0
|
1,969.9
|
74.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned (Private insurance)*1
|
1,875.9
|
1,917.2
|
41.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net incurred losses (Private insurance)*2
|
- 1,312.7
|
- 1,270.8
|
41.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural catastrophe losses
|
- 238.4
|
- 162.5
|
75.9
|
|
|
Provision/Reversal of foreign currency denominated
|
- 3.8
|
2.0
|
5.8
|
|
|
outstanding claims reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other than above
|
- 1,070.4
|
- 1,110.3
|
- 39.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business expenses (Private insurance)
|
- 611.1
|
- 638.2
|
- 27.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision/Reversal of catastrophe loss reserves
|
131.4
|
66.0
|
- 65.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auto
|
18.7
|
18.0
|
- 0.7
|
|
|
Fire
|
123.5
|
41.5
|
- 81.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income (loss) and other
|
223.5
|
182.0
|
- 41.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income/loss
|
258.7
|
220.7
|
- 37.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividends
|
224.4
|
189.2
|
- 35.1
|
|
|
Dividends from foreign stocks
|
102.9
|
63.0
|
- 39.8
|
|
|
Gains/Losses on sales of securities
|
96.1
|
110.6
|
14.5
|
|
|
Impairment losses on securities
|
- 3.7
|
- 22.1
|
- 18.3
|
|
|
Gains/Losses on derivatives
|
- 19.6
|
- 15.7
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit/loss
|
315.3
|
223.9
|
- 91.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary gains/losses
|
6.1
|
- 12.6
|
- 18.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/loss
|
261.3
|
169.9
|
- 91.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Excluding provision for nat-cat underwriting reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2 Including loss adjustment expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Notes)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Plus and minus of the figures in the above table correspond to positive and negative to profit respectively
-
Private insurance includes all lines excluding compulsory automobile liability insurance and residential earthquake insurance
¥50.7bn drop YoY to ¥38.4bn mainly reflecting the following factors:
-
Net premiums written (Private insurance) (See p.12 for details):
-
Increase in all lines mainly in fire
-
Net incurred losses (Private insurance):
-
Decrease in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes (¥75.9bn)
-
Decrease in provision for foreign currency denominated outstanding claims reserves due to FX fluctuations
-
Increase in net incurred losses due to NPW increase and increase in large and medium size losses
-
Business expenses (Private insurance):
-
Increase in agency commissions and business expenses associated with NPW increase and consumption tax increase
-
Catastrophe loss reserves:
-
One-offspecial provision for fire insurance (-¥36.0bn)
-
Drop in takedown associated with a drop in claims paid relating to natural catastrophes, etc. (-¥32.0bn)
-
Others:
-
Provision for underwriting reserves relating to natural catastrophes (-¥21.1bn)
-
Increase in provision for the general underwriting reserves (underwriting result for the first year) due to profitability improvement of auto, etc. (-¥19.3bn)
-
Net Investment Income and Other (See p.13 for details)
¥41.4bn decrease YoY to ¥182.0bn mainly due to the absence of dividends following reinsurance businesses divestment in FY2018 and impairment losses on securities associated with drop in market prices of business-related equities
-
Extraordinary Gains/Losses
¥18.8bn decrease YoY to -¥12.6bn mainly due to the reversal effect of gains of reinsurance businesses divestment in FY2018 and losses on valuation of affiliate shares
- Net Income
|
¥91.4bn decline YoY to ¥169.9bn due to the factors above, etc.
|
10
TMNF Combined Ratio
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
■ Combined Ratio (Private insurance: E/I basis)
* ( ): YoY change
|
102.2%
|
98.7%
|
（-3.6pt）
|
93.9%
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Life
International
|
|
|
E/I Loss Ratio*1
|
61.4%
|
70.0%
|
66.3%
|
（-3.7pt）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of natural
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
catastrophes (pt)
|
4.4
|
12.7
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32.5%
|
32.3%
|
32.4%
|
（＋0.1pt）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
|
1,861.5
|
1,895.0
|
1,969.9
|
|
74.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned*2
|
|
1,860.2
|
1,875.9
|
1,917.2
|
|
41.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net incurred losses*1
|
|
1,142.4
|
1,312.7
|
1,270.8
|
|
- 41.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business expenses
|
|
605.4
|
611.1
|
638.2
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate expenses
|
|
234.2
|
230.6
|
233.8
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agency commissions
|
|
371.2
|
380.5
|
404.3
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) All lines: W/P basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combined ratio*1
|
|
92.7%
|
99.4%
|
96.0%
|
|
|
- 3.4pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio*1
|
|
62.0%
|
68.8%
|
65.2%
|
|
|
- 3.6pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense ratio
|
|
30.7%
|
30.6%
|
30.8%
|
|
|
0.2pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Including loss adjustment expenses
*2 Excluding provision for nat-cat underwriting reserves Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
Fell 3.7 points YoY to 66.3% mainly due to:
-
Drop in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes (-¥75.9bn,-4.2 points)
-
Decrease in provision for foreign currency denominated outstanding claims reserves due to FX fluctuations
-
Increase in large and medium size losses
Increased 0.1 point YoY to 32.4% mainly due to:
-
Increase in agency commissions and business expenses caused by the consumption tax increase and other factors
Improved 3.6 points YoY to 98.7% due to the above factors, etc.
11
TMNF NPW & Loss Ratio
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
-
Net Premiums Written by Line
(billions of JPY, except for %)
Non-Life
-
Major Factors of Changes in NPW
International
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fire
|
281.9
|
321.8
|
39.9
|
14.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marine
|
62.7
|
65.3
|
2.5
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
P.A.
|
173.3
|
179.0
|
5.6
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auto
|
1,065.1
|
1,078.3
|
13.2
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
CALI
|
270.5
|
276.8
|
6.3
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
313.0
|
326.0
|
13.0
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,166.6
|
2,247.5
|
80.8
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private insurance
|
1,895.0
|
1,969.9
|
74.8
|
4.0%
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Fire
|
122.8%
|
91.7%
|
- 31.1pt
|
|
|
|
|
Marine
|
74.7%
|
78.2%
|
3.5pt
|
|
|
|
|
P.A.
|
55.0%
|
55.5%
|
0.4pt
|
|
|
|
|
Auto
|
62.3%
|
60.8%
|
- 1.4pt
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
57.4%
|
65.2%
|
7.8pt
|
|
|
|
|
Private insurance
|
70.0%
|
66.3%
|
- 3.7pt
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
-
Fire: Grew mainly due to the expanded coverage, greater number of policies written, and contract reviews before the product revision in October 2019
-
Marine: Grew in hull insurance
-
P.A.: Grew mainly due to an increase in the number of policies in Japan
-
Auto: Grew mainly due to a rise in per-policy premiums
-
CALI: Grew mainly due to an increase in the number of policies that reached maturity
-
Other:Grew mainly due to the sales expansion of Super Business Insurance, etc.
-
Major Factors of Changes in E/I Loss Ratio
-
Fire: Improved mainly due to a drop in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes
-
Marine: Rose, despite a drop in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes, due to an increase in the number of small
losses and occurrence of large and medium size losses in cargo insurance
-
P.A.: Rose mainly due to increases in losses from income
insurance and net incurred losses relating to overseas travel insurance riders
-
Auto: Improved mainly due to reductions in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes and in the frequency of accidents
-
Other:Rose, despite a decline in net incurred losses relating to
|
natural catastrophes, mainly due to an increase in large and
|
12
|
medium size losses
|
TMNF Asset Management Results
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life
International
-
Net Investment Income and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY)
|
- Net investment income and other decreased by ¥41.4bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY to ¥182.0bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income and other
|
223.5
|
182.0
|
- 41.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income
|
258.7
|
220.7
|
- 37.9
|
Net interest and dividends income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest and dividends income
|
183.5
|
151.4
|
- 32.1
|
¥32.1bn decrease YoY to ¥151.4bn mainly due to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividends
|
224.4
|
189.2
|
- 35.1
|
following factors:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65.7
|
66.5
|
0.8
|
Dividends from foreign stocks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends from domestic stocks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends from foreign stocks
|
102.9
|
63.0
|
- 39.8
|
The impact of loss of dividends associated with
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from domestic bonds
|
22.2
|
20.7
|
- 1.5
|
reinsurance businesses divestment despite an
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from foreign bonds
|
4.8
|
4.1
|
- 0.7
|
increase in dividends income from overseas
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from other domestic securities*1
|
2.3
|
2.1
|
- 0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from other foreign securities*2
|
15.1
|
20.8
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transfer of investment income
|
- 40.8
|
- 37.8
|
3.0
|
Net capital gains
|
|
|
|
|
|
on deposit premiums
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net capital gains
|
75.1
|
69.3
|
- 5.7
|
¥5.7bn decrease YoY to ¥69.3bn mainly due to the following
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains/Losses on sales of securities
|
96.1
|
110.6
|
14.5
|
factors:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment losses on securities
|
- 3.7
|
- 22.1
|
- 18.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment losses on securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains/Losses on derivatives
|
- 19.6
|
- 15.7
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The impact of falls in market prices of business-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other investment income and expenses
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
- 0.1
|
related equities, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
1.8
|
- 3.8
|
- 5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other ordinary income and expenses
|
- 35.2
|
- 38.7
|
- 3.5
|
¥78.0bn capital gains from the sales of business-related
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Income from domestic securities excluding domestic stocks and domestic bonds.
|
|
equities, ¥6.0bn decrease YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2 Income from foreign securities excluding foreign stocks and foreign bonds.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Plus and minus of the figures in the above table correspond to positive and negative to profit respectively.
|
(Sales of business-related equities was ¥107.0bn)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NF Financial Results
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
-
Change in Major P/L Items
|
|
|
(billions of JPY)
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Non-Life
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting profit/loss
|
1.5
|
2.7
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
(Underwriting profit/loss: excluding
|
- 2.4
|
- 0.2
|
2.2
|
|
|
|
provision/reversal of catastrophe loss reserves)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written (Private insurance)
|
126.4
|
131.7
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums earned (Private insurance)*1
|
125.7
|
129.6
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net incurred losses (Private insurance)*2
|
- 85.3
|
- 80.5
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 14.8
|
- 12.1
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
Natural catastrophe losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other than above
|
- 70.5
|
- 68.3
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business expenses (Private insurance)
|
- 44.5
|
- 45.3
|
- 0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision/Reversal of catastrophe loss reserves
|
4.0
|
3.0
|
- 0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
2.7
|
- 4.5
|
|
|
|
Fire
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auto
|
- 2.7
|
- 2.7
|
- 0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income (loss) and other
|
3.9
|
3.6
|
- 0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income/loss
|
4.3
|
4.0
|
- 0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
4.7
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains/Losses on sales of securities
|
1.3
|
3.1
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
Impairment losses on securities
|
- 0.0
|
- 1.2
|
- 1.2
|
|
|
|
Gains/Losses on redemption of securities
|
0.9
|
0.0
|
- 0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit/loss
|
5.0
|
5.7
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary gains/losses
|
0.5
|
- 0.0
|
- 0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income/loss
|
4.4
|
3.7
|
- 0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio (Private insurance, E/I basis)*1*2
|
67.9%
|
62.1%
|
- 5.8pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expense ratio (Private insurance)
|
35.3%
|
34.4%
|
- 0.8pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E/I Combined ratio (Private insurance)*1*2
|
103.1%
|
96.6%
|
- 6.6pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Excluding provision for nat-cat underwriting reserves
|
|
|
|
|
*2 Including loss adjustment expenses (Notes)
-
Plus and minus of the figures in the above table correspond to positive and negative to profit respectively
-
Private insurance includes all lines excluding compulsory automobile liability insurance and residential earthquake insurance
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
¥1.2bn increase YoY to ¥2.7bn mainly due to the following factors:
-
Net premiums written (Private insurance)
-
Increase due to sales expansion in fire and specialty insurance
-
Net incurred losses (Private insurance)
-
Decrease in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes
-
Decrease in losses in auto
-
Catastrophe loss reserves
-
Decrease in takedown due to a decrease in claims paid relating to natural catastrophes
-
Net Investment Income and Other
¥0.3bn decrease YoY to ¥3.6bn due to an increase in impairment losses on securities, etc. despite an increase in gains/losses on sales of securities due to an increase in sales of business-related equities
¥0.6bn decrease YoY to ¥3.7bn due to the above factors and a decline in extraordinary gains/losses
14
TMNL Financial Results
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
-
Annualized Premiums (ANP)
Non-Life
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New policies ANP
|
74.6
|
40.5
|
- 34.1
|
-45.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In-force policies ANP
|
857.7
|
837.2
|
- 20.5
|
-2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Key Figures in Financial Accounting
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
1,017.1
|
993.7
|
- 23.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance premiums and other
|
906.7
|
875.1
|
- 31.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
27.3
|
34.2
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
34.7
|
40.6
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(-) Capital gains / losses
|
- 13.4
|
- 8.5
|
4.9
|
|
(-)Non-recurring income / losses
|
- 0.1
|
- 0.3
|
- 0.2
|
Core operating profit
|
48.4
|
49.5
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
YoY
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in MCEV*
|
- 158.6
|
- 70.3
|
88.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of new business +
|
78.3
|
62.8
|
- 15.5
|
|
Existing business contribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Excluding capital transactions
|
|
|
|
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
-
New Policies ANP
-
45.7% drop YoY mainly due to the impact of sales suspension of some insurance for corporations (Rose 5.0% YoY excluding the impact of sales suspension)
-
In-forcePolicies ANP
-
2.4% decline YoY as an increase through new policies was smaller than a decrease through cancellation, etc. following the sales suspension
-
Net Income
-
¥6.8bn increase YoY to ¥34.2bn mainly due to a decrease in agency commissions and in net provision for underwriting reserves following the sales suspension and an increase in gains on sales of securities despite an increase in system development expenses and in death benefits
-
Business Unit Profits (Increase in MCEV)
-
Increased by ¥88.3bn YoY to ¥70.3bn mainly due to a smaller yen interest rate decline
-
"Value of new business value + Existing business contribution" fell ¥15.5bn YoY to ¥62.8bn due to a decrease in value of new business through the impact of lower interest rates and the sales suspension
15
International financial results (Net Premiums Written)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY, except for %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of end-
|
As of end-
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
Applied FX rate
|
Dec. 2018
|
Dec. 2019
|
Change
|
％
|
|
(Excluding
|
|
(USD/JPY)
|
|
|
|
*5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 111.0
|
JPY 109.5
|
|
|
|
FX effects)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America*1
|
1,107.9
|
1,124.0
|
16.0
|
1.5%
|
|
2.8%
|
|
Philadelphia
|
373.0
|
369.2
|
- 3.7
|
-1.0%
|
|
0.3%
|
|
Delphi
|
270.7
|
278.2
|
7.5
|
2.8%
|
|
4.1%
|
|
TMHCC
|
387.2
|
399.1
|
11.8
|
3.1%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
Europe & Middle East
|
153.2
|
196.1
|
42.8
|
28.0%
|
|
24.3%
|
|
& Africa*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South &
|
134.3
|
136.0
|
1.6
|
1.3%
|
|
6.1%
|
|
Central America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia & Oceania
|
149.3
|
184.5
|
35.1
|
23.6%
|
|
22.6%
|
|
Reinsurance*3
|
129.7
|
-
|
- 129.7
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Non-Life*4
|
1,674.6
|
1,649.5
|
- 25.0
|
-1.5%
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
|
91.7
|
92.0
|
0.2
|
0.3%
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,766.3
|
1,741.6
|
- 24.7
|
-1.4%
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,636.6
|
1,741.6
|
105.0
|
6.4%
|
|
*1 North American figures include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC, but not include North American business of TMK
*2 Figures of "Europe, Middle East & Africa" include North American business of TMK, but not include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC *3 Reinsurance figures are those of the reinsurance businesses divested
*4 Total Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries *5 Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion
-
Grew 6.4% YoY (excluding the impact of the divestment of reinsurance businesses) on the back of strong fundamentals in each business.
North America (See P. 18-20 for the details)
-
Philadelphia: Although premiums were raised for the
renewed contracts(FY2018: 3.2% → FY2019: 7.2%), NPW shrank due to a reduction of exposures of books with weak profitability and the stronger yen.
-
Delphi: NPW rose thanks to the expanded underwriting of non-life insurance.
-
TMHCC: Despite a smaller revenue from medical stop-loss due to the underwriting practices focusing on profitability, NPW grew thanks to the expanded underwriting of segments outside the U.S.
Europe, Middle East & Africa
-
Although a focus placed on the businesses and segments with high profitability following business restructuring reduced NPW in Europe, the new contribution of Hollard (+¥48.9bn) led to an overall increase in NPW.
South & Central America
-
NPW increased due to the expanded underwriting of auto and other insurance in Brazil.
The above figures of International Insurance Business are the total of foreign branches of TMNF, equity method investees, and non-consolidated companies, etc. which are aligned with the disclosure format of our IR materials from before.
Asia & Oceania
-
NPW rose thanks to a growth in underwriting in India, Thailand and elsewhere, and the new consolidation of Safety (+¥21.5bn).
International financial results (Business Unit Profits)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life
International
(billions of JPY, except for %)
|
- Despite the worsening loss ratio in North America, business
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of end-
|
As of end-
|
|
|
|
|
Applied FX rate
|
Dec. 2018
|
Dec. 2019
|
Change
|
％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD/JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 111.0
|
JPY 109.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America*1
|
153.0
|
147.2
|
- 5.7
|
|
-3.8%
|
|
Philadelphia
|
43.9
|
27.0
|
- 16.8
|
|
-38.5%
|
|
Delphi
|
58.5
|
76.5
|
18.0
|
|
30.7%
|
|
TMHCC
|
45.3
|
41.9
|
- 3.4
|
|
-7.6%
|
|
Europe & Middle East
|
- 0.1
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
|
-
|
|
& Africa*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South &
|
9.2
|
10.8
|
1.5
|
|
16.7%
|
|
Central America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia & Oceania
|
12.0
|
16.6
|
4.5
|
|
38.0%
|
|
Reinsurance*3
|
13.0
|
-
|
- 13.0
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Non-Life*4
|
187.8
|
179.0
|
- 8.7
|
|
-4.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
|
- 0.7
|
12.9
|
13.6
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
176.2
|
179.5
|
3.2
|
|
1.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.)
YoY
(Excluding FX effects)*5
-2.5%
-37.6%
32.5%
-6.4%
-
22.4%
35.8%
-
-3.6%
-
3.0%
unit profits grew ¥16.3bn YoY (excluding the impact of the
|
divestment of reinsurance businesses) thanks to factors
|
such as a decline in natural catastrophes (+¥12.6bn), larger
|
investment income, and greater profits in life insurance
|
business.
North America (See P. 18-20 for the details)
-
Philadelphia: Profits shrank due to an increase in provision for the past reserve of liability (-¥23.1bn).
-
Delphi: Profits grew thanks to the improved underwriting profit and the increased investment income.
-
TMHCC: Profits shrank mainly due to weaker earnings in the Non-Life in North America and A&H segments caused by the deteriorating loss ratios in crop insurance from unstable weather and other factors and in medical stop-loss from rising medical costs.
Europe, Middle East & Africa: Reinsurance
-
Despite the shrinking profits in TMK non-Lloyd's operation due to large losses and so on, profits grew thanks to the improved profitability of Lloyd's business and the new contribution from Hollard (+¥1.3bn).
South & Central America
-
Profits grew due to the improved profits in auto insurance and other businesses in Brazil.
Total
|
163.2
|
179.5
|
16.3
|
10.0%
|
|
11.2%
|
|
(Except for Reinsurance)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1
|
North American figures include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC, but not include North American business of TMK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*2
|
Figures of "Europe, Middle East & Africa" include North American business of TMK, but not include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*3
|
Reinsurance figures are those of the reinsurance businesses divested
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*4
|
Total Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*5
|
Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia & Oceania
-
Profits increased thanks to the improved profits in Thailand and China and the impact of equity sales gains at Safety (+¥1.8bn).
Life Insurance
-
Profits rose due to factors such as the rising stock prices and lower interest rates in Singapore.
The above figures of International Insurance Business are the total of foreign branches of TMNF, equity method investees, and non-consolidated companies, etc. which are aligned with the disclosure format of our IR materials from before.
International financial results (Philadelphia)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
-
Changes in Major P/L Items
(billions of JPY, except for % and pt)
Non-Life
International
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of end-
|
As of end-
|
|
|
|
|
FX rates
|
Dec. 2018
|
Dec. 2019
|
Change
|
|
％
|
|
（USD/JPY）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 111.0
|
JPY 109.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
373.0
|
369.2
|
-3.7
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premium earned
|
363.3
|
371.4
|
8.0
|
|
2.2%
|
|
Net incurred losses
|
238.4
|
268.1
|
29.6
|
|
12.4%
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
12.2
|
-0.5
|
|
-4.0%
|
|
Nat-Cat losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111.3
|
113.6
|
2.2
|
|
2.1%
|
Commissions / Other Underwriting expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting profit
|
13.5
|
-10.3
|
-23.8
|
|
-176.5%
|
|
Net investment income / loss
|
35.0
|
38.5
|
3.5
|
|
10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business unit profits
|
43.9
|
27.0
|
-16.8
|
|
-38.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio*1
|
65.6%
|
72.2%
|
6.6pt
|
|
-
|
|
Expense ratio*1
|
30.7%
|
30.6%
|
-0.1pt
|
|
-
|
|
Combined ratio*1
|
96.3%
|
102.8%
|
6.5pt
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1: Denominator used is net premiums earned
(Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*2
0.3%
3.6%
13.9% -2.7% 3.4% -177.5% 11.5% -37.6%
-
-
-
*2: Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion
|
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
|
18
|
|
International financial results (Delphi)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
-
Changes in Major P/L Items
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY, except for % and pt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
(Ref.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
As of end-
|
As of end-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Excluding
|
|
|
|
FX rates
|
Dec. 2018
|
Dec. 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
％
|
|
FX effects)*2
|
|
|
|
|
（USD/JPY）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 111.0
|
JPY 109.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
270.7
|
278.2
|
7.5
|
|
2.8%
|
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premium earned
|
263.9
|
269.8
|
5.9
|
|
2.3%
|
|
3.6%
|
|
Net incurred losses
|
203.9
|
190.3
|
-13.6
|
|
-6.7%
|
|
-5.5%
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Nat-Cat losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70.8
|
74.8
|
4.0
|
|
5.7%
|
|
7.1%
|
Commissions / Other Underwriting expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting profit
|
-10.8
|
4.6
|
15.5
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Net investment income / loss
|
125.1
|
163.4
|
38.2
|
|
30.6%
|
|
32.3%
|
|
Business unit profits
|
58.5
|
76.5
|
18.0
|
|
30.7%
|
|
32.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio*1
|
77.3%
|
70.5%
|
-6.8pt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Expense ratio*1
|
26.8%
|
27.8%
|
0.9pt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Combined ratio*1
|
104.1%
|
98.3%
|
-5.9pt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Non-Life
International
-
Net Premiums Written by Segment
(billions of JPY, except for %)
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of end-
|
As of end-
|
|
|
|
FX rates
|
Dec. 2018
|
Dec. 2019
|
Change
|
|
％
|
（USD/JPY）
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 111.0
|
JPY 109.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-life
|
126.0
|
140.2
|
14.2
|
|
11.3%
|
Life
|
144.6
|
137.9
|
-6.7
|
|
-4.6%
|
Total
|
270.7
|
278.2
|
7.5
|
|
2.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*2
12.7% -3.4% 4.1%
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Non-life*1
|
70.8%
|
70.4%
|
-0.4pt
|
Life*1
|
82.5%
|
70.6%
|
-11.9pt
|
Total*1
|
77.3%
|
70.5%
|
-6.8pt
*1: Denominator used is net premiums earned
*2: Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion
|
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
|
19
|
|
International financial results (TMHCC)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
-
Changes in Major P/L Items
|
|
|
|
|
(billions of JPY, except for % and pt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
(Ref.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
As of end-
|
As of end-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Excluding
|
|
|
|
FX rates
|
Dec. 2018
|
Dec. 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
％
|
|
FX effects)*2
|
|
|
|
|
（USD/JPY）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 111.0
|
JPY 109.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
387.2
|
399.1
|
11.8
|
|
3.1%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premium earned
|
377.8
|
385.4
|
7.6
|
|
2.0%
|
|
3.4%
|
|
Net incurred losses
|
252.6
|
265.5
|
12.8
|
|
5.1%
|
|
6.5%
|
|
|
|
5.8
|
1.3
|
-4.4
|
|
-76.8%
|
|
-76.5%
|
|
Nat-Cat losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85.0
|
88.5
|
3.4
|
|
4.1%
|
|
5.5%
|
Commissions / Other Underwriting expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting profit
|
30.4
|
23.1
|
-7.3
|
|
-24.1%
|
|
-23.1%
|
|
Net investment income / loss
|
25.1
|
27.9
|
2.7
|
|
10.9%
|
|
12.3%
|
|
Business unit profits
|
45.3
|
41.9
|
-3.4
|
|
-7.6%
|
|
-6.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss ratio*1
|
66.9%
|
68.9%
|
2.0pt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Expense ratio*1
|
22.5%
|
23.0%
|
0.5pt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Combined ratio*1
|
89.4%
|
91.9%
|
2.5pt
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Life
International
-
Net Premiums Written by Segment
(billions of JPY, except for %)
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of end-
|
As of end-
|
|
|
|
FX rates
|
Dec. 2018
|
Dec. 2019
|
Change
|
|
％
|
（USD/JPY）
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 111.0
|
JPY 109.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-life : North America
|
145.5
|
156.8
|
11.2
|
|
7.7%
|
A&H
|
157.9
|
142.1
|
-15.7
|
|
-10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
83.7
|
100.1
|
16.3
|
|
19.6%
|
Total
|
387.2
|
399.1
|
11.8
|
|
3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*2
9.1% -8.8% 21.1%
4.4%
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Non-life : North America*1
|
67.1%
|
72.0%
|
4.9pt
|
A&H*1
|
79.1%
|
81.6%
|
2.5pt
|
International*1
|
42.3%
|
44.9%
|
2.6pt
|
Total*1
|
66.9%
|
68.9%
|
2.0pt
*1: Denominator used is net premiums earned
*2: Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion
III. FY2020 Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
Assumptions used for FY2020 Profits
(Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
FX rate (USD / JPY)
|
Nikkei Stock
|
Average
|
|
|
|
JPY108.83
|
JPY18,917
|
(End of Mar. 2020)
|
(End of Mar. 2020)
|
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
|
21
|
|
FY2020 Consolidated Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life International
(billions of JPY)
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Profits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
286.7
|
approx. 410.0
|
about 120.0
|
Adjusted ROE
|
|
|
|
8.2%
|
approx. 12.2%
|
about 4.0pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Non-Life
|
25.9
|
134.0
|
108.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TMNF
|
26.0
|
124.0
|
97.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic Life*1
|
-70.3
|
67.0
|
137.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TMNL
|
-70.3
|
66.0
|
136.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Insurance
|
179.5
|
177.0
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
147.2
|
149.0
|
1.7
|
|
|
Philadelphia
|
27.0
|
40.0
|
12.9
|
|
|
Dlephi
|
76.5
|
62.0
|
-14.5
|
|
|
TMHCC
|
41.9
|
44.0
|
2.0
|
|
|
Europe & Middle East
|
2.2
|
8.0
|
5.7
|
|
|
& Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South & Central America
|
10.8
|
6.0
|
-4.8
|
|
|
Asia & Oceania
|
16.6
|
11.0
|
-5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Non-Life*2
|
179.0
|
176.0
|
-3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Life
|
12.9
|
4.0
|
-8.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pure
|
-
|
9.0
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial & General
|
5.3
|
5.0
|
-0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1: Excluding capital transactions
*2: International Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries
FY2020 TMNF Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
Key Figures (billions of JPY)
- Underwriting Profit
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life International
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
|
|
Results
|
Profits
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
a
|
(Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net premiums written
|
1,969.9
|
2,005.0
|
35.0
|
（Private insurance）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underwriting profit/loss
|
38.4
|
91.0
|
52.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income（loss）
|
182.0
|
153.2
|
- 28.7
|
and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
169.9
|
182.0
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business unit profit
|
26.0
|
124.0
|
97.9
|
|
|
|
Projected to grow by ¥52.5bn YoY to ¥91.0bn mainly due to the following factors:
-
Increase in NPW (¥35.0bn) on the back of the expanded coverage of auto insurance, sales expansion of Super Business Insurance, etc. despite a decrease in NPW in fire due to the reversal effect of the last-minute demand in FY2019, etc. (-¥12.3bn)
-
Decrease in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes* (¥107.5bn)
-
Increase in business expenses mainly due to an increase in agency commissions associated with NPW increase and consumption tax increase, etc. (-¥19.2bn)
-
Increase in provision for catastrophe loss reserves (-¥84.0bn)
*The FY2020 budget for natural catastrophes is increased by ¥5.0bn based on the occurrence of natural catastrophes and other factors.
-
Net Investment Income and Other
Projected to decline by ¥28.7bn YoY to ¥153.2bn mainly due to the following factors:
-
Drop in dividends from overseas subsidiaries (eliminated through consolidation)
-
Reaction to gains on sales of securities in FY2019
-
Reaction to impairment losses on securities in FY2019
Projected to increase ¥12.0bn YoY to ¥182.0bn reflecting the above and other factors
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
Projected to increase by ¥97.9bn YoY to ¥124.0bn due to the above and other factors
23
FY2020 TMNL Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis)
Key Figures (billions of JPY)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life International
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
|
Profits
|
YoY
|
|
|
a
|
|
(Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New policies ANP
|
|
40.5
|
43.0
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core operating profit
|
|
49.5
|
61.0
|
11.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
34.2
|
40.0
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business unit profit*1
|
- 70.3
|
66.0
|
136.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of new business +
|
62.8
|
75.0
|
12.2
|
|
|
Existing business contribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1:Excluding capital transaction
|
|
|
|
-
New Policies ANP
-
Projected to increase by ¥2.4bn YoY due to the sales expansion of protection-type products and installment variable annuities, etc.
-
Net Income
-
Projected to increase by ¥5.7bn YoY mainly due to the reversal effect of increase in system development expenses and death benefits in FY2019
-
Business Unit Profit (Increase in MCEV)
-
Projected to improve by ¥136.3bn YoY mainly due to the reversal effect of smaller profit in FY2019 due to the lower interest rates (approx. ¥120.0bn)
-
"Value of new business + Existing business contribution" is projected to increase by ¥12.2bn YoY to ¥75.0bn thanks to an increase in new policies, accumulation of in-force policies, etc.
|
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
|
24
|
|
FY2020 International Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) (NPW)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life International
NPWs by Business Domain (billions of JPY)
|
- NPWs are projected to grow 1.8% YoY on a local
|
currency basis thanks to factors such as the execution of
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
Profits
|
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
(Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of end-
|
As of end-
|
|
|
|
Applied FX rate
|
Dec. 2019
|
Mar. 2020
|
Change
|
％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD/JPY)
|
JPY 109.5
|
JPY 108.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America*1
|
1,124.0
|
1,147.0
|
22.9
|
2.0%
|
|
Philadelphia
|
369.2
|
368.0
|
- 1.2
|
- 0.3%
|
|
Delphi
|
278.2
|
287.0
|
8.7
|
3.2%
|
|
TMHCC
|
399.1
|
417.0
|
17.8
|
4.5%
|
|
Europe & Middle East &
|
196.1
|
155.0
|
- 41.1
|
- 21.0%
|
|
Africa*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
South &
|
136.0
|
111.0
|
- 25.0
|
- 18.4%
|
|
Central America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia & Oceania
|
184.5
|
186.0
|
1.4
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Non-Life*3
|
1,649.5
|
1,599.0
|
- 50.5
|
- 3.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
|
92.0
|
95.0
|
2.9
|
3.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pure
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,741.6
|
1,694.0
|
- 47.6
|
- 2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*4
2.8%
0.3%
3.8%
5.2%
7.6%
1.3%
10.9%
-
1.8%
|
growth measures in each business and rate increases
|
but are projected to decrease 2.7% YoY on the Japanese
|
yen basis due to the appreciation of the yen (-¥78.1bn)
|
Major Factors of Changes
North America
-
Philadelphia: Projected to be flat as the reduction caused by the underwriting practice focusing on profitability will be offset by rate increases for renewal books, and so on
-
Delphi: Projected to grow due to the expanded underwriting of non-life insurance
-
TMHCC: Projected to increase due to the contribution of a business purchased as a bolt-on acquisition, in addition to the growth in each segment
Europe, Middle East & Africa(*)
-
Projected to decline due to the run-off of the company business in Europe and an increase in reinsurance to stabilize profitability
-
Including the impact (-¥12.7bn) of the change in management accounting principles on Hollard. There is no impact on earnings
South & Central America
-
Projected to decline due to the impact of the stronger yen, although the underwriting of products other than auto insurance will be expanded
Asia & Oceania
-
Projected to increase due to factors such as the expanded underwriting of auto insurance in India and Thailand
*1 North American figures include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC, but not include North American business of TMK
*2 Figures of "Europe & Middle East & Africa" include North American business of TMK, but not include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC *3 Total Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries
*4 Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion
Life Insurance
-
Projected to increase due to factors such as an increase in sales in Thailand and India
The above figures of International Insurance Business are the total of foreign branches of TMNF, equity method investees, and non-consolidated companies, etc. which are aligned with the disclosure format of our IR materials from before.
FY2020 International Profits (Pre COVID-19 Basis) (BUP)
Consolidated Domestic Life
Domestic
Non-Life International
BUPs by Business Domain (billions of JPY)
|
- Projected to grow 1.9% YoY on a local currency basis due to
|
the new consolidation of Pure, a reaction to provisions for
|
|
|
FY2019
|
FY2020
|
|
|
|
|
Results
|
Profits
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
(Pre COVID-19 Basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of end-
|
As of end-
|
|
|
|
Applied FX rate
|
Dec. 2019
|
Mar. 2020
|
Change
|
％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(USD/JPY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
JPY 109.5
|
JPY 108.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America*1
|
147.2
|
149.0
|
1.7
|
1.2%
|
|
Philadelphia
|
27.0
|
40.0
|
12.9
|
48.0%
|
|
Delphi
|
76.5
|
62.0
|
- 14.5
|
- 19.0%
|
|
TMHCC
|
41.9
|
44.0
|
2.0
|
5.0%
|
|
Europe & Middle East &
|
2.2
|
8.0
|
5.7
|
247.8%
|
|
Africa*2
|
|
|
|
|
|
South &
|
10.8
|
6.0
|
- 4.8
|
- 44.6%
|
|
Central America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia & Oceania
|
16.6
|
11.0
|
- 5.6
|
- 34.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Non-Life*3
|
179.0
|
176.0
|
- 3.0
|
- 1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life
|
12.9
|
4.0
|
- 8.9
|
- 69.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pure
|
-
|
9.0
|
9.0
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
179.5
|
177.0
|
- 2.5
|
- 1.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) YoY (Excluding FX effects)*4
1.9%
49.0%
298.9%
-
1.9%
|
reserves in the previous fiscal year, and so on, although there
|
are negative factors such as the assumption that natural
|
catastrophes will be at the same level as the average year
|
(-¥18.6bn) and a drop in investment income; projected to
|
decline ¥2.5bn on the Japanese yen basis due to the
|
appreciation of the yen (-¥5.7bn)
North America
-
Philadelphia: Despite the above-mentioned negative factors, profits will grow due to factors such as a reaction to the past reserve provision in FY2019 (+¥23.5bn)
-
Delphi: Profits are expected to drop due to factors such as a smaller investment income and the worsening loss ratio of long tail products caused by the lower discount rate
-
TMHCC: Despite the above-mentioned negative factors, profits are projected to rise thanks to factors such as a reaction to the reserve provision in FY2019 for crop insurance and medical stop-loss
Europe, Middle East & Africa
-
In Europe, profits will rise thanks to the improved profitability of Lloyd's and a decline in large losses, despite the above- mentioned negative factors
South & Central America
-
Profits are projected to shrink due to factors such as the worsening loss ratio in Brazil caused by the intensifying competition and lower income yield
*1 North American figures include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC, but not include North American business of TMK
*2 Figures of "Europe & Middle East & Africa" include North American business of TMK, but not include European and Reinsurance businesses of TMHCC *3 Total Non-Life figures include some life insurance figures of composite overseas subsidiaries
*4 Excluding FX effects due to yen conversion
The above figures of International Insurance Business are the total of foreign branches of TMNF, equity method investees, and non-consolidated companies, etc. which are aligned with the disclosure format of our IR materials from before.
Target Range of Economic Solvency Ratio (ESR)
-
ESR is calculated using capital model based on 99.95%VaR (equivalent to AA credit rating)
-
Target Range of ESR is 150 - 210% to achieve financial soundness and profitability simultaneously
210%
Target
Range
150%
100%
Implementation of ;
Business investment, and/or
Additional risk-taking, and/or
Shareholder return
consideration of ; Business investment, and/or Additional risk-taking, and/or Shareholder return
to recover the capital level through accumulation of
of risk level by reducing risk taking activities
risking
Consideration of capital increase of shareholder return policy
ESR and Sensitivity (as of March 31, 2020)
-
ESR declined to 153% (within target range) due to larger credit spreads in the U.S., acquisition of the Pure Group, and shareholder return, etc., despite the positive impact of profit contribution in 2H FY19
173%
Net
asset value
Risk
4.6
2.6 trillion
trillion yen yen
Factors of change in net asset value
-
Contribution of 2H FY19 adjusted net income
-
Falling price of business-related equities
-
Acquisition of Pure Group
-
Issuance of subordinated bonds of capital nature
Shareholder return etc.
Factors of change in risk
-
Increase in U.S. credit spreads
-
Sales of business-related equities, etc.
153%*
Net
asset
value
Risk
2.7 4.2
trillion
trillion yen yen
|
Mar. 31, 2020
|
|
|
153%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock price
|
+30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
159%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-30%
|
|
|
|
147%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
+50bp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-50bp
|
|
|
142%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FX rate
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
154%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
appreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
152%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥21,755
|
|
Nikkei Stock Average
|
|
¥18,917
|
0.38%
|
|
30Y JPY interest rate
|
|
0.44%
|
|
|
|
|
* Net asset value of overseas subsidiaries is as of Dec. 31, 2019.
Stock price: Continue selling business-related equities
Interest rate: Control the impact of interest rate fluctuations through ALM
|
FX rate:
|
Limited impact on ESR
(Ref.) Definition of Net Asset Value
|
Net
|
|
Net assets
|
|
Catastrophe
|
|
Contingency
|
|
Price fluctuation
|
|
Goodwill and
|
|
Planned
|
|
Value of life
|
|
|
Asset
|
=
|
+
|
+
|
+
|
-
|
other intangible
|
-
|
distribution to
|
+
|
insurance policies
|
+
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
Value
|
|
(consolidated)
|
|
loss reserves
|
|
reserves
|
|
reserves
|
|
fixed assets
|
|
shareholders
|
|
in-force
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
|
Adjusted Net Income and Business Unit Profit
Adjusted Net Income (Group total)
Enhancing transparency and comparability /
Linking with shareholder return
-
For the Group total, "Adjusted Net Income" based on financial accounting is used from the perspective of enhancing transparency and comparability as well as linking with shareholder return
-
Profit indicator for the Group total as the base for calculating capital efficiency (adjusted ROE) and source of dividends
Business Unit Profits
Creating long-term corporate value
-
For each business domain, "Business Unit Profits" is used from the perspective of accurately assessing corporate value including economic value, etc. for the purpose of long- term expansion
-
Use MCEV (market-consistent embedded value) for domestic life, which reflects the economic value of the business more accurately
|
|
|
Domestic non-life
|
Gains or losses on sales of
|
business-related equities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for reserves of capital
|
|
nature, etc.
|
|
|
Domestic life
|
|
|
|
Other than the above
|
Amortization of goodwill and
|
other intangible fixed assets
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
Included
Excluded
Adjust the financial accounting
basis net income
Excluded
Business Unit Profits
Excluded
Excluded
Increase in MCEV
during the current fiscal year
Excluded
Definition of KPIs
Definition of Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted Net Assets / Adjusted ROE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for
|
|
|
|
Provision for
|
|
|
Gains or losses on sales or
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
Provision for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
=
|
+
|
catastrophe loss
|
+
|
|
+
|
price fluctuation
|
-
|
valuation of ALM*4 bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
(consolidated)*2
|
contingency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserves*3
|
|
|
reserves*3
|
|
|
and interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reserves*3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+
|
|
|
goodwill and other
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
intangible fixed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Assets*1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains or losses on sales or
|
|
Other extraordinary
|
|
|
|
valuation of fixed assets and
|
-
|
gains/losses,
|
business investment equities
|
|
valuation allowances, etc.
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
=
|
Net assets
|
+
|
Catastrophe
|
+
|
Contingency
|
+
|
Price fluctuation
|
-
|
Goodwill and other
|
Net Assets
|
(consolidated)
|
loss reserves
|
reserves
|
reserves
|
intangible fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
Adjusted
|
=
|
÷
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
ROE
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Average balance basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Definition of Business Unit Profits
-
Non-lifeinsurance business
|
Business
|
|
|
|
Provision for
|
|
Provision for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit
|
=
|
Net income
|
+
|
catastrophe loss
|
+
|
price fluctuation
|
-
|
Profits*1
|
|
|
|
reserves*3
|
|
reserves*3
|
-
Life insurance business*5
|
Business
|
|
Increase in EV*6
|
|
Capital transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit
|
=
|
during the current
|
-
|
such as
|
Profits*1
|
|
fiscal year
|
|
capital increase
|
|
|
|
|
Net income determined in accordance with financial accounting principles
Gains or losses on sales or valuation of ALM*4 bonds and interest rate swaps
|
|
Gains or losses on sales or valuation of fixed
|
|
Other extraordinary
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
assets, business-related equities and
|
-
|
gains/losses,
|
|
business investment equities
|
|
valuation allowances, etc.
|
|
|
|
*1: Each adjustment is on an after-tax basis
*2: Net income attributable to owners of the parent
*3: In case of reversal, it is subtracted from the equation
*4: ALM: Asset Liability Management. Excluded since it is counter balance of ALM related liabilities
*5: For some of the life insurance companies, Business Unit Profits is calculated by using the definition in Other businesses (head office expenses, etc. are deducted from profits)
*6: EV: Embedded Value. An index that shows the sum of the net present value of profits to be
gained from policies in-force and the net asset value
32
Adjusted Net Income (Group Total) : FY2019 Results
-
Adjusted Net Income for FY2019 rose ¥5.7bn YoY to ¥286.7bn
|
•
|
|
Reconciliation*1
|
(billions of JPY)
|
|
Note: Factors positive to profit are showed with "plus signs"
FY2018 FY2019 YoY
Results Results Change
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
- Major YoY changes in reconciliation
(consolidated)
274.5 259.7 -14.8
|
Provision for catastrophe loss reserves*2
|
-97.6
|
-49.7
|
47.8
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for contingency reserves*2
|
+1.0
|
+0.8
|
-0.2
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for price fluctuation reserves*2
|
+5.7
|
+6.9
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
Gains or losses on sales or valuation of ALM*3 bonds
|
+1.2
|
-12.5
|
-13.7
|
and interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains or losses on sales or valuation of fixed assets
|
+25.4
|
+8.5
|
-16.9
|
and business investment equities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Provision for catastrophe loss reserves
-
Increase mainly due to a drop in net incurred losses relating to natural catastrophes in Domestic Non- Life (increases reconciling amount)
-
Gains or losses on sales or valuation of ALM bonds and interest rate swaps
-
Sales of domestic bonds for the sake of ALM- related position change to corporate bonds (decreases reconciling amount)
|
|
Amortization of goodwill and other intangible fixed
|
+69.7
|
+77.7
|
8.0
|
|
assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other extraordinary gains/losses,
|
+0.7
|
-4.8
|
-5.6
|
|
valuation allowances, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
280.9
|
286.7
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Gains or losses on sales or valuation of fixed assets and business investment equities
-
The reversal effect of the deduction of loss on the divestment of reinsurance businesses in FY2018 (decreases reconciling amount)
*1 Each adjustment is on the after-tax basis.
*2 Reversals are subtracted.
*3 ALM: Asset Liability Management. Excluded since it is a counter-balance of ALM related liabilities.
|
Adjusted Net Assets / Adjusted ROE
(billions of JPY)
|
Adjusted Net Assets*1
|
|
Adjusted ROE
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
YoY
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets(consolidated)
|
3,574.2
|
3,372.1
|
-202.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Catastrophe loss
|
+741.1
|
+691.5
|
-49.6
|
|
reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contingency reserves
|
+40.8
|
+41.6
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price fluctuation reserves
|
+78.1
|
+85.1
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other
|
-671.3
|
-949.5
|
-278.1
|
|
intangible fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Assets
|
3,763.1
|
3,240.9
|
-522.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Each adjustment is on an after-tax basis
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
YoY
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Net income(consolidated)
|
274.5
|
259.7
|
-14.8
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets(consolidated)*2
|
3,689.7
|
3,473.1
|
-216.5
|
|
|
|
|
Financial acccounting basis
|
7.4%
|
7.5%
|
0pt
|
ROE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
YoY
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
280.9
|
286.7
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Assets*2
|
3,924.7
|
3,502.0
|
-422.7
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted ROE
|
7.2%
|
8.2%
|
1.0pt
|
|
|
|
|
*2 average balance basis
Reconciliation of Business Unit Profits
-
Domestic Non-Life*1 （TMNF）
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
YoY
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income for accounting purposes
|
261.3
|
169.9
|
-91.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for catastrophe loss reserves*2
|
-93.8
|
-47.0
|
46.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for price fluctuation reserves*2
|
+3.9
|
+4.3
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains or losses on sales or valuation of
|
+0.7
|
-12.6
|
-13.4
|
|
ALM*3 bonds and interest rate swaps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains or losses on sales or valuation of
|
|
|
|
|
fixed assets, business-related equities, and
|
-66.0
|
-41.7
|
24.3
|
|
business investment equities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intra-group dividends
|
-96.8
|
-58.6
|
38.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other extraordinary gains/losses,
|
+9.5
|
+11.9
|
2.3
|
|
valuation allowances, etc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Unit Profits
|
18.7
|
26.0
|
7.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1: Each adjustment is on an after-tax basis
*2: In case of reversal, it is subtracted from the equation
*3: ALM: Asset Liability Management. Excluded since it is counter balance of ALM related liabilities
*4: Amortization of other intangible fixed assets, head office expenses, etc.
(billions of JPY)
International Insurance*1
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
Results
|
Results
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas subsidiaries
|
155.1
|
144.3
|
|
Net income for accounting purposes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference with EV (Life)
|
-1.2
|
+8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment of non-controlling interests
|
-1.5
|
-2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference of subsidiaries covered
|
-1.4
|
+0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other adjustments*4
|
+25.4
|
+28.9
|
|
|
|
|
Business Unit Profits
|
176.2
|
179.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
TMNL Supplement on MCEV
-
Breakdown of Increase in MCEV*1 (billions of JPY)
|
|
Shareholders'
|
Change in
|
Value of
|
|
|
economic
|
new business
|
|
|
|
dividends
|
|
|
|
|
environment
|
+
|
|
|
1,076.0
|
-15.1
|
|
|
|
-132.4
|
Existing business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
contribution, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
+62.0
|
990.5
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
Year-end MCEV *2
|
1,076.0
|
990.5
|
MCEV Increase① *3
|
|
-70.3
|
MCEV Increase② *4
|
|
62.0
|
*1：Figures are before review by an independent third party
|
|
|
*2：Figures are after payment of shareholders' dividends of the prior fiscal year
|
|
|
*3：Excluding the effects of payment of shareholders' dividends
|
|
|
*4：Excluding the effects of payment of shareholders' dividends and changes in economic environment
|
|
-
Breakdown of MCEV Balance & Value of New Business, etc. (billions of JPY)
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
YoY Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year-end MCEV
|
1,076.0
|
990.5
|
- 85.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net worth
|
1119.5
|
1,113.0
|
- 6.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of in-force
|
- 43.5
|
- 122.4
|
- 78.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of new business
|
59.5
|
37.3
|
- 22.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of new business +
|
78.3
|
62.8
|
- 15.5
|
|
|
|
Existing business contribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
