Tokio Marine : Information of major subsidiaries business results for the fiscal year ended March 31 2020

05/20/2020 | 03:24am EDT

Information of major subsidiaries' business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

May 20, 2020

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(Securities Code Number 8766)

Page

1. Key figures of consolidated results

(1)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)

1

(2)

Insurance premiums

1

(3)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

1

2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business

(1)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

2

(2)

Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

3

(3)

E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

4

3. Key figures of the domestic life insurance business

5

4. Business forecasts for the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

5

5. Dividend forecasts (Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.)

5

Financial statements

1. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

6

(2)

Statement of income

8

(3)

Underwriting

9

Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders

Net premiums written

Net claims paid

(4)

Investment

10

Income yield

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities

Available-for-sale securities

(5)

Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)

11

2. Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

12

(2)

Statement of income

14

(3)

Underwriting

15

Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders

Net premiums written

Net claims paid

(4)

Investment

16

Income yield

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities

Available-for-sale securities

(5)

Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)

17

3. E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

18

(2)

Statement of income

19

Page

4. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1)

Balance sheet

20

(2)

Statement of income

22

Breakdown of Ordinary profit (Core operating profit)

(3)

Underwriting (life)

24

Amount of policies

Annualized premiums

(4)

Separate account

25

Separate account asset balance

Separate account policies in force

(5)

Investment (General account)

26

Realized yield

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities

Fair value information on securities (Securities with fair value other than trading securities)

(6)

Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)

27

Glossary of terminology

28

Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2019

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

32

Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

35

1. Key figures of consolidated results

(1) Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Ordinary income

5,476,720

5,465,432

(11,287)

(0.2)%

Ordinary profit

416,330

363,945

(52,384)

(12.6)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

274,579

259,763

(14,815)

(5.4)

(2) Insurance premiums

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Insurance premiums

4,640,920

4,580,296

(60,624)

(1.3)%

Net premiums written (non-life)

3,587,400

3,598,396

10,995

0.3

Tokio Marine & Nichido

2,166,627

2,247,508

80,880

3.7

Nisshin Fire

143,798

148,850

5,052

3.5

Overseas subsidiaries

1,247,004

1,170,646

(76,358)

(6.1)

Others

29,969

31,390

1,421

4.7

Life insurance premiums

1,053,520

981,900

(71,619)

(6.8)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

668,735

627,209

(41,526)

(6.2)

Overseas subsidiaries

384,986

354,956

(30,030)

(7.8)

(3) Net income attributable to owners of the parent

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

274,579

259,763

(14,815)

(5.4)%

Tokio Marine & Nichido

261,384

169,966

(91,417)

(35.0)

Nisshin Fire

4,403

3,757

(645)

(14.7)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life

27,376

34,259

6,883

25.1

Overseas subsidiaries

155,171

144,315

(10,856)

(7.0)

Financial and other business subsidiaries

2,792

3,168

375

13.5

Consolidation adjustment, etc.

(176,550)

(95,704)

80,845

-

1

2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business

(1) Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

(Decrease)

Key components of ordinary profit

() Net premiums written

2,166,627

2,247,508

80,880

() Net claims paid

1,379,707

1,353,232

(26,474)

() Loss adjustment expenses

111,036

113,195

2,159

() Agency commissions and brokerage

392,073

415,939

23,866

Underwriting

()Operating and general administrative expenses on

270,939

275,502

4,562

underwriting

() Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims

43,686

8,410

(35,275)

() Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves

(163,742)

(4,242)

159,499

Underwriting profit (loss)

89,199

38,490

(50,709)

() Interest and dividends

224,409

189,243

(35,165)

Investment and

() Gains (losses) on sales of securities

96,114

110,647

14,533

() Impairment losses on securities

3,795

22,172

18,376

other

() Gains (losses) on derivatives

(19,687)

(15,787)

3,900

Net investment income (loss) and other

223,505

182,051

(41,454)

Ordinary profit (loss)

315,370

223,945

(91,425)

() Extraordinary gains

14,252

4,136

(10,115)

() Extraordinary losses

8,084

16,828

8,743

Net income (loss)

261,384

169,966

(91,417)

Loss ratio (W/P basis)

68.8 %

65.2 %

(3.6)

Fire and allied lines

111.2

84.6

(26.6)

Voluntary automobile

62.0

61.8

(0.2)

Expense ratio (W/P basis)

30.6

30.8

0.2

Combined ratio (W/P basis)

99.4

96.0

(3.4)

Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis)

70.0 %

66.3 %

(3.7)

Fire and allied lines

122.8

91.7

(31.1)

Voluntary automobile

62.3

60.8

(1.4)

Expense ratio (private sector)

32.3

32.4

0.1

Combined ratio (private sector)

102.2

98.7

(3.6)

Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe

238,482

162,525

(75,956)

Fire and allied lines

199,920

130,644

(69,276)

Voluntary automobile

19,437

14,494

(4,943)

Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve

(131,487)

(66,043)

65,443

Fire and allied lines

(123,564)

(41,598)

81,965

Voluntary automobile

(18,789)

(18,047)

741

Balance of catastrophe loss reserve

966,670

900,626

(66,043)

Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve

51.0 %

45.7 %

(5.3)

Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)

825.4 %

815.2 %

(10.2)

2

(2) Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

(Decrease)

Key components of ordinary profit

() Net premiums written

143,798

148,850

5,052

() Net claims paid

90,161

86,704

(3,456)

() Loss adjustment expenses

9,839

9,774

(65)

() Agency commissions and brokerage

25,068

26,339

1,270

Underwriting

()Operating and general administrative expenses on

24,043

23,389

(654)

underwriting

() Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims

123

(2,948)

(3,072)

() Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves

(8,691)

2,143

10,834

Underwriting profit (loss)

1,509

2,789

1,280

() Interest and dividends

4,466

4,701

235

Investment and

() Gains (losses) on sales of securities

1,369

3,104

1,734

() Impairment losses on securities

64

1,296

1,232

other

() Gains (losses) on derivatives

(642)

(938)

(295)

Net investment income (loss) and other

3,904

3,603

(301)

Ordinary profit (loss)

5,069

5,785

716

() Extraordinary gains

942

202

(740)

() Extraordinary losses

388

268

(120)

Net income (loss)

4,403

3,757

(645)

Loss ratio (W/P basis)

69.5 %

64.8 %

(4.7)

Fire and allied lines

119.4

89.1

(30.2)

Voluntary automobile

57.9

57.9

(0.0)

Expense ratio (W/P basis)

34.2

33.4

(0.7)

Combined ratio (W/P basis)

103.7

98.2

(5.5)

Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis)

67.9 %

62.1 %

(5.8)

Fire and allied lines

118.2

96.3

(21.9)

Voluntary automobile

58.8

55.4

(3.4)

Expense ratio (private sector)

35.3

34.4

(0.8)

Combined ratio (private sector)

103.1

96.6

(6.6)

Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe

14,839

12,154

(2,685)

Fire and allied lines

13,612

10,648

(2,963)

Voluntary automobile

725

1,086

361

Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve

(4,002)

(3,003)

998

Fire and allied lines

(7,215)

(2,712)

4,502

Voluntary automobile

2,729

2,761

31

Balance of catastrophe loss reserve

60,137

57,133

(3,003)

Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve

47.6 %

43.4 %

(4.2)

Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)

1,219.9 %

1,115.3 %

(104.6)

3

(3) E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

(Decrease)

Key components of ordinary profit

() Net premiums written

30,245

31,670

1,424

() Net claims paid

17,051

18,282

1,231

() Loss adjustment expenses

2,025

2,340

314

() Agency commissions and brokerage

247

390

143

Underwriting

()Operating and general administrative expenses on

8,868

10,001

1,133

underwriting

() Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims

1,964

1,370

(593)

() Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves

1,381

856

(524)

Underwriting profit (loss)

(1,275)

(1,554)

(278)

() Interest and dividends

2

2

0

Investment and

() Gains (losses) on sales of securities

-

-

-

() Impairment losses on securities

-

-

-

other

() Gains (losses) on derivatives

-

-

-

Net investment income (loss) and other

(4)

(14)

(9)

Ordinary profit (loss)

(5,106)

(1,568)

3,538

() Extraordinary gains

-

4

4

() Extraordinary losses

0

13

13

Net income (loss)

(5,118)

(1,671)

3,447

Loss ratio (W/P basis)

63.1 %

65.1 %

2.0

Fire and allied lines

-

-

-

Voluntary automobile

62.9

65.1

2.2

Expense ratio (W/P basis)

30.1

32.8

2.7

Combined ratio (W/P basis)

93.2

97.9

4.7

Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis)

72.4 %

71.0 %

(1.5)

Fire and allied lines

-

-

-

Voluntary automobile

72.4

71.0

(1.5)

Expense ratio (private sector)

30.5

33.3

2.8

Combined ratio (private sector)

102.9

104.2

1.3

Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe

1,246

661

(585)

Fire and allied lines

-

-

-

Voluntary automobile

1,246

661

(585)

Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve

62

43

(19)

Fire and allied lines

-

-

-

Voluntary automobile

62

43

(19)

Balance of catastrophe loss reserve

960

1,004

43

Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve

3.2 %

3.2 %

0.0

Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)

435.1 %

366.4 %

(68.7)

4

3. Key figures of the domestic life insurance business

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

Rate of change

(Decrease)

Annualized premiums

Policies in force

857,733

837,224

(20,508)

(2.4)%

Individual insurance

708,969

695,537

(13,431)

(1.9)

Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc.

191,684

203,774

12,090

6.3

Medical and cancer

163,674

173,769

10,094

6.2

Individual annuities

148,763

141,686

(7,076)

(4.8)

New policies

74,661

40,541

(34,119)

(45.7)

Individual insurance

74,661

40,541

(34,119)

(45.7)

Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc.

23,739

22,120

(1,618)

(6.8)

Medical and cancer

19,649

18,122

(1,526)

(7.8)

Individual annuities

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

27,376

34,259

6,883

25.1

4. Business forecasts for the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

The Company's consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year 2020 are undetermined, as there are difficulties in reasonably estimating the impacts caused by the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The main impacts on underwriting profit are predicted to be decrease in premium income due to downturn in economic activities as well as increase in incurred losses for insurance products such as specialty insurance mainly in our international insurance business. Our investment results could be negatively impacted by fluctuations in financial markets such as decrease in income yield resulting from lower interest rate, and recognition of impairment losses on financial assets caused by falls in stock prices and other factors.

While COVID-19 is predicted to impact both our underwriting profit and investment results, the business forecasts are currently undetermined, as there are difficulties in predicting the extent of the impact and when it subsides. The Company will disclose the business forecasts in a timely manner once a reasonable estimate becomes available.

5. Dividend forecasts (Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.)

(Yen)

Fiscal year 2019

Fiscal year 2020

(Forecast)

Ordinary dividends per share

190.00

200.00

Interim dividends

95.00

100.00

Year-end dividends

95.00

100.00

One-time dividend for the capital level adjustment(*)

35.00

-

(*)The Company resolved the one-time dividend aiming to implement flexible financial policies.

5

Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated)

Financial statements

1. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1) Balance sheet

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

ratio

ratio

Assets

%

%

Cash and bank deposits

419,530

4.47

329,921

3.59

(89,608)

Cash

13

4

(8)

Bank deposits

419,517

329,917

(89,599)

Receivables under resale agreements

999

0.01

999

0.01

0

Monetary receivables bought

101,536

1.08

139,299

1.52

37,762

Money trusts

2,156

0.02

2,103

0.02

(52)

Securities

7,803,911

83.08

7,511,266

81.71

(292,644)

Domestic government bonds

1,598,917

1,331,706

(267,210)

Domestic municipal bonds

98,739

97,053

(1,686)

Domestic corporate bonds

616,573

679,180

62,606

Domestic equity securities

2,382,704

1,975,179

(407,524)

Foreign securities

3,077,122

3,400,016

322,893

Others

29,853

28,129

(1,724)

Loans

135,094

1.44

196,746

2.14

61,652

Policy loans

8,748

7,675

(1,073)

Ordinary loans

126,345

189,070

62,725

Tangible fixed assets

211,184

2.25

216,642

2.36

5,458

Land

98,636

97,873

(762)

Buildings

91,581

88,723

(2,857)

Construction in progress

651

3,945

3,294

Other tangible fixed assets

20,315

26,099

5,784

Intangible fixed assets

523

0.01

523

0.01

(0)

Other assets

711,622

7.58

790,596

8.60

78,973

Uncollected premiums

3,482

4,718

1,236

Agency accounts receivable

203,820

211,419

7,599

Foreign agency accounts receivable

17,810

20,404

2,594

Coinsurance accounts receivable

34,442

40,287

5,845

Reinsurance accounts receivable

67,606

67,012

(594)

Foreign reinsurance accounts receivable

118,707

130,159

11,451

Proxy service receivable

27

1

(25)

Accounts receivable

38,387

78,080

39,693

Accrued income

6,797

5,512

(1,284)

Deposits

10,733

13,424

2,691

Deposits for earthquake insurance

9,414

9,974

560

Suspense payments

61,454

74,248

12,794

Initial margins for future transactions

12,728

5,181

(7,547)

Variation margins for future transactions

-

106

106

Derivative assets

99,235

124,953

25,717

Cash collateral paid for financial instruments

26,974

5,109

(21,865)

Prepaid pension costs

7,567

0.08

5,828

0.06

(1,739)

Customers' liabilities under acceptances and guarantees

2,230

0.02

2,114

0.02

(116)

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(3,318)

(0.04)

(3,350)

(0.04)

(31)

Total assets

9,393,039

100.00

9,192,693

100.00

(200,345)

6

Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

ratio

ratio

Liabilities

%

%

Insurance liabilities

5,288,084

56.30

5,292,251

57.57

4,167

Outstanding claims

975,348

983,759

8,410

Underwriting reserves

4,312,735

4,308,492

(4,242)

Corporate bonds

10,100

0.11

210,100

2.29

200,000

Other liabilities

736,572

7.84

778,132

8.46

41,560

Coinsurance accounts payable

18,244

17,465

(779)

Reinsurance accounts payable

77,533

72,410

(5,122)

Foreign reinsurance accounts payable

69,543

74,689

5,146

Borrowings

266,376

261,192

(5,184)

Income taxes payable

27,691

19,995

(7,696)

Deposits received

16,387

16,236

(151)

Unearned revenue

6

12

6

Accounts payable

43,488

94,764

51,275

Suspense receipts

83,643

83,337

(306)

Variation margins for future transactions

186

24

(162)

Derivative liabilities

89,925

113,081

23,155

Cash collateral received for financial instruments

37,068

17,845

(19,223)

Lease obligations

3,020

3,647

626

Asset retirement obligations

3,450

3,426

(24)

Other liabilities

4

4

-

Provision for retirement benefits

209,059

2.23

211,402

2.30

2,343

Provision for employees' bonus

14,737

0.16

16,850

0.18

2,112

Reserves under special laws

96,859

1.03

102,874

1.12

6,014

Reserve for price fluctuation

96,859

102,874

6,014

Deferred tax liabilities

146,344

1.56

6,403

0.07

(139,940)

Acceptances and guarantees

2,230

0.02

2,114

0.02

(116)

Total liabilities

6,503,988

69.24

6,620,130

72.02

116,142

Net assets

Share capital

101,994

1.09

101,994

1.11

-

Capital surplus

133,625

1.42

135,434

1.47

1,808

Additional paid-in capital

123,521

123,521

-

Other capital surplus

10,104

11,913

1,808

Retained earnings

1,185,780

12.62

1,199,151

13.04

13,370

Surplus reserve

81,099

81,099

-

Other retained earnings

1,104,681

1,118,051

13,370

Reserve for special depreciation

10

5

(5)

Reserve for advanced depreciation of fixed assets

23,963

23,230

(733)

Special reserves

235,426

235,426

-

Retained earnings carried forward

845,281

859,390

14,108

Total shareholders' equity

1,421,401

15.13

1,436,580

15.63

15,179

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

1,479,305

15.75

1,143,824

12.44

(335,480)

Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions

(11,655)

(0.12)

(7,842)

(0.09)

3,813

Total valuation and translation adjustments

1,467,649

15.62

1,135,982

12.36

(331,667)

Total net assets

2,889,050

30.76

2,572,562

27.98

(316,488)

Total liabilities and net assets

9,393,039

100.00

9,192,693

100.00

(200,345)

7

Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated)

(2) Statement of income

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

( April 1, 2018 to

( April 1, 2019 to

(Decrease)

March 31, 2019 )

March 31, 2020 )

Ordinary income

2,746,484

2,645,215

(101,269)

Underwriting income

2,450,171

2,365,329

(84,842)

Net premiums written

2,166,627

2,247,508

80,880

Deposit premiums from policyholders

78,846

75,552

(3,293)

Investment income on deposit premiums

40,828

37,807

(3,021)

Reversal of underwriting reserves

163,742

4,242

(159,499)

Other underwriting income

126

218

91

Investment income

285,358

268,100

(17,258)

Interest and dividends

224,409

189,243

(35,165)

Gains on money trusts

101

-

(101)

Gains on sales of securities

97,583

116,089

18,505

Gains on redemption of securities

348

71

(276)

Foreign exchange gains

3,115

-

(3,115)

Other investment income

629

503

(125)

Transfer of investment income on deposit premiums

(40,828)

(37,807)

3,021

Other ordinary income

10,954

11,785

831

Ordinary expenses

2,431,114

2,421,269

(9,844)

Underwriting expenses

2,087,366

2,047,933

(39,433)

Net claims paid

1,379,707

1,353,232

(26,474)

Loss adjustment expenses

111,036

113,195

2,159

Agency commissions and brokerage

392,073

415,939

23,866

Maturity refunds to policyholders

159,387

154,129

(5,257)

Dividends to policyholders

4

4

0

Provision for outstanding claims

43,686

8,410

(35,275)

Foreign exchange losses

1,306

2,797

1,490

Other underwriting expenses

165

222

57

Investment expenses

26,649

47,328

20,678

Losses on money trusts

1,540

50

(1,489)

Losses on sales of securities

1,469

5,441

3,972

Impairment losses on securities

3,795

22,172

18,376

Losses on redemption of securities

155

330

174

Losses on derivatives

19,687

15,787

(3,900)

Foreign exchange losses

-

3,545

3,545

Other investment expenses

1

0

(1)

Operating and general administrative expenses

307,927

315,404

7,476

Other ordinary expenses

9,169

10,603

1,434

Interest expenses

8,562

8,384

(178)

Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts

236

48

(187)

Losses on bad debts

4

2

(2)

Other ordinary expenses

365

2,168

1,802

Ordinary profit (loss)

315,370

223,945

(91,425)

Extraordinary gains

14,252

4,136

(10,115)

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

999

84

(915)

Gains on sales of investment in subsidiaries and affiliates

13,203

4,052

(9,151)

Gains on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates

48

-

(48)

Extraordinary losses

8,084

16,828

8,743

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

1,668

1,547

(121)

Impairment losses on fixed assets

993

806

(187)

Provision for reserves under special laws

5,422

6,014

592

Provision for reserve for price fluctuation

5,422

6,014

592

Losses on advanced depreciation of real estates

-

0

0

Impairment losses on investment in subsidiaries and affiliates

-

8,458

8,458

Income (loss) before income taxes

321,538

211,254

(110,284)

Income taxes - current

64,549

54,852

(9,696)

Income taxes - deferred

(4,395)

(13,565)

(9,170)

Total income taxes

60,153

41,287

(18,866)

Net income (loss)

261,384

169,966

(91,417)

8

Tokio Marine & Nichido

(non-consolidated)

(3) Underwriting

Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Amount

Composition ratio

Rate of change

Amount

Composition ratio

Rate of change

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied lines

369,790

15.4

7.3

421,098

16.9

13.9

Hull and cargo

67,663

2.8

3.4

71,519

2.9

5.7

Personal accident

178,217

7.4

2.3

183,269

7.4

2.8

Voluntary automobile

1,069,632

44.5

0.2

1,082,433

43.5

1.2

Compulsory automobile liability

264,943

11.0

0.6

264,598

10.6

(0.1)

Others

451,682

18.8

2.2

463,372

18.6

2.6

Total

2,401,930

100.0

1.9

2,486,291

100.0

3.5

Deposit premiums from policyholders

78,846

-

(14.2)

75,552

-

(4.2)

Net premiums written

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Amount

Composition ratio

Rate of change

Amount

Composition ratio

Rate of change

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied lines

281,913

13.0

2.6

321,875

14.3

14.2

Hull and cargo

62,725

2.9

4.7

65,307

2.9

4.1

Personal accident

173,343

8.0

2.8

179,008

8.0

3.3

Voluntary automobile

1,065,103

49.2

0.1

1,078,386

48.0

1.2

Compulsory automobile liability

270,522

12.5

(4.1)

276,845

12.3

2.3

Others

313,018

14.4

6.1

326,085

14.5

4.2

Total

2,166,627

100.0

1.0

2,247,508

100.0

3.7

Net claims paid

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Amount

Rate of change

Loss ratio

Amount

Rate of change

Loss ratio

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied lines

306,565

90.3

111.2

264,018

(13.9)

84.6

Hull and cargo

39,923

13.6

67.0

44,060

10.4

70.8

Personal accident

80,343

(0.3)

52.6

85,559

6.5

53.4

Voluntary automobile

597,102

4.5

62.0

600,870

0.6

61.8

Compulsory automobile liability

201,391

(1.8)

81.3

190,485

(5.4)

75.2

Others

154,379

(10.1)

52.4

168,238

9.0

54.5

Total

1,379,707

12.6

68.8

1,353,232

(1.9)

65.2

(Note) Loss ratio is calculated on W/P basis.

9

Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated)

(4) Investment

Income yield

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Interest and

Average balance

Annual yield

Interest and

Average balance

Annual yield

dividends

dividends

Bank deposits

357

335,539

0.11 %

178

311,461

0.06 %

Call loans

-

978

-

-

8

-

Receivables under resale agreements

0

3,533

0.00

0

1,526

0.01

Receivables under securities

15

15,596

0.10

-

-

-

borrowing transactions

Monetary receivables bought

45

110,685

0.04

105

227,160

0.05

Money trusts

2,172

41,313

5.26

-

2,005

-

Securities

213,328

5,797,987

3.68

177,457

5,881,750

3.02

Domestic debt securities

22,271

2,209,354

1.01

20,711

2,175,874

0.95

Domestic equity securities

65,724

554,526

11.85

66,542

528,909

12.58

Foreign securities

122,989

3,002,631

4.10

88,089

3,149,635

2.80

Others

2,343

31,475

7.45

2,114

27,330

7.74

Loans

1,245

242,360

0.51

1,960

163,959

1.20

Land and buildings

8,707

189,670

4.59

8,758

190,516

4.60

Total

225,873

6,737,665

3.35

188,460

6,778,388

2.78

(Reference)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Net investment

Average balance

Annual yield

Net investment

Average balance

Annual yield

income

income

Realized yield

299,537

6,737,665

4.45 %

258,579

6,778,388

3.81 %

Fair value yield

86,988

8,982,859

0.97

(199,462)

8,825,032

(2.26)

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

(Decrease)

Gains (losses)

Impairment losses

Gains (losses)

Impairment losses

Gains (losses)

Impairment losses

on sales

on securities

on sales

on securities

on sales

on securities

Domestic debt securities

1,250

-

19,093

-

17,843

-

Domestic equity securities

83,975

3,766

78,378

18,169

(5,596)

14,402

Foreign securities

10,888

28

13,174

4,002

2,286

3,974

Total

96,114

3,795

110,647

22,172

14,533

18,376

Available-for-sale securities

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Cost

Fair value shown

Unrealized

Cost

Fair value shown

Unrealized

on balance sheet

gains (losses)

on balance sheet

gains (losses)

Domestic debt securities

2,023,848

2,175,114

151,266

1,859,691

1,973,965

114,274

Domestic equity securities

497,958

2,334,752

1,836,794

451,839

1,921,435

1,469,596

Foreign securities

769,607

825,718

56,110

736,674

721,089

(15,585)

Others

119,551

120,087

535

158,589

159,032

443

Total

3,410,965

5,455,672

2,044,707

3,206,794

4,775,523

1,568,728

(Note) The table shows Available-for-sale securities with fair value, which includes Monetary receivables bought, etc. on the balance sheet.

10

Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated)

(5) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

(A) Total amount of solvency margin

4,891,588

4,681,376

Shareholders' equity less adjusting items

1,345,853

1,383,131

Reserve for price fluctuation

96,859

102,874

Contingency reserve

5,449

6,213

Catastrophe loss reserve

979,088

913,540

General allowance for doubtful accounts

240

196

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses)

1,840,342

1,424,499

on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions

Unrealized gains (losses) on land

216,476

230,253

Excess of policyholders' contract deposits

-

-

Subordinated debt, etc.

-

200,000

Amounts within "Excess of policyholders' contract deposits" and

-

-

"Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin

Deductions

-

-

Others

407,277

420,667

(B) Total amount of risks

(R1 +R2)2+(R3 +R4)2+R5+R6

1,185,150

1,148,493

General insurance risk

(R1)

184,654

192,865

Third sector insurance risk

(R2)

-

-

Assumed interest rate risk

(R3)

20,092

18,765

Asset management risk

(R4)

963,630

933,404

Business administration risk

(R5)

26,522

25,922

Catastrophe risk

(R6)

157,725

151,065

(C) Solvency margin ratio

[(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100

825.4%

815.2%

11

Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)

2. Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1) Balance sheet

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

ratio

ratio

Assets

%

%

Cash and bank deposits

38,881

9.81

49,049

12.85

10,168

Cash

1

-

(1)

Bank deposits

38,879

49,049

10,170

Securities

275,440

69.47

248,914

65.20

(26,526)

Domestic government bonds

125,751

118,098

(7,652)

Domestic municipal bonds

4,723

3,171

(1,551)

Domestic corporate bonds

59,065

46,632

(12,433)

Domestic equity securities

50,582

37,179

(13,402)

Foreign securities

35,318

43,831

8,513

Loans

213

0.05

179

0.05

(34)

Policy loans

213

179

(34)

Tangible fixed assets

28,914

7.29

29,041

7.61

126

Land

18,607

18,596

(11)

Buildings

8,951

9,219

268

Other tangible fixed assets

1,355

1,225

(130)

Intangible fixed assets

91

0.02

91

0.02

-

Other assets

38,371

9.68

35,585

9.32

(2,785)

Uncollected premiums

86

69

(17)

Agency accounts receivable

13,378

14,132

753

Coinsurance accounts receivable

387

321

(66)

Reinsurance accounts receivable

12,595

9,545

(3,049)

Foreign reinsurance accounts receivable

114

66

(48)

Accounts receivable

4,955

4,200

(754)

Accrued income

490

423

(67)

Deposits

878

851

(26)

Deposits for earthquake insurance

638

669

31

Suspense payments

4,806

5,008

201

Derivative assets

38

296

258

Prepaid pension costs

1,540

0.39

1,601

0.42

60

Deferred tax assets

13,249

3.34

17,584

4.61

4,335

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(228)

(0.06)

(289)

(0.08)

(60)

Total assets

396,474

100.00

381,758

100.00

(14,716)

12

Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

ratio

ratio

Liabilities

%

%

Insurance liabilities

285,395

71.98

284,589

74.55

(805)

Outstanding claims

48,996

46,048

(2,948)

Underwriting reserves

236,398

238,541

2,143

Other liabilities

15,400

3.88

16,764

4.39

1,364

Coinsurance accounts payable

307

304

(3)

Reinsurance accounts payable

5,036

4,521

(514)

Foreign reinsurance accounts payable

17

10

(7)

Income taxes payable

406

2,195

1,789

Deposits received

236

241

4

Unearned revenue

8

7

(0)

Accounts payable

2,351

2,512

160

Suspense receipts

6,891

6,665

(225)

Derivative liabilities

130

292

162

Asset retirement obligations

11

10

(0)

Other liabilities

2

2

-

Provision for retirement benefits

3,110

0.78

3,782

0.99

671

Provision for employees' bonus

534

0.13

526

0.14

(7)

Reserves under special laws

1,516

0.38

1,732

0.45

216

Reserve for price fluctuation

1,516

1,732

216

Total liabilities

305,957

77.17

307,396

80.52

1,438

Net assets

Share capital

20,389

5.14

20,389

5.34

-

Capital surplus

15,518

3.91

15,518

4.07

-

Additional paid-in capital

12,620

12,620

-

Other capital surplus

2,898

2,898

-

Retained earnings

21,023

5.30

16,091

4.21

(4,932)

Surplus reserve

7,769

7,769

-

Other retained earnings

13,254

8,321

(4,932)

Reserve for advanced depreciation of fixed assets

1,678

1,670

(8)

Retained earnings carried forward

11,575

6,651

(4,923)

Total shareholders' equity

56,932

14.36

51,999

13.62

(4,932)

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

33,585

8.47

22,362

5.86

(11,222)

Total valuation and translation adjustments

33,585

8.47

22,362

5.86

(11,222)

Total net assets

90,517

22.83

74,362

19.48

(16,154)

Total liabilities and net assets

396,474

100.00

381,758

100.00

(14,716)

13

Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)

(2) Statement of income

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

( April 1, 2018 to

( April 1, 2019 to

(Decrease)

March 31, 2019 )

March 31, 2020 )

Ordinary income

161,189

161,323

134

Underwriting income

156,023

154,945

(1,077)

Net premiums written

143,798

148,850

5,052

Deposit premiums from policyholders

1,746

1,489

(257)

Investment income on deposit premiums

1,778

1,641

(137)

Reversal of outstanding claims

-

2,948

2,948

Reversal of underwriting reserves

8,691

-

(8,691)

Foreign exchange gains

2

-

(2)

Other underwriting income

5

16

10

Investment income

5,074

6,273

1,198

Interest and dividends

4,466

4,701

235

Gains on sales of securities

1,385

3,120

1,735

Gains on redemption of securities

996

90

(906)

Other investment income

4

1

(2)

Transfer of investment income on deposit premiums

(1,778)

(1,641)

137

Other ordinary income

90

103

13

Ordinary expenses

156,119

155,537

(582)

Underwriting expenses

130,815

129,374

(1,441)

Net claims paid

90,161

86,704

(3,456)

Loss adjustment expenses

9,839

9,774

(65)

Agency commissions and brokerage

25,068

26,339

1,270

Maturity refunds to policyholders

5,374

4,207

(1,167)

Dividends to policyholders

24

14

(9)

Provision for outstanding claims

123

-

(123)

Provision for underwriting reserves

-

2,143

2,143

Foreign exchange losses

-

0

0

Other underwriting expenses

223

189

(33)

Investment expenses

764

2,272

1,507

Losses on sales of securities

15

16

1

Impairment losses on securities

64

1,296

1,232

Losses on derivatives

642

938

295

Foreign exchange losses

20

12

(7)

Other investment expenses

21

8

(12)

Operating and general administrative expenses

24,345

23,683

(662)

Other ordinary expenses

195

208

12

Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts

121

75

(45)

Other ordinary expenses

73

132

58

Ordinary profit (loss)

5,069

5,785

716

Extraordinary gains

942

202

(740)

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

738

202

(535)

Compensation for relocation

204

-

(204)

Extraordinary losses

388

268

(120)

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

105

51

(53)

Impairment losses on fixed assets

58

-

(58)

Provision for reserves under special laws

224

216

(8)

Provision for reserve for price fluctuation

224

216

(8)

Income (loss) before income taxes

5,624

5,720

96

Income taxes - current

573

2,175

1,601

Income taxes - deferred

647

(212)

(859)

Total income taxes

1,221

1,962

741

Net income (loss)

4,403

3,757

(645)

14

Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)

(3) Underwriting

Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Amount

Composition ratio

Rate of change

Amount

Composition ratio

Rate of change

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied lines

30,912

19.9

12.8

33,614

21.1

8.7

Hull and cargo

-

-

-

-

-

-

Personal accident

6,976

4.5

(6.1)

6,584

4.1

(5.6)

Voluntary automobile

85,398

55.0

0.1

86,379

54.2

1.1

Compulsory automobile liability

18,154

11.7

(2.5)

17,287

10.8

(4.8)

Others

13,785

8.9

14.9

15,468

9.7

12.2

Total

155,227

100.0

2.9

159,333

100.0

2.6

Deposit premiums from policyholders

1,746

-

(6.4)

1,489

-

(14.7)

Net premiums written

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Amount

Composition ratio

Rate of change

Amount

Composition ratio

Rate of change

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied lines

21,042

14.6

11.3

24,019

16.1

14.1

Hull and cargo

0

0.0

(72.0)

0

0.0

(68.7)

Personal accident

6,910

4.8

(5.9)

6,522

4.4

(5.6)

Voluntary automobile

85,169

59.2

0.0

86,156

57.9

1.2

Compulsory automobile liability

17,295

12.0

(7.6)

17,051

11.5

(1.4)

Others

13,378

9.3

14.4

15,100

10.1

12.9

Total

143,798

100.0

1.4

148,850

100.0

3.5

Net claims paid

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Amount

Rate of change

Loss ratio

Amount

Rate of change

Loss ratio

%

%

%

%

Fire and allied lines

24,437

111.7

119.4

20,794

(14.9)

89.1

Hull and cargo

2

(73.6)

1,072.5

1

(43.5)

1,550.8

Personal accident

3,468

(8.6)

55.5

3,276

(5.5)

56.0

Voluntary automobile

42,324

3.0

57.9

42,947

1.5

57.9

Compulsory automobile liability

13,545

(4.9)

85.5

12,276

(9.4)

78.9

Others

6,382

41.4

51.5

7,407

16.1

53.5

Total

90,161

19.9

69.5

86,704

(3.8)

64.8

(Note) Loss ratio is calculated on W/P basis.

15

Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)

(4) Investment

Income yield

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Interest and

Average balance

Annual yield

Interest and

Average balance

Annual yield

dividends

dividends

Bank deposits

0

39,435

0.00 %

0

41,178

0.00 %

Securities

4,194

234,399

1.79

4,434

229,548

1.93

Domestic debt securities

2,246

179,539

1.25

2,151

164,512

1.31

Domestic equity securities

991

26,323

3.77

944

24,799

3.81

Foreign securities

789

27,574

2.86

1,338

40,236

3.33

Others

168

961

17.48

-

-

-

Loans

9

223

4.37

8

198

4.46

Land and buildings

260

27,774

0.94

256

27,756

0.92

Total

4,465

301,833

1.48

4,700

298,682

1.57

(Reference)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Net investment

Average balance

Annual yield

Net investment

Average balance

Annual yield

income

income

Realized yield

6,088

301,833

2.02 %

5,642

298,682

1.89 %

Fair value yield

(333)

354,273

(0.09)

(9,702)

344,698

(2.81)

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

(Decrease)

Gains (losses)

Impairment losses

Gains (losses)

Impairment losses

Gains (losses)

Impairment losses

on sales

on securities

on sales

on securities

on sales

on securities

Domestic debt securities

53

-

143

-

90

-

Domestic equity securities

15

64

2,831

1,296

2,816

1,232

Foreign securities

202

-

129

-

(73)

-

Others

1,098

-

-

-

(1,098)

-

Total

1,369

64

3,104

1,296

1,734

1,232

Available-for-sale securities

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Cost

Fair value shown

Unrealized

Cost

Fair value shown

Unrealized

on balance sheet

gains (losses)

on balance sheet

gains (losses)

Domestic debt securities

169,104

188,328

19,223

150,264

166,691

16,426

Domestic equity securities

23,543

47,867

24,324

19,073

34,487

15,413

Foreign securities

32,643

34,602

1,958

45,686

43,581

(2,105)

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

225,291

270,798

45,506

215,025

244,760

29,735

(Note) The table shows Available-for-sale securities with fair value, which includes part of Cash and bank deposits on the balance sheet.

16

Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)

(5) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

(A) Total amount of solvency margin

155,193

144,640

Shareholders' equity less adjusting items

48,241

51,999

Reserve for price fluctuation

1,516

1,732

Contingency reserve

-

-

Catastrophe loss reserve

60,962

57,981

General allowance for doubtful accounts

3

51

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses)

41,414

27,604

on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions

Unrealized gains (losses) on land

1,150

1,902

Excess of policyholders' contract deposits

-

-

Subordinated debt, etc.

-

-

Amounts within "Excess of policyholders' contract deposits" and

-

-

"Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin

Deductions

-

-

Others

1,903

3,368

(B) Total amount of risks

(R1 +R2)2+(R3 +R4)2+R5+R6

25,443

25,936

General insurance risk

(R1)

12,807

13,598

Third sector insurance risk

(R2)

-

-

Assumed interest rate risk

(R3)

928

874

Asset management risk

(R4)

12,488

10,371

Business administration risk

(R5)

649

649

Catastrophe risk

(R6)

6,245

7,640

(C) Solvency margin ratio

[(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100

1,219.9%

1,115.3%

17

E.design (non-consolidated)

3. E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1) Balance sheet

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

ratio

ratio

Assets

%

%

Cash and bank deposits

45,384

90.25

44,877

87.16

(506)

Bank deposits

45,384

44,877

(506)

Tangible fixed assets

93

0.19

214

0.42

120

Buildings

60

91

30

Other tangible fixed assets

33

122

89

Intangible fixed assets

0

0.00

0

0.00

-

Other assets

4,809

9.56

6,395

12.42

1,586

Uncollected premiums

2,886

3,051

165

Reinsurance accounts receivable

-

183

183

Accounts receivable

8

0

(7)

Accrued income

1

1

0

Deposits

119

147

28

Suspense payments

1,794

3,010

1,216

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(0)

(0.00)

(0)

(0.00)

0

Total assets

50,287

100.00

51,487

100.00

1,199

Liabilities

Insurance liabilities

35,494

70.58

37,722

73.26

2,227

Outstanding claims

17,344

18,715

1,370

Underwriting reserves

18,150

19,007

856

Other liabilities

5,330

10.60

5,949

11.56

619

Reinsurance accounts payable

-

5

5

Income taxes payable

37

118

81

Deposits received

3

3

0

Accounts payable

1,473

1,854

381

Suspense receipts

3,753

3,828

75

Lease obligations

12

76

64

Asset retirement obligations

50

62

12

Provision for retirement benefits

215

0.43

268

0.52

52

Provision for employees' bonus

177

0.35

147

0.29

(29)

Deferred tax liabilities

0

0.00

1

0.00

0

Total liabilities

41,218

81.97

44,089

85.63

2,871

Net assets

Share capital

29,303

58.27

29,303

56.91

-

Capital surplus

29,303

58.27

29,303

56.91

-

Additional paid-in capital

29,303

29,303

-

Retained earnings

(49,538)

(98.51)

(51,209)

(99.46)

(1,671)

Other retained earnings

(49,538)

(51,209)

(1,671)

Retained earnings carried forward

(49,538)

(51,209)

(1,671)

Total shareholders' equity

9,069

18.03

7,397

14.37

(1,671)

Total net assets

9,069

18.03

7,397

14.37

(1,671)

Total liabilities and net assets

50,287

100.00

51,487

100.00

1,199

18

E.design (non-consolidated)

(2) Statement of income

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

( April 1, 2018 to

( April 1, 2019 to

(Decrease)

March 31, 2019 )

March 31, 2020 )

Ordinary income

30,261

31,677

1,415

Underwriting income

30,262

31,688

1,425

Net premiums written

30,245

31,670

1,424

Investment income on deposit premiums

17

18

1

Investment income

(14)

(15)

(1)

Interest and dividends

2

2

0

Transfer of investment income on deposit premiums

(17)

(18)

(1)

Other ordinary income

13

4

(9)

Ordinary expenses

35,368

33,246

(2,122)

Underwriting expenses

22,670

23,241

571

Net claims paid

17,051

18,282

1,231

Loss adjustment expenses

2,025

2,340

314

Agency commissions and brokerage

247

390

143

Provision for outstanding claims

1,964

1,370

(593)

Provision for underwriting reserves

1,381

856

(524)

Operating and general administrative expenses

8,868

10,001

1,133

Other ordinary expenses

3,830

3

(3,827)

Interest expenses

0

2

1

Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts

0

-

(0)

Amortization of deferred assets under Article 113 of

3,826

-

(3,826)

the Insurance Business Act

Other ordinary expenses

2

1

(1)

Ordinary profit (loss)

(5,106)

(1,568)

3,538

Extraordinary gains

-

4

4

Other extraordinary gains

-

4

4

Extraordinary losses

0

13

13

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

0

13

13

Income (loss) before income taxes

(5,106)

(1,577)

3,529

Income taxes - current

12

92

80

Income taxes - deferred

(0)

0

1

Total income taxes

11

93

81

Net income (loss)

(5,118)

(1,671)

3,447

19

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)

4. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)

(1) Balance sheet

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

ratio

ratio

Assets

%

%

Cash and bank deposits

73,472

0.99

119,013

1.29

45,540

Bank deposits

73,472

119,013

45,540

Receivables under securities borrowing transactions

9,084

0.12

4,612

0.05

(4,471)

Monetary receivables bought

138,998

1.88

-

-

(138,998)

Securities

6,934,724

93.89

8,837,504

96.09

1,902,780

Domestic government bonds

6,112,210

7,823,712

1,711,501

Domestic municipal bonds

25,348

47,843

22,494

Domestic corporate bonds

243,058

414,668

171,610

Domestic equity securities

166

176

10

Foreign securities

434,898

449,600

14,702

Others

119,042

101,503

(17,539)

Loans

96,219

1.30

102,722

1.12

6,502

Policy loans

96,219

102,722

6,502

Tangible fixed assets

1,135

0.02

1,210

0.01

74

Buildings

470

421

(49)

Other tangible fixed assets

665

788

123

Intangible fixed assets

27

0.00

27

0.00

-

Agency accounts receivable

478

0.01

285

0.00

(193)

Reinsurance accounts receivable

1,606

0.02

1,329

0.01

(276)

Other assets

131,031

1.77

131,530

1.43

499

Accounts receivable

68,075

66,432

(1,642)

Prepaid expenses

9,841

9,488

(353)

Accrued income

14,545

15,417

872

Deposits

752

727

(25)

Derivative assets

33,053

38,884

5,830

Suspense payments

4,762

580

(4,182)

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(821)

(0.01)

(762)

(0.01)

58

Total assets

7,385,957

100.00

9,197,474

100.00

1,811,516

20

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Increase

(Decrease)

Amount

Composition

Amount

Composition

ratio

ratio

Liabilities

%

%

Insurance liabilities

6,602,207

89.39

6,973,814

75.82

371,606

Outstanding claims

64,634

63,774

(860)

Underwriting reserves

6,446,824

6,831,767

384,942

Reserve for dividends to policyholders

90,748

78,272

(12,475)

Agency accounts payable

5,764

0.08

5,720

0.06

(43)

Reinsurance accounts payable

2,062

0.03

1,949

0.02

(112)

Other liabilities

349,269

4.73

1,788,891

19.45

1,439,621

Payables under securities lending transactions

197,623

1,620,178

1,422,554

Borrowings

100,000

100,000

-

Income taxes payable

4,132

9,054

4,921

Accounts payable

247

3,189

2,941

Accrued expenses

11,578

10,902

(675)

Unearned revenue

0

0

0

Deposits received

257

155

(101)

Guarantee deposits received

2

2

-

Derivative liabilities

21,075

32,040

10,965

Cash collateral received for financial instruments

13,465

12,262

(1,203)

Lease obligations

107

231

123

Suspense receipts

777

873

95

Provision for retirement benefits

6,940

0.09

7,758

0.08

817

Reserves under special laws

10,080

0.14

13,464

0.15

3,383

Reserve for price fluctuation

10,080

13,464

3,383

Deferred tax liabilities

30,755

0.42

24,195

0.26

(6,559)

Total liabilities

7,007,080

94.87

8,815,794

95.85

1,808,713

Net assets

Share capital

55,000

0.74

55,000

0.60

-

Capital surplus

55,095

0.75

55,095

0.60

-

Additional paid-in capital

41,860

41,860

-

Other capital surplus

13,235

13,235

-

Retained earnings

47,749

0.65

66,909

0.73

19,159

Surplus reserve

13,140

13,140

-

Other retained earnings

34,609

53,769

19,159

Retained earnings carried forward

34,609

53,769

19,159

Total shareholders' equity

157,845

2.14

177,005

1.92

19,159

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

211,705

2.87

192,200

2.09

(19,504)

Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions

9,326

0.13

12,474

0.14

3,148

Total valuation and translation adjustments

221,031

2.99

204,674

2.23

(16,356)

Total net assets

378,876

5.13

381,680

4.15

2,803

Total liabilities and net assets

7,385,957

100.00

9,197,474

100.00

1,811,516

21

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)

(2) Statement of income

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

( April 1, 2018 to

( April 1, 2019 to

(Decrease)

March 31, 2019 )

March 31, 2020 )

Ordinary income

1,017,110

993,738

(23,372)

Insurance premiums and other

906,716

875,140

(31,576)

Insurance premiums

899,151

868,156

(30,994)

Reinsurance income

7,564

6,983

(581)

Investment income

104,863

112,587

7,724

Interest and dividends

101,421

107,129

5,708

Interest on bank deposits

2

1

(0)

Interest and dividends on securities

97,765

102,527

4,762

Interest on loans

2,696

2,861

165

Other interest and dividends

957

1,739

781

Gains on sales of securities

3,294

5,343

2,049

Gains on derivatives

87

-

(87)

Decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts

-

51

51

Other investment income

60

63

2

Other ordinary income

5,530

6,010

479

Income from annuity riders

371

617

245

Deferred insurance amount

4,981

4,322

(658)

Reversal of outstanding claims

-

860

860

Other ordinary income

178

210

32

Ordinary expenses

982,327

953,135

(29,191)

Insurance claims and other

448,947

413,271

(35,675)

Insurance claims

43,522

46,930

3,408

Annuity payments

62,199

61,747

(451)

Benefits

110,519

62,293

(48,225)

Surrender benefits

211,602

225,220

13,618

Other refunds

12,252

9,710

(2,542)

Reinsurance premiums

8,850

7,368

(1,482)

Provision for underwriting reserves and other

385,695

384,951

(743)

Provision for outstanding claims

5,592

-

(5,592)

Provision for underwriting reserves

380,101

384,949

4,848

Interest on reserve for dividends to policyholders

1

1

0

Investment expenses

18,765

22,000

3,234

Interest expenses

1,185

1,546

361

Losses on sales of securities

934

6

(927)

Impairment losses on securities

0

-

(0)

Losses on derivatives

-

7,380

7,380

Foreign exchange losses

13,111

4,615

(8,495)

Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts

2

-

(2)

Other investment expenses

1

0

(0)

Investment losses on separate accounts

3,530

8,449

4,918

Operating expenses

117,864

121,646

3,781

Other ordinary expenses

11,053

11,265

211

Deferred annuity payments

4,908

4,867

(41)

Taxes

3,011

2,978

(33)

Depreciation

309

342

32

Provision for retirement benefits

648

817

169

Other ordinary expenses

2,176

2,260

84

Ordinary profit (loss)

34,783

40,602

5,819

Extraordinary losses

2,308

3,412

1,104

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

9

29

19

Provision for reserves under special laws

2,298

3,383

1,084

Provision for reserve for price fluctuation

2,298

3,383

1,084

Reversal of reserve for dividends to policyholders

5,147

9,737

4,590

Income (loss) before income taxes

37,621

46,927

9,305

Income taxes - current

9,128

12,865

3,737

Income taxes - deferred

1,116

(198)

(1,315)

Total income taxes

10,245

12,667

2,421

Net income (loss)

27,376

34,259

6,883

22

Breakdown of Ordinary profit (Core operating profit)

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

( April 1, 2018 to

( April 1, 2019 to

(Decrease)

March 31, 2019 )

March 31, 2020 )

Core operating profit (loss)

A

48,438

49,565

1,127

Capital gains

3,294

5,638

2,344

Gains on sales of securities

3,294

5,343

2,049

Other capital gains

-

294

294

Capital losses

16,784

14,212

(2,571)

Losses on sales of securities

934

6

(927)

Impairment losses on securities

0

-

(0)

Losses on derivatives

1,879

9,579

7,700

Foreign exchange losses

13,111

4,615

(8,495)

Other capital losses

859

10

(849)

Net capital gains (losses)

B

(13,490)

(8,574)

4,915

Core operating profit (loss) including net capital gains (losses)

A+B

34,948

40,991

6,043

Non-recurring losses

164

389

224

Provision for contingency reserves

161

385

224

Increase in specific allowance for doubtful accounts

3

3

0

Net non-recurring income (losses)

C

(164)

(389)

(224)

Ordinary profit (loss)

A+B+C

34,783

40,602

5,819

23

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)

(3) Underwriting (life)

Amount of policies

Policies in force

(Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Number of policies

Amount

Number of policies

Amount

% to

% to

% to

% to

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Individual insurance

5,323

103.6

295,612

103.7

5,459

102.6

293,343

99.2

Individual annuities

532

93.8

22,837

91.9

512

96.1

21,468

94.0

Group insurance

-

-

22,660

95.1

-

-

21,950

96.9

Group annuities

-

-

32

98.6

-

-

31

98.6

New policies

(Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Number of policies

Amount

Number of policies

Amount

% to

% to

% to

% to

Fiscal year 2017

Fiscal year 2017

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2018

Individual insurance

437

96.5

34,154

86.7

389

88.8

21,440

62.8

Individual annuities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Group insurance

-

-

70

39.9

-

-

143

204.9

Group annuities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Annualized premiums

Policies in force

(Yen in 100 millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

% to March 31, 2018

% to March 31, 2019

Individual insurance

7,089

102.6

6,955

98.1

Individual annuities

1,487

91.9

1,416

95.2

Total

8,577

100.6

8,372

97.6

Medical coverage, accelerated

1,916

108.1

2,037

106.3

death benefits, etc.

Medical and cancer

1,636

107.9

1,737

106.2

New policies

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

% to Fiscal year 2017

% to Fiscal year 2018

Individual insurance

746

73.1

405

54.3

Individual annuities

-

-

-

-

Total

746

73.1

405

54.3

Medical coverage, accelerated

237

104.2

221

93.2

death benefits, etc.

Medical and cancer

196

104.5

181

92.2

24

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)

(4) Separate account

Separate account asset balance

(Yen in 100 millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Individual variable insurance

727

726

Individual variable annuities

685

505

Group annuities

-

-

Separate account total

1,412

1,232

Separate account policies in force

Individual variable insurance

(Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Number of policies

Amount

Number of policies

Amount

Variable insurance (defined term type)

35

2,795

71

5,955

Variable insurance (whole life type)

27

2,188

27

2,050

Total

62

4,984

98

8,005

Individual variable annuities

(Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Number of policies

Amount

Number of policies

Amount

Individual variable annuities

8

672

5

479

Total

8

672

5

479

25

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)

(5) Investment (General account)

Realized yield

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

Net investment

Average balance

Annual yield

Net investment

Average balance

Annual yield

income

income

Bank deposits

58

64,615

0.09 %

(9)

77,024

(0.01)%

Call loans

-

1

-

-

0

-

Receivables under resale agreements

-

-

-

-

-

-

Receivables under securities borrowing

2

14,207

0.02

0

3,183

0.02

transactions

Monetary receivables bought

14

150,650

0.01

4

48,132

0.01

Money trusts

-

-

-

-

-

-

Securities

87,957

6,465,786

1.36

105,058

7,437,100

1.41

Domestic debt securities

86,302

6,048,766

1.43

89,392

6,995,821

1.28

Domestic equity securities

772

93

830.37

7

103

7.15

Foreign securities

881

416,927

0.21

15,658

441,174

3.55

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans

2,696

92,549

2.91

2,861

98,958

2.89

Land and buildings

-

531

-

-

481

-

General account total

89,628

6,913,564

1.30 %

99,037

7,773,977

1.27 %

Overseas investment

935

416,928

0.22

15,659

441,177

3.55

Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities

(Yen in millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Increase

( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )

( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )

(Decrease)

Gains (losses)

Impairment

Gains (losses)

Impairment

Gains (losses)

Impairment

losses

losses

losses

on sales

on sales

on sales

on securities

on securities

on securities

Domestic debt securities

115

-

124

-

9

-

Domestic equity securities

768

0

-

-

(768)

(0)

Foreign securities

1,476

-

5,212

-

3,735

-

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

2,359

0

5,336

-

2,976

(0)

Fair value information on securities (Securities with fair value other than trading securities)

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Carrying

Fair value

Unrealized gains

Carrying

Fair value

Unrealized gains

amount

(losses)

amount

(losses)

Bonds held to maturity

4,505,847

5,373,758

867,910

4,928,251

5,801,992

873,740

Bonds earmarked for underwriting

377,030

397,151

20,120

1,859,815

1,870,691

10,876

reserves

Available-for-sale securities

1,689,843

1,982,765

292,921

1,556,095

1,816,532

260,437

Domestic debt securities

1,233,702

1,523,497

289,794

1,227,855

1,510,473

282,618

Domestic equity securities

31

108

76

31

70

39

Foreign securities

317,111

320,161

3,050

328,208

305,988

(22,219)

Total

Others

138,998

138,998

-

-

-

-

6,572,722

7,753,675

1,180,953

8,344,162

9,489,216

1,145,054

Domestic debt securities

6,090,822

7,268,836

1,178,014

8,003,606

9,169,384

1,165,778

Domestic equity securities

31

108

76

31

70

39

Foreign securities

342,869

345,731

2,862

340,524

319,761

(20,762)

Others

138,998

138,998

-

-

-

-

(Note)

"Others" includes Monetary receivables

bought on the balance sheet.

(Reference) Maturity schedule of securities

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2020

Within 1

1-3 years

3-5 years

5-7 years

7-10 years

Over 10 years

Total

(Including no

year

fixed maturity)

Domestic government bonds

20,008

17,857

4,159

282,972

393,576

7,105,136

7,823,712

Domestic municipal bonds

-

-

-

-

-

47,843

47,843

Domestic corporate bonds

-

7,154

-

-

-

407,514

414,668

Domestic equity securities

176

176

Foreign securities

2,900

5,139

3,037

357

4,096

423,675

439,206

Others

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

22,909

30,151

7,196

283,329

397,673

7,984,346

8,725,607

26

Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)

(6) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)

(Yen in millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

(A) Total amount of solvency margin

848,530

848,903

Shareholders' equity less adjusting items

142,745

158,605

Reserve for price fluctuation

10,080

13,464

Contingency reserve

51,255

51,641

General allowance for doubtful accounts

462

407

(Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses)

264,631

240,250

on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions) × 90%

Unrealized gains (losses) on land × 85%

-

-

Excess of continued Zillmerized reserve

319,977

312,273

Subordinated debt, etc.

100,000

100,000

Amounts within "Excess of continued Zillmerized reserve" and

(132,053)

(117,601)

"Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin

Deductions

-

-

Others

91,430

89,862

(B) Total amount of risks

(R1 +R8)2+(R2 +R3 +R7)2+R4

82,235

111,964

Insurance risk

(R1)

16,661

16,672

Third sector insurance risk

(R8)

6,248

6,472

Assumed interest rate risk

(R2)

5,059

5,107

Minimum guarantee risk

(R7)

2,439

2,501

Asset management risk

(R3)

69,400

99,277

Business administration risk

(R4)

1,996

2,600

(C) Solvency margin ratio

[(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100

2,063.6%

1,516.3%

27

Glossary of terminology

2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business

  • Underwriting profit
    Underwriting profit = Underwriting income - (Underwriting expenses + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) ± other miscellaneous income and expenses (*)
    * Mainly consist of income taxes related to compulsory automobile liability insurance.
  • Net investment income and other
    Net investment income and other = (Investment income - Investment expenses) + (Other ordinary income - Other ordinary expenses (*)) - Operating and general administrative expenses other than underwriting
    * Excluding Amortization of deferred assets under Article 113 of the Insurance Business Act on the Statement of income of E.design Insurance Co., Ltd.
  • Loss ratio (W/P basis)
    Loss ratio (W/P basis) = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100
  • Expense ratio (W/P basis)
    Expense ratio (W/P basis) = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100
  • Combined ratio (W/P basis)
    Combined ratio (W/P basis) = Loss ratio (W/P basis) + Expense ratio (W/P basis)
  • Loss ratio (private sector (*1), E/I basis)
    Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) = (Net claims paid + Outstanding claims as of the end of current fiscal year - Outstanding claims as of the end of previous fiscal year + Loss adjustment expenses) / Earned premiums (*2) × 100 *1 Excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile

  • liability insurance.

    *2 Earned premiums = Net premiums written - Unearned premiums as of the end of current fiscal year (*3) + Unearned premiums as of the end of previous fiscal year (*3)

    *3 Unearned premiums are premiums corresponding to the remaining duration of insurance policies at the end of the fiscal year.

  • Expense ratio (private sector)
    Expense ratio (private sector) = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100
  • Combined ratio (private sector)
    Combined ratio (private sector) = Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) + Expense ratio (private sector)

28

  • Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe (*1)
    Sum of net claims paid and outstanding claims (*2) related to natural catastrophe that occurred during the period.
    *1 Excluding the net incurred losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance. *2 Outstanding claims are net of reinsurance recoverable.
  • Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve
    Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100 * Excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile

  • liability insurance.

3. Key figures of the domestic life insurance business

  • Annualized premiums
    Annualized premiums are amount of premiums per year calculated by dividing aggregate amount of premiums by the duration of insurance policies.
  • Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc.
    Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc. includes coverage for medical expenses (e.g. hospitalization and operation), accelerated death benefits (e.g. specific diseases and nursing care) and exemption of obligation to pay insurance premiums excluding those caused by disability but including those caused by specific diseases, nursing care, etc.

Investment

  • Income yield
    Income yield is an indicator that shows the investment performance based on interest income. Numerator: Interest and dividends + Interest and dividends included in Gains/Losses on money trusts Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost
  • Realized yield
    Realized yield is an indicator that shows the investment performance based on net investment income.
    [Non-life insurance business]
    Numerator: Investment income + Investment income on deposit premiums - Investment expenses
    Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost
    [Life insurance business]
    Numerator: Investment income - Investment expenses
    Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost
    "General account total" includes non-investment assets. Overseas investment is the total of assets denominated in foreign currencies and yen.

29

  • Fair value yield
    Fair value yield is an indicator of investment performance on fair value basis.
    Numerator: Investment income + Investment income on deposit premiums - Investment expenses + change in Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (*1) for the fiscal year + change in Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions (*1)
    Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost + Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities at the beginning of the year (*1) + Unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities at the beginning of the year (*2)
    *1 Before tax effect deductions.
    *2 Trading securities includes money trusts held for trading purposes.

Solvency margin ratio

  • Solvency margin ratio
    • In addition to reserves to cover claim payments, payments for maturity refunds of saving type insurance policies, etc., it is necessary for insurance companies to maintain sufficient solvency in order to cover risks that exceed normal estimates, e.g. occurrences of a major catastrophe, a significant decline in value of assets held by insurance companies.
    • (C) Solvency margin ratio is the ratio of (A) Total amount of solvency margin (i.e. solvency of insurance companies in terms of their capital, reserves, etc.) to (B) Total amount of risks (i.e. risks that exceed normal estimates), which is calculated in accordance with the Insurance Business Act.
    • "Risks that exceed normal estimates" is composed of risks described below.
      • (General) insurance risk, third sector insurance risk: risk that insurance claims occur in excess of normal estimates excluding catastrophe risk.
  • Assumed interest rate risk: risk that invested assets fail to yield assumed interest rates due to factors such as downturn of investment conditions.
  • Minimum guarantee risk: risk that value of assets related to the minimum guarantee for benefits of insurance contracts which are managed as a separate account fluctuates in excess of normal estimates and falls below the minimum guaranteed benefits when they are to be paid.
  • Asset management risk: risk that prices of retained securities and other assets fluctuate in excess of normal estimates.
  • Business administration risk: risk that occurs in excess of normal estimates and does not fall under other categories.
    • Catastrophe risk: risk that a major catastrophe in excess of normal estimates which is equivalent to the Great Kanto Earthquake or Isewan typhoon occurs.
  • Solvency of insurance companies in terms of their capital, reserves, etc. ((A) Total amount of solvency margin) is the total amount of net assets excluding planned outflows, certain reserves (e.g. reserve for price fluctuation, contingency reserve, catastrophe loss reserve, etc.) and part of unrealized gains on land, etc.
  • Solvency margin ratio is one of the objective indicators used by the regulators to supervise insurance companies. A ratio exceeding 200% indicates sufficient solvency to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims.

30

Underwriting (life)

  • Amount of Policies in force
    • Individual insurance and group insurance

Total amount of death benefits under policies in force at the end of the period.

  • Individual annuities
    • Individual annuities whose payments have not yet commenced: amount of funds for annuity payments that is expected to have accrued at the commencement of annuity payments.
    • Individual annuities whose payments have already commenced: amount of underwriting reserves.
  • Group annuities

Amount of underwriting reserves.

  • Amount of New policies
    • Individual insurance and group insurance

Total amount of death benefits under new policies issued during the current period.

• Individual annuities

Amount of funds for annuity payments that is expected to have accrued at the commencement of annuity payments for new policies issued during the current period.

• Group annuities

First installment of premium payments.

Separate account

  • Separate account
    Separate account is an account held for insurance policies of which insurance benefits change based on investment performance, and its assets and liabilities are maintained separately from those of general account.

31

Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated)

Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2019

1. Key figures

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018 (A)

Six months ended

Fiscal year 2019 (C)

September 30, 2019

Increase (Decrease)

Increase (Decrease)

(B)

(C) - (A)

(C) - (B)

Net premiums written

21,666

11,454

22,475

808

-

Rate of change

1.0%

4.7%

3.7%

2.7%

(0.9%)

Total assets

93,930

94,673

91,926

(2,003)

(2,746)

Loss ratio

68.8%

56.2%

65.2%

(3.6%)

9.0%

Expense ratio

30.6%

29.9%

30.8%

0.2%

0.9%

Combined ratio

99.4%

86.1%

96.0%

(3.4%)

9.9%

Underwriting profit margin

0.6%

13.9%

4.0%

3.4%

(9.9%)

Voluntary automobile

Net premiums written

10,651

5,363

10,783

132

-

Rate of change

0.1%

0.9%

1.2%

1.2%

0.3%

Underwriting profit margin

7.2%

11.1%

7.5%

0.3%

(3.6%)

Loss ratio

62.0%

59.1%

61.8%

(0.2%)

2.7%

Expense ratio

30.9%

29.8%

30.8%

(0.1%)

0.9%

Fire and allied lines

Net premiums written

2,819

1,644

3,218

399

-

Rate of change

2.6%

21.1%

14.2%

11.5%

(6.9%)

Underwriting profit margin

(49.7%)

13.1%

(22.7%)

27.0%

(35.8%)

Loss ratio

111.2%

50.1%

84.6%

(26.6%)

34.5%

Expense ratio

38.5%

36.9%

38.1%

(0.4%)

1.3%

Number of employees

17,203

17,326

17,077

(126)

(249)

Number of agencies

49,651

49,053

48,339

(1,312)

(714)

(Note) 1. Loss ratio = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100

  1. Expense ratio = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100
  2. Combined ratio = Loss ratio + Expense ratio
  3. Underwriting profit margin = 100 - Combined ratio
Key figures from consolidated statement of income of Tokio Marine Holdings

(Yen in 100 millions)

Six months ended

Fiscal year 2018 (A)

September 30, 2019

Fiscal year 2019 (C)

Increase (Decrease)

Increase (Decrease)

(B)

(C) - (A)

(C) - (B)

Ordinary income

54,767

27,430

54,654

(112)

-

Net premiums written

35,874

18,073

35,983

109

-

Rate of change

0.6%

(1.6%)

0.3%

(0.3%)

1.9%

Life insurance premiums

10,535

4,849

9,819

(716)

-

Rate of change

10.5%

(0.1%)

(6.8%)

(17.3%)

(6.7%)

Ordinary profit

4,163

1,474

3,639

(523)

-

Net income attributable to

2,745

1,166

2,597

(148)

-

owners of the parent

32

Tokio Marine & Nichido

(non-consolidated)

2. Other information

Impairment losses on securities

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Six months ended

Fiscal year 2019

September 30, 2019

Domestic debt securities

-

-

-

Domestic equity securities

37

22

181

Foreign securities

0

3

124

Others

-

-

-

Total

37

25

306

Rules for recognition of impairment

In principle, impairment loss on a security with fair value is recognized when the fair value is below its cost by 30% or more.

Impairment losses on fixed assets

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Six months ended

Fiscal year 2019

September 30, 2019

Land

3

0

3

Buildings

6

0

4

Others

-

-

-

Total

9

0

8

  • Unrealized gains (losses) on securities

(Yen in 100 millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Domestic debt securities

1,512

1,668

1,142

Domestic equity securities

18,367

17,475

14,695

Foreign securities

561

515

(155)

Others

5

7

4

Total

20,446

19,666

15,687

33

Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated)

  • Losses related to natural catastrophe

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Six months ended

Fiscal year 2019

September 30, 2019

Direct claims paid

3,208

64

2,014

Net claims paid

1,981

63

1,387

Net outstanding claims (*)

403

759

237

(Note) Figures above represent losses caused by natural catastrophe occurred during the period, excluding losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance.

* Net of reinsurance recoverable ceded.

  • Catastrophe loss reserve

(Yen in 100 millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Balance

Reservation

Provision

Balance

Reservation

Provision

Balance

Reservation

Provision

ratio

ratio

ratio

Fire and allied lines

2,393

85.2%

260

2,493

76.0%

100

1,977

61.6%

666

Hull and cargo

1,264

201.7%

23

1,283

192.5%

18

1,221

187.1%

16

Personal accident

1,317

76.0%

54

1,350

66.3%

32

1,278

71.4%

56

Voluntary automobile

1,647

15.5%

341

1,752

16.3%

172

1,466

13.6%

346

Others

3,042

97.2%

161

3,132

94.1%

91

3,061

93.9%

89

Total

9,666

51.0%

841

10,011

50.0%

413

9,006

45.7%

1,174

(Note) 1. Reservation ratio = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100

  • For the six months ended September 30, the amount of Net premiums written (excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance) is doubled in this calculation.

  • 2. Provision is gross amount without reversal.

  • Reinsurance assumed

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Premiums written

Claims paid

Premiums written

Claims paid

Fire and allied lines

612

465

655

393

Hull and cargo

250

149

262

184

Personal accident

6

0

1

0

Voluntary automobile

7

8

6

9

Compulsory automobile liability

1,972

2,013

2,035

1,904

Others

363

176

346

188

Total

3,213

2,814

3,307

2,681

Reinsurance ceded

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Ceded premiums

Claims recovered

Ceded premiums

Claims recovered

Fire and allied lines

1,491

1,623

1,648

1,300

Hull and cargo

299

244

324

208

Personal accident

55

17

44

14

Voluntary automobile

52

142

46

129

Compulsory automobile liability

1,917

1,917

1,912

1,820

Others

1,749

675

1,719

698

Total

5,566

4,620

5,695

4,171

34

Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)

Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2019

1. Key figures

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018 (A)

Six months ended

Fiscal year 2019 (C)

September 30, 2019

Increase (Decrease)

Increase (Decrease)

(B)

(C) - (A)

(C) - (B)

Net premiums written

1,437

767

1,488

50

721

Rate of change

1.4

4.5

3.5

2.1

(0.9)

Total assets

3,964

3,984

3,817

(147)

(166)

Loss ratio

69.5

53.5

64.8

(4.7)

11.3

Expense ratio

34.2

32.8

33.4

(0.7)

0.6

Combined ratio

103.7

86.4

98.2

(5.5)

11.9

Underwriting profit margin

(3.7)

13.6

1.8

5.5

(11.9)

Voluntary automobile

Net premiums written

851

430

861

9

431

Rate of change

0.0

0.6

1.2

1.1

0.5

Underwriting profit margin

9.2

14.3

10.3

1.1

(4.1)

Loss ratio

57.9

54.1

57.9

(0.0)

3.8

Expense ratio

32.9

31.6

31.8

(1.0)

0.3

Fire and allied lines

Net premiums written

210

130

240

29

109

Rate of change

11.3

19.1

14.1

2.9

(5.0)

Underwriting profit margin

(59.0)

22.0

(27.9)

31.1

(49.9)

Loss ratio

119.4

41.3

89.1

(30.2)

47.8

Expense ratio

39.7

36.7

38.8

(0.9)

2.1

Number of employees

2,223

2,229

2,215

(8)

(14)

Number of agencies

13,148

12,801

12,339

(809)

(462)

(Note) 1. Loss ratio = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100

  1. Expense ratio = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100
  2. Combined ratio = Loss ratio + Expense ratio
  3. Underwriting profit margin = 100 - Combined ratio

35

Nisshin Fire

(non-consolidated)

2. Other information

Impairment losses on securities

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Six months ended

Fiscal year 2019

September 30, 2019

Domestic debt securities

-

-

-

Domestic equity securities

0

3

12

Foreign securities

-

-

-

Others

-

-

-

Total

0

3

12

Rules for recognition of impairment

In principle, impairment loss on a security with fair value is recognized when the fair value is below its cost by 30% or more.

Impairment losses on fixed assets

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Six months ended

Fiscal year 2019

September 30, 2019

Land

0

-

-

Buildings

0

-

-

Others

-

-

-

Total

0

-

-

Unrealized gains (losses) on securities

(Yen in 100 millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Domestic debt securities

192

198

164

Domestic equity securities

243

226

154

Foreign securities

19

17

(21)

Others

-

-

-

Total

455

442

297

36

Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)

Losses related to natural catastrophe

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Six months ended

Fiscal year 2019

September 30, 2019

Direct claims paid

333

3

163

Net claims paid

145

3

119

Net outstanding claims (*)

2

67

2

(Note) Figures above represent losses caused by natural catastrophe occurred during the period, excluding losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance.

* Net of reinsurance recoverable ceded.

  • Catastrophe loss reserve

(Yen in 100 millions)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

As of March 31, 2020

Balance

Reservation

Provision

Balance

Reservation

Provision

Balance

Reservation

Provision

ratio

ratio

ratio

Fire and allied lines

130

62.0%

60

137

52.8%

7

102

42.9%

73

Hull and cargo

24

338,744.0%

-

24

541,701.4%

-

0

3.0%

0

Personal accident

64

93.7%

2

65

88.4%

1

66

102.5%

2

Voluntary automobile

254

29.9%

27

268

31.2%

13

281

32.7%

27

Others

127

95.6%

6

132

83.1%

4

119

79.2%

3

Total

601

47.6%

96

628

46.4%

27

571

43.4%

106

(Note) 1. Reservation ratio = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100

  • For the six months ended September 30, the amount of Net premiums written (excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance) is doubled in this calculation.

  • 2. Provision is gross amount without reversal.

  • Reinsurance assumed

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Premiums written

Claims paid

Premiums written

Claims paid

Fire and allied lines

0

4

0

0

Hull and cargo

0

0

0

0

Personal accident

-

-

-

-

Voluntary automobile

0

0

0

0

Compulsory automobile liability

120

135

120

122

Others

1

1

1

0

Total

123

141

122

123

Reinsurance ceded

(Yen in 100 millions)

Fiscal year 2018

Fiscal year 2019

Ceded premiums

Claims recovered

Ceded premiums

Claims recovered

Fire and allied lines

99

219

96

120

Hull and cargo

0

0

0

0

Personal accident

0

0

0

0

Voluntary automobile

2

8

2

6

Compulsory automobile liability

129

146

122

137

Others

5

3

5

1

Total

237

378

227

267

37

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
