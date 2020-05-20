Tokio Marine : Information of major subsidiaries business results for the fiscal year ended March 31 2020

(－)Operating and general administrative expenses on
8,868
10,001
1,133
underwriting
(－) Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims
1,964
1,370
(593)
(－) Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves
1,381
856
(524)
Underwriting profit (loss)
(1,275)
(1,554)
(278)
(＋) Interest and dividends
2
2
0
Investment and
(＋) Gains (losses) on sales of securities
-
-
-
(－) Impairment losses on securities
-
-
-
other
(＋) Gains (losses) on derivatives
-
-
-
Net investment income (loss) and other
(4)
(14)
(9)
Ordinary profit (loss)
(5,106)
(1,568)
3,538
(＋) Extraordinary gains
-
4
4
(－) Extraordinary losses
0
13
13
Net income (loss)
(5,118)
(1,671)
3,447
Loss ratio (W/P basis)
63.1 %
65.1 %
2.0
Fire and allied lines
-
-
-
Voluntary automobile
62.9
65.1
2.2
Expense ratio (W/P basis)
30.1
32.8
2.7
Combined ratio (W/P basis)
93.2
97.9
4.7
Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis)
72.4 %
71.0 %
(1.5)
Fire and allied lines
-
-
-
Voluntary automobile
72.4
71.0
(1.5)
Expense ratio (private sector)
30.5
33.3
2.8
Combined ratio (private sector)
102.9
104.2
1.3
Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe
1,246
661
(585)
Fire and allied lines
-
-
-
Voluntary automobile
1,246
661
(585)
Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve
62
43
(19)
Fire and allied lines
-
-
-
Voluntary automobile
62
43
(19)
Balance of catastrophe loss reserve
960
1,004
43
Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve
3.2 %
3.2 %
0.0
Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)
435.1 %
366.4 %
(68.7)
4
3. Key figures of the domestic life insurance business
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
Increase
Rate of change
(Decrease)
Annualized premiums
Policies in force
857,733
837,224
(20,508)
(2.4)%
Individual insurance
708,969
695,537
(13,431)
(1.9)
Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc.
191,684
203,774
12,090
6.3
Medical and cancer
163,674
173,769
10,094
6.2
Individual annuities
148,763
141,686
(7,076)
(4.8)
New policies
74,661
40,541
(34,119)
(45.7)
Individual insurance
74,661
40,541
(34,119)
(45.7)
Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc.
23,739
22,120
(1,618)
(6.8)
Medical and cancer
19,649
18,122
(1,526)
(7.8)
Individual annuities
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
27,376
34,259
6,883
25.1
4. Business forecasts for the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
The Company's consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year 2020 are undetermined, as there are difficulties in reasonably estimating the impacts caused by the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
The main impacts on underwriting profit are predicted to be decrease in premium income due to downturn in economic activities as well as increase in incurred losses for insurance products such as specialty insurance mainly in our international insurance business. Our investment results could be negatively impacted by fluctuations in financial markets such as decrease in income yield resulting from lower interest rate, and recognition of impairment losses on financial assets caused by falls in stock prices and other factors.
While COVID-19 is predicted to impact both our underwriting profit and investment results, the business forecasts are currently undetermined, as there are difficulties in predicting the extent of the impact and when it subsides. The Company will disclose the business forecasts in a timely manner once a reasonable estimate becomes available.
Amortization of deferred assets under Article 113 of
3,826
-
(3,826)
the Insurance Business Act
Other ordinary expenses
2
1
(1)
Ordinary profit (loss)
(5,106)
(1,568)
3,538
Extraordinary gains
-
4
4
Other extraordinary gains
-
4
4
Extraordinary losses
0
13
13
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
0
13
13
Income (loss) before income taxes
(5,106)
(1,577)
3,529
Income taxes - current
12
92
80
Income taxes - deferred
(0)
0
1
Total income taxes
11
93
81
Net income (loss)
(5,118)
(1,671)
3,447
19
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)
4. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated)
(1) Balance sheet
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Increase
(Decrease)
Amount
Composition
Amount
Composition
ratio
ratio
Assets
%
%
Cash and bank deposits
73,472
0.99
119,013
1.29
45,540
Bank deposits
73,472
119,013
45,540
Receivables under securities borrowing transactions
9,084
0.12
4,612
0.05
(4,471)
Monetary receivables bought
138,998
1.88
-
-
(138,998)
Securities
6,934,724
93.89
8,837,504
96.09
1,902,780
Domestic government bonds
6,112,210
7,823,712
1,711,501
Domestic municipal bonds
25,348
47,843
22,494
Domestic corporate bonds
243,058
414,668
171,610
Domestic equity securities
166
176
10
Foreign securities
434,898
449,600
14,702
Others
119,042
101,503
(17,539)
Loans
96,219
1.30
102,722
1.12
6,502
Policy loans
96,219
102,722
6,502
Tangible fixed assets
1,135
0.02
1,210
0.01
74
Buildings
470
421
(49)
Other tangible fixed assets
665
788
123
Intangible fixed assets
27
0.00
27
0.00
-
Agency accounts receivable
478
0.01
285
0.00
(193)
Reinsurance accounts receivable
1,606
0.02
1,329
0.01
(276)
Other assets
131,031
1.77
131,530
1.43
499
Accounts receivable
68,075
66,432
(1,642)
Prepaid expenses
9,841
9,488
(353)
Accrued income
14,545
15,417
872
Deposits
752
727
(25)
Derivative assets
33,053
38,884
5,830
Suspense payments
4,762
580
(4,182)
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(821)
(0.01)
(762)
(0.01)
58
Total assets
7,385,957
100.00
9,197,474
100.00
1,811,516
20
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Increase
(Decrease)
Amount
Composition
Amount
Composition
ratio
ratio
Liabilities
%
%
Insurance liabilities
6,602,207
89.39
6,973,814
75.82
371,606
Outstanding claims
64,634
63,774
(860)
Underwriting reserves
6,446,824
6,831,767
384,942
Reserve for dividends to policyholders
90,748
78,272
(12,475)
Agency accounts payable
5,764
0.08
5,720
0.06
(43)
Reinsurance accounts payable
2,062
0.03
1,949
0.02
(112)
Other liabilities
349,269
4.73
1,788,891
19.45
1,439,621
Payables under securities lending transactions
197,623
1,620,178
1,422,554
Borrowings
100,000
100,000
-
Income taxes payable
4,132
9,054
4,921
Accounts payable
247
3,189
2,941
Accrued expenses
11,578
10,902
(675)
Unearned revenue
0
0
0
Deposits received
257
155
(101)
Guarantee deposits received
2
2
-
Derivative liabilities
21,075
32,040
10,965
Cash collateral received for financial instruments
13,465
12,262
(1,203)
Lease obligations
107
231
123
Suspense receipts
777
873
95
Provision for retirement benefits
6,940
0.09
7,758
0.08
817
Reserves under special laws
10,080
0.14
13,464
0.15
3,383
Reserve for price fluctuation
10,080
13,464
3,383
Deferred tax liabilities
30,755
0.42
24,195
0.26
(6,559)
Total liabilities
7,007,080
94.87
8,815,794
95.85
1,808,713
Net assets
Share capital
55,000
0.74
55,000
0.60
-
Capital surplus
55,095
0.75
55,095
0.60
-
Additional paid-in capital
41,860
41,860
-
Other capital surplus
13,235
13,235
-
Retained earnings
47,749
0.65
66,909
0.73
19,159
Surplus reserve
13,140
13,140
-
Other retained earnings
34,609
53,769
19,159
Retained earnings carried forward
34,609
53,769
19,159
Total shareholders' equity
157,845
2.14
177,005
1.92
19,159
Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
211,705
2.87
192,200
2.09
(19,504)
Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions
9,326
0.13
12,474
0.14
3,148
Total valuation and translation adjustments
221,031
2.99
204,674
2.23
(16,356)
Total net assets
378,876
5.13
381,680
4.15
2,803
Total liabilities and net assets
7,385,957
100.00
9,197,474
100.00
1,811,516
21
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)
(2) Statement of income
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
Increase
( April 1, 2018 to
( April 1, 2019 to
(Decrease)
March 31, 2019 )
March 31, 2020 )
Ordinary income
1,017,110
993,738
(23,372)
Insurance premiums and other
906,716
875,140
(31,576)
Insurance premiums
899,151
868,156
(30,994)
Reinsurance income
7,564
6,983
(581)
Investment income
104,863
112,587
7,724
Interest and dividends
101,421
107,129
5,708
Interest on bank deposits
2
1
(0)
Interest and dividends on securities
97,765
102,527
4,762
Interest on loans
2,696
2,861
165
Other interest and dividends
957
1,739
781
Gains on sales of securities
3,294
5,343
2,049
Gains on derivatives
87
-
(87)
Decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts
-
51
51
Other investment income
60
63
2
Other ordinary income
5,530
6,010
479
Income from annuity riders
371
617
245
Deferred insurance amount
4,981
4,322
(658)
Reversal of outstanding claims
-
860
860
Other ordinary income
178
210
32
Ordinary expenses
982,327
953,135
(29,191)
Insurance claims and other
448,947
413,271
(35,675)
Insurance claims
43,522
46,930
3,408
Annuity payments
62,199
61,747
(451)
Benefits
110,519
62,293
(48,225)
Surrender benefits
211,602
225,220
13,618
Other refunds
12,252
9,710
(2,542)
Reinsurance premiums
8,850
7,368
(1,482)
Provision for underwriting reserves and other
385,695
384,951
(743)
Provision for outstanding claims
5,592
-
(5,592)
Provision for underwriting reserves
380,101
384,949
4,848
Interest on reserve for dividends to policyholders
1
1
0
Investment expenses
18,765
22,000
3,234
Interest expenses
1,185
1,546
361
Losses on sales of securities
934
6
(927)
Impairment losses on securities
0
-
(0)
Losses on derivatives
-
7,380
7,380
Foreign exchange losses
13,111
4,615
(8,495)
Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts
2
-
(2)
Other investment expenses
1
0
(0)
Investment losses on separate accounts
3,530
8,449
4,918
Operating expenses
117,864
121,646
3,781
Other ordinary expenses
11,053
11,265
211
Deferred annuity payments
4,908
4,867
(41)
Taxes
3,011
2,978
(33)
Depreciation
309
342
32
Provision for retirement benefits
648
817
169
Other ordinary expenses
2,176
2,260
84
Ordinary profit (loss)
34,783
40,602
5,819
Extraordinary losses
2,308
3,412
1,104
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
9
29
19
Provision for reserves under special laws
2,298
3,383
1,084
Provision for reserve for price fluctuation
2,298
3,383
1,084
Reversal of reserve for dividends to policyholders
5,147
9,737
4,590
Income (loss) before income taxes
37,621
46,927
9,305
Income taxes - current
9,128
12,865
3,737
Income taxes - deferred
1,116
(198)
(1,315)
Total income taxes
10,245
12,667
2,421
Net income (loss)
27,376
34,259
6,883
22
Breakdown of Ordinary profit (Core operating profit)
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
Increase
( April 1, 2018 to
( April 1, 2019 to
(Decrease)
March 31, 2019 )
March 31, 2020 )
Core operating profit (loss)
A
48,438
49,565
1,127
Capital gains
3,294
5,638
2,344
Gains on sales of securities
3,294
5,343
2,049
Other capital gains
-
294
294
Capital losses
16,784
14,212
(2,571)
Losses on sales of securities
934
6
(927)
Impairment losses on securities
0
-
(0)
Losses on derivatives
1,879
9,579
7,700
Foreign exchange losses
13,111
4,615
(8,495)
Other capital losses
859
10
(849)
Net capital gains (losses)
B
(13,490)
(8,574)
4,915
Core operating profit (loss) including net capital gains (losses)
A+B
34,948
40,991
6,043
Non-recurring losses
164
389
224
Provision for contingency reserves
161
385
224
Increase in specific allowance for doubtful accounts
3
3
0
Net non-recurring income (losses)
C
(164)
(389)
(224)
Ordinary profit (loss)
A+B+C
34,783
40,602
5,819
23
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)
(3) Underwriting (life)
Amount of policies
Policies in force
(Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Number of policies
Amount
Number of policies
Amount
% to
% to
% to
% to
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Individual insurance
5,323
103.6
295,612
103.7
5,459
102.6
293,343
99.2
Individual annuities
532
93.8
22,837
91.9
512
96.1
21,468
94.0
Group insurance
-
-
22,660
95.1
-
-
21,950
96.9
Group annuities
-
-
32
98.6
-
-
31
98.6
New policies
(Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )
( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )
Number of policies
Amount
Number of policies
Amount
% to
% to
% to
% to
Fiscal year 2017
Fiscal year 2017
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2018
Individual insurance
437
96.5
34,154
86.7
389
88.8
21,440
62.8
Individual annuities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Group insurance
-
-
70
39.9
-
-
143
204.9
Group annuities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Annualized premiums
Policies in force
(Yen in 100 millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
% to March 31, 2018
% to March 31, 2019
Individual insurance
7,089
102.6
6,955
98.1
Individual annuities
1,487
91.9
1,416
95.2
Total
8,577
100.6
8,372
97.6
Medical coverage, accelerated
1,916
108.1
2,037
106.3
death benefits, etc.
Medical and cancer
1,636
107.9
1,737
106.2
New policies
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )
( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )
% to Fiscal year 2017
% to Fiscal year 2018
Individual insurance
746
73.1
405
54.3
Individual annuities
-
-
-
-
Total
746
73.1
405
54.3
Medical coverage, accelerated
237
104.2
221
93.2
death benefits, etc.
Medical and cancer
196
104.5
181
92.2
24
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)
(4) Separate account
Separate account asset balance
(Yen in 100 millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Individual variable insurance
727
726
Individual variable annuities
685
505
Group annuities
-
-
Separate account total
1,412
1,232
Separate account policies in force
Individual variable insurance
(Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Number of policies
Amount
Number of policies
Amount
Variable insurance (defined term type)
35
2,795
71
5,955
Variable insurance (whole life type)
27
2,188
27
2,050
Total
62
4,984
98
8,005
Individual variable annuities
(Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Number of policies
Amount
Number of policies
Amount
Individual variable annuities
8
672
5
479
Total
8
672
5
479
25
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)
(5) Investment (General account)
Realized yield
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )
( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )
Net investment
Average balance
Annual yield
Net investment
Average balance
Annual yield
income
income
Bank deposits
58
64,615
0.09 %
(9)
77,024
(0.01)%
Call loans
-
1
-
-
0
-
Receivables under resale agreements
-
-
-
-
-
-
Receivables under securities borrowing
2
14,207
0.02
0
3,183
0.02
transactions
Monetary receivables bought
14
150,650
0.01
4
48,132
0.01
Money trusts
-
-
-
-
-
-
Securities
87,957
6,465,786
1.36
105,058
7,437,100
1.41
Domestic debt securities
86,302
6,048,766
1.43
89,392
6,995,821
1.28
Domestic equity securities
772
93
830.37
7
103
7.15
Foreign securities
881
416,927
0.21
15,658
441,174
3.55
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans
2,696
92,549
2.91
2,861
98,958
2.89
Land and buildings
-
531
-
-
481
-
General account total
89,628
6,913,564
1.30 %
99,037
7,773,977
1.27 %
Overseas investment
935
416,928
0.22
15,659
441,177
3.55
Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities
(Yen in millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
Increase
( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 )
( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 )
(Decrease)
Gains (losses)
Impairment
Gains (losses)
Impairment
Gains (losses)
Impairment
losses
losses
losses
on sales
on sales
on sales
on securities
on securities
on securities
Domestic debt securities
115
-
124
-
9
-
Domestic equity securities
768
0
-
-
(768)
(0)
Foreign securities
1,476
-
5,212
-
3,735
-
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
2,359
0
5,336
-
2,976
(0)
Fair value information on securities (Securities with fair value other than trading securities)
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Carrying
Fair value
Unrealized gains
Carrying
Fair value
Unrealized gains
amount
(losses)
amount
(losses)
Bonds held to maturity
4,505,847
5,373,758
867,910
4,928,251
5,801,992
873,740
Bonds earmarked for underwriting
377,030
397,151
20,120
1,859,815
1,870,691
10,876
reserves
Available-for-sale securities
1,689,843
1,982,765
292,921
1,556,095
1,816,532
260,437
Domestic debt securities
1,233,702
1,523,497
289,794
1,227,855
1,510,473
282,618
Domestic equity securities
31
108
76
31
70
39
Foreign securities
317,111
320,161
3,050
328,208
305,988
(22,219)
Total
Others
138,998
138,998
-
-
-
-
6,572,722
7,753,675
1,180,953
8,344,162
9,489,216
1,145,054
Domestic debt securities
6,090,822
7,268,836
1,178,014
8,003,606
9,169,384
1,165,778
Domestic equity securities
31
108
76
31
70
39
Foreign securities
342,869
345,731
2,862
340,524
319,761
(20,762)
Others
138,998
138,998
-
-
-
-
(Note)
"Others" includes Monetary receivables
bought on the balance sheet.
(Reference) Maturity schedule of securities
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2020
Within 1
1-3 years
3-5 years
5-7 years
7-10 years
Over 10 years
Total
(Including no
year
fixed maturity)
Domestic government bonds
20,008
17,857
4,159
282,972
393,576
7,105,136
7,823,712
Domestic municipal bonds
-
-
-
-
-
47,843
47,843
Domestic corporate bonds
-
7,154
-
-
-
407,514
414,668
Domestic equity securities
―
―
―
―
―
176
176
Foreign securities
2,900
5,139
3,037
357
4,096
423,675
439,206
Others
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
22,909
30,151
7,196
283,329
397,673
7,984,346
8,725,607
26
Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated)
(6) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated)
(Yen in millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
(A) Total amount of solvency margin
848,530
848,903
Shareholders' equity less adjusting items
142,745
158,605
Reserve for price fluctuation
10,080
13,464
Contingency reserve
51,255
51,641
General allowance for doubtful accounts
462
407
(Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses)
264,631
240,250
on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions) × 90%
Unrealized gains (losses) on land × 85%
-
-
Excess of continued Zillmerized reserve
319,977
312,273
Subordinated debt, etc.
100,000
100,000
Amounts within "Excess of continued Zillmerized reserve" and
(132,053)
(117,601)
"Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin
Deductions
-
-
Others
91,430
89,862
(B) Total amount of risks
(R1 +R8)2+(R2 +R3 +R7)2+R4
82,235
111,964
Insurance risk
(R1)
16,661
16,672
Third sector insurance risk
(R8)
6,248
6,472
Assumed interest rate risk
(R2)
5,059
5,107
Minimum guarantee risk
(R7)
2,439
2,501
Asset management risk
(R3)
69,400
99,277
Business administration risk
(R4)
1,996
2,600
(C) Solvency margin ratio
[(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100
2,063.6%
1,516.3%
27
Glossary of terminology
【2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business】
Underwriting profit
Underwriting profit = Underwriting income - (Underwriting expenses + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) ± other miscellaneous income and expenses (*)
* Mainly consist of income taxes related to compulsory automobile liability insurance.
Net investment income and other
Net investment income and other = (Investment income - Investment expenses) + (Other ordinary income - Other ordinary expenses (*)) - Operating and general administrative expenses other than underwriting
* Excluding Amortization of deferred assets under Article 113 of the Insurance Business Act on the Statement of income of E.design Insurance Co., Ltd.
Loss ratio (W/P basis)
Loss ratio (W/P basis) = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100
Expense ratio (W/P basis)
Expense ratio (W/P basis) = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100
Combined ratio (W/P basis)
Combined ratio (W/P basis) = Loss ratio (W/P basis) + Expense ratio (W/P basis)
Loss ratio (private sector (*1), E/I basis)
Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) = (Net claims paid + Outstanding claims as of the end of current fiscal year - Outstanding claims as of the end of previous fiscal year + Loss adjustment expenses) / Earned premiums (*2) × 100 *1 Excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile
liability insurance.
*2 Earned premiums = Net premiums written - Unearned premiums as of the end of current fiscal year (*3) + Unearned premiums as of the end of previous fiscal year (*3)
*3 Unearned premiums are premiums corresponding to the remaining duration of insurance policies at the end of the fiscal year.
Expense ratio (private sector)
Expense ratio (private sector) = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100
Combined ratio (private sector)
Combined ratio (private sector) = Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) + Expense ratio (private sector)
28
Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe (*1)
Sum of net claims paid and outstanding claims (*2) related to natural catastrophe that occurred during the period.
*1 Excluding the net incurred losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance. *2 Outstanding claims are net of reinsurance recoverable.
Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve
Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100 * Excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile
liability insurance.
【3. Key figures of the domestic life insurance business】
Annualized premiums
Annualized premiums are amount of premiums per year calculated by dividing aggregate amount of premiums by the duration of insurance policies.
Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc.
Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc. includes coverage for medical expenses (e.g. hospitalization and operation), accelerated death benefits (e.g. specific diseases and nursing care) and exemption of obligation to pay insurance premiums excluding those caused by disability but including those caused by specific diseases, nursing care, etc.
【Investment】
Income yield
Income yield is an indicator that shows the investment performance based on interest income. Numerator: Interest and dividends + Interest and dividends included in Gains/Losses on money trusts Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost
Realized yield
Realized yield is an indicator that shows the investment performance based on net investment income.
[Non-life insurance business]
Numerator: Investment income + Investment income on deposit premiums - Investment expenses
Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost
[Life insurance business]
Numerator: Investment income - Investment expenses
Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost
"General account total" includes non-investment assets. Overseas investment is the total of assets denominated in foreign currencies and yen.
29
Fair value yield
Fair value yield is an indicator of investment performance on fair value basis.
Numerator: Investment income + Investment income on deposit premiums - Investment expenses + change in Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (*1) for the fiscal year + change in Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions (*1)
Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost + Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities at the beginning of the year (*1) + Unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities at the beginning of the year (*2)
*1 Before tax effect deductions.
*2 Trading securities includes money trusts held for trading purposes.
【Solvency margin ratio】
Solvency margin ratio
In addition to reserves to cover claim payments, payments for maturity refunds of saving type insurance policies, etc., it is necessary for insurance companies to maintain sufficient solvency in order to cover risks that exceed normal estimates, e.g. occurrences of a major catastrophe, a significant decline in value of assets held by insurance companies.
(C) Solvency margin ratio is the ratio of (A) Total amount of solvency margin (i.e. solvency of insurance companies in terms of their capital, reserves, etc.) to (B) Total amount of risks (i.e. risks that exceed normal estimates), which is calculated in accordance with the Insurance Business Act.
"Risks that exceed normal estimates" is composed of risks described below.
(General) insurance risk, third sector insurance risk: risk that insurance claims occur in excess of normal estimates excluding catastrophe risk.
Assumed interest rate risk: risk that invested assets fail to yield assumed interest rates due to factors such as downturn of investment conditions.
Minimum guarantee risk: risk that value of assets related to the minimum guarantee for benefits of insurance contracts which are managed as a separate account fluctuates in excess of normal estimates and falls below the minimum guaranteed benefits when they are to be paid.
Asset management risk: risk that prices of retained securities and other assets fluctuate in excess of normal estimates.
Business administration risk: risk that occurs in excess of normal estimates and does not fall under other categories.
Catastrophe risk: risk that a major catastrophe in excess of normal estimates which is equivalent to the Great Kanto Earthquake or Isewan typhoon occurs.
Solvency of insurance companies in terms of their capital, reserves, etc. ((A) Total amount of solvency margin) is the total amount of net assets excluding planned outflows, certain reserves (e.g. reserve for price fluctuation, contingency reserve, catastrophe loss reserve, etc.) and part of unrealized gains on land, etc.
Solvency margin ratio is one of the objective indicators used by the regulators to supervise insurance companies. A ratio exceeding 200% indicates sufficient solvency to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims.
30
【Underwriting (life)】
Amount of Policies in force
• Individual insurance and group insurance
Total amount of death benefits under policies in force at the end of the period.
Individual annuities
Individual annuities whose payments have not yet commenced: amount of funds for annuity payments that is expected to have accrued at the commencement of annuity payments.
Individual annuities whose payments have already commenced: amount of underwriting reserves.
Group annuities
Amount of underwriting reserves.
Amount of New policies
• Individual insurance and group insurance
Total amount of death benefits under new policies issued during the current period.
• Individual annuities
Amount of funds for annuity payments that is expected to have accrued at the commencement of annuity payments for new policies issued during the current period.
• Group annuities
First installment of premium payments.
【Separate account】
Separate account
Separate account is an account held for insurance policies of which insurance benefits change based on investment performance, and its assets and liabilities are maintained separately from those of general account.
31
Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated)
Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2019
1. Key figures
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018 (A)
Six months ended
Fiscal year 2019 (C)
September 30, 2019
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
(B)
(C) - (A)
(C) - (B)
① Net premiums written
21,666
11,454
22,475
808
-
Rate of change
1.0%
4.7%
3.7%
2.7%
(0.9%)
②Total assets
93,930
94,673
91,926
(2,003)
(2,746)
③Loss ratio
68.8%
56.2%
65.2%
(3.6%)
9.0%
④Expense ratio
30.6%
29.9%
30.8%
0.2%
0.9%
⑤Combined ratio
99.4%
86.1%
96.0%
(3.4%)
9.9%
Underwriting profit margin
0.6%
13.9%
4.0%
3.4%
(9.9%)
⑥Voluntary automobile
・Net premiums written
10,651
5,363
10,783
132
-
Rate of change
0.1%
0.9%
1.2%
1.2%
0.3%
・Underwriting profit margin
7.2%
11.1%
7.5%
0.3%
(3.6%)
・Loss ratio
62.0%
59.1%
61.8%
(0.2%)
2.7%
・Expense ratio
30.9%
29.8%
30.8%
(0.1%)
0.9%
⑦Fire and allied lines
・Net premiums written
2,819
1,644
3,218
399
-
Rate of change
2.6%
21.1%
14.2%
11.5%
(6.9%)
・Underwriting profit margin
(49.7%)
13.1%
(22.7%)
27.0%
(35.8%)
・Loss ratio
111.2%
50.1%
84.6%
(26.6%)
34.5%
・Expense ratio
38.5%
36.9%
38.1%
(0.4%)
1.3%
⑧Number of employees
17,203
17,326
17,077
(126)
(249)
⑨Number of agencies
49,651
49,053
48,339
(1,312)
(714)
(Note) 1. Loss ratio = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100
Expense ratio = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100
Combined ratio = Loss ratio + Expense ratio
Underwriting profit margin = 100 - Combined ratio
Key figures from consolidated statement of income of Tokio Marine Holdings
(Yen in 100 millions)
Six months ended
Fiscal year 2018 (A)
September 30, 2019
Fiscal year 2019 (C)
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
(B)
(C) - (A)
(C) - (B)
① Ordinary income
54,767
27,430
54,654
(112)
-
②Net premiums written
35,874
18,073
35,983
109
-
Rate of change
0.6%
(1.6%)
0.3%
(0.3%)
1.9%
③Life insurance premiums
10,535
4,849
9,819
(716)
-
Rate of change
10.5%
(0.1%)
(6.8%)
(17.3%)
(6.7%)
④Ordinary profit
4,163
1,474
3,639
(523)
-
⑤Net income attributable to
2,745
1,166
2,597
(148)
-
owners of the parent
32
Tokio Marine & Nichido
(non-consolidated)
2. Other information
① Impairment losses on securities
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Six months ended
Fiscal year 2019
September 30, 2019
Domestic debt securities
-
-
-
Domestic equity securities
37
22
181
Foreign securities
0
3
124
Others
-
-
-
Total
37
25
306
･Rules for recognition of impairment
In principle, impairment loss on a security with fair value is recognized when the fair value is below its cost by 30% or more.
②Impairment losses on fixed assets
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Six months ended
Fiscal year 2019
September 30, 2019
Land
3
0
3
Buildings
6
0
4
Others
-
-
-
Total
9
0
8
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities
(Yen in 100 millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Domestic debt securities
1,512
1,668
1,142
Domestic equity securities
18,367
17,475
14,695
Foreign securities
561
515
(155)
Others
5
7
4
Total
20,446
19,666
15,687
33
Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated)
Losses related to natural catastrophe
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Six months ended
Fiscal year 2019
September 30, 2019
Direct claims paid
3,208
64
2,014
Net claims paid
1,981
63
1,387
Net outstanding claims (*)
403
759
237
(Note) Figures above represent losses caused by natural catastrophe occurred during the period, excluding losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance.
* Net of reinsurance recoverable ceded.
Catastrophe loss reserve
(Yen in 100 millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Balance
Reservation
Provision
Balance
Reservation
Provision
Balance
Reservation
Provision
ratio
ratio
ratio
Fire and allied lines
2,393
85.2%
260
2,493
76.0%
100
1,977
61.6%
666
Hull and cargo
1,264
201.7%
23
1,283
192.5%
18
1,221
187.1%
16
Personal accident
1,317
76.0%
54
1,350
66.3%
32
1,278
71.4%
56
Voluntary automobile
1,647
15.5%
341
1,752
16.3%
172
1,466
13.6%
346
Others
3,042
97.2%
161
3,132
94.1%
91
3,061
93.9%
89
Total
9,666
51.0%
841
10,011
50.0%
413
9,006
45.7%
1,174
(Note) 1. Reservation ratio = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100
For the six months ended September 30, the amount of Net premiums written (excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance) is doubled in this calculation.
2. Provision is gross amount without reversal.
Reinsurance assumed
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
Premiums written
Claims paid
Premiums written
Claims paid
Fire and allied lines
612
465
655
393
Hull and cargo
250
149
262
184
Personal accident
6
0
1
0
Voluntary automobile
7
8
6
9
Compulsory automobile liability
1,972
2,013
2,035
1,904
Others
363
176
346
188
Total
3,213
2,814
3,307
2,681
⑦Reinsurance ceded
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Fiscal year 2019
Ceded premiums
Claims recovered
Ceded premiums
Claims recovered
Fire and allied lines
1,491
1,623
1,648
1,300
Hull and cargo
299
244
324
208
Personal accident
55
17
44
14
Voluntary automobile
52
142
46
129
Compulsory automobile liability
1,917
1,917
1,912
1,820
Others
1,749
675
1,719
698
Total
5,566
4,620
5,695
4,171
34
Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)
Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2019
1. Key figures
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018 (A)
Six months ended
Fiscal year 2019 (C)
September 30, 2019
Increase (Decrease)
Increase (Decrease)
(B)
(C) - (A)
(C) - (B)
① Net premiums written
1,437
767
1,488
50
721
Rate of change
1.4％
4.5％
3.5％
2.1％
(0.9％)
②Total assets
3,964
3,984
3,817
(147)
(166)
③Loss ratio
69.5％
53.5％
64.8％
(4.7％)
11.3％
④Expense ratio
34.2％
32.8％
33.4％
(0.7％)
0.6％
⑤Combined ratio
103.7％
86.4％
98.2％
(5.5％)
11.9％
Underwriting profit margin
(3.7％)
13.6％
1.8％
5.5％
(11.9％)
⑥Voluntary automobile
・Net premiums written
851
430
861
9
431
Rate of change
0.0％
0.6％
1.2％
1.1％
0.5％
・Underwriting profit margin
9.2％
14.3％
10.3％
1.1％
(4.1％)
・Loss ratio
57.9％
54.1％
57.9％
(0.0％)
3.8％
・Expense ratio
32.9％
31.6％
31.8％
(1.0％)
0.3％
⑦Fire and allied lines
・Net premiums written
210
130
240
29
109
Rate of change
11.3％
19.1％
14.1％
2.9％
(5.0％)
・Underwriting profit margin
(59.0％)
22.0％
(27.9％)
31.1％
(49.9％)
・Loss ratio
119.4％
41.3％
89.1％
(30.2％)
47.8％
・Expense ratio
39.7％
36.7％
38.8％
(0.9％)
2.1％
⑧Number of employees
2,223
2,229
2,215
(8)
(14)
⑨Number of agencies
13,148
12,801
12,339
(809)
(462)
(Note) 1. Loss ratio = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100
Expense ratio = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100
Combined ratio = Loss ratio + Expense ratio
Underwriting profit margin = 100 - Combined ratio
35
Nisshin Fire
(non-consolidated)
2. Other information
① Impairment losses on securities
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Six months ended
Fiscal year 2019
September 30, 2019
Domestic debt securities
-
-
-
Domestic equity securities
0
3
12
Foreign securities
-
-
-
Others
-
-
-
Total
0
3
12
･Rules for recognition of impairment
In principle, impairment loss on a security with fair value is recognized when the fair value is below its cost by 30% or more.
②Impairment losses on fixed assets
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Six months ended
Fiscal year 2019
September 30, 2019
Land
0
-
-
Buildings
0
-
-
Others
-
-
-
Total
0
-
-
③Unrealized gains (losses) on securities
(Yen in 100 millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Domestic debt securities
192
198
164
Domestic equity securities
243
226
154
Foreign securities
19
17
(21)
Others
-
-
-
Total
455
442
297
36
Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated)
④Losses related to natural catastrophe
(Yen in 100 millions)
Fiscal year 2018
Six months ended
Fiscal year 2019
September 30, 2019
Direct claims paid
333
3
163
Net claims paid
145
3
119
Net outstanding claims (*)
2
67
2
(Note) Figures above represent losses caused by natural catastrophe occurred during the period, excluding losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance.
* Net of reinsurance recoverable ceded.
Catastrophe loss reserve
(Yen in 100 millions)
As of March 31, 2019
As of September 30, 2019
As of March 31, 2020
Balance
Reservation
Provision
Balance
Reservation
Provision
Balance
Reservation
Provision
ratio
ratio
ratio
Fire and allied lines
130
62.0%
60
137
52.8%
7
102
42.9%
73
Hull and cargo
24
338,744.0%
-
24
541,701.4%
-
0
3.0%
0
Personal accident
64
93.7%
2
65
88.4%
1
66
102.5%
2
Voluntary automobile
254
29.9%
27
268
31.2%
13
281
32.7%
27
Others
127
95.6%
6
132
83.1%
4
119
79.2%
3
Total
601
47.6%
96
628
46.4%
27
571
43.4%
106
(Note) 1. Reservation ratio = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100
For the six months ended September 30, the amount of Net premiums written (excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance) is doubled in this calculation.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:23:10 UTC