Tokio Marine : Information of major subsidiaries business results for the fiscal year ended March 31 2020

Information of major subsidiaries' business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 May 20, 2020 TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. (Securities Code Number 8766) Page 1. Key figures of consolidated results (1) Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated) 1 (2) Insurance premiums 1 (3) Net income attributable to owners of the parent 1 2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business (1) Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) 2 (2) Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) 3 (3) E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) 4 3. Key figures of the domestic life insurance business 5 4. Business forecasts for the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) 5 5. Dividend forecasts (Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.) 5 Financial statements 1. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (1) Balance sheet 6 (2) Statement of income 8 (3) Underwriting 9 Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders Net premiums written Net claims paid (4) Investment 10 Income yield Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities Available-for-sale securities (5) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated) 11 2. Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (1) Balance sheet 12 (2) Statement of income 14 (3) Underwriting 15 Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders Net premiums written Net claims paid (4) Investment 16 Income yield Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities Available-for-sale securities (5) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated) 17 3. E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (1) Balance sheet 18 (2) Statement of income 19 Page 4. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (1) Balance sheet 20 (2) Statement of income 22 Breakdown of Ordinary profit (Core operating profit) (3) Underwriting (life) 24 Amount of policies Annualized premiums (4) Separate account 25 Separate account asset balance Separate account policies in force (5) Investment (General account) 26 Realized yield Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities Fair value information on securities (Securities with fair value other than trading securities) (6) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated) 27 Glossary of terminology 28 Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2019 ・Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) 32 ・Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) 35 1. Key figures of consolidated results (1) Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (consolidated) (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase Rate of change (Decrease) Ordinary income 5,476,720 5,465,432 (11,287) (0.2)% Ordinary profit 416,330 363,945 (52,384) (12.6) Net income attributable to owners of the parent 274,579 259,763 (14,815) (5.4) (2) Insurance premiums (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase Rate of change (Decrease) Insurance premiums 4,640,920 4,580,296 (60,624) (1.3)% Net premiums written (non-life) 3,587,400 3,598,396 10,995 0.3 Tokio Marine & Nichido 2,166,627 2,247,508 80,880 3.7 Nisshin Fire 143,798 148,850 5,052 3.5 Overseas subsidiaries 1,247,004 1,170,646 (76,358) (6.1) Others 29,969 31,390 1,421 4.7 Life insurance premiums 1,053,520 981,900 (71,619) (6.8) Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 668,735 627,209 (41,526) (6.2) Overseas subsidiaries 384,986 354,956 (30,030) (7.8) (3) Net income attributable to owners of the parent (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase Rate of change (Decrease) Net income attributable to owners of the parent 274,579 259,763 (14,815) (5.4)% Tokio Marine & Nichido 261,384 169,966 (91,417) (35.0) Nisshin Fire 4,403 3,757 (645) (14.7) Tokio Marine & Nichido Life 27,376 34,259 6,883 25.1 Overseas subsidiaries 155,171 144,315 (10,856) (7.0) Financial and other business subsidiaries 2,792 3,168 375 13.5 Consolidation adjustment, etc. (176,550) (95,704) 80,845 - 1 2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business (1) Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase (Decrease) Key components of ordinary profit (＋) Net premiums written 2,166,627 2,247,508 80,880 (－) Net claims paid 1,379,707 1,353,232 (26,474) (－) Loss adjustment expenses 111,036 113,195 2,159 (－) Agency commissions and brokerage 392,073 415,939 23,866 Underwriting (－)Operating and general administrative expenses on 270,939 275,502 4,562 underwriting (－) Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims 43,686 8,410 (35,275) (－) Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves (163,742) (4,242) 159,499 Underwriting profit (loss) 89,199 38,490 (50,709) (＋) Interest and dividends 224,409 189,243 (35,165) Investment and (＋) Gains (losses) on sales of securities 96,114 110,647 14,533 (－) Impairment losses on securities 3,795 22,172 18,376 other (＋) Gains (losses) on derivatives (19,687) (15,787) 3,900 Net investment income (loss) and other 223,505 182,051 (41,454) Ordinary profit (loss) 315,370 223,945 (91,425) (＋) Extraordinary gains 14,252 4,136 (10,115) (－) Extraordinary losses 8,084 16,828 8,743 Net income (loss) 261,384 169,966 (91,417) Loss ratio (W/P basis) 68.8 % 65.2 % (3.6) Fire and allied lines 111.2 84.6 (26.6) Voluntary automobile 62.0 61.8 (0.2) Expense ratio (W/P basis) 30.6 30.8 0.2 Combined ratio (W/P basis) 99.4 96.0 (3.4) Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) 70.0 % 66.3 % (3.7) Fire and allied lines 122.8 91.7 (31.1) Voluntary automobile 62.3 60.8 (1.4) Expense ratio (private sector) 32.3 32.4 0.1 Combined ratio (private sector) 102.2 98.7 (3.6) Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe 238,482 162,525 (75,956) Fire and allied lines 199,920 130,644 (69,276) Voluntary automobile 19,437 14,494 (4,943) Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve (131,487) (66,043) 65,443 Fire and allied lines (123,564) (41,598) 81,965 Voluntary automobile (18,789) (18,047) 741 Balance of catastrophe loss reserve 966,670 900,626 (66,043) Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve 51.0 % 45.7 % (5.3) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated) 825.4 % 815.2 % (10.2) 2 (2) Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase (Decrease) Key components of ordinary profit (＋) Net premiums written 143,798 148,850 5,052 (－) Net claims paid 90,161 86,704 (3,456) (－) Loss adjustment expenses 9,839 9,774 (65) (－) Agency commissions and brokerage 25,068 26,339 1,270 Underwriting (－)Operating and general administrative expenses on 24,043 23,389 (654) underwriting (－) Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims 123 (2,948) (3,072) (－) Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves (8,691) 2,143 10,834 Underwriting profit (loss) 1,509 2,789 1,280 (＋) Interest and dividends 4,466 4,701 235 Investment and (＋) Gains (losses) on sales of securities 1,369 3,104 1,734 (－) Impairment losses on securities 64 1,296 1,232 other (＋) Gains (losses) on derivatives (642) (938) (295) Net investment income (loss) and other 3,904 3,603 (301) Ordinary profit (loss) 5,069 5,785 716 (＋) Extraordinary gains 942 202 (740) (－) Extraordinary losses 388 268 (120) Net income (loss) 4,403 3,757 (645) Loss ratio (W/P basis) 69.5 % 64.8 % (4.7) Fire and allied lines 119.4 89.1 (30.2) Voluntary automobile 57.9 57.9 (0.0) Expense ratio (W/P basis) 34.2 33.4 (0.7) Combined ratio (W/P basis) 103.7 98.2 (5.5) Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) 67.9 % 62.1 % (5.8) Fire and allied lines 118.2 96.3 (21.9) Voluntary automobile 58.8 55.4 (3.4) Expense ratio (private sector) 35.3 34.4 (0.8) Combined ratio (private sector) 103.1 96.6 (6.6) Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe 14,839 12,154 (2,685) Fire and allied lines 13,612 10,648 (2,963) Voluntary automobile 725 1,086 361 Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve (4,002) (3,003) 998 Fire and allied lines (7,215) (2,712) 4,502 Voluntary automobile 2,729 2,761 31 Balance of catastrophe loss reserve 60,137 57,133 (3,003) Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve 47.6 % 43.4 % (4.2) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated) 1,219.9 % 1,115.3 % (104.6) 3 (3) E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase (Decrease) Key components of ordinary profit (＋) Net premiums written 30,245 31,670 1,424 (－) Net claims paid 17,051 18,282 1,231 (－) Loss adjustment expenses 2,025 2,340 314 (－) Agency commissions and brokerage 247 390 143 Underwriting (－)Operating and general administrative expenses on 8,868 10,001 1,133 underwriting (－) Provision for (reversal of) outstanding claims 1,964 1,370 (593) (－) Provision for (reversal of) underwriting reserves 1,381 856 (524) Underwriting profit (loss) (1,275) (1,554) (278) (＋) Interest and dividends 2 2 0 Investment and (＋) Gains (losses) on sales of securities - - - (－) Impairment losses on securities - - - other (＋) Gains (losses) on derivatives - - - Net investment income (loss) and other (4) (14) (9) Ordinary profit (loss) (5,106) (1,568) 3,538 (＋) Extraordinary gains - 4 4 (－) Extraordinary losses 0 13 13 Net income (loss) (5,118) (1,671) 3,447 Loss ratio (W/P basis) 63.1 % 65.1 % 2.0 Fire and allied lines - - - Voluntary automobile 62.9 65.1 2.2 Expense ratio (W/P basis) 30.1 32.8 2.7 Combined ratio (W/P basis) 93.2 97.9 4.7 Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) 72.4 % 71.0 % (1.5) Fire and allied lines - - - Voluntary automobile 72.4 71.0 (1.5) Expense ratio (private sector) 30.5 33.3 2.8 Combined ratio (private sector) 102.9 104.2 1.3 Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe 1,246 661 (585) Fire and allied lines - - - Voluntary automobile 1,246 661 (585) Increase (decrease) in catastrophe loss reserve 62 43 (19) Fire and allied lines - - - Voluntary automobile 62 43 (19) Balance of catastrophe loss reserve 960 1,004 43 Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve 3.2 % 3.2 % 0.0 Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated) 435.1 % 366.4 % (68.7) 4 3. Key figures of the domestic life insurance business Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase Rate of change (Decrease) Annualized premiums Policies in force 857,733 837,224 (20,508) (2.4)% Individual insurance 708,969 695,537 (13,431) (1.9) Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc. 191,684 203,774 12,090 6.3 Medical and cancer 163,674 173,769 10,094 6.2 Individual annuities 148,763 141,686 (7,076) (4.8) New policies 74,661 40,541 (34,119) (45.7) Individual insurance 74,661 40,541 (34,119) (45.7) Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc. 23,739 22,120 (1,618) (6.8) Medical and cancer 19,649 18,122 (1,526) (7.8) Individual annuities - - - - Net income (loss) 27,376 34,259 6,883 25.1 4. Business forecasts for the fiscal year 2020 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) The Company's consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year 2020 are undetermined, as there are difficulties in reasonably estimating the impacts caused by the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The main impacts on underwriting profit are predicted to be decrease in premium income due to downturn in economic activities as well as increase in incurred losses for insurance products such as specialty insurance mainly in our international insurance business. Our investment results could be negatively impacted by fluctuations in financial markets such as decrease in income yield resulting from lower interest rate, and recognition of impairment losses on financial assets caused by falls in stock prices and other factors. While COVID-19 is predicted to impact both our underwriting profit and investment results, the business forecasts are currently undetermined, as there are difficulties in predicting the extent of the impact and when it subsides. The Company will disclose the business forecasts in a timely manner once a reasonable estimate becomes available. 5. Dividend forecasts (Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.) (Yen) Fiscal year 2019 Fiscal year 2020 (Forecast) Ordinary dividends per share 190.00 200.00 Interim dividends 95.00 100.00 Year-end dividends 95.00 100.00 One-time dividend for the capital level adjustment(*) 35.00 - (*)The Company resolved the one-time dividend aiming to implement flexible financial policies. 5 Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated) Financial statements 1. Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (1) Balance sheet (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Amount Composition Amount Composition ratio ratio Assets % % Cash and bank deposits 419,530 4.47 329,921 3.59 (89,608) Cash 13 4 (8) Bank deposits 419,517 329,917 (89,599) Receivables under resale agreements 999 0.01 999 0.01 0 Monetary receivables bought 101,536 1.08 139,299 1.52 37,762 Money trusts 2,156 0.02 2,103 0.02 (52) Securities 7,803,911 83.08 7,511,266 81.71 (292,644) Domestic government bonds 1,598,917 1,331,706 (267,210) Domestic municipal bonds 98,739 97,053 (1,686) Domestic corporate bonds 616,573 679,180 62,606 Domestic equity securities 2,382,704 1,975,179 (407,524) Foreign securities 3,077,122 3,400,016 322,893 Others 29,853 28,129 (1,724) Loans 135,094 1.44 196,746 2.14 61,652 Policy loans 8,748 7,675 (1,073) Ordinary loans 126,345 189,070 62,725 Tangible fixed assets 211,184 2.25 216,642 2.36 5,458 Land 98,636 97,873 (762) Buildings 91,581 88,723 (2,857) Construction in progress 651 3,945 3,294 Other tangible fixed assets 20,315 26,099 5,784 Intangible fixed assets 523 0.01 523 0.01 (0) Other assets 711,622 7.58 790,596 8.60 78,973 Uncollected premiums 3,482 4,718 1,236 Agency accounts receivable 203,820 211,419 7,599 Foreign agency accounts receivable 17,810 20,404 2,594 Coinsurance accounts receivable 34,442 40,287 5,845 Reinsurance accounts receivable 67,606 67,012 (594) Foreign reinsurance accounts receivable 118,707 130,159 11,451 Proxy service receivable 27 1 (25) Accounts receivable 38,387 78,080 39,693 Accrued income 6,797 5,512 (1,284) Deposits 10,733 13,424 2,691 Deposits for earthquake insurance 9,414 9,974 560 Suspense payments 61,454 74,248 12,794 Initial margins for future transactions 12,728 5,181 (7,547) Variation margins for future transactions - 106 106 Derivative assets 99,235 124,953 25,717 Cash collateral paid for financial instruments 26,974 5,109 (21,865) Prepaid pension costs 7,567 0.08 5,828 0.06 (1,739) Customers' liabilities under acceptances and guarantees 2,230 0.02 2,114 0.02 (116) Allowance for doubtful accounts (3,318) (0.04) (3,350) (0.04) (31) Total assets 9,393,039 100.00 9,192,693 100.00 (200,345) 6 Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Amount Composition Amount Composition ratio ratio Liabilities % % Insurance liabilities 5,288,084 56.30 5,292,251 57.57 4,167 Outstanding claims 975,348 983,759 8,410 Underwriting reserves 4,312,735 4,308,492 (4,242) Corporate bonds 10,100 0.11 210,100 2.29 200,000 Other liabilities 736,572 7.84 778,132 8.46 41,560 Coinsurance accounts payable 18,244 17,465 (779) Reinsurance accounts payable 77,533 72,410 (5,122) Foreign reinsurance accounts payable 69,543 74,689 5,146 Borrowings 266,376 261,192 (5,184) Income taxes payable 27,691 19,995 (7,696) Deposits received 16,387 16,236 (151) Unearned revenue 6 12 6 Accounts payable 43,488 94,764 51,275 Suspense receipts 83,643 83,337 (306) Variation margins for future transactions 186 24 (162) Derivative liabilities 89,925 113,081 23,155 Cash collateral received for financial instruments 37,068 17,845 (19,223) Lease obligations 3,020 3,647 626 Asset retirement obligations 3,450 3,426 (24) Other liabilities 4 4 - Provision for retirement benefits 209,059 2.23 211,402 2.30 2,343 Provision for employees' bonus 14,737 0.16 16,850 0.18 2,112 Reserves under special laws 96,859 1.03 102,874 1.12 6,014 Reserve for price fluctuation 96,859 102,874 6,014 Deferred tax liabilities 146,344 1.56 6,403 0.07 (139,940) Acceptances and guarantees 2,230 0.02 2,114 0.02 (116) Total liabilities 6,503,988 69.24 6,620,130 72.02 116,142 Net assets Share capital 101,994 1.09 101,994 1.11 - Capital surplus 133,625 1.42 135,434 1.47 1,808 Additional paid-in capital 123,521 123,521 - Other capital surplus 10,104 11,913 1,808 Retained earnings 1,185,780 12.62 1,199,151 13.04 13,370 Surplus reserve 81,099 81,099 - Other retained earnings 1,104,681 1,118,051 13,370 Reserve for special depreciation 10 5 (5) Reserve for advanced depreciation of fixed assets 23,963 23,230 (733) Special reserves 235,426 235,426 - Retained earnings carried forward 845,281 859,390 14,108 Total shareholders' equity 1,421,401 15.13 1,436,580 15.63 15,179 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 1,479,305 15.75 1,143,824 12.44 (335,480) Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions (11,655) (0.12) (7,842) (0.09) 3,813 Total valuation and translation adjustments 1,467,649 15.62 1,135,982 12.36 (331,667) Total net assets 2,889,050 30.76 2,572,562 27.98 (316,488) Total liabilities and net assets 9,393,039 100.00 9,192,693 100.00 (200,345) 7 Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated) (2) Statement of income (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase ( April 1, 2018 to ( April 1, 2019 to (Decrease) March 31, 2019 ) March 31, 2020 ) Ordinary income 2,746,484 2,645,215 (101,269) Underwriting income 2,450,171 2,365,329 (84,842) Net premiums written 2,166,627 2,247,508 80,880 Deposit premiums from policyholders 78,846 75,552 (3,293) Investment income on deposit premiums 40,828 37,807 (3,021) Reversal of underwriting reserves 163,742 4,242 (159,499) Other underwriting income 126 218 91 Investment income 285,358 268,100 (17,258) Interest and dividends 224,409 189,243 (35,165) Gains on money trusts 101 - (101) Gains on sales of securities 97,583 116,089 18,505 Gains on redemption of securities 348 71 (276) Foreign exchange gains 3,115 - (3,115) Other investment income 629 503 (125) Transfer of investment income on deposit premiums (40,828) (37,807) 3,021 Other ordinary income 10,954 11,785 831 Ordinary expenses 2,431,114 2,421,269 (9,844) Underwriting expenses 2,087,366 2,047,933 (39,433) Net claims paid 1,379,707 1,353,232 (26,474) Loss adjustment expenses 111,036 113,195 2,159 Agency commissions and brokerage 392,073 415,939 23,866 Maturity refunds to policyholders 159,387 154,129 (5,257) Dividends to policyholders 4 4 0 Provision for outstanding claims 43,686 8,410 (35,275) Foreign exchange losses 1,306 2,797 1,490 Other underwriting expenses 165 222 57 Investment expenses 26,649 47,328 20,678 Losses on money trusts 1,540 50 (1,489) Losses on sales of securities 1,469 5,441 3,972 Impairment losses on securities 3,795 22,172 18,376 Losses on redemption of securities 155 330 174 Losses on derivatives 19,687 15,787 (3,900) Foreign exchange losses - 3,545 3,545 Other investment expenses 1 0 (1) Operating and general administrative expenses 307,927 315,404 7,476 Other ordinary expenses 9,169 10,603 1,434 Interest expenses 8,562 8,384 (178) Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts 236 48 (187) Losses on bad debts 4 2 (2) Other ordinary expenses 365 2,168 1,802 Ordinary profit (loss) 315,370 223,945 (91,425) Extraordinary gains 14,252 4,136 (10,115) Gains on disposal of fixed assets 999 84 (915) Gains on sales of investment in subsidiaries and affiliates 13,203 4,052 (9,151) Gains on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates 48 - (48) Extraordinary losses 8,084 16,828 8,743 Losses on disposal of fixed assets 1,668 1,547 (121) Impairment losses on fixed assets 993 806 (187) Provision for reserves under special laws 5,422 6,014 592 Provision for reserve for price fluctuation 5,422 6,014 592 Losses on advanced depreciation of real estates - 0 0 Impairment losses on investment in subsidiaries and affiliates - 8,458 8,458 Income (loss) before income taxes 321,538 211,254 (110,284) Income taxes - current 64,549 54,852 (9,696) Income taxes - deferred (4,395) (13,565) (9,170) Total income taxes 60,153 41,287 (18,866) Net income (loss) 261,384 169,966 (91,417) 8 Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated) (3) Underwriting Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Amount Composition ratio Rate of change Amount Composition ratio Rate of change % % % % Fire and allied lines 369,790 15.4 7.3 421,098 16.9 13.9 Hull and cargo 67,663 2.8 3.4 71,519 2.9 5.7 Personal accident 178,217 7.4 2.3 183,269 7.4 2.8 Voluntary automobile 1,069,632 44.5 0.2 1,082,433 43.5 1.2 Compulsory automobile liability 264,943 11.0 0.6 264,598 10.6 (0.1) Others 451,682 18.8 2.2 463,372 18.6 2.6 Total 2,401,930 100.0 1.9 2,486,291 100.0 3.5 Deposit premiums from policyholders 78,846 - (14.2) 75,552 - (4.2) Net premiums written (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Amount Composition ratio Rate of change Amount Composition ratio Rate of change % % % % Fire and allied lines 281,913 13.0 2.6 321,875 14.3 14.2 Hull and cargo 62,725 2.9 4.7 65,307 2.9 4.1 Personal accident 173,343 8.0 2.8 179,008 8.0 3.3 Voluntary automobile 1,065,103 49.2 0.1 1,078,386 48.0 1.2 Compulsory automobile liability 270,522 12.5 (4.1) 276,845 12.3 2.3 Others 313,018 14.4 6.1 326,085 14.5 4.2 Total 2,166,627 100.0 1.0 2,247,508 100.0 3.7 Net claims paid (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Amount Rate of change Loss ratio Amount Rate of change Loss ratio % % % % Fire and allied lines 306,565 90.3 111.2 264,018 (13.9) 84.6 Hull and cargo 39,923 13.6 67.0 44,060 10.4 70.8 Personal accident 80,343 (0.3) 52.6 85,559 6.5 53.4 Voluntary automobile 597,102 4.5 62.0 600,870 0.6 61.8 Compulsory automobile liability 201,391 (1.8) 81.3 190,485 (5.4) 75.2 Others 154,379 (10.1) 52.4 168,238 9.0 54.5 Total 1,379,707 12.6 68.8 1,353,232 (1.9) 65.2 (Note) Loss ratio is calculated on W/P basis. 9 Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated) (4) Investment Income yield (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Interest and Average balance Annual yield Interest and Average balance Annual yield dividends dividends Bank deposits 357 335,539 0.11 % 178 311,461 0.06 % Call loans - 978 - - 8 - Receivables under resale agreements 0 3,533 0.00 0 1,526 0.01 Receivables under securities 15 15,596 0.10 - - - borrowing transactions Monetary receivables bought 45 110,685 0.04 105 227,160 0.05 Money trusts 2,172 41,313 5.26 - 2,005 - Securities 213,328 5,797,987 3.68 177,457 5,881,750 3.02 Domestic debt securities 22,271 2,209,354 1.01 20,711 2,175,874 0.95 Domestic equity securities 65,724 554,526 11.85 66,542 528,909 12.58 Foreign securities 122,989 3,002,631 4.10 88,089 3,149,635 2.80 Others 2,343 31,475 7.45 2,114 27,330 7.74 Loans 1,245 242,360 0.51 1,960 163,959 1.20 Land and buildings 8,707 189,670 4.59 8,758 190,516 4.60 Total 225,873 6,737,665 3.35 188,460 6,778,388 2.78 (Reference) (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Net investment Average balance Annual yield Net investment Average balance Annual yield income income Realized yield 299,537 6,737,665 4.45 % 258,579 6,778,388 3.81 % Fair value yield 86,988 8,982,859 0.97 (199,462) 8,825,032 (2.26) Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) (Decrease) Gains (losses) Impairment losses Gains (losses) Impairment losses Gains (losses) Impairment losses on sales on securities on sales on securities on sales on securities Domestic debt securities 1,250 - 19,093 - 17,843 - Domestic equity securities 83,975 3,766 78,378 18,169 (5,596) 14,402 Foreign securities 10,888 28 13,174 4,002 2,286 3,974 Total 96,114 3,795 110,647 22,172 14,533 18,376 Available-for-sale securities (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Cost Fair value shown Unrealized Cost Fair value shown Unrealized on balance sheet gains (losses) on balance sheet gains (losses) Domestic debt securities 2,023,848 2,175,114 151,266 1,859,691 1,973,965 114,274 Domestic equity securities 497,958 2,334,752 1,836,794 451,839 1,921,435 1,469,596 Foreign securities 769,607 825,718 56,110 736,674 721,089 (15,585) Others 119,551 120,087 535 158,589 159,032 443 Total 3,410,965 5,455,672 2,044,707 3,206,794 4,775,523 1,568,728 (Note) The table shows Available-for-sale securities with fair value, which includes Monetary receivables bought, etc. on the balance sheet. 10 Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated) (5) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 (A) Total amount of solvency margin 4,891,588 4,681,376 Shareholders' equity less adjusting items 1,345,853 1,383,131 Reserve for price fluctuation 96,859 102,874 Contingency reserve 5,449 6,213 Catastrophe loss reserve 979,088 913,540 General allowance for doubtful accounts 240 196 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses) 1,840,342 1,424,499 on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions Unrealized gains (losses) on land 216,476 230,253 Excess of policyholders' contract deposits - - Subordinated debt, etc. - 200,000 Amounts within "Excess of policyholders' contract deposits" and - - "Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin Deductions - - Others 407,277 420,667 (B) Total amount of risks (R1 +R2)2+(R3 +R4)2+R5+R6 1,185,150 1,148,493 General insurance risk (R1) 184,654 192,865 Third sector insurance risk (R2) - - Assumed interest rate risk (R3) 20,092 18,765 Asset management risk (R4) 963,630 933,404 Business administration risk (R5) 26,522 25,922 Catastrophe risk (R6) 157,725 151,065 (C) Solvency margin ratio [(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100 825.4% 815.2% 11 Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated) 2. Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (1) Balance sheet (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Amount Composition Amount Composition ratio ratio Assets % % Cash and bank deposits 38,881 9.81 49,049 12.85 10,168 Cash 1 - (1) Bank deposits 38,879 49,049 10,170 Securities 275,440 69.47 248,914 65.20 (26,526) Domestic government bonds 125,751 118,098 (7,652) Domestic municipal bonds 4,723 3,171 (1,551) Domestic corporate bonds 59,065 46,632 (12,433) Domestic equity securities 50,582 37,179 (13,402) Foreign securities 35,318 43,831 8,513 Loans 213 0.05 179 0.05 (34) Policy loans 213 179 (34) Tangible fixed assets 28,914 7.29 29,041 7.61 126 Land 18,607 18,596 (11) Buildings 8,951 9,219 268 Other tangible fixed assets 1,355 1,225 (130) Intangible fixed assets 91 0.02 91 0.02 - Other assets 38,371 9.68 35,585 9.32 (2,785) Uncollected premiums 86 69 (17) Agency accounts receivable 13,378 14,132 753 Coinsurance accounts receivable 387 321 (66) Reinsurance accounts receivable 12,595 9,545 (3,049) Foreign reinsurance accounts receivable 114 66 (48) Accounts receivable 4,955 4,200 (754) Accrued income 490 423 (67) Deposits 878 851 (26) Deposits for earthquake insurance 638 669 31 Suspense payments 4,806 5,008 201 Derivative assets 38 296 258 Prepaid pension costs 1,540 0.39 1,601 0.42 60 Deferred tax assets 13,249 3.34 17,584 4.61 4,335 Allowance for doubtful accounts (228) (0.06) (289) (0.08) (60) Total assets 396,474 100.00 381,758 100.00 (14,716) 12 Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Amount Composition Amount Composition ratio ratio Liabilities % % Insurance liabilities 285,395 71.98 284,589 74.55 (805) Outstanding claims 48,996 46,048 (2,948) Underwriting reserves 236,398 238,541 2,143 Other liabilities 15,400 3.88 16,764 4.39 1,364 Coinsurance accounts payable 307 304 (3) Reinsurance accounts payable 5,036 4,521 (514) Foreign reinsurance accounts payable 17 10 (7) Income taxes payable 406 2,195 1,789 Deposits received 236 241 4 Unearned revenue 8 7 (0) Accounts payable 2,351 2,512 160 Suspense receipts 6,891 6,665 (225) Derivative liabilities 130 292 162 Asset retirement obligations 11 10 (0) Other liabilities 2 2 - Provision for retirement benefits 3,110 0.78 3,782 0.99 671 Provision for employees' bonus 534 0.13 526 0.14 (7) Reserves under special laws 1,516 0.38 1,732 0.45 216 Reserve for price fluctuation 1,516 1,732 216 Total liabilities 305,957 77.17 307,396 80.52 1,438 Net assets Share capital 20,389 5.14 20,389 5.34 - Capital surplus 15,518 3.91 15,518 4.07 - Additional paid-in capital 12,620 12,620 - Other capital surplus 2,898 2,898 - Retained earnings 21,023 5.30 16,091 4.21 (4,932) Surplus reserve 7,769 7,769 - Other retained earnings 13,254 8,321 (4,932) Reserve for advanced depreciation of fixed assets 1,678 1,670 (8) Retained earnings carried forward 11,575 6,651 (4,923) Total shareholders' equity 56,932 14.36 51,999 13.62 (4,932) Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 33,585 8.47 22,362 5.86 (11,222) Total valuation and translation adjustments 33,585 8.47 22,362 5.86 (11,222) Total net assets 90,517 22.83 74,362 19.48 (16,154) Total liabilities and net assets 396,474 100.00 381,758 100.00 (14,716) 13 Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated) (2) Statement of income (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase ( April 1, 2018 to ( April 1, 2019 to (Decrease) March 31, 2019 ) March 31, 2020 ) Ordinary income 161,189 161,323 134 Underwriting income 156,023 154,945 (1,077) Net premiums written 143,798 148,850 5,052 Deposit premiums from policyholders 1,746 1,489 (257) Investment income on deposit premiums 1,778 1,641 (137) Reversal of outstanding claims - 2,948 2,948 Reversal of underwriting reserves 8,691 - (8,691) Foreign exchange gains 2 - (2) Other underwriting income 5 16 10 Investment income 5,074 6,273 1,198 Interest and dividends 4,466 4,701 235 Gains on sales of securities 1,385 3,120 1,735 Gains on redemption of securities 996 90 (906) Other investment income 4 1 (2) Transfer of investment income on deposit premiums (1,778) (1,641) 137 Other ordinary income 90 103 13 Ordinary expenses 156,119 155,537 (582) Underwriting expenses 130,815 129,374 (1,441) Net claims paid 90,161 86,704 (3,456) Loss adjustment expenses 9,839 9,774 (65) Agency commissions and brokerage 25,068 26,339 1,270 Maturity refunds to policyholders 5,374 4,207 (1,167) Dividends to policyholders 24 14 (9) Provision for outstanding claims 123 - (123) Provision for underwriting reserves - 2,143 2,143 Foreign exchange losses - 0 0 Other underwriting expenses 223 189 (33) Investment expenses 764 2,272 1,507 Losses on sales of securities 15 16 1 Impairment losses on securities 64 1,296 1,232 Losses on derivatives 642 938 295 Foreign exchange losses 20 12 (7) Other investment expenses 21 8 (12) Operating and general administrative expenses 24,345 23,683 (662) Other ordinary expenses 195 208 12 Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts 121 75 (45) Other ordinary expenses 73 132 58 Ordinary profit (loss) 5,069 5,785 716 Extraordinary gains 942 202 (740) Gains on disposal of fixed assets 738 202 (535) Compensation for relocation 204 - (204) Extraordinary losses 388 268 (120) Losses on disposal of fixed assets 105 51 (53) Impairment losses on fixed assets 58 - (58) Provision for reserves under special laws 224 216 (8) Provision for reserve for price fluctuation 224 216 (8) Income (loss) before income taxes 5,624 5,720 96 Income taxes - current 573 2,175 1,601 Income taxes - deferred 647 (212) (859) Total income taxes 1,221 1,962 741 Net income (loss) 4,403 3,757 (645) 14 Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated) (3) Underwriting Direct premiums written excluding deposit premiums from policyholders (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Amount Composition ratio Rate of change Amount Composition ratio Rate of change % % % % Fire and allied lines 30,912 19.9 12.8 33,614 21.1 8.7 Hull and cargo - - - - - - Personal accident 6,976 4.5 (6.1) 6,584 4.1 (5.6) Voluntary automobile 85,398 55.0 0.1 86,379 54.2 1.1 Compulsory automobile liability 18,154 11.7 (2.5) 17,287 10.8 (4.8) Others 13,785 8.9 14.9 15,468 9.7 12.2 Total 155,227 100.0 2.9 159,333 100.0 2.6 Deposit premiums from policyholders 1,746 - (6.4) 1,489 - (14.7) Net premiums written (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Amount Composition ratio Rate of change Amount Composition ratio Rate of change % % % % Fire and allied lines 21,042 14.6 11.3 24,019 16.1 14.1 Hull and cargo 0 0.0 (72.0) 0 0.0 (68.7) Personal accident 6,910 4.8 (5.9) 6,522 4.4 (5.6) Voluntary automobile 85,169 59.2 0.0 86,156 57.9 1.2 Compulsory automobile liability 17,295 12.0 (7.6) 17,051 11.5 (1.4) Others 13,378 9.3 14.4 15,100 10.1 12.9 Total 143,798 100.0 1.4 148,850 100.0 3.5 Net claims paid (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Amount Rate of change Loss ratio Amount Rate of change Loss ratio % % % % Fire and allied lines 24,437 111.7 119.4 20,794 (14.9) 89.1 Hull and cargo 2 (73.6) 1,072.5 1 (43.5) 1,550.8 Personal accident 3,468 (8.6) 55.5 3,276 (5.5) 56.0 Voluntary automobile 42,324 3.0 57.9 42,947 1.5 57.9 Compulsory automobile liability 13,545 (4.9) 85.5 12,276 (9.4) 78.9 Others 6,382 41.4 51.5 7,407 16.1 53.5 Total 90,161 19.9 69.5 86,704 (3.8) 64.8 (Note) Loss ratio is calculated on W/P basis. 15 Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated) (4) Investment Income yield (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Interest and Average balance Annual yield Interest and Average balance Annual yield dividends dividends Bank deposits 0 39,435 0.00 % 0 41,178 0.00 % Securities 4,194 234,399 1.79 4,434 229,548 1.93 Domestic debt securities 2,246 179,539 1.25 2,151 164,512 1.31 Domestic equity securities 991 26,323 3.77 944 24,799 3.81 Foreign securities 789 27,574 2.86 1,338 40,236 3.33 Others 168 961 17.48 - - - Loans 9 223 4.37 8 198 4.46 Land and buildings 260 27,774 0.94 256 27,756 0.92 Total 4,465 301,833 1.48 4,700 298,682 1.57 (Reference) (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Net investment Average balance Annual yield Net investment Average balance Annual yield income income Realized yield 6,088 301,833 2.02 % 5,642 298,682 1.89 % Fair value yield (333) 354,273 (0.09) (9,702) 344,698 (2.81) Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) (Decrease) Gains (losses) Impairment losses Gains (losses) Impairment losses Gains (losses) Impairment losses on sales on securities on sales on securities on sales on securities Domestic debt securities 53 - 143 - 90 - Domestic equity securities 15 64 2,831 1,296 2,816 1,232 Foreign securities 202 - 129 - (73) - Others 1,098 - - - (1,098) - Total 1,369 64 3,104 1,296 1,734 1,232 Available-for-sale securities (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Cost Fair value shown Unrealized Cost Fair value shown Unrealized on balance sheet gains (losses) on balance sheet gains (losses) Domestic debt securities 169,104 188,328 19,223 150,264 166,691 16,426 Domestic equity securities 23,543 47,867 24,324 19,073 34,487 15,413 Foreign securities 32,643 34,602 1,958 45,686 43,581 (2,105) Others - - - - - - Total 225,291 270,798 45,506 215,025 244,760 29,735 (Note) The table shows Available-for-sale securities with fair value, which includes part of Cash and bank deposits on the balance sheet. 16 Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated) (5) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 (A) Total amount of solvency margin 155,193 144,640 Shareholders' equity less adjusting items 48,241 51,999 Reserve for price fluctuation 1,516 1,732 Contingency reserve - - Catastrophe loss reserve 60,962 57,981 General allowance for doubtful accounts 3 51 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses) 41,414 27,604 on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions Unrealized gains (losses) on land 1,150 1,902 Excess of policyholders' contract deposits - - Subordinated debt, etc. - - Amounts within "Excess of policyholders' contract deposits" and - - "Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin Deductions - - Others 1,903 3,368 (B) Total amount of risks (R1 +R2)2+(R3 +R4)2+R5+R6 25,443 25,936 General insurance risk (R1) 12,807 13,598 Third sector insurance risk (R2) - - Assumed interest rate risk (R3) 928 874 Asset management risk (R4) 12,488 10,371 Business administration risk (R5) 649 649 Catastrophe risk (R6) 6,245 7,640 (C) Solvency margin ratio [(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100 1,219.9% 1,115.3% 17 E.design (non-consolidated) 3. E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (1) Balance sheet (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Amount Composition Amount Composition ratio ratio Assets % % Cash and bank deposits 45,384 90.25 44,877 87.16 (506) Bank deposits 45,384 44,877 (506) Tangible fixed assets 93 0.19 214 0.42 120 Buildings 60 91 30 Other tangible fixed assets 33 122 89 Intangible fixed assets 0 0.00 0 0.00 - Other assets 4,809 9.56 6,395 12.42 1,586 Uncollected premiums 2,886 3,051 165 Reinsurance accounts receivable - 183 183 Accounts receivable 8 0 (7) Accrued income 1 1 0 Deposits 119 147 28 Suspense payments 1,794 3,010 1,216 Allowance for doubtful accounts (0) (0.00) (0) (0.00) 0 Total assets 50,287 100.00 51,487 100.00 1,199 Liabilities Insurance liabilities 35,494 70.58 37,722 73.26 2,227 Outstanding claims 17,344 18,715 1,370 Underwriting reserves 18,150 19,007 856 Other liabilities 5,330 10.60 5,949 11.56 619 Reinsurance accounts payable - 5 5 Income taxes payable 37 118 81 Deposits received 3 3 0 Accounts payable 1,473 1,854 381 Suspense receipts 3,753 3,828 75 Lease obligations 12 76 64 Asset retirement obligations 50 62 12 Provision for retirement benefits 215 0.43 268 0.52 52 Provision for employees' bonus 177 0.35 147 0.29 (29) Deferred tax liabilities 0 0.00 1 0.00 0 Total liabilities 41,218 81.97 44,089 85.63 2,871 Net assets Share capital 29,303 58.27 29,303 56.91 - Capital surplus 29,303 58.27 29,303 56.91 - Additional paid-in capital 29,303 29,303 - Retained earnings (49,538) (98.51) (51,209) (99.46) (1,671) Other retained earnings (49,538) (51,209) (1,671) Retained earnings carried forward (49,538) (51,209) (1,671) Total shareholders' equity 9,069 18.03 7,397 14.37 (1,671) Total net assets 9,069 18.03 7,397 14.37 (1,671) Total liabilities and net assets 50,287 100.00 51,487 100.00 1,199 18 E.design (non-consolidated) (2) Statement of income (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase ( April 1, 2018 to ( April 1, 2019 to (Decrease) March 31, 2019 ) March 31, 2020 ) Ordinary income 30,261 31,677 1,415 Underwriting income 30,262 31,688 1,425 Net premiums written 30,245 31,670 1,424 Investment income on deposit premiums 17 18 1 Investment income (14) (15) (1) Interest and dividends 2 2 0 Transfer of investment income on deposit premiums (17) (18) (1) Other ordinary income 13 4 (9) Ordinary expenses 35,368 33,246 (2,122) Underwriting expenses 22,670 23,241 571 Net claims paid 17,051 18,282 1,231 Loss adjustment expenses 2,025 2,340 314 Agency commissions and brokerage 247 390 143 Provision for outstanding claims 1,964 1,370 (593) Provision for underwriting reserves 1,381 856 (524) Operating and general administrative expenses 8,868 10,001 1,133 Other ordinary expenses 3,830 3 (3,827) Interest expenses 0 2 1 Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts 0 - (0) Amortization of deferred assets under Article 113 of 3,826 - (3,826) the Insurance Business Act Other ordinary expenses 2 1 (1) Ordinary profit (loss) (5,106) (1,568) 3,538 Extraordinary gains - 4 4 Other extraordinary gains - 4 4 Extraordinary losses 0 13 13 Losses on disposal of fixed assets 0 13 13 Income (loss) before income taxes (5,106) (1,577) 3,529 Income taxes - current 12 92 80 Income taxes - deferred (0) 0 1 Total income taxes 11 93 81 Net income (loss) (5,118) (1,671) 3,447 19 Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated) 4. Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (non-consolidated) (1) Balance sheet (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Amount Composition Amount Composition ratio ratio Assets % % Cash and bank deposits 73,472 0.99 119,013 1.29 45,540 Bank deposits 73,472 119,013 45,540 Receivables under securities borrowing transactions 9,084 0.12 4,612 0.05 (4,471) Monetary receivables bought 138,998 1.88 - - (138,998) Securities 6,934,724 93.89 8,837,504 96.09 1,902,780 Domestic government bonds 6,112,210 7,823,712 1,711,501 Domestic municipal bonds 25,348 47,843 22,494 Domestic corporate bonds 243,058 414,668 171,610 Domestic equity securities 166 176 10 Foreign securities 434,898 449,600 14,702 Others 119,042 101,503 (17,539) Loans 96,219 1.30 102,722 1.12 6,502 Policy loans 96,219 102,722 6,502 Tangible fixed assets 1,135 0.02 1,210 0.01 74 Buildings 470 421 (49) Other tangible fixed assets 665 788 123 Intangible fixed assets 27 0.00 27 0.00 - Agency accounts receivable 478 0.01 285 0.00 (193) Reinsurance accounts receivable 1,606 0.02 1,329 0.01 (276) Other assets 131,031 1.77 131,530 1.43 499 Accounts receivable 68,075 66,432 (1,642) Prepaid expenses 9,841 9,488 (353) Accrued income 14,545 15,417 872 Deposits 752 727 (25) Derivative assets 33,053 38,884 5,830 Suspense payments 4,762 580 (4,182) Allowance for doubtful accounts (821) (0.01) (762) (0.01) 58 Total assets 7,385,957 100.00 9,197,474 100.00 1,811,516 20 Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Amount Composition Amount Composition ratio ratio Liabilities % % Insurance liabilities 6,602,207 89.39 6,973,814 75.82 371,606 Outstanding claims 64,634 63,774 (860) Underwriting reserves 6,446,824 6,831,767 384,942 Reserve for dividends to policyholders 90,748 78,272 (12,475) Agency accounts payable 5,764 0.08 5,720 0.06 (43) Reinsurance accounts payable 2,062 0.03 1,949 0.02 (112) Other liabilities 349,269 4.73 1,788,891 19.45 1,439,621 Payables under securities lending transactions 197,623 1,620,178 1,422,554 Borrowings 100,000 100,000 - Income taxes payable 4,132 9,054 4,921 Accounts payable 247 3,189 2,941 Accrued expenses 11,578 10,902 (675) Unearned revenue 0 0 0 Deposits received 257 155 (101) Guarantee deposits received 2 2 - Derivative liabilities 21,075 32,040 10,965 Cash collateral received for financial instruments 13,465 12,262 (1,203) Lease obligations 107 231 123 Suspense receipts 777 873 95 Provision for retirement benefits 6,940 0.09 7,758 0.08 817 Reserves under special laws 10,080 0.14 13,464 0.15 3,383 Reserve for price fluctuation 10,080 13,464 3,383 Deferred tax liabilities 30,755 0.42 24,195 0.26 (6,559) Total liabilities 7,007,080 94.87 8,815,794 95.85 1,808,713 Net assets Share capital 55,000 0.74 55,000 0.60 - Capital surplus 55,095 0.75 55,095 0.60 - Additional paid-in capital 41,860 41,860 - Other capital surplus 13,235 13,235 - Retained earnings 47,749 0.65 66,909 0.73 19,159 Surplus reserve 13,140 13,140 - Other retained earnings 34,609 53,769 19,159 Retained earnings carried forward 34,609 53,769 19,159 Total shareholders' equity 157,845 2.14 177,005 1.92 19,159 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities 211,705 2.87 192,200 2.09 (19,504) Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions 9,326 0.13 12,474 0.14 3,148 Total valuation and translation adjustments 221,031 2.99 204,674 2.23 (16,356) Total net assets 378,876 5.13 381,680 4.15 2,803 Total liabilities and net assets 7,385,957 100.00 9,197,474 100.00 1,811,516 21 Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated) (2) Statement of income (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase ( April 1, 2018 to ( April 1, 2019 to (Decrease) March 31, 2019 ) March 31, 2020 ) Ordinary income 1,017,110 993,738 (23,372) Insurance premiums and other 906,716 875,140 (31,576) Insurance premiums 899,151 868,156 (30,994) Reinsurance income 7,564 6,983 (581) Investment income 104,863 112,587 7,724 Interest and dividends 101,421 107,129 5,708 Interest on bank deposits 2 1 (0) Interest and dividends on securities 97,765 102,527 4,762 Interest on loans 2,696 2,861 165 Other interest and dividends 957 1,739 781 Gains on sales of securities 3,294 5,343 2,049 Gains on derivatives 87 - (87) Decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts - 51 51 Other investment income 60 63 2 Other ordinary income 5,530 6,010 479 Income from annuity riders 371 617 245 Deferred insurance amount 4,981 4,322 (658) Reversal of outstanding claims - 860 860 Other ordinary income 178 210 32 Ordinary expenses 982,327 953,135 (29,191) Insurance claims and other 448,947 413,271 (35,675) Insurance claims 43,522 46,930 3,408 Annuity payments 62,199 61,747 (451) Benefits 110,519 62,293 (48,225) Surrender benefits 211,602 225,220 13,618 Other refunds 12,252 9,710 (2,542) Reinsurance premiums 8,850 7,368 (1,482) Provision for underwriting reserves and other 385,695 384,951 (743) Provision for outstanding claims 5,592 - (5,592) Provision for underwriting reserves 380,101 384,949 4,848 Interest on reserve for dividends to policyholders 1 1 0 Investment expenses 18,765 22,000 3,234 Interest expenses 1,185 1,546 361 Losses on sales of securities 934 6 (927) Impairment losses on securities 0 - (0) Losses on derivatives - 7,380 7,380 Foreign exchange losses 13,111 4,615 (8,495) Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts 2 - (2) Other investment expenses 1 0 (0) Investment losses on separate accounts 3,530 8,449 4,918 Operating expenses 117,864 121,646 3,781 Other ordinary expenses 11,053 11,265 211 Deferred annuity payments 4,908 4,867 (41) Taxes 3,011 2,978 (33) Depreciation 309 342 32 Provision for retirement benefits 648 817 169 Other ordinary expenses 2,176 2,260 84 Ordinary profit (loss) 34,783 40,602 5,819 Extraordinary losses 2,308 3,412 1,104 Losses on disposal of fixed assets 9 29 19 Provision for reserves under special laws 2,298 3,383 1,084 Provision for reserve for price fluctuation 2,298 3,383 1,084 Reversal of reserve for dividends to policyholders 5,147 9,737 4,590 Income (loss) before income taxes 37,621 46,927 9,305 Income taxes - current 9,128 12,865 3,737 Income taxes - deferred 1,116 (198) (1,315) Total income taxes 10,245 12,667 2,421 Net income (loss) 27,376 34,259 6,883 22 Breakdown of Ordinary profit (Core operating profit) Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase ( April 1, 2018 to ( April 1, 2019 to (Decrease) March 31, 2019 ) March 31, 2020 ) Core operating profit (loss) A 48,438 49,565 1,127 Capital gains 3,294 5,638 2,344 Gains on sales of securities 3,294 5,343 2,049 Other capital gains - 294 294 Capital losses 16,784 14,212 (2,571) Losses on sales of securities 934 6 (927) Impairment losses on securities 0 - (0) Losses on derivatives 1,879 9,579 7,700 Foreign exchange losses 13,111 4,615 (8,495) Other capital losses 859 10 (849) Net capital gains (losses) B (13,490) (8,574) 4,915 Core operating profit (loss) including net capital gains (losses) A+B 34,948 40,991 6,043 Non-recurring losses 164 389 224 Provision for contingency reserves 161 385 224 Increase in specific allowance for doubtful accounts 3 3 0 Net non-recurring income (losses) C (164) (389) (224) Ordinary profit (loss) A+B+C 34,783 40,602 5,819 23 Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated) (3) Underwriting (life) Amount of policies Policies in force (Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Number of policies Amount Number of policies Amount % to % to % to % to March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Individual insurance 5,323 103.6 295,612 103.7 5,459 102.6 293,343 99.2 Individual annuities 532 93.8 22,837 91.9 512 96.1 21,468 94.0 Group insurance - - 22,660 95.1 - - 21,950 96.9 Group annuities - - 32 98.6 - - 31 98.6 New policies (Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Number of policies Amount Number of policies Amount % to % to % to % to Fiscal year 2017 Fiscal year 2017 Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2018 Individual insurance 437 96.5 34,154 86.7 389 88.8 21,440 62.8 Individual annuities - - - - - - - - Group insurance - - 70 39.9 - - 143 204.9 Group annuities - - - - - - - - Annualized premiums Policies in force (Yen in 100 millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 % to March 31, 2018 % to March 31, 2019 Individual insurance 7,089 102.6 6,955 98.1 Individual annuities 1,487 91.9 1,416 95.2 Total 8,577 100.6 8,372 97.6 Medical coverage, accelerated 1,916 108.1 2,037 106.3 death benefits, etc. Medical and cancer 1,636 107.9 1,737 106.2 New policies (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) % to Fiscal year 2017 % to Fiscal year 2018 Individual insurance 746 73.1 405 54.3 Individual annuities - - - - Total 746 73.1 405 54.3 Medical coverage, accelerated 237 104.2 221 93.2 death benefits, etc. Medical and cancer 196 104.5 181 92.2 24 Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated) (4) Separate account Separate account asset balance (Yen in 100 millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Individual variable insurance 727 726 Individual variable annuities 685 505 Group annuities - - Separate account total 1,412 1,232 Separate account policies in force Individual variable insurance (Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Number of policies Amount Number of policies Amount Variable insurance (defined term type) 35 2,795 71 5,955 Variable insurance (whole life type) 27 2,188 27 2,050 Total 62 4,984 98 8,005 Individual variable annuities (Number in thousands, yen in 100 millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Number of policies Amount Number of policies Amount Individual variable annuities 8 672 5 479 Total 8 672 5 479 25 Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated) (5) Investment (General account) Realized yield (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) Net investment Average balance Annual yield Net investment Average balance Annual yield income income Bank deposits 58 64,615 0.09 % (9) 77,024 (0.01)% Call loans - 1 - - 0 - Receivables under resale agreements - - - - - - Receivables under securities borrowing 2 14,207 0.02 0 3,183 0.02 transactions Monetary receivables bought 14 150,650 0.01 4 48,132 0.01 Money trusts - - - - - - Securities 87,957 6,465,786 1.36 105,058 7,437,100 1.41 Domestic debt securities 86,302 6,048,766 1.43 89,392 6,995,821 1.28 Domestic equity securities 772 93 830.37 7 103 7.15 Foreign securities 881 416,927 0.21 15,658 441,174 3.55 Others - - - - - - Loans 2,696 92,549 2.91 2,861 98,958 2.89 Land and buildings - 531 - - 481 - General account total 89,628 6,913,564 1.30 % 99,037 7,773,977 1.27 % Overseas investment 935 416,928 0.22 15,659 441,177 3.55 Gains (losses) on sales of securities, impairment losses on securities (Yen in millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Increase ( April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 ) ( April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 ) (Decrease) Gains (losses) Impairment Gains (losses) Impairment Gains (losses) Impairment losses losses losses on sales on sales on sales on securities on securities on securities Domestic debt securities 115 - 124 - 9 - Domestic equity securities 768 0 - - (768) (0) Foreign securities 1,476 - 5,212 - 3,735 - Others - - - - - - Total 2,359 0 5,336 - 2,976 (0) Fair value information on securities (Securities with fair value other than trading securities) (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Carrying Fair value Unrealized gains Carrying Fair value Unrealized gains amount (losses) amount (losses) Bonds held to maturity 4,505,847 5,373,758 867,910 4,928,251 5,801,992 873,740 Bonds earmarked for underwriting 377,030 397,151 20,120 1,859,815 1,870,691 10,876 reserves Available-for-sale securities 1,689,843 1,982,765 292,921 1,556,095 1,816,532 260,437 Domestic debt securities 1,233,702 1,523,497 289,794 1,227,855 1,510,473 282,618 Domestic equity securities 31 108 76 31 70 39 Foreign securities 317,111 320,161 3,050 328,208 305,988 (22,219) Total Others 138,998 138,998 - - - - 6,572,722 7,753,675 1,180,953 8,344,162 9,489,216 1,145,054 Domestic debt securities 6,090,822 7,268,836 1,178,014 8,003,606 9,169,384 1,165,778 Domestic equity securities 31 108 76 31 70 39 Foreign securities 342,869 345,731 2,862 340,524 319,761 (20,762) Others 138,998 138,998 - - - - (Note) "Others" includes Monetary receivables bought on the balance sheet. (Reference) Maturity schedule of securities (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2020 Within 1 1-3 years 3-5 years 5-7 years 7-10 years Over 10 years Total (Including no year fixed maturity) Domestic government bonds 20,008 17,857 4,159 282,972 393,576 7,105,136 7,823,712 Domestic municipal bonds - - - - - 47,843 47,843 Domestic corporate bonds - 7,154 - - - 407,514 414,668 Domestic equity securities ― ― ― ― ― 176 176 Foreign securities 2,900 5,139 3,037 357 4,096 423,675 439,206 Others - - - - - - - Total 22,909 30,151 7,196 283,329 397,673 7,984,346 8,725,607 26 Tokio Marine & Nichido Life (non-consolidated) (6) Solvency margin ratio (non-consolidated) (Yen in millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 (A) Total amount of solvency margin 848,530 848,903 Shareholders' equity less adjusting items 142,745 158,605 Reserve for price fluctuation 10,080 13,464 Contingency reserve 51,255 51,641 General allowance for doubtful accounts 462 407 (Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities and deferred gains (losses) 264,631 240,250 on hedge transactions before tax effect deductions) × 90% Unrealized gains (losses) on land × 85% - - Excess of continued Zillmerized reserve 319,977 312,273 Subordinated debt, etc. 100,000 100,000 Amounts within "Excess of continued Zillmerized reserve" and (132,053) (117,601) "Subordinated debt, etc." not calculated into the margin Deductions - - Others 91,430 89,862 (B) Total amount of risks (R1 +R8)2+(R2 +R3 +R7)2+R4 82,235 111,964 Insurance risk (R1) 16,661 16,672 Third sector insurance risk (R8) 6,248 6,472 Assumed interest rate risk (R2) 5,059 5,107 Minimum guarantee risk (R7) 2,439 2,501 Asset management risk (R3) 69,400 99,277 Business administration risk (R4) 1,996 2,600 (C) Solvency margin ratio [(A)/{(B)×1/2}]×100 2,063.6% 1,516.3% 27 Glossary of terminology 【2. Key figures of the domestic non-life insurance business】 Underwriting profit

Underwriting profit = Underwriting income - (Underwriting expenses + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) ± other miscellaneous income and expenses (*)

* Mainly consist of income taxes related to compulsory automobile liability insurance.

Underwriting profit = Underwriting income - (Underwriting expenses + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) ± other miscellaneous income and expenses (*) * Mainly consist of income taxes related to compulsory automobile liability insurance. Net investment income and other

Net investment income and other = (Investment income - Investment expenses) + (Other ordinary income - Other ordinary expenses (*)) - Operating and general administrative expenses other than underwriting

* Excluding Amortization of deferred assets under Article 113 of the Insurance Business Act on the Statement of income of E.design Insurance Co., Ltd.

Net investment income and other = (Investment income - Investment expenses) + (Other ordinary income - Other ordinary expenses (*)) - Operating and general administrative expenses other than underwriting * Excluding Amortization of deferred assets under Article 113 of the Insurance Business Act on the Statement of income of E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. Loss ratio (W/P basis)

Loss ratio (W/P basis) = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100

Loss ratio (W/P basis) = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100 Expense ratio (W/P basis)

Expense ratio (W/P basis) = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100

Expense ratio (W/P basis) = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100 Combined ratio (W/P basis)

Combined ratio (W/P basis) = Loss ratio (W/P basis) + Expense ratio (W/P basis)

Combined ratio (W/P basis) = Loss ratio (W/P basis) + Expense ratio (W/P basis) Loss ratio (private sector (*1), E/I basis)

Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) = (Net claims paid + Outstanding claims as of the end of current fiscal year - Outstanding claims as of the end of previous fiscal year + Loss adjustment expenses) / Earned premiums (*2) × 100 *1 Excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile

Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) = (Net claims paid + Outstanding claims as of the end of current fiscal year - Outstanding claims as of the end of previous fiscal year + Loss adjustment expenses) / Earned premiums (*2) × 100 *1 Excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile

liability insurance. *2 Earned premiums = Net premiums written - Unearned premiums as of the end of current fiscal year (*3) + Unearned premiums as of the end of previous fiscal year (*3) *3 Unearned premiums are premiums corresponding to the remaining duration of insurance policies at the end of the fiscal year.

Expense ratio (private sector)

Expense ratio (private sector) = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100

Expense ratio (private sector) = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100 Combined ratio (private sector)

Combined ratio (private sector) = Loss ratio (private sector, E/I basis) + Expense ratio (private sector) 28 Net incurred losses related to natural catastrophe (*1)

Sum of net claims paid and outstanding claims (*2) related to natural catastrophe that occurred during the period.

*1 Excluding the net incurred losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance. *2 Outstanding claims are net of reinsurance recoverable.

Sum of net claims paid and outstanding claims (*2) related to natural catastrophe that occurred during the period. *1 Excluding the net incurred losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance. *2 Outstanding claims are net of reinsurance recoverable. Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve

Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100 * Excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile

Reservation ratio of catastrophe loss reserve = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100 * Excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile

liability insurance. 【3. Key figures of the domestic life insurance business】 Annualized premiums

Annualized premiums are amount of premiums per year calculated by dividing aggregate amount of premiums by the duration of insurance policies.

Annualized premiums are amount of premiums per year calculated by dividing aggregate amount of premiums by the duration of insurance policies. Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc.

Medical coverage, accelerated death benefits, etc. includes coverage for medical expenses (e.g. hospitalization and operation), accelerated death benefits (e.g. specific diseases and nursing care) and exemption of obligation to pay insurance premiums excluding those caused by disability but including those caused by specific diseases, nursing care, etc. 【Investment】 Income yield

Income yield is an indicator that shows the investment performance based on interest income. Numerator: Interest and dividends + Interest and dividends included in Gains/Losses on money trusts Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost

Income yield is an indicator that shows the investment performance based on interest income. Numerator: Interest and dividends + Interest and dividends included in Gains/Losses on money trusts Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost Realized yield

Realized yield is an indicator that shows the investment performance based on net investment income.

[Non-life insurance business]

Numerator: Investment income + Investment income on deposit premiums - Investment expenses

Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost

[Life insurance business]

Numerator: Investment income - Investment expenses

Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost

"General account total" includes non-investment assets. Overseas investment is the total of assets denominated in foreign currencies and yen. 29 Fair value yield

Fair value yield is an indicator of investment performance on fair value basis.

Numerator: Investment income + Investment income on deposit premiums - Investment expenses + change in Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (*1) for the fiscal year + change in Deferred gains (losses) on hedge transactions (*1)

Denominator: Average balance of investment assets based on original cost or amortized cost + Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities at the beginning of the year (*1) + Unrealized gains (losses) on trading securities at the beginning of the year (*2)

*1 Before tax effect deductions.

*2 Trading securities includes money trusts held for trading purposes. 【Solvency margin ratio】 Solvency margin ratio

In addition to reserves to cover claim payments, payments for maturity refunds of saving type insurance policies, etc., it is necessary for insurance companies to maintain sufficient solvency in order to cover risks that exceed normal estimates, e.g. occurrences of a major catastrophe, a significant decline in value of assets held by insurance companies. (C) Solvency margin ratio is the ratio of (A) Total amount of solvency margin (i.e. solvency of insurance companies in terms of their capital, reserves, etc.) to (B) Total amount of risks (i.e. risks that exceed normal estimates), which is calculated in accordance with the Insurance Business Act. "Risks that exceed normal estimates" is composed of risks described below. (General) insurance risk, third sector insurance risk: risk that insurance claims occur in excess of normal estimates excluding catastrophe risk.

Assumed interest rate risk: risk that invested assets fail to yield assumed interest rates due to factors such as downturn of investment conditions. Minimum guarantee risk: risk that value of assets related to the minimum guarantee for benefits of insurance contracts which are managed as a separate account fluctuates in excess of normal estimates and falls below the minimum guaranteed benefits when they are to be paid. Asset management risk: risk that prices of retained securities and other assets fluctuate in excess of normal estimates. Business administration risk: risk that occurs in excess of normal estimates and does not fall under other categories. Catastrophe risk: risk that a major catastrophe in excess of normal estimates which is equivalent to the Great Kanto Earthquake or Isewan typhoon occurs.

Solvency of insurance companies in terms of their capital, reserves, etc. ((A) Total amount of solvency margin) is the total amount of net assets excluding planned outflows, certain reserves (e.g. reserve for price fluctuation, contingency reserve, catastrophe loss reserve, etc.) and part of unrealized gains on land, etc.

Solvency margin ratio is one of the objective indicators used by the regulators to supervise insurance companies. A ratio exceeding 200% indicates sufficient solvency to fulfill payment obligations such as insurance claims. 30 【Underwriting (life)】 Amount of Policies in force

• Individual insurance and group insurance Total amount of death benefits under policies in force at the end of the period. Individual annuities

Individual annuities whose payments have not yet commenced: amount of funds for annuity payments that is expected to have accrued at the commencement of annuity payments.

Individual annuities whose payments have already commenced: amount of underwriting reserves.

Group annuities Amount of underwriting reserves. Amount of New policies

• Individual insurance and group insurance Total amount of death benefits under new policies issued during the current period. • Individual annuities Amount of funds for annuity payments that is expected to have accrued at the commencement of annuity payments for new policies issued during the current period. • Group annuities First installment of premium payments. 【Separate account】 Separate account

Separate account is an account held for insurance policies of which insurance benefits change based on investment performance, and its assets and liabilities are maintained separately from those of general account. 31 Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated) Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2019 1. Key figures (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 (A) Six months ended Fiscal year 2019 (C) September 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) (B) (C) - (A) (C) - (B) ① Net premiums written 21,666 11,454 22,475 808 - Rate of change 1.0% 4.7% 3.7% 2.7% (0.9%) ②Total assets 93,930 94,673 91,926 (2,003) (2,746) ③Loss ratio 68.8% 56.2% 65.2% (3.6%) 9.0% ④Expense ratio 30.6% 29.9% 30.8% 0.2% 0.9% ⑤Combined ratio 99.4% 86.1% 96.0% (3.4%) 9.9% Underwriting profit margin 0.6% 13.9% 4.0% 3.4% (9.9%) ⑥Voluntary automobile ・Net premiums written 10,651 5,363 10,783 132 - Rate of change 0.1% 0.9% 1.2% 1.2% 0.3% ・Underwriting profit margin 7.2% 11.1% 7.5% 0.3% (3.6%) ・Loss ratio 62.0% 59.1% 61.8% (0.2%) 2.7% ・Expense ratio 30.9% 29.8% 30.8% (0.1%) 0.9% ⑦Fire and allied lines ・Net premiums written 2,819 1,644 3,218 399 - Rate of change 2.6% 21.1% 14.2% 11.5% (6.9%) ・Underwriting profit margin (49.7%) 13.1% (22.7%) 27.0% (35.8%) ・Loss ratio 111.2% 50.1% 84.6% (26.6%) 34.5% ・Expense ratio 38.5% 36.9% 38.1% (0.4%) 1.3% ⑧Number of employees 17,203 17,326 17,077 (126) (249) ⑨Number of agencies 49,651 49,053 48,339 (1,312) (714) (Note) 1. Loss ratio = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100 Expense ratio = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100 Combined ratio = Loss ratio + Expense ratio Underwriting profit margin = 100 - Combined ratio Key figures from consolidated statement of income of Tokio Marine Holdings (Yen in 100 millions) Six months ended Fiscal year 2018 (A) September 30, 2019 Fiscal year 2019 (C) Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) (B) (C) - (A) (C) - (B) ① Ordinary income 54,767 27,430 54,654 (112) - ②Net premiums written 35,874 18,073 35,983 109 - Rate of change 0.6% (1.6%) 0.3% (0.3%) 1.9% ③Life insurance premiums 10,535 4,849 9,819 (716) - Rate of change 10.5% (0.1%) (6.8%) (17.3%) (6.7%) ④Ordinary profit 4,163 1,474 3,639 (523) - ⑤Net income attributable to 2,745 1,166 2,597 (148) - owners of the parent Key figures from consolidated statement of income of Tokio Marine Holdings 32 Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated) 2. Other information ① Impairment losses on securities (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Six months ended Fiscal year 2019 September 30, 2019 Domestic debt securities - - - Domestic equity securities 37 22 181 Foreign securities 0 3 124 Others - - - Total 37 25 306 ･Rules for recognition of impairment In principle, impairment loss on a security with fair value is recognized when the fair value is below its cost by 30% or more. ②Impairment losses on fixed assets (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Six months ended Fiscal year 2019 September 30, 2019 Land 3 0 3 Buildings 6 0 4 Others - - - Total 9 0 8 Unrealized gains (losses) on securities (Yen in 100 millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Domestic debt securities 1,512 1,668 1,142 Domestic equity securities 18,367 17,475 14,695 Foreign securities 561 515 (155) Others 5 7 4 Total 20,446 19,666 15,687 33 Tokio Marine & Nichido (non-consolidated) Losses related to natural catastrophe (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Six months ended Fiscal year 2019 September 30, 2019 Direct claims paid 3,208 64 2,014 Net claims paid 1,981 63 1,387 Net outstanding claims (*) 403 759 237 (Note) Figures above represent losses caused by natural catastrophe occurred during the period, excluding losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance. * Net of reinsurance recoverable ceded. Catastrophe loss reserve (Yen in 100 millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Balance Reservation Provision Balance Reservation Provision Balance Reservation Provision ratio ratio ratio Fire and allied lines 2,393 85.2% 260 2,493 76.0% 100 1,977 61.6% 666 Hull and cargo 1,264 201.7% 23 1,283 192.5% 18 1,221 187.1% 16 Personal accident 1,317 76.0% 54 1,350 66.3% 32 1,278 71.4% 56 Voluntary automobile 1,647 15.5% 341 1,752 16.3% 172 1,466 13.6% 346 Others 3,042 97.2% 161 3,132 94.1% 91 3,061 93.9% 89 Total 9,666 51.0% 841 10,011 50.0% 413 9,006 45.7% 1,174 (Note) 1. Reservation ratio = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100 For the six months ended September 30, the amount of Net premiums written (excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance) is doubled in this calculation. 2. Provision is gross amount without reversal.

Reinsurance assumed (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Premiums written Claims paid Premiums written Claims paid Fire and allied lines 612 465 655 393 Hull and cargo 250 149 262 184 Personal accident 6 0 1 0 Voluntary automobile 7 8 6 9 Compulsory automobile liability 1,972 2,013 2,035 1,904 Others 363 176 346 188 Total 3,213 2,814 3,307 2,681 ⑦Reinsurance ceded (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Fiscal year 2019 Ceded premiums Claims recovered Ceded premiums Claims recovered Fire and allied lines 1,491 1,623 1,648 1,300 Hull and cargo 299 244 324 208 Personal accident 55 17 44 14 Voluntary automobile 52 142 46 129 Compulsory automobile liability 1,917 1,917 1,912 1,820 Others 1,749 675 1,719 698 Total 5,566 4,620 5,695 4,171 34 Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated) Supplementary information of business results for the fiscal year 2019 1. Key figures (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 (A) Six months ended Fiscal year 2019 (C) September 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) Increase (Decrease) (B) (C) - (A) (C) - (B) ① Net premiums written 1,437 767 1,488 50 721 Rate of change 1.4％ 4.5％ 3.5％ 2.1％ (0.9％) ②Total assets 3,964 3,984 3,817 (147) (166) ③Loss ratio 69.5％ 53.5％ 64.8％ (4.7％) 11.3％ ④Expense ratio 34.2％ 32.8％ 33.4％ (0.7％) 0.6％ ⑤Combined ratio 103.7％ 86.4％ 98.2％ (5.5％) 11.9％ Underwriting profit margin (3.7％) 13.6％ 1.8％ 5.5％ (11.9％) ⑥Voluntary automobile ・Net premiums written 851 430 861 9 431 Rate of change 0.0％ 0.6％ 1.2％ 1.1％ 0.5％ ・Underwriting profit margin 9.2％ 14.3％ 10.3％ 1.1％ (4.1％) ・Loss ratio 57.9％ 54.1％ 57.9％ (0.0％) 3.8％ ・Expense ratio 32.9％ 31.6％ 31.8％ (1.0％) 0.3％ ⑦Fire and allied lines ・Net premiums written 210 130 240 29 109 Rate of change 11.3％ 19.1％ 14.1％ 2.9％ (5.0％) ・Underwriting profit margin (59.0％) 22.0％ (27.9％) 31.1％ (49.9％) ・Loss ratio 119.4％ 41.3％ 89.1％ (30.2％) 47.8％ ・Expense ratio 39.7％ 36.7％ 38.8％ (0.9％) 2.1％ ⑧Number of employees 2,223 2,229 2,215 (8) (14) ⑨Number of agencies 13,148 12,801 12,339 (809) (462) (Note) 1. Loss ratio = (Net claims paid + Loss adjustment expenses) / Net premiums written × 100 Expense ratio = (Agency commissions and brokerage + Operating and general administrative expenses on underwriting) / Net premiums written × 100 Combined ratio = Loss ratio + Expense ratio Underwriting profit margin = 100 - Combined ratio 35 Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated) 2. Other information ① Impairment losses on securities (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Six months ended Fiscal year 2019 September 30, 2019 Domestic debt securities - - - Domestic equity securities 0 3 12 Foreign securities - - - Others - - - Total 0 3 12 ･Rules for recognition of impairment In principle, impairment loss on a security with fair value is recognized when the fair value is below its cost by 30% or more. ②Impairment losses on fixed assets (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Six months ended Fiscal year 2019 September 30, 2019 Land 0 - - Buildings 0 - - Others - - - Total 0 - - ③Unrealized gains (losses) on securities (Yen in 100 millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Domestic debt securities 192 198 164 Domestic equity securities 243 226 154 Foreign securities 19 17 (21) Others - - - Total 455 442 297 36 Nisshin Fire (non-consolidated) ④Losses related to natural catastrophe (Yen in 100 millions) Fiscal year 2018 Six months ended Fiscal year 2019 September 30, 2019 Direct claims paid 333 3 163 Net claims paid 145 3 119 Net outstanding claims (*) 2 67 2 (Note) Figures above represent losses caused by natural catastrophe occurred during the period, excluding losses related to earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance. * Net of reinsurance recoverable ceded. Catastrophe loss reserve (Yen in 100 millions) As of March 31, 2019 As of September 30, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Balance Reservation Provision Balance Reservation Provision Balance Reservation Provision ratio ratio ratio Fire and allied lines 130 62.0% 60 137 52.8% 7 102 42.9% 73 Hull and cargo 24 338,744.0% - 24 541,701.4% - 0 3.0% 0 Personal accident 64 93.7% 2 65 88.4% 1 66 102.5% 2 Voluntary automobile 254 29.9% 27 268 31.2% 13 281 32.7% 27 Others 127 95.6% 6 132 83.1% 4 119 79.2% 3 Total 601 47.6% 96 628 46.4% 27 571 43.4% 106 (Note) 1. Reservation ratio = Balance of catastrophe loss reserve / Net premiums written (*) × 100 For the six months ended September 30, the amount of Net premiums written (excluding earthquake insurance under the Law concerning Earthquake Insurance and compulsory automobile liability insurance) is doubled in this calculation. 2. Provision is gross amount without reversal.

