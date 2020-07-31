Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.

(8766)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokio Marine : Launch of new business “PRODOR”PDF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 01:11am EDT

July 31, 2020

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Career Service Co., Ltd

Launch of new business "PRODOR"

Tokio Marine & Nichido Career Service Co., Ltd (CEO: Hiromichi Tasaki, hereinafter referred to as "TCS"), a group company of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Satoru Komiya) announced the start of a new business called "PRODOR", which connects senior talents and employers facing challenges in finding domain experts or in shortage of skilled professionals.

"PRODOR" would be the first business to be launched from the "Business Creation Program" *.

  • Business Creation Program: Internal program started in 2017, to support creation of new business models contributing to the growth of the Tokio Marine Group.
  1. Background
    In recent years, Japan is facing rapid decrease in labor force along with declining birthrate and aging population. In addition, employers are facing various business challenges, such as lack of professional experts and experienced employees.
    However, many middle-aged people are unable to fully utilize their skills and experience in their companies, and in some cases, lose their motivation and opportunities for success.
    Tokio Marine Group has always been working to solve social issues and issues faced by customers, based on the group vision of "A sustainable society allowing everyone to live in safety and security and to have the opportunity to reach their goals" even in midst of drastic change in business environment.
    In order to support challenges of the senior or retired talents who are looking for new opportunities and the employers having labor shortage, TCS has decided to start the new business, "PRODOR".
  2. Business overview
    PRODOR would start accepting skilled professionals to register to the service and then match with the work requirements received from the employers.
    The main features of "PRODOR" are as follows.

(1) Mentor system

Mentor personal would follow up on matching accuracy. Mentor would also attend the interviews held between professional talents and employers, and support in explaining clearly the "experiences", "skills" and "thoughts" of the talents.

(2) Digitization of process

Considering the impact of COVID-19 and to enable efficient service, processes such as interviews or trainings of registered talents, offers to employers, etc. will be digitized. In the mid to long term, TCS is aiming to utilize digital technology such as AI to provide high accuracy in matching between needs of companies and skills of registrants.

(3) Recurrent training

Practical training would be provided to support professional talents to actively participate and solve issues in their new fields. Periodic meetings with full-time mentors will be held to fully support their new challenges.

(4) Transparency of costs

TCS will disclose the cost and fee for the service to both sides. By ensuring the transparency of services, both the employers and the professional talents can work with high motivation.

3. Future development

As a start "PRODOR" would be limited to Tokyo metropolitan area and later on it will be expanded to nationwide. Tokio Marine Group will build a system powered by digital technology to allow middle-aged talents continue to work empowered through "PRODOR".

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:10:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC
01:11aTOKIO MARINE : Launch of new business “PRODOR”PDF
PU
07/22TOKIO MARINE : Presentation
PU
07/14TOKIO MARINE : Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights pursuant to the st..
PU
07/13TOKIO MARINE : Uploaded "Corporate Governance Report"
PU
06/25TOKIO MARINE : Digital Strategy
PU
06/17TOKIO MARINE : FY2020 IR Conference Reference
PU
06/13TOKIO MARINE : Reliance Standard to Transform Its Claim Management Process with ..
AQ
06/08TOKIO MARINE : Insurer Seeks Declaration That Insured Not Entitled To Coverage F..
AQ
05/26TOKIO MARINE : FY2019 Results Conference Call Summary of Q&A
PU
05/22MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : 'e5 Consortium' Established to Promote Zero-Emission El..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 427 B 52 060 M 52 060 M
Net income 2021 239 B 2 289 M 2 289 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 4,58%
Capitalization 3 238 B 30 807 M 31 060 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 41 101
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 5 851,43 JPY
Last Close Price 4 639,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Satoru Komiya President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Nagano Chairman
Takayuki Yuasa Group CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Hirokazu Fujita Senior MD & Group Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-24.19%30 807
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-15.35%29 585
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.11%29 527
SAMPO OYJ-17.76%20 915
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.04%14 889
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-24.90%14 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group