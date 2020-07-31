Tokio Marine : Launch of new business “PRODOR”PDF

July 31, 2020
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
Tokio Marine & Nichido Career Service Co., Ltd
Launch of new business "PRODOR"
Tokio Marine & Nichido Career Service Co., Ltd (CEO: Hiromichi Tasaki, hereinafter referred to as "TCS"), a group company of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Satoru Komiya) announced the start of a new business called "PRODOR", which connects senior talents and employers facing challenges in finding domain experts or in shortage of skilled professionals.
"PRODOR" would be the first business to be launched from the "Business Creation Program" *.
-
Business Creation Program: Internal program started in 2017, to support creation of new business models contributing to the growth of the Tokio Marine Group.
-
Background
In recent years, Japan is facing rapid decrease in labor force along with declining birthrate and aging population. In addition, employers are facing various business challenges, such as lack of professional experts and experienced employees.
However, many middle-aged people are unable to fully utilize their skills and experience in their companies, and in some cases, lose their motivation and opportunities for success.
Tokio Marine Group has always been working to solve social issues and issues faced by customers, based on the group vision of "A sustainable society allowing everyone to live in safety and security and to have the opportunity to reach their goals" even in midst of drastic change in business environment.
In order to support challenges of the senior or retired talents who are looking for new opportunities and the employers having labor shortage, TCS has decided to start the new business, "PRODOR".
-
Business overview
PRODOR would start accepting skilled professionals to register to the service and then match with the work requirements received from the employers.
The main features of "PRODOR" are as follows.
(1) Mentor system
Mentor personal would follow up on matching accuracy. Mentor would also attend the interviews held between professional talents and employers, and support in explaining clearly the "experiences", "skills" and "thoughts" of the talents.
(2) Digitization of process
Considering the impact of COVID-19 and to enable efficient service, processes such as interviews or trainings of registered talents, offers to employers, etc. will be digitized. In the mid to long term, TCS is aiming to utilize digital technology such as AI to provide high accuracy in matching between needs of companies and skills of registrants.
(3) Recurrent training
Practical training would be provided to support professional talents to actively participate and solve issues in their new fields. Periodic meetings with full-time mentors will be held to fully support their new challenges.
(4) Transparency of costs
TCS will disclose the cost and fee for the service to both sides. By ensuring the transparency of services, both the employers and the professional talents can work with high motivation.
3. Future development
As a start "PRODOR" would be limited to Tokyo metropolitan area and later on it will be expanded to nationwide. Tokio Marine Group will build a system powered by digital technology to allow middle-aged talents continue to work empowered through "PRODOR".
Disclaimer
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 05:10:15 UTC