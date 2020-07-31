Tokio Marine : Launch of new business “PRODOR”PDF

Business Creation Program: Internal program started in 2017, to support creation of new business models contributing to the growth of the Tokio Marine Group.

"PRODOR" would be the first business to be launched from the "Business Creation Program" *.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Career Service Co., Ltd (CEO: Hiromichi Tasaki, hereinafter referred to as "TCS"), a group company of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Satoru Komiya) announced the start of a new business called "PRODOR", which connects senior talents and employers facing challenges in finding domain experts or in shortage of skilled professionals.

(1) Mentor system

Mentor personal would follow up on matching accuracy. Mentor would also attend the interviews held between professional talents and employers, and support in explaining clearly the "experiences", "skills" and "thoughts" of the talents.

(2) Digitization of process

Considering the impact of COVID-19 and to enable efficient service, processes such as interviews or trainings of registered talents, offers to employers, etc. will be digitized. In the mid to long term, TCS is aiming to utilize digital technology such as AI to provide high accuracy in matching between needs of companies and skills of registrants.

(3) Recurrent training

Practical training would be provided to support professional talents to actively participate and solve issues in their new fields. Periodic meetings with full-time mentors will be held to fully support their new challenges.

(4) Transparency of costs

TCS will disclose the cost and fee for the service to both sides. By ensuring the transparency of services, both the employers and the professional talents can work with high motivation.

3. Future development

As a start "PRODOR" would be limited to Tokyo metropolitan area and later on it will be expanded to nationwide. Tokio Marine Group will build a system powered by digital technology to allow middle-aged talents continue to work empowered through "PRODOR".