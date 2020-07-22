Tokio Marine : Presentation

Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose..............
1. Performance Topics
1. Performance Topics
Occurrence of large-scale Natural Disasters for the Second Consecutive Year
Typhoons Faxai (No.15)
Typhoons Hagibis (No.19)
Source: adapted from the website of the Kanto Regional Development Bureau
Torrential Rain in Northern Kyushu on July
Source: adapted from the website of the Kyushu Regional Development Bureau
Source: adapted from the website of the Kanto Regional Development Bureau
Insurance claims for the series of natural disasters*:
Whole industry: over 1trillion yen
The Company: approx.330.0billion yen
Claims paid (including anticipated) for the whole industry; direct insurance claims for the Company
1. Performance Topics
Impact of Natural Disasters on Income
Managed natural catastrophe risk through geographical and business diversification and limited the impact on income to approx. 20% for FY2019
Impact*1 of natural catastrophe on adjusted net income*2＞
Risk
diversification
2011 Approx. -80%
2019 Approx. -20%
*1 Impact is calculated as net incurred losses exceeding initial natural catastrophe fund *2 Adjusted Net Income based on financial accounting is used from the perspective of enhancing transparency and comparability as well as linking with shareholder returns
1. Performance Topics
Response to Natural Disasters
The vital role of our main insurance business, supporting customers in their times of need
Disaster management task force
Checking customers' damage
Damage assessment
FY2019: Mobilized 22 thousand
employees in aggregate
1. Performance Topics
Response to Natural Catastrophe
Swift claims payment
◼ Leveraging cutting-edge technology
Utilizing the latest technology throughout all
utilizing technology
processes, from pre-disaster, to insurance
claims, to claims payment
Utilizing satellite technology
Product development
◼ Earthquake-ready EQuick Insurance
reflecting the voices of
Paid promptly after an earthquake (in as few
people affected by
as 3 days) in proportion to magnitude, to
disasters
support customers' immediate living needs
Can be completed on a smartphone
◼ Sophisticated risk surveys
◼ Disaster Prevention
Provision of
and mitigation measures
Lessons
40 thousand participants in aggregate
information and
Utilizing drones for:
services for prevention
・Ground level analysis
and mitigation of
・Flooding simulations
disasters
1. Performance Topics
Impacts of COVID-19
Underwriting
Event Cancellation insurance
Overseas travel insurance
Investment
Impairment losses on securities
It is vital to
"understand the root cause of the issue and take all necessary and appropriate measures"
2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose
2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose
Changes in the Global Environment
An era to rethink companies' raison d'être
Technological advances
COVID-19
Increasing inequality
Climate change
Rising geopolitical risk
2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose
Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business
Working with agents to grasp and respond to customer and society needs
Support customers in their
Customers
times of need by delivering safety and security while helping people and companies undertake new challenges
to shape the future
Employees
Offering vibrant
workplaces
Contributing to
solving social
issues
Society
Providing an
Shareholders
appropriate
return on
investment
2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose
Priority Issues
To remain an indispensable partner
for our customers and local communities
Further diversification of
Strengthening of aligned
Fully leveraging
portfolio
Group management
technology
Identification of flooded area using
satellite image
2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose
Further Diversification of Portfolio
2000
2007
2012
2015
2018 2019
Weight of overseas insurance business in group-wide income
3％
46％
(2002)
(2020)
Expandinto non-
Japanese businesses
P&C in
Life in
emerging
emerging
markets
markets
(-2000) Reinsurance
Business subsidiary development
focused on Japanese clients
Growth and business
diversification in the U.S.
Established
material presence in the U.S. and Europe
Acquired
Acquired
May 2012
Oct 2015
Acquired
Acquired
Mar 2008
Dec 2008
Capture further growth and pursue business
diversification
Capture growth in emerging markets
Announced
Acquired
Jan 2020
Feb 2020
Acquired
Invested
Aug 2018
Dec 2018
Strategicreview of the business portfolio
Divested
Mar 2019
2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose
Acquisition of Pure Group・Establish Insurance JV with Caixa Bank
Acquisition of Pure Group
Customer satisfaction supported by high quality service
Customer satisfaction
77
(Net Promoter Score*1）
73
47
52
35
39
Homeowners
Auto insurance Apple
Intel
Pure
Starbucks
insurance
industry
industry average average
■ Outstanding growth for HNW*2 market
（USD mn）
Before-tax profit
Approx.
CAGR
200
+31%
66
17
2014
2019
2023（Projection)
Establish Insurance JV with Caixa Bank
Sell highly profitable home insurance (mortgage insurance, homeowners' insurance)
*1：An index quantifying customer loyalty from -100 to 100 (whether a customer recommends a company's
*1：An index quantifying customer loyalty from -100 to 100 (whether a customer recommends a company's products or services to their acquaintances).Source: Customer GURU, NICE Satmetrix 2019 Consumer Net Promoter Benchmark Study
*2：HNW stands for High Net Worth.
2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose
Strengthening of Aligned Group Management
Need talented individuals in the right positions within and outside of Japan
Tasked with joint Group oversight, etc.
Donald Sherman
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Co-CIO (Group Co-Chief Investment Officer)
Delphi Financial Group CEO
Robert O'Leary
Managing Executive Officer
Assistant to the Executive Officer in charge North America (excluding some subsidiaries) Philadelphia Consolidated Holding Corp.
Chairman&CEO
Christopher Williams
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Co-Head of International Business
Co-CRSO
(Group Co-Chief Retention Strategy Officer)
José Adalberto Ferrara
Executive Officer
Tokio Marine Seguradora S.A. CEO
Reserving
HR
Specialty
Cyber
Reinsurance
Internal
Insurance
Audit
Expertise across the Group
Daniel
Caryn
Philippe
Daljitt
Barry
Desmond
Thomas
Angelson
Vezio
Barn
Cook
Yeo
2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose
Fully Utilizing Technology
Utilizing technology to provide new value to customers
Increase contact
points
with customers
Get insurance by voice through
Free online medical consultation
Smart speaker
Enhance
products and
services
Product/service development of
Utilization of cutting-edge technology
ship insurance, etc.
in cyber risk, etc.
Enhance claims
services and
improve business
efficiency
Identification of flooded area using
Simple and speedy process with
satellite image
high customer satisfaction
Reproduction of accident situation using
Improve efficiency and sophistication of
drive recorder video
vehicle damage confirmation using AI
3. For Our Goal
3. For Our Goal
Our Goal
We all still need to deal with risks in our daily lives
Throughout the changing eras, we continue to support our customers in their times of need
As a result, we will achieve sustained profit growth
If we live up to such expectations,
Insurance can be deemed as a growing market
3. For Our Goal
Our Goal
Continuing to enhance our capabilities
[Adjusted net income / Adjusted ROE *]
12.2%
(billions of JPY)
Medium to long-
term target
around 12%
Over ¥500 billion
500
410.0
400
300
200 4.8%
114.1
100
2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
Our Goal
* Natural catastrophe normalized to 2020 funds level, impact of reinstatement premiums is
18
excluded for 2018 and 2019.2020 figures exclude the impact of COVID-19.
3. For Our Goal
Shareholder Return Policy
Ninth consecutive year of higher dividends projected
High level shareholder return
190
200
Global Peer Level
180
DPS（JPY）
160
(ordinary dividends)
140
40%
38%
35%
35%
36%
Payout Ratio
(Payout ratio based on the original
projection basis.）
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Our Goal
(Projections)
3. For Our Goal
Revitalizing Our People and Structure
To build a "robust and agile" company that will continue to enhance corporate value, even amid dramatic changes in the environment
"People" and "Culture"
Communication
Challenging Spirit
Diversity & Inclusion
Cultivate a corporate
Speedy sharing of front-
culture that encourages
Enhance specialization
line information within
employees to take on
and respect diversity in
the Group
new challenges, without
the Group
fear of failure
3. For Our Goal
Our Culture: "To Be a Good Company"
Sharing our ideal of a Good Company with colleagues around the world By caring about people and culture, we can be a Good Company now and for the next 100 years
Continuing to provide value for all stakeholders
We will be there for our customers, playing our part in society in times of need. We will balance our strength as an organization with compassion as individuals, looking beyond profit to deliver fully on our commitments.
Through our collective efforts, we will strive to be a Good Company,
living up to the trust placed in us.
