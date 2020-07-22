Tokio Marine : Presentation 0 07/22/2020 | 04:51am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields To Our Shareholders The 18th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Tokio Marine Group Business Strategy June 29, 2020 Satoru Komiya President & Group CEO Table of Contents 1. Performance Topics...................................... P.2 2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose.............. P.8 3. For Our Goal............................................... P.16 Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 1 1. Performance Topics Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 2 1. Performance Topics Occurrence of large-scale Natural Disasters for the Second Consecutive Year Typhoons Faxai (No.15) Typhoons Hagibis (No.19) Source: adapted from the website of the Kanto Regional Development Bureau Torrential Rain in Northern Kyushu on July Source: adapted from the website of the Kyushu Regional Development Bureau Source: adapted from the website of the Kanto Regional Development Bureau Insurance claims for the series of natural disasters*: Whole industry: over 1trillion yen The Company: approx. 330.0billion yen Claims paid (including anticipated) for the whole industry; direct insurance claims for the Company Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 3 1. Performance Topics Impact of Natural Disasters on Income Managed natural catastrophe risk through geographical and business diversification and limited the impact on income to approx. 20% for FY2019 Impact *1 of natural catastrophe on adjusted net income *2 ＞ Risk diversification 2011 Approx. -80% 2019 Approx. -20% *1 Impact is calculated as net incurred losses exceeding initial natural catastrophe fund *2 Adjusted Net Income based on financial accounting is used from the perspective of enhancing transparency and comparability as well as linking with shareholder returns Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 4 1. Performance Topics Response to Natural Disasters The vital role of our main insurance business, supporting customers in their times of need Disaster management task force Checking customers' damage Damage assessment FY2019: Mobilized 22 thousand employees in aggregate Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 5 1. Performance Topics Response to Natural Catastrophe Swift claims payment ◼ Leveraging cutting-edge technology Utilizing the latest technology throughout all utilizing technology processes, from pre-disaster, to insurance claims, to claims payment Utilizing satellite technology Product development ◼ Earthquake-ready EQuick Insurance reflecting the voices of Paid promptly after an earthquake (in as few people affected by as 3 days) in proportion to magnitude, to disasters support customers' immediate living needs Can be completed on a smartphone ◼ Sophisticated risk surveys ◼ Disaster Prevention Provision of and mitigation measures Lessons 40 thousand participants in aggregate information and Utilizing drones for: services for prevention ・Ground level analysis and mitigation of ・Flooding simulations disasters Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 6 1. Performance Topics Impacts of COVID-19 Underwriting Event Cancellation insurance

Overseas travel insurance Investment Impairment losses on securities It is vital to "understand the root cause of the issue and take all necessary and appropriate measures" Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 7 2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 8 2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose Changes in the Global Environment An era to rethink companies' raison d'être Technological advances COVID-19 Increasing inequality Climate change Rising geopolitical risk Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 9 2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business Working with agents to grasp and respond to customer and society needs Support customers in their Customers times of need by delivering safety and security while helping people and companies undertake new challenges to shape the future Employees Offering vibrant workplaces Contributing to solving social issues Society Providing an Shareholders appropriate return on investment Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 10 2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose Priority Issues To remain an indispensable partner for our customers and local communities Further diversification of Strengthening of aligned Fully leveraging portfolio Group management technology Identification of flooded area using satellite image Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 11 2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose Further Diversification of Portfolio 2000 2007 2012 2015 2018 2019 Weight of overseas insurance business in group-wide income 3％ 46％ (2002) (2020) Expandinto non- Japanese businesses P&C in Life in emerging emerging markets markets (-2000) Reinsurance Business subsidiary development focused on Japanese clients Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Growth and business diversification in the U.S. Established material presence in the U.S. and Europe Acquired Acquired May 2012 Oct 2015 Acquired Acquired Mar 2008 Dec 2008 Capture further growth and pursue business diversification Capture growth in emerging markets Announced Acquired Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Acquired Invested Aug 2018 Dec 2018 Strategicreview of the business portfolio Divested Mar 2019 12 2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose Acquisition of Pure Group・Establish Insurance JV with Caixa Bank Acquisition of Pure Group Customer satisfaction supported by high quality service Customer satisfaction 77 (Net Promoter Score*1） 73 47 52 35 39 Homeowners Auto insurance Apple Intel Pure Starbucks insurance industry industry average average ■ Outstanding growth for HNW*2 market （USD mn） Before-tax profit Approx. CAGR 200 +31% 66 17 2014 2019 2023（Projection) Establish Insurance JV with Caixa Bank Sell highly profitable home insurance (mortgage insurance, homeowners' insurance) *1：An index quantifying customer loyalty from -100 to 100 (whether a customer recommends a company's Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. products or services to their acquaintances).Source: Customer GURU, NICE Satmetrix 2019 Consumer Net Promoter Benchmark Study *2：HNW stands for High Net Worth. 13 2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose Strengthening of Aligned Group Management Need talented individuals in the right positions within and outside of Japan Tasked with joint Group oversight, etc. Donald Sherman Senior Managing Executive Officer Co-CIO (Group Co-Chief Investment Officer) Delphi Financial Group CEO Robert O'Leary Managing Executive Officer Assistant to the Executive Officer in charge North America (excluding some subsidiaries) Philadelphia Consolidated Holding Corp. Chairman&CEO Christopher Williams Senior Managing Executive Officer Co-Head of International Business Co-CRSO (Group Co-Chief Retention Strategy Officer) José Adalberto Ferrara Executive Officer Tokio Marine Seguradora S.A. CEO Reserving HR Specialty Cyber Reinsurance Internal Insurance Audit Expertise across the Group Daniel Caryn Philippe Daljitt Barry Desmond Thomas Angelson Vezio Barn Cook Yeo Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 14 2. Purpose of Tokio Marine's Business and Initiatives for Achieving the Purpose Fully Utilizing Technology Utilizing technology to provide new value to customers Increase contact points with customers Get insurance by voice through Free online medical consultation Smart speaker Enhance products and services Product/service development of Utilization of cutting-edge technology ship insurance, etc. in cyber risk, etc. Enhance claims services and improve business efficiency Identification of flooded area using Simple and speedy process with satellite image high customer satisfaction Reproduction of accident situation using Improve efficiency and sophistication of drive recorder video vehicle damage confirmation using AI Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 15 3. For Our Goal Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 16 3. For Our Goal Our Goal We all still need to deal with risks in our daily lives Throughout the changing eras, we continue to support our customers in their times of need As a result, we will achieve sustained profit growth If we live up to such expectations, Insurance can be deemed as a growing market Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 17 3. For Our Goal Our Goal Continuing to enhance our capabilities [Adjusted net income / Adjusted ROE *] 12.2% (billions of JPY) Medium to long- term target around 12% Over ¥500 billion 500 410.0 400 300 200 4.8% 114.1 100 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Our Goal Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. * Natural catastrophe normalized to 2020 funds level, impact of reinstatement premiums is 18 excluded for 2018 and 2019.2020 figures exclude the impact of COVID-19. 3. For Our Goal Shareholder Return Policy Ninth consecutive year of higher dividends projected High level shareholder return 190 200 Global Peer Level 180 DPS（JPY） 160 (ordinary dividends) 140 40% 38% 35% 35% 36% Payout Ratio (Payout ratio based on the original projection basis.） 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Our Goal (Projections) Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 19 3. For Our Goal Revitalizing Our People and Structure To build a "robust and agile" company that will continue to enhance corporate value, even amid dramatic changes in the environment "People" and "Culture" Communication Challenging Spirit Diversity & Inclusion Cultivate a corporate Speedy sharing of front- culture that encourages Enhance specialization line information within employees to take on and respect diversity in the Group new challenges, without the Group fear of failure Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 20 3. For Our Goal Our Culture: "To Be a Good Company" Sharing our ideal of a Good Company with colleagues around the world By caring about people and culture, we can be a Good Company now and for the next 100 years Continuing to provide value for all stakeholders Copyright (c) 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. 21 We will be there for our customers, playing our part in society in times of need. We will balance our strength as an organization with compassion as individuals, looking beyond profit to deliver fully on our commitments. Through our collective efforts, we will strive to be a Good Company, living up to the trust placed in us. 22 Disclaimer These presentation materials include business projections and forecasts relating to expected financial and operating results of Tokio Marine Holdings and certain of its affiliates in current and future periods. All such forward looking information is based on information and assumptions available to Tokio Marine Holdings when the materials were prepared and is subject to a range of inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those estimated, anticipated, expected or projected in the accompanying materials and no assurances can be given that any such forward looking information will prove to have been accurate. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements in these materials. Tokio Marine Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of this forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, recent or future developments,or otherwise. These presentation materials do not constitute an offering of securities in any jurisdiction. Attachments Original document

