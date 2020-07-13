Tokio Marine : Uploaded "Corporate Governance Report" 0 07/13/2020 | 03:11am EDT Send by mail :

Corporate Governance Report Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Last Update: June 29, 2020 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Satoru Komiya President & Chief Executive Officer Contact: Kenjiro Matsuura, Legal & Compliance Dept. Securities Code: 8766https://www.tokiomarinehd.com/en/ The corporate governance of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") is as follows. I.Fundamental Views on Corporate Governance, and Basic Information on Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Matters 1. Fundamental Views The Company defines the "Tokio Marine Group Corporate Philosophy" and is committed to the continuous enhancement of corporate value by fulfilling its responsibilities to shareholders, customers, society, employees and other stakeholders. For this purpose, the Company hereby establishes a sound and transparent corporate governance system and, based on its "Basic Policies for Internal Controls", aims to exercise appropriate control over the Tokio Marine Group (the "Group") companies as a holding company. In the various basic business policies for the Group, the Company prescribes basic terms for the management of the group companies and compliance, risk management and internal audit of the Group. Moreover, business strategies, business projects and other important plans by principal group companies are subject to the Company's prior approval, while their compliance with various basic business policies and the implementation status of their business plans are confirmed by the Company. Through these and other measures, the Company manages the principal group companies. Based on the ability of the principal group companies to meet business results indices, etc., defined by the management strategy, evaluations on business results of principal group companies are made on a yearly basis, and the results of such evaluations are incorporated into compensation for Directors and Executive Officers of the group companies. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] The Company has implemented all principles of the Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] (Updated) 1. Corporate Philosophy and Fundamental Corporate Governance Policy (1)Corporate Philosophy (Principle 3-1(i)) With customer trust as the foundation for all its activities, the Group continually strives to raise corporate value. ・Through the provision of the highest quality products and services, the Group aims to deliver safety and security to all our customers.

・By developing sound, profitable and growing businesses throughout the world, the Group will fulfill its mandate to shareholders.

・The Group will continue to build an open and dynamic corporate culture that enables each and every employee to demonstrate his or her creative potential.

・Acting as a good corporate citizen through fair and responsible management, the Group will broadly contribute to the development of society. (2)Tokio Marine Holdings Fundamental Corporate Governance Policy (Principle 3-1(ii)) The Company defines the "Fundamental Corporate Governance Policy" ("Fundamental Policy") (see "2. Other Matters Concerning the Corporate Governance System" in "V. Others" as described below), and the fundamental views thereof are as follows. The Company shall define the "Tokio Marine Group Corporate Philosophy" and is committed to the continuous enhancement of corporate value by fulfilling its responsibilities to shareholders, customers, society, employees and other stakeholders. For this purpose, the Company hereby establishes a sound and transparent corporate governance system and, based on its Basic Policies for Internal Controls, aims to exercise appropriate control over the Tokio Marine Group companies as a holding company. 2. Dialogue with Shareholders and Investors and Capital Policy, etc. (1) Dialogue with Shareholders and Investors (Principle 5-1) To promote constructive conversation with shareholders, the Company works to establish structures according to the following basic principles. ① The Company shall establish Executive Officers in charge of business execution to conduct overall management for conversations with shareholders, and establish a dedicated department to plan and implement these activities. ②Toward conversations with shareholders such as earnings announcements and presentation meetings for investors, etc., IR department of the Company shall work with other relevant departments to provide accurate and truthful information to shareholders. ③Taking into account shareholding conditions and the views of shareholders, etc., the Company shall work to provide various methods to communicate with shareholders. ④Concerning comments acquired during the course of conversations with shareholders, the Company shall periodically organize and analyze these comments, and report to the Board of Directors. ⑤The Company, pursuant to its "Insider Trading Prevention Regulations", shall exercise the utmost care with regard to unpublicized information, and shall have conversations with shareholders without utilizing any significant unpublicized information. (2) Enhancement of Corporate Value through Capital Policy (Principle 1-3, Principle 5-2) The Group aims to become a leading global insurer delivering significant value to all our stakeholders, including customers, society, shareholders, and employees. Specifically, we aim to achieve stable double-digit return on equity (ROE) and high-level shareholder return. In the course of working toward these goals, we are creating capital through strategic business portfolio revisions focused on organic growth in Japan and overseas. This capital is allocated to M&As and other business investments or returned to shareholders if there are no candidates for a good investment, making for an ongoing capital cycle. a. Initiatives for Achieving Stable Double-Digit ROE The ongoing improvement of profitability and diversification of risks accomplished through large-scale M&As in Europe and the United States has driven steady growth in the Group's ROE, which has remained consistently above a cost of capital of 7% with low volatility. Our ROE is approaching the level of our global peers, and we will seek to further enhance ROE going forward. b. High-Level Shareholder Return① Dividends・Dividends are our primary means of shareholder return, and we plan to sustainably increase dividends in line with profit growth. ・Payout ratio is above 35% for the five-year average for adjusted net income, and will be raised gradually to approach the level of our global peers and move us toward our goal. ②Capital Level Adjustment ・We will adjust our capital level with flexibility through share repurchases and other means based on comprehensive consideration of market conditions, business investment opportunities, and other relevant factors. 3. Policy and procedure for appointment and dismissal of executive personnel (1) Policy and procedure for appointment, nomination, and dismissal of executive personnel (Principle 3-1(iv), Supplementary Principle 4-3②, Supplementary Principle 4-3③) The Company shall establish a Nomination Committee and a Compensation Committee to serve as advisory bodies to the Board of Directors. The Nomination Committee shall deliberate and report to the Board of Directors on the criteria for the appointment, policy for the dismissal, the appointment and dismissal of the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as well as Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers of the Company and its principal business subsidiaries. As to the dismissal policy, if the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company or any of the Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers of the Company and its principal business subsidiaries fail to meet the conditions for selection to their positions, the Nomination Committee shall deliberate on the dismissal of the relevant persons. The Nomination Committee is responsible for deliberating a successor plan for the President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company and for appropriately supervising the implementation of the plan in order to develop successor candidates systematically. After receiving the report about the contents of deliberation and result from the Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors shall deliberate on personnel change regarding Directors, Executive Officers and Audit & Supervisory Board Members based on the report. The Nomination Committee shall generally consist of approximately five members. As a general rule, a majority of the members shall be selected from outside of the Company, and the chairman shall be one of the outside members. As of the date of submission of this report, all five of the Outside Directors are members of the committee, and the committee has an Outside Director as chairman. For details on the Company's policies and procedures for the election, dismissal and nomination of Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers, see Article 9 and Article 12 through Article 17 of the Fundamental Policy. (2)Succession plan for the President & Chief Executive Officer (Principle 4-1➂) The Nomination Committee, an advisory body to the Board of Directors, receives sufficient reports from the President & Chief Executive Officer regarding succession plans and specific succession candidates,exchanges opinions with members, mainly the outside directors, considers management issues, and provides feedback to the Board of Directors as necessary. (3) Independence Standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members (Principle 4-9) Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company are judged to be independent from the Company if they do not fall within any of the following categories: ➀an executive of the Company or a subsidiary or affiliate of the Company;

②a person who has been an executive of the Company or a subsidiary or an affiliate of the Company in the past ten years;

③a party whose major client or supplier is the Company or a principal business subsidiary of the Company (a party whose transactions with the Company or a principal business subsidiary of the Company in the most recent fiscal year amount to 2% or more of its consolidated net sales), or an executive thereof;

④a party who is a major client or supplier of the Company or a principal business subsidiary of the Company (a party whose transactions with the Company or a principal business subsidiary of the Company in the most recent fiscal year amount to 2% or more of consolidated ordinary income of the Company), or an executive thereof;

➄a financial institution or other major creditor which the Company or a principal business subsidiary of the Company relies on to the extent that it is an indispensable funding source that cannot be replaced, or an executive thereof;

⑥an executive of a corporation or an association or any other organization that receives donations from the Company or a principal business subsidiary of the Company in excess of a certain amount in the most recent fiscal year (10 million yen or 2% of the total revenue of such organization in the most recent fiscal year, whichever is larger);

➆a spouse or relative within the third degree of kinship of a Director, Audit & Supervisory Board Member, or Executive Officer of the Company or a subsidiary or an affiliate of the Company; ➇a consultant, accountant, lawyer, or other specialist who receives compensation from the Company or a principal business subsidiary of the Company other than compensation for Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and Executive Officers of the Company or a principal business subsidiary of the Company in excess of a certain amount in the most recent fiscal year (10 million yen or 2% of the total revenue of a corporation or association or any other organization to which such specialist belongs in the most recent fiscal year, whichever is larger); or

➈a party who holds 10% or more of the voting rights of all shareholders of the Company at the end of the most recent fiscal year, or an executive thereof. (4) Composition Ratio of Outside Directors of the Board of Directors (Principle 4-8) The Company appoints thirteen Directors, of whom, five shall be independent Outside Directors. (5) Diversity of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (Supplementary Principle 4-11① ) Regarding the composition of the Board of Directors, the number of Directors shall generally be approximately ten members, of whom, as a general rule, at least three shall be Outside Directors. To secure effectiveness of the Board of Directors, when selecting Directors, a balanced composition shall be established, with various viewpoints and specializations. Directors shall be appointed for a term of office of one year. Directors may be re-appointed. When selecting the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, a balanced composition shall be established in the same way as with Directors. Based on this policy, the Company has appointed four outside directors with extensive experience in corporate management (of which one has extensive experience as a business management consultant) and one outside director with extensive experience including work experience at financial institutions and research on corporate governance. The Company has appointed an experienced executive director of the Bank of Japan, lawyers, and analysts as Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members. All Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members also have a wealth of international field experience. The Board of Directors consists of members with such diverse experiences. Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members provide valuable advice on our management based on these experiences and knowledge at the Board of Directors meeting, etc. In terms of gender, the Company has one director and one Audit & Supervisory Board Member, respectively, who are female, and the percentage of female members of the whole Board of Directors, including Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, exceeds 10%. (6) For an explanation on the election and nomination of executive personnel (Principle 3-1(v)) a. Inside Officers See the last part of this section. Attachments Original document

