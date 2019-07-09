Tokio Marine : Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights pursuant to the stock option compensation plan

July 9, 2019
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
TSE code number: 8766
Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights pursuant to the stock option compensation plan
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today the amount to be paid for the stock acquisition rights that will be allotted to the Company's and its major subsidiaries' directors (*), in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors dated June 24, 2019.
-
Directors and executive officers of the Company, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
1. Name of the Stock Acquisition Rights
July 2019 Tokio Marine Holdings Stock Acquisition Rights (stock option scheme under a stock-linked compensation plan) (the "Stock Acquisition Rights")
2. Amount to be paid for the Stock Acquisition Rights
523,700 yen for each Stock Acquisition Right
(5,237 yen for each stock)
3. Date of allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights
July 9, 2019
4. Date of payment of consideration in exchange of the Stock Acquisition Rights
July 9, 2019
Disclaimer
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:12:01 UTC