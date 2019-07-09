Log in
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC

(8766)
  Report  
News 
Tokio Marine : Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights pursuant to the stock option compensation plan

Tokio Marine : Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights pursuant to the stock option compensation plan

07/09/2019 | 04:13am EDT

July 9, 2019

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

TSE code number: 8766

Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights pursuant to the stock option compensation plan

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today the amount to be paid for the stock acquisition rights that will be allotted to the Company's and its major subsidiaries' directors (*), in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors dated June 24, 2019.

  1. Directors and executive officers of the Company, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., Nisshin Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. and Tokio Marine & Nichido Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

1. Name of the Stock Acquisition Rights

July 2019 Tokio Marine Holdings Stock Acquisition Rights (stock option scheme under a stock-linked compensation plan) (the "Stock Acquisition Rights")

2. Amount to be paid for the Stock Acquisition Rights

523,700 yen for each Stock Acquisition Right

(5,237 yen for each stock)

3. Date of allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights

July 9, 2019

4. Date of payment of consideration in exchange of the Stock Acquisition Rights

July 9, 2019

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:12:01 UTC
