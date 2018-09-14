Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the Company

Log in
09/14/2018 | 07:23am CEST

September 14, 2018 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Tsuyoshi Nagano

TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the Company

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that on September 14, 2018 its board of directors approved the cancellation of shares held by the Company as treasury shares, pursuant to Article 178 of the Corporation Law, as detailed below.

Details of the cancellation of shares

  • (a) Class of shares to be cancelled:

    Common shares of the Company

  • (b) Number of shares to be cancelled: 28,324,375 shares

  • (c) Scheduled date of the cancellation:

    September 28, 2018

  • (d) Number of issued shares (including treasury shares) after the cancellation: 719,700,000 shares

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 05:22:06 UTC
