Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the Company

September 14, 2018 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President: Tsuyoshi Nagano

TSE code number: 8766

Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the Company

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that on September 14, 2018 its board of directors approved the cancellation of shares held by the Company as treasury shares, pursuant to Article 178 of the Corporation Law, as detailed below.

Details of the cancellation of shares