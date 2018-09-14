Tokio Marine : Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the Company

September 14, 2018 Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President: Tsuyoshi Nagano
TSE code number: 8766
Announcement regarding the cancellation of shares held by the Company
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced that on September 14, 2018 its board of directors approved the cancellation of shares held by the Company as treasury shares, pursuant to Article 178 of the Corporation Law, as detailed below.
Details of the cancellation of shares
(a) Class of shares to be cancelled:
Common shares of the Company
(b) Number of shares to be cancelled: 28,324,375 shares
(c) Scheduled date of the cancellation:
September 28, 2018
(d) Number of issued shares (including treasury shares) after the cancellation: 719,700,000 shares
