Tokio Marine : Notice of personnel change of excutive officer

September 14, 2018
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. President: Tsuyoshi Nagano
TSE code number: 8766
Notice of personnel change of executive officer
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. announced today that personnel change will be made as described below.
The change below is expected to be made effective on September 30, 2018.
Resignation of executive officer
Ichiro Ishii
Vice President Executive Officer
Disclaimer
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 05:22:06 UTC