Tokio Marine : Notice of personnel change of excutive officer

September 14, 2018

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. President: Tsuyoshi Nagano

TSE code number: 8766

Notice of personnel change of executive officer

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. announced today that personnel change will be made as described below.

The change below is expected to be made effective on September 30, 2018.

Resignation of executive officer

Ichiro Ishii

Vice President Executive Officer