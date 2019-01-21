Tokio Marine : Notice regarding changes of directors

January 21, 2019

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President & Group CEO

Tsuyoshi Nagano TSE code number: 8766

Notice regarding changes of directors

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors.

(Changes as of the day of the Company's shareholders meeting scheduled for late June 2019)

(1) New appointments

Tsuyoshi Nagano

New Position: Chairman of the Board

Current Position: President & Group CEO (Representative Director)

Satoru Komiya

New Position: Current Position:President & Group CEO (Representative Director） Senior Managing Director （Representative Director）

Shinichi Hirose

New Position: Director

Current Position: Senior Managing Executive Officer

(Note) Mr. Hirose is scheduled to resign as Senior Managing Executive Officer as of March 31, 2019 and to be appointed as President & CEO of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. as of April 1, 2019.

(2) Resignations

Shuzo Sumi

Current Position:Chairman of the Board （Representative Director）

Toshifumi Kitazawa

Current Position:DirectorTokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. announced the proposed personnel changes as detailed in the following page.

(Appendix)

January 21, 2019

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

President & CEO Toshifumi Kitazawa

Notice regarding changes of directors

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

1. Changes as of April 1, 2019

(1) New appointments

Toshifumi Kitazawa

Shinichi Hirose

New Position: Vice Chairman of the Board Current Position: President & CEO (Representative Director) New Position: President & CEO (Representative Director) Current Position: Senior Managing Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

2. Changes as of the day of the Company's shareholders meeting scheduled for late June 2019

(1) New appointments

Satoru Komiya

(2) Resignations

Tsuyoshi Nagano

New Position: Chairman of the Board (Representative Director) Current Position: Senior Managing Director

Current Position:Chairman of the Board (Representative Director)