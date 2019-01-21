Tokio Marine : Notice regarding changes of directors

January 21, 2019
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President & Group CEO
Tsuyoshi Nagano TSE code number: 8766
Notice regarding changes of directors
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors.
(Changes as of the day of the Company's shareholders meeting scheduled for late June 2019)
(1) New appointments
Tsuyoshi Nagano
New Position: Chairman of the Board
Current Position: President & Group CEO (Representative Director)
Satoru Komiya
New Position: Current Position:President & Group CEO (Representative Director） Senior Managing Director （Representative Director）
Shinichi Hirose
New Position: Director
Current Position: Senior Managing Executive Officer
(Note) Mr. Hirose is scheduled to resign as Senior Managing Executive Officer as of March 31, 2019 and to be appointed as President & CEO of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. as of April 1, 2019.
(2) Resignations
Shuzo Sumi
Current Position:Chairman of the Board （Representative Director）
Toshifumi Kitazawa
Current Position:DirectorTokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. announced the proposed personnel changes as detailed in the following page.
(Appendix)
January 21, 2019
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.
President & CEO Toshifumi Kitazawa
Notice regarding changes of directors
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors resolved the proposed personnel changes described below following the board of directors' receipt of a report from the Tokio Marine Group nomination committee, which serves as an advisory body to the board of directors of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
1. Changes as of April 1, 2019
(1) New appointments
Toshifumi Kitazawa
Shinichi Hirose
|
New Position:
|
Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Current Position:
|
President & CEO (Representative Director)
|
New Position:
|
President & CEO (Representative Director)
|
Current Position:
|
Senior Managing Executive Officer of Tokio Marine Holdings,
|
Inc.
2. Changes as of the day of the Company's shareholders meeting scheduled for late June 2019
(1) New appointments
Satoru Komiya
(2) Resignations
Tsuyoshi Nagano
New Position: Chairman of the Board (Representative Director) Current Position: Senior Managing Director
Current Position:Chairman of the Board (Representative Director)