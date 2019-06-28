Log in
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC

(8766)
Tokio Marine : Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

06/28/2019 | 02:11am EDT

June 28, 2019

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

President & Group CEO

Satoru Komiya

TSE code number: 8766

Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

1. Position Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") acknowledges that reduction in the trading unit is one of effective ways to promote an appropriate share price formation as well as to enhance share liquidity and provide more favorable conditions for a wider range of investors .

2. Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit

The Company continues to carefully consider the implementation of reduction in the trading unit while comprehensively monitoring various factors including the share price level and the market condition.

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:10:04 UTC
