Tokio Marine : Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares

June 28, 2019
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
President & Group CEO
Satoru Komiya
TSE code number: 8766
Position and Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit of the Company's Shares
1. Position Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") acknowledges that reduction in the trading unit is one of effective ways to promote an appropriate share price formation as well as to enhance share liquidity and provide more favorable conditions for a wider range of investors .
2. Policy Regarding Reduction in the Trading Unit
The Company continues to carefully consider the implementation of reduction in the trading unit while comprehensively monitoring various factors including the share price level and the market condition.
