Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokio Marine Holdings Inc    8766   JP3910660004

TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC

(8766)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tokio Marine : Re-organisation of European Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:44am EDT

June 20, 2019

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Re-organisation of European Operations

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Tsuyoshi Nagano) announces that it will reorganise its European/UK operations currently under both Tokio Marine Kiln Group and Tokio Marine HCC Group's International Division to focus on the strengths of the respective groups.

The re-organisation will further improve profitability and efficiency of European/UK operations, enabling the provision of high-quality products and services for all customers including Japanese corporate clients.

1. Objective of re-organisation

Tokio Marine Kiln Group ("TMK Group") and Tokio Marine HCC Group ("TMHCC Group"), the European operations of Tokio Marine Group, are reorganising European/UK operations to focus on the strengths of the respective groups, which is TMK Group for Lloyd's business and TMHCC Group's International Division for "Company" business. This re-organisation will improve profitability and efficiency, enabling the provision of high-quality products and services both for Japanese and other corporate customers.

2. Outline of re-organisation

(1) TMK Group

TMK Group will focus on Lloyd's business (US, UK and Asia etc.), where its core strengths and expertise lie, providing specialty products (including property insurance covering wind/flood risks, cyber insurance). It will also help to provide insurance solutions for emerging risks, capitalising on the underwriting expertise/talent and innovation in which Lloyd's specialises.

The Company business, both for Japanese and other corporate customers in the UK which are currently underwritten by Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance Limited"TMKI"will have the following changes:

  1. Business for Japanese corporate customers in the UK
    Japanese business will be underwritten by HCC International Insurance Co plc
    "TMHCCI"under TMHCC Group from January 1, 2020. Insurance services will

1

continue to be provided by TMKI until December 31, 2019. Upon TMHCCI starting to underwrite Japanese business, employees responsible for Japanese business will become part of the TMHCCI organisation and will remain focused on maintaining and enhancing the level of service they currently provide.

  1. Business for non-Japanese corporate customers in the UK
    TMKI will cease underwriting non-Japanese business in the UK with effect from July 1, 2019. TMKI will be fully responsible for managing and providing services for those insurance policies underwritten prior to July 1, 2019 until expiry.

(2) TMHCC Group's International Division

TMHCC Group's International Division will continue to focus on its existing specialty line businesses through TMHCCI, Tokio Marine Europe S.A. ("TME") and Lloyd's Syndicate 4141 where they possess strong underwriting capability, while starting to underwrite Japanese standard-line business in the UK. TME, headquartered in Luxembourg, began writing European Japanese business from January 1, 2019. Thus, this change aligns all Japanese business in the UK and Europe under TMHCC Group's International Division.

TMHCC Group's International Division aims to grow specialty insurance as well as Japanese business through utilising a larger and more efficient operational base in the UK and other European countries.

2

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC
05:44aTOKIO MARINE : Re-organisation of European Operations
PU
06/18Tokio Marine Group aims for 50% local profit ratio
AQ
06/18TOKIO MARINE : eyes big rise in premium growth in Thai and Indian markets
AQ
06/17TOKIO MARINE : eyes big rise in premium growth in Thai and Indian markets
AQ
06/06TOKIO MARINE : Insurers merge as Tokio Marine Safety Insurance
AQ
05/15TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC : annual earnings release
05/15TOKIO MARINE : HCC Announces Innovative Solution for Managing Air Ambulance Expe..
AQ
04/26TOKIO MARINE : Application for a Joint Venture General Insurance Company in Myan..
PU
04/15TOKIO MARINE : Synergy Professional Associates/ Tokio Marine HCC Professional Li..
AQ
04/10TOKIO MARINE : Management (Australasia) Pty Ltd Acquires the Bond and Credit Com..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 5 622 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 327 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,90%
P/E ratio 2020 11,84
P/E ratio 2021 11,36
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,68x
Capitalization 3 903 B
Chart TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 6 442  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tsuyoshi Nagano President. Group CEO & Representative Director
Shuzo Sumi Chairman
Yoshinari Endo Executive Officer & Manager-Financial Planning
Shigeo Inaba Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Kunihiko Fujii Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.10%35 626
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES25.54%38 446
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.36%32 235
SAMPO8.28%24 107
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC12.72%18 889
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION34.20%16 253
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About