Tokio Marine : Re-organisation of European Operations

June 20, 2019
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
Re-organisation of European Operations
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Tsuyoshi Nagano) announces that it will reorganise its European/UK operations currently under both Tokio Marine Kiln Group and Tokio Marine HCC Group's International Division to focus on the strengths of the respective groups.
The re-organisation will further improve profitability and efficiency of European/UK operations, enabling the provision of high-quality products and services for all customers including Japanese corporate clients.
1. Objective of re-organisation
Tokio Marine Kiln Group ("TMK Group") and Tokio Marine HCC Group ("TMHCC Group"), the European operations of Tokio Marine Group, are reorganising European/UK operations to focus on the strengths of the respective groups, which is TMK Group for Lloyd's business and TMHCC Group's International Division for "Company" business. This re-organisation will improve profitability and efficiency, enabling the provision of high-quality products and services both for Japanese and other corporate customers.
2. Outline of re-organisation
(1) TMK Group
TMK Group will focus on Lloyd's business (US, UK and Asia etc.), where its core strengths and expertise lie, providing specialty products (including property insurance covering wind/flood risks, cyber insurance). It will also help to provide insurance solutions for emerging risks, capitalising on the underwriting expertise/talent and innovation in which Lloyd's specialises.
The Company business, both for Japanese and other corporate customers in the UK which are currently underwritten by Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance Limited（"TMKI"）will have the following changes:
-
Business for Japanese corporate customers in the UK
Japanese business will be underwritten by HCC International Insurance Co plc
（"TMHCCI"）under TMHCC Group from January 1, 2020. Insurance services will
1
continue to be provided by TMKI until December 31, 2019. Upon TMHCCI starting to underwrite Japanese business, employees responsible for Japanese business will become part of the TMHCCI organisation and will remain focused on maintaining and enhancing the level of service they currently provide.
-
Business for non-Japanese corporate customers in the UK
TMKI will cease underwriting non-Japanese business in the UK with effect from July 1, 2019. TMKI will be fully responsible for managing and providing services for those insurance policies underwritten prior to July 1, 2019 until expiry.
(2) TMHCC Group's International Division
TMHCC Group's International Division will continue to focus on its existing specialty line businesses through TMHCCI, Tokio Marine Europe S.A. ("TME") and Lloyd's Syndicate 4141 where they possess strong underwriting capability, while starting to underwrite Japanese standard-line business in the UK. TME, headquartered in Luxembourg, began writing European Japanese business from January 1, 2019. Thus, this change aligns all Japanese business in the UK and Europe under TMHCC Group's International Division.
TMHCC Group's International Division aims to grow specialty insurance as well as Japanese business through utilising a larger and more efficient operational base in the UK and other European countries.
2
Disclaimer
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:43:01 UTC