Tokio Marine : Re-organisation of European Operations

June 20, 2019

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Re-organisation of European Operations

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President & Group CEO: Tsuyoshi Nagano) announces that it will reorganise its European/UK operations currently under both Tokio Marine Kiln Group and Tokio Marine HCC Group's International Division to focus on the strengths of the respective groups.

The re-organisation will further improve profitability and efficiency of European/UK operations, enabling the provision of high-quality products and services for all customers including Japanese corporate clients.

1. Objective of re-organisation

Tokio Marine Kiln Group ("TMK Group") and Tokio Marine HCC Group ("TMHCC Group"), the European operations of Tokio Marine Group, are reorganising European/UK operations to focus on the strengths of the respective groups, which is TMK Group for Lloyd's business and TMHCC Group's International Division for "Company" business. This re-organisation will improve profitability and efficiency, enabling the provision of high-quality products and services both for Japanese and other corporate customers.

2. Outline of re-organisation

(1) TMK Group

TMK Group will focus on Lloyd's business (US, UK and Asia etc.), where its core strengths and expertise lie, providing specialty products (including property insurance covering wind/flood risks, cyber insurance). It will also help to provide insurance solutions for emerging risks, capitalising on the underwriting expertise/talent and innovation in which Lloyd's specialises.

The Company business, both for Japanese and other corporate customers in the UK which are currently underwritten by Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance Limited（"TMKI"）will have the following changes:

Business for Japanese corporate customers in the UK

Japanese business will be underwritten by HCC International Insurance Co plc

（ "TMHCCI" ） under TMHCC Group from January 1, 2020. Insurance services will

