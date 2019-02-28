Tokio Marine : “Sustainability Report 2018” wins Excellent Sustainability Report Award of the 22nd Environmental Communication Awards

Log in
0
02/28/2019 | 09:17pm EST

March 1, 2019

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

2-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

TSE code number: 8766

"Sustainability Report 2018" wins Excellent Sustainability Report Award of the 22nd Environmental Communication Awards

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Tsuyoshi Nagano, hereinafter the "Company") proudly announces that its "Sustainability Report 2018" wins Excellent Report Award in the Environmental Reporting section of the 22nd Environmental Communication Awards.

The Company annually publishes "Sustainability Report" to report to all its stakeholders on Tokio Marine Group's CSR activities for a safe, secure and sustainable future.

"Environmental Communication Awards" is an award hosted by ｔhe Ministry of Environment and the Global Environmental Forum every year, which prizes outstanding environmental reports and relevant activity reports with the aim of not only promoting business entities' initiatives for environmental management and environmental communication, but also enhancing the quality of environmental information disclosure.

(Major award-winning point)

Strategies through products and services are well-formulated in the area of climate change.

Tokio Marine Group works on initiatives to create value with a focus on three CSR main themes (Providing Safety and Security, Protecting the Earth and Supporting People) for a secure, safe and sustainable future.

The Company continues to proactively disclose information on its CSR activities, as well as strive to enrich reporting contents and improve the quality of disclosure.

Sustainability Report 2018

Awards ceremony

"Tokio Marine Group Sustainability Report 2018" is available on the Company's website. www.tokiomarinehd.com/en/sustainability/index.html

Please visit The Ministry of Environment's website for the 22nd Environmental Communication Awards. http://www.env.go.jp/press/106430.html

(in Japanese)

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 02:16:03 UTC
