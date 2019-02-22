Tokio Marine : selected as a "2019 Health & Productivity Stock"

February 22, 2019

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

2-1 Marunouchi 1-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

TSE code number: 8766

Tokio Marine Holdings selected as a "2019 Health & Productivity Stock"

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (President and Group CEO: Tsuyoshi Nagano, the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected, for the fourth year in a row, as a "2019 Health & Productivity Stock" co-sponsored by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) for its outstanding health and productivity management.

The announcement was made on February 21, 2019 by METI.

The Health & Productivity Stock Selection has been conducted by METI and the TSE with the aim of giving incentives for companies to undertake health and productivity management practices. The program recognizes companies that strategically conduct health and productivity management from among the all listed companies on the TSE and introduces them as an attractive option for investors who prioritize the improvement of corporate value from a long-term perspective.

For the fourth selection in FY2018, 37 companies in 28 industries were selected.

Aiming at the enhancement of its corporate value, the Tokio Marine Group proactively works to promote the health and welfare of its employees through various initiatives and to provide an environment in which employees can work in a diverse way to allow them to maximize their potential and contribution to the company.