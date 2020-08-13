Tokushu Tokai Paper : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per share 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter End of Total end end end fiscal year Fiscal year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen March 31, 2020 － 25.00 － 50.00 75.00 March 31, 2021 － Fiscal year ending 25.00 － 25.00 50.00 March 31, 2021 (Forecast)

Note: Revision to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full fiscal year 81,000 0.5 2,000 (30.3) － － － － －

Note: Revision to financial forecasts published most recently: No

Tokushu Tokai is not disclosing forecasts of both ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as the effects of the global spread of COVID-19 present challenges in preparing reasonable estimates for such figures. Tokushu Tokai will disclose such figures promptly after they can be reasonably estimated.

4. Others

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

New-

Eliminated-

[2] Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

1) Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No 3) Changes in accounting estimates: No 4) Retrospective restatements: No

Number of issued sha r es (common shares) Number of issued shares (including treasury shares) as of:

June 30, 2020 15,412,000 shares March 31, 2020 15,412,000 shares

Number of treasury shares as of:

June 30, 2020 2,046,420 shares March 31, 2020 1,522,662 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020 13,658,699shares Three months ended June 30, 2019 13,879,141 shares

