MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.    3708   JP3624900001

TOKUSHU TOKAI PAPER CO., LTD.

(3708)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokushu Tokai Paper : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

08/13/2020 | 02:03am EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 13, 2020

Company name:

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo

Code number:

3708

URL https://www.tt-paper.co.jp

Representative:

President and Chief Executive Officer

Yuji Matsuda

For inquiry:

Director, Managing Executive Officer, CFO

Tsuneo Sekine TEL +81-3-3281-8581

Quarterly securities report issuing date:

August 13, 2020

Dividend payment date:

Availability of support documentation:

No

Holding of financial result briefing:

No

(All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three Months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2020

17,854

(9.0)

533

95.0

1,347

2.7

2,434

142.9

June 30, 2019

19,619

0.3

273

(73.3)

1,312

(17.9)

1,001

(8.9)

Note: Comprehensive income

Three Months ended June 30, 2020

1,185 million yen

268.0%

Three Months ended June 30, 2019

322 million yen

(79.4)%

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three Months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2020

178.20

177.53

June 30, 2019

72.19

71.90

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

134,237

75,894

51.6

As of March 31, 2020

132,655

77,678

53.5

Reference: Equity

As of June 30, 2020

69,241 million yen

As of March 31, 2020

70,908 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per share

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

End of

Total

end

end

end

fiscal year

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2020

25.00

50.00

75.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

25.00

25.00

50.00

March 31, 2021

(Forecast)

Note: Revision to dividend forecasts published most recently: No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full fiscal year

81,000

0.5

2,000

(30.3)

Note: Revision to financial forecasts published most recently: No

Tokushu Tokai is not disclosing forecasts of both ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as the effects of the global spread of COVID-19 present challenges in preparing reasonable estimates for such figures. Tokushu Tokai will disclose such figures promptly after they can be reasonably estimated.

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No

New-

Eliminated-

[2] Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards:

No

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:

No

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

4)

Retrospective restatements:

No

  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Number of issued shares (including treasury shares) as of:

June 30, 2020

15,412,000 shares

March 31, 2020

15,412,000 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares as of:

June 30, 2020

2,046,420 shares

March 31, 2020

1,522,662 shares

(iii) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2020

13,658,699shares

Three months ended June 30, 2019

13,879,141 shares

*These financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or accounting auditors.

*Explanations pertaining to appropriate use of information concerning future forecasts

The operating results forecasts and certain other statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements, which are rationally determined based on information available to the company at the time the results were announced. Actual performance may differ substantially from these projections due to fluctuations in the economy or a variety of other known and unknown factor.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

10,175

16,847

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

25,109

23,166

Merchandise and finished goods

4,369

4,965

Work in process

793

974

Raw materials and supplies

5,519

5,727

Other

1,256

1,027

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(23)

(15)

Total current assets

47,200

52,692

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

17,346

17,693

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

30,015

29,946

Land

13,060

13,017

Other, net

3,416

3,734

Total property, plant and equipment

63,839

64,391

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,426

1,390

Other

350

334

Total intangible assets

1,776

1,724

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

18,314

13,930

Deferred tax assets

565

597

Other

1,001

941

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(41)

(42)

Total investments and other assets

19,839

15,427

Total non-current assets

85,455

81,544

Total assets

132,655

134,237

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

10,913

9,799

Short-term loans payable

11,405

17,885

Current portion of long-term loans payable

7,267

7,021

Current portion of bonds

70

88

Income taxes payable

474

230

Provision for bonuses

425

297

Provision for environmental measures

0

0

Other

8,166

8,354

Total current liabilities

38,723

43,677

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

508

472

Long-term loans payable

11,506

10,599

Deferred tax liabilities

1,253

803

Provision for directorsʼ retirement benefits

55

55

Provision for environmental measures

53

53

Provision for business structure improvement

557

408

Net defined benefit liability

1,636

1,602

Asset retirement obligations

621

606

Other

60

62

Total non-current liabilities

16,254

14,666

Total liabilities

54,977

58,343

Net assets

Shareholdersʼ equity

Capital stock

11,485

11,485

Capital surplus

12,698

12,698

Retained earnings

47,910

49,650

Treasury shares

(4,494)

(6,666)

Total shareholdersʼ equity

67,599

67,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,657

2,406

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

0

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(348)

(332)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,309

2,074

Share acquisition rights

146

143

Non-controlling interests

6,622

6,509

Total net assets

77,678

75,894

Total liabilities and net assets

132,655

134,237

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of ComprehensiveIncome
    Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of Yen)

Three Months ended

Three Months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

19,619

17,854

Cost of sales

17,372

15,339

Gross profit

2,247

2,515

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,973

1,981

Operating income

273

533

Non-operating income

Interest income

0

0

Dividend income

258

204

Rent income

25

33

Insurance income

26

2

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

707

579

Other

85

55

Total non-operating income

1,104

875

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

47

51

Other

18

10

Total non-operating expenses

65

62

Ordinary income

1,312

1,347

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

8

3

Gain on sales of investment securities

1,936

Insurance income

100

Total extraordinary income

108

1,939

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

0

32

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

46

159

Provision for environmental measures

34

Business restructuring expenses

148

Total extraordinary losses

229

192

Profit before income taxes

1,191

3,094

Income taxes - current

56

620

Income taxes - deferred

77

54

Total income taxes

134

675

Profit

1,057

2,418

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

55

(15)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,001

2,434

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of Yen)

Three Months ended

Three Months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit

1,057

2,418

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(745)

(1,246)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

8

15

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

1

(2)

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(735)

(1,233)

Comprehensive income

322

1,185

Comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

268

1,198

Non-controlling interests

53

(13)

Segment Information

Information on Net Sales, Profit/Loss of Each Reportable Segment

Three Months ended June 30, 2019

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Others

Total

Adjustment

Consolidate

Industrial

Special

Household

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

d(Note 3)

Material

Material

Products

Net sales

Sales to outside

9,465

5,274

4,288

19,028

591

19,619

19,619

Intersegment sales and

472

209

72

754

498

1,253

(1,253)

transfers

Total

9,937

5,484

4,360

19,782

1,089

20,872

(1,253)

19,619

Segment profit or loss

132

115

85

333

(41)

291

(17)

273

Three Months ended June 30, 2020

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Others

Total

Adjustment

Consolidate

Industrial

Special

Household

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

d(Note 3)

Material

Material

Products

Net sales

Sales to outside

8,620

3,921

4,001

16,543

1,310

17,854

17,854

Intersegment sales and

471

148

52

671

511

1,183

(1,183)

transfers

Total

9,091

4,069

4,053

17,214

1,822

19,037

(1,183)

17,854

Segment profit or loss

255

181

182

619

(48)

571

(37)

533

Notes:

  1. "Others" consists of operating segments not included in the reportable segments, which is the environment related operations.
  2. "Adjustment" comprises the following:

Segment profit

Three Months ended

Three Months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Corporate expenses

(80)

(66)

Elimination, etc.

63

29

Total

(17)

(37)

3. Segment profit total was adjusted to be consistent with the operating income recorded on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Disclaimer

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:02:17 UTC
