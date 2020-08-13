Tokushu Tokai Paper : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

(All yen figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three Months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2020
17,854
(9.0)
533
95.0
1,347
2.7
2,434
142.9
June 30, 2019
19,619
0.3
273
(73.3)
1,312
(17.9)
1,001
(8.9)
Note: Comprehensive income
Three Months ended June 30, 2020
1,185 million yen
268.0%
Three Months ended June 30, 2019
322 million yen
(79.4)%
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three Months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2020
178.20
177.53
June 30, 2019
72.19
71.90
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
134,237
75,894
51.6
As of March 31, 2020
132,655
77,678
53.5
Reference: Equity
As of June 30, 2020
69,241 million yen
As of March 31, 2020
70,908 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per share
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
End of
Total
end
end
end
fiscal year
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2020
－
25.00
－
50.00
75.00
March 31, 2021
－
Fiscal year ending
25.00
－
25.00
50.00
March 31, 2021
(Forecast)
Note: Revision to dividend forecasts published most recently: No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full fiscal year
81,000
0.5
2,000
(30.3)
－
－
－
－
－
Note: Revision to financial forecasts published most recently: No
Tokushu Tokai is not disclosing forecasts of both ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as the effects of the global spread of COVID-19 present challenges in preparing reasonable estimates for such figures. Tokushu Tokai will disclose such figures promptly after they can be reasonably estimated.
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
New-
Eliminated-
[2] Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards:
No
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
No
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
4)
Retrospective restatements:
No
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Number of issued shares (including treasury shares) as of:
June 30, 2020
15,412,000 shares
March 31, 2020
15,412,000 shares
Number of treasury shares as of:
June 30, 2020
2,046,420 shares
March 31, 2020
1,522,662 shares
(iii) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2020
13,658,699shares
Three months ended June 30, 2019
13,879,141 shares
*These financial results are outside the scope of audit by certified public accountants or accounting auditors.
*Explanations pertaining to appropriate use of information concerning future forecasts
The operating results forecasts and certain other statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements, which are rationally determined based on information available to the company at the time the results were announced. Actual performance may differ substantially from these projections due to fluctuations in the economy or a variety of other known and unknown factor.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
10,175
16,847
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
25,109
23,166
Merchandise and finished goods
4,369
4,965
Work in process
793
974
Raw materials and supplies
5,519
5,727
Other
1,256
1,027
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(23)
(15)
Total current assets
47,200
52,692
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
17,346
17,693
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
30,015
29,946
Land
13,060
13,017
Other, net
3,416
3,734
Total property, plant and equipment
63,839
64,391
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,426
1,390
Other
350
334
Total intangible assets
1,776
1,724
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
18,314
13,930
Deferred tax assets
565
597
Other
1,001
941
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(41)
(42)
Total investments and other assets
19,839
15,427
Total non-current assets
85,455
81,544
Total assets
132,655
134,237
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of June 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
10,913
9,799
Short-term loans payable
11,405
17,885
Current portion of long-term loans payable
7,267
7,021
Current portion of bonds
70
88
Income taxes payable
474
230
Provision for bonuses
425
297
Provision for environmental measures
0
0
Other
8,166
8,354
Total current liabilities
38,723
43,677
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
508
472
Long-term loans payable
11,506
10,599
Deferred tax liabilities
1,253
803
Provision for directorsʼ retirement benefits
55
55
Provision for environmental measures
53
53
Provision for business structure improvement
557
408
Net defined benefit liability
1,636
1,602
Asset retirement obligations
621
606
Other
60
62
Total non-current liabilities
16,254
14,666
Total liabilities
54,977
58,343
Net assets
Shareholdersʼ equity
Capital stock
11,485
11,485
Capital surplus
12,698
12,698
Retained earnings
47,910
49,650
Treasury shares
(4,494)
(6,666)
Total shareholdersʼ equity
67,599
67,167
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,657
2,406
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
0
－
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(348)
(332)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,309
2,074
Share acquisition rights
146
143
Non-controlling interests
6,622
6,509
Total net assets
77,678
75,894
Total liabilities and net assets
132,655
134,237
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of ComprehensiveIncome
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of Yen)
Three Months ended
Three Months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
19,619
17,854
Cost of sales
17,372
15,339
Gross profit
2,247
2,515
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,973
1,981
Operating income
273
533
Non-operating income
Interest income
0
0
Dividend income
258
204
Rent income
25
33
Insurance income
26
2
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
707
579
Other
85
55
Total non-operating income
1,104
875
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
47
51
Other
18
10
Total non-operating expenses
65
62
Ordinary income
1,312
1,347
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
8
3
Gain on sales of investment securities
－
1,936
Insurance income
100
－
Total extraordinary income
108
1,939
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of non-current assets
0
32
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
46
159
Provision for environmental measures
34
－
Business restructuring expenses
148
－
Total extraordinary losses
229
192
Profit before income taxes
1,191
3,094
Income taxes - current
56
620
Income taxes - deferred
77
54
Total income taxes
134
675
Profit
1,057
2,418
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
55
(15)
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,001
2,434
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of Yen)
Three Months ended
Three Months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit
1,057
2,418
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(745)
(1,246)
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
－
(0)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
8
15
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
1
(2)
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(735)
(1,233)
Comprehensive income
322
1,185
Comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of parent
268
1,198
Non-controlling interests
53
(13)
Segment Information
Information on Net Sales, Profit/Loss of Each Reportable Segment
Three Months ended June 30, 2019
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Others
Total
Adjustment
Consolidate
Industrial
Special
Household
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
d(Note 3)
Material
Material
Products
Net sales
Sales to outside
9,465
5,274
4,288
19,028
591
19,619
－
19,619
Intersegment sales and
472
209
72
754
498
1,253
(1,253)
－
transfers
Total
9,937
5,484
4,360
19,782
1,089
20,872
(1,253)
19,619
Segment profit or loss
132
115
85
333
(41)
291
(17)
273
Three Months ended June 30, 2020
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Others
Total
Adjustment
Consolidate
Industrial
Special
Household
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
d(Note 3)
Material
Material
Products
Net sales
Sales to outside
8,620
3,921
4,001
16,543
1,310
17,854
－
17,854
Intersegment sales and
471
148
52
671
511
1,183
(1,183)
－
transfers
Total
9,091
4,069
4,053
17,214
1,822
19,037
(1,183)
17,854
Segment profit or loss
255
181
182
619
(48)
571
(37)
533
Notes:
"Others" consists of operating segments not included in the reportable segments, which is the environment related operations.
"Adjustment" comprises the following:
Segment profit
Three Months ended
Three Months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Corporate expenses
(80)
(66)
Elimination, etc.
63
29
Total
(17)
(37)
3. Segment profit total was adjusted to be consistent with the operating income recorded on the Consolidated Statements of Income.
