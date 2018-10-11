Log in
TOKUYAMA CORPORATION (4043)

TOKUYAMA CORPORATION (4043)
Tokuyama : Establishment of Research Laboratory in Taiwan

10/11/2018 | 06:38am CEST

Tokuyama Corporation (hereinafter 'the Company' or 'Tokuyama') has established a Tokuyama Corp. Taiwan Research Laboratory (hereinafter 'TRL'）.

As a result of miniaturized and highly integrate semiconductors, TRL will operate as an information gathering and marketing base for new product creation in order to respond to the demand for high purification of chemical and materials received from semiconductor manufacturers. TRL will also play a role as a development base that will conduct joint development with semiconductor manufacturers and research institutes.

By collaborating with TRL, Tokuyama will further strengthen its development capabilities with regard to its Tsukuba and Tokuyama research laboratories, which are new product R&D bases, as well as with other existing research bases in Japan.

Summary

Name of research laboratory: Tokuyama Corp. Taiwan Research Laboratory
Purpose: Market research and R&D activities
Date of establishment: September 17th, 2018
Laboratory General Manager: Akira Kitajima
Number of employees upon establishment: Two

Disclaimer

Tokuyama Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 04:37:03 UTC
