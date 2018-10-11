Tokuyama : Establishment of Research Laboratory in Taiwan

Tokuyama Corporation (hereinafter 'the Company' or 'Tokuyama') has established a Tokuyama Corp. Taiwan Research Laboratory (hereinafter 'TRL'）.

As a result of miniaturized and highly integrate semiconductors, TRL will operate as an information gathering and marketing base for new product creation in order to respond to the demand for high purification of chemical and materials received from semiconductor manufacturers. TRL will also play a role as a development base that will conduct joint development with semiconductor manufacturers and research institutes.

By collaborating with TRL, Tokuyama will further strengthen its development capabilities with regard to its Tsukuba and Tokuyama research laboratories, which are new product R&D bases, as well as with other existing research bases in Japan.

Summary