Tokuyama : Notice Concerning the Construction of Supply Base for IC Chemicals in China

Tokuyama Corporation (hereinafter the 'Company' or 'Tokuyama') today announced details of its decision to construct a supply base for isopropyl alcohol (IPA) for electronics manufacturing and tetramethylammonium hydroxide (TMAH), a photoresist developer, in Tokuyama Chemicals (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. to deal with the growing demand for those products in China.

With the fast growth of semiconductor industry in China, the demands for IPA and TMAH for electronics manufacturing are expected to expand and construction of supply system in China has been an urgent need. In line with the growing emphasis on miniaturization in the semiconductor market, the Company will also bolster the quality assurance system and proceed the further purification of products to expand IC Chemicals Business in China.

[Outline of Project]