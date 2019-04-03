Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokuyama Corporation    4043   JP3625000009

TOKUYAMA CORPORATION

(4043)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tokuyama : Notice Concerning the Construction of Supply Base for IC Chemicals in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

Tokuyama Corporation (hereinafter the 'Company' or 'Tokuyama') today announced details of its decision to construct a supply base for isopropyl alcohol (IPA) for electronics manufacturing and tetramethylammonium hydroxide (TMAH), a photoresist developer, in Tokuyama Chemicals (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. to deal with the growing demand for those products in China.

With the fast growth of semiconductor industry in China, the demands for IPA and TMAH for electronics manufacturing are expected to expand and construction of supply system in China has been an urgent need. In line with the growing emphasis on miniaturization in the semiconductor market, the Company will also bolster the quality assurance system and proceed the further purification of products to expand IC Chemicals Business in China.

[Outline of Project]

Company Name: Tokuyama Chemicals (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. (Established in 2005)
Current Products: fumed silica, high-purity trichlorosilane, high-purity silicon-tetrachloride
Products to be added: IPA for electronics manufacturing ('IPA-SE' series)
TMAH ('SD' series)
Start of operation: second half of 2019

Disclaimer

Tokuyama Corporation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 00:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOKUYAMA CORPORATION
08:27pTOKUYAMA : Notice Concerning the Construction of Supply Base for IC Chemicals in..
PU
03/27TOKUYAMA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/19TOKUYAMA : Notice concerning Posting of Extraordinary Income and Loss(58KB)
PU
01/06TOKUYAMA : A New Year's Message(81KB)
PU
2018TOKUYAMA : Establishment of Research Laboratory in Taiwan
PU
2018TOKUYAMA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018TOKUYAMA : Notice Concerning the Procurement of Funds through a New Subordinated..
PU
2018TOKUYAMA : Notice Concerning the Decision to Bolster High-purity Aluminum Nitrid..
PU
2018TOKUYAMA : Notice Concerning the Procurement of Funds through a New Subordinated..
PU
2018TOKUYAMA : Notice Concerning the Decision to Bolster Photoresist Developer Manuf..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 322 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 26 067 M
Debt 2019 58 382 M
Yield 2019 1,80%
P/E ratio 2019 7,39
P/E ratio 2020 6,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 194 B
Chart TOKUYAMA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tokuyama Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKUYAMA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3 663  JPY
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Yokota President & Representative Director
Masao Kusunoki Chairman
Akihiro Hamada Director, Manager-Finance & Purchasing Logistics
Fumiaki Iwasaki Executive Officer, Manager-Research & Development
Masaki Akutagawa Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKUYAMA CORPORATION19.44%1 738
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%100 797
AIR LIQUIDE5.21%55 088
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD23.42%37 397
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES7.46%32 354
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP69.88%22 247
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About