Tokuyama : Notice Concerning the Procurement of Funds through a New Subordinated Loan and the Early Repayment of an Existing Subordinated Loan (Update of the Previous Announcement)(86KB)

September 13, 2018

Company Name: Tokuyama Corporation

Representative Name: Hiroshi Yokota,

Representative Director, President and Executive Officer

(Code No. 4043, First Section TSE)

Contact: Taro Kobayashi, General Manager

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5207-2552

Notice Concerning the Procurement of Funds through a New Subordinated Loan

and the Early Repayment of an Existing Subordinated Loan

(Update of the Previous Announcement)

As announced in "Notice Concerning the Procurement of Funds through a New Subordinated Loan and the Early Repayment of an Existing Subordinated Loan," dated on August 29, 2018, Tokuyama Corporation (hereinafter "the Company," "Tokuyama" or "we") has decided to procure funds totaling ¥60 billion by drawing down a new subordinated loan (hereinafter the "New Subordinated Loan") and to prepay an existing subordinated loan (hereinafter the "Existing Subordinated Loan") concluded on March 20, 2014. The Company today announces details of its final decision regarding the terms and conditions of the New Subordinated Loan. Brief details are presented as follows.

1. Objective and Significance of the New Subordinated Loan

Tokuyama has decided to procure funds by drawing down the New Subordinated Loan in order to prepay an Existing Subordinated Loan. (Please refer to the press release, "Notice Concerning the Procurement of Funds through a New Subordinated Loan and the Early Repayment of an Existing Subordinated Loan," issued on August 29, 2018 for details). With the understanding that ratings agencies will recognize the New Subordinated Loan as having the same equity credit attributes as the Existing Subordinated Loan, this is expected to help maintain the Company's continued financial soundness.

2. Overview of the New Subordinated Loan