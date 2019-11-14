Japan's JERA in talks on Taiwan's Formosa three offshore wind project

An initial public offer is an option to raise funds for the joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power Co, but the focus is currently on achieving profit targets, Hisahide Okuda, JERA's managing executive officer, told a news conference.

The world's biggest buyer of liquefied national gas (LNG) reported net profit of 137.8 billion yen ($1.26 billion) for the period from April to September, backed by strong earnings from its LNG trading operation, Okuda said.

($1=109.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)