Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, I

(9501)
Japan's JERA in talks on Taiwan's Formosa three offshore wind project

11/14/2019 | 12:39am EST
The logo of JERA Co., Inc., the world's biggest LNG buyer, is displayed at the company office in Tokyo

Japanese power generator JERA is in talks with Macquarie Capital to buy close to a half stake in Taiwan's Formosa 3 offshore wind project, its president Satoshi Onoda said on Thursday.

An initial public offer is an option to raise funds for the joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power Co, but the focus is currently on achieving profit targets, Hisahide Okuda, JERA's managing executive officer, told a news conference.

The world's biggest buyer of liquefied national gas (LNG) reported net profit of 137.8 billion yen ($1.26 billion) for the period from April to September, backed by strong earnings from its LNG trading operation, Okuda said.

($1=109.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -1.80% 1525 End-of-day quote.-1.17%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.40% 136.89 End-of-day quote.25.84%
OBAYASHI CORPORATION -0.50% 1187 End-of-day quote.21.12%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED -2.39% 491 End-of-day quote.-24.69%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 284 B
EBIT 2020 208 B
Net income 2020 362 B
Debt 2020 3 243 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,44x
P/E ratio 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 787 B
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 425,00  JPY
Last Close Price 491,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -10,4%
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Takashi Kawamura Chairman
Naomi Hirose Executive Vice Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Keita Nishiyama Director & Head-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED-24.69%7 231
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.31.12%111 192
ENEL S.P.A.38.44%77 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.49%68 022
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.13%66 621
SOUTHERN COMPANY38.18%64 864
