TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, I

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, I

(9501)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Japan's JERA buys stake in power unit of Bangladesh's Summit for $330 million

0
10/07/2019 | 05:23am EDT

SINGAPORE/DHAKA (Reuters) - Japan's JERA Co has acquired a 22% stake in Summit Power International for $330 million, the companies said on Monday, to enable the establishment of major energy infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.

Singapore-based Summit Power International is the holding company for all power assets of Bangladesh's Summit Group, while JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power Co.

The announcement comes four months after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the companies in Tokyo.

International Finance Corp (IFC), IFC Emerging Asia Fund, and United Arab Emirates-based EMA Power Investment, which were shareholders of Summit since 2016, will exit through this transaction, according to the statement. However, IFC will continue to be a large lender to Summit, it added.

The partnership will support Summit Group's investment plan of $3 billion by 2022 in Bangladesh, Muhammed Aziz Khan, Summit Group's chairman said in the statement.

Bangladesh currently has a capacity to produce 18,000 megawatts of electricity per day, said Nasrul Hamid, the country's junior minister of power, energy and mineral resources said, adding that it aims to increase it to 24,000 megawatts per day by 2021.

"Foreign investment is required to achieve this goal."

JERA said in a separate statement that it has positioned Bangladesh as a priority country for investment due to an expected rapid rise in electricity demand along with steady economic growth in the South Asian country.

"By capitalizing on the strong business foundation established through JERA's investment in Summit Power ... JERA will strive to explore business opportunities in the country and further expand its earnings base," the company added.

The company last month had agreed to buy 49% stake in a new 750 megawatt (MW) gas-fired power station project in Bangladesh, which is under development by India's Reliance Power.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Ruma Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Uttaresh.V)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 1.14% 1647 End-of-day quote.6.74%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 1.33% 534 End-of-day quote.-18.10%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 400 B
EBIT 2020 174 B
Net income 2020 342 B
Debt 2020 3 237 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,50x
P/E ratio 2021 5,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 856 B
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 425,00  JPY
Last Close Price 534,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -17,6%
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Takashi Kawamura Chairman
Naomi Hirose Executive Vice Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Keita Nishiyama Director & Head-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED-18.10%7 841
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.34.39%111 626
ENEL S.P.A.33.90%75 948
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.60%69 844
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.33%66 608
IBERDROLA33.77%66 145
