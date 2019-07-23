Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC

(9501)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tokyo Electric Power : Japan's Tepco to decommission second, undamaged Fukushima nuclear plant - Kyodo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 10:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO : Tokyo Electric Power Co.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant is seen in Kashiwazaki, Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power plans to scrap its Fukushima Daini nuclear station, located a few miles south of the bigger Fukushima Daiichi plant where three reactors melted down in 2011 after an earthquake and tsunami, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.

Tomoaki Kobayakawa, president of Tepco, as the company is called, will visit the governor of Fukushima prefecture on Wednesday to convey the plan and its board will formally approve the decision later this month, Kyodo said, without citing sources.

Three reactors at Fukushima Daiichi, which had six reactors and is located about 12 kilometres (7 miles) north of Fukushima Daini, suffered meltdowns after the giant March 2011 earthquake and tsunami shut down the plant's cooling systems.

The Daini station also came close to a disaster, but retained enough backup power to keep cooling going. Successive Fukushima governors have called for it to be scrapped.

A Tepco spokesman told Reuters by phone that nothing has been decided on the issue.

Scrapping the Daini station will leave Tepco with just one potentially operational nuclear station, Kawazaki Kariwa, where it is trying to get two reactors returned to service under new safety regulations against strong local opposition.

It will also leave Japan with 33 reactors, compared with 54 before the disaster: Many operators decided to scrap older units that would cost too much to meet new safety standards imposed after the world's worst nuclear catastrophe since Chernobyl in 1986.

A Reuters analysis last year showed it was unlikely that Daini would ever restart. Japan has eight reactors operating and many are still going through a relicensing process under the new standards.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPA
10:28pTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : Japan's Tepco to decommission second, undamaged Fukushima..
RE
07/19TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : TEPCO to decommission Fukushima Daini nuclear plant
AQ
06/28Jera, JXTG sign EPC contract with Toshiba units for Goi power plant
RE
06/24UPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
AQ
06/20TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : Incorporated
AQ
06/18TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : Urgent Headline News
AQ
06/04TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : IAEA Experts Collect Seawater, Marine Sediment and Fish S..
AQ
05/24TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : TEPCO vows to not use foreign labor at N-plant
AQ
05/22TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : TEPCO to carefully consider hiring foreign workers at Fuk..
AQ
05/21TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : TEPCO urged to be cautious about using foreign workers in..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 270 B
EBIT 2020 203 B
Net income 2020 330 B
Debt 2020 3 265 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,49x
P/E ratio 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 822 B
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holding Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 425,00  JPY
Last Close Price 513,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -14,2%
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Takashi Kawamura Chairman
Naomi Hirose Executive Vice Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Keita Nishiyama Director & Head-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING INC-21.32%7 635
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.45%100 270
ENEL24.66%71 553
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.14%64 177
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.72%61 188
IBERDROLA21.35%60 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group