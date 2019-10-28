Log in
Tokyo Electric to give financial help to Japan Atomic Power

0
10/28/2019 | 07:00am EDT
A worker puts up new logo of TEPCO Holdings and Tokyo Electric Power Company Group on the wall ahead of the transition to a holding company system through a company split at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said on Monday it would provide financial support to Japan Atomic Power Co (Japco) to help it take safety measures needed to restart its Tokai Daini nuclear power plant near Tokyo.

Late last year, Japan's nuclear regulator approved an operations extension for the 40-year-old Tokai Daini reactor, which was damaged in the same earthquake and tsunami that sparked the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

The approval was a boost for the operator, Japco, which is owned by the country's main utilities and is bleeding cash because of the shutdown of its two nuclear power units.

"We have decided on Monday to offer financial support to Japan Atomic Power as we have figured it would make economic sense as we would be receiving low-cost power with low CO2 emissions," Masashi Nagasawa, managing executive officer at Tokyo Electric, told an earnings news conference.

But he declined to say how much financial help it would provide to the operator.

Japco also declined to comment on details of the deal.

Earlier this month, Japanese media reported that Japco had asked for a total of 350 billion yen ($3.2 billion) in financial support to five utilities: Tokyo Electric, Tohoku Electric Power, Chubu Electric Power, Kansai Electric Power and Hokuriku Electric Power.

A Japco spokesman confirmed it had asked for financial help this month for Tokyo Electric and Tohoku Electric, which buy power from Tokai Daini, but declined to comment on whether it had asked for similar support for three other utilities which buy power from Japco's other reactor, Tsuruga No.2, in western Japan.

Japco aims to complete safety upgrades of its main facilities by March 2021, the spokesman said.

($1 = 108.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by David Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -0.55% 1634.5 End-of-day quote.5.93%
HOKURIKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY 0.64% 789 End-of-day quote.-16.42%
OBAYASHI CORPORATION 0.80% 1130 End-of-day quote.15.31%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -0.28% 1261 End-of-day quote.-23.58%
TOHOKU ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED -0.09% 1118 End-of-day quote.-21.82%
TOKAI CORP. -0.34% 2371 End-of-day quote.-14.59%
TOKAI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.28% 1066 End-of-day quote.24.53%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 0.00% 529 End-of-day quote.-18.87%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 6 400 B
EBIT 2020 174 B
Net income 2020 342 B
Debt 2020 3 237 B
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,48x
P/E ratio 2021 5,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,67x
Capitalization 848 B
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 425,00  JPY
Last Close Price 529,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -16,8%
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Takashi Kawamura Chairman
Naomi Hirose Executive Vice Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Keita Nishiyama Director & Head-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED-18.87%7 804
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.36.28%116 109
ENEL S.P.A.36.40%77 308
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.58%69 997
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.60%67 989
IBERDROLA31.32%64 969
