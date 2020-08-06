Log in
TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED

(2760)
Tokyo Electron Device : 「Delayed」Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

08/06/2020 | 02:34am EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

[Japanese GAAP]

July 27, 2020

Company name:

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section (Code 2760)

URL:

https://www.teldevice.co.jp/eng/

Representative:

Atsushi Tokushige, President & Representative Director

Contact:

Hiroki Tanaka, Director, Financial Department

TEL:

+81-45-443-4000

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to

owners of parent

The First Quarter

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

28,458

(12.8)

607

(15.2)

669

2.4

433

8.0

ended June 30, 2020

The First Quarter

32,629

(2.7)

716

(4.5)

654

12.8

401

9.7

ended June 30, 2019

(Note) Comprehensive

income: The First Quarte

r ended June 30, 2020

372

million yen [(8.2%)]

The First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

405 million yen [3.8%]

Basic net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

The First Quarter

Yen

Yen

43.23

-

ended June 30, 2020

The First Quarter

39.45

-

ended June 30, 2019

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

78,050

27,015

33.8

As of March 31, 2020

76,539

27,141

34.6

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020 26,371 million yen As of March 31, 2020 26,476 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Annual

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

40.00

-

50.00

90.00

March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2021

40.00

-

68.00

108.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision of

dividends forecast: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(%

indicates changes from the same

period of

previous fiscal year.)

Net income

Basic net income

Net sales

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

per share

of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

September 30,

65,000

(0.3)

1,100

(17.9)

700

(19.0)

69.83

2020 (cumulative)

Fiscal year ending

138,000

1.9

4,100

14.7

2,700

18.0

269.36

March 31, 2021

(Note) Revision of

financial forecasts: None

*Notes

(1) Changes of significant subsidiaries during the period

: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatements

1) Changes due to revision of accounting standards

: None

2) Changes in accounting standards other than 1)

: None

3) Changes in accounting estimates

: None

4) Restatements

: None

(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock):

June 30, 2020

10,445,500 shares

2)

March 31, 2020

10,445,500 shares

Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:

June 30, 2020

397,434 shares

3)

March 31, 2020

421,568 shares

Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

The First Quarter ended June 30, 2020

10,034,910 shares

The First Quarter ended June 30, 2019

10,183,245 shares

(Note) The Company has adopted the Directors' Compensation BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust and the "Trust- Type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship)", and has included the number of the Company's shares held by both Trusts accordingly in the number of shares of treasury stock.

*This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of an audit procedure by the Certified Public Accountant or the Audit firm.

*Explanation of the appropriate use of finance forecasts and other special notes

The financial forecasts and other estimates herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable at time of report issuance. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of these forecasts. Actual operating results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

(As of Mar. 31, 2020)

(As of Jun. 30, 2020)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

4,492

4,586

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

32,874

28,570

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

1,869

1,718

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

20,965

25,938

Raw materials

860

1,063

Other

7,619

8,314

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(12)

(5)

Total current assets

68,668

70,186

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,952

1,931

Intangible fixed assets

1,806

1,774

Investments and other assets

Net defined benefit asset

55

72

Other

4,102

4,133

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(47)

(47)

Total investments and other assets

4,111

4,158

Total non-current assets

7,870

7,863

Total assets

76,539

78,050

- 1 -

(Millions of yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

(As of Mar. 31, 2020)

(As of Jun. 30, 2020)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

9,982

9,117

Short-term loans payable

6,681

3,294

Current portion of long-term loans payable

3,040

3,040

Advances received

7,687

9,760

Provision for bonuses

1,214

500

Other

2,447

2,120

Total current liabilities

31,054

27,833

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

9,604

14,543

Net defined benefit liability

7,839

7,761

Other

899

896

Total non-current liabilities

18,344

23,200

Total liabilities

49,398

51,034

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

2,495

2,495

Capital surplus

5,645

5,645

Retained earnings

19,129

19,040

Treasury stock

(944)

(891)

Total shareholders' equity

26,325

26,290

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

29

50

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(57)

(92)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

137

92

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

40

29

Total accumulated other comprehensive

150

80

income

Non-controlling interests

665

644

Total net assets

27,141

27,015

Total liabilities and net assets

76,539

78,050

- 2 -

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

(from Apr. 1, 2019

(from Apr. 1, 2020

to Jun. 30, 2019)

to Jun. 30, 2020)

Net sales

32,629

28,458

Cost of sales

27,941

24,120

Gross profit

4,688

4,338

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Salaries and allowances

1,585

1,648

Provision for bonuses

503

436

Retirement benefit expenses

207

158

Other

1,675

1,487

Total selling, general and administrative

3,971

3,731

expenses

Operating income

716

607

Non-operating income

Share of profit of entities accounted for using

9

25

equity method

Foreign exchange gains

-

39

Other

19

19

Total non-operating income

29

84

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

30

16

Foreign exchange losses

50

-

Other

10

5

Total non-operating expenses

91

21

Ordinary income

654

669

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

0

-

Total extraordinary income

0

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

-

0

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2

0

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and

5

-

associates

Total extraordinary losses

7

1

Net income before income taxes

646

668

Income taxes

226

225

Net income

419

442

Net income attributable to non-controlling

17

8

interests

Net income attributable to owners of parent

401

433

- 3 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

(from Apr. 1, 2019

(from Apr. 1, 2020

to Jun. 30, 2019)

to Jun. 30, 2020)

Net income

419

442

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

(2)

20

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

39

(35)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(76)

(32)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of

24

(10)

tax

Share of other comprehensive income of

1

(12)

associates accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(13)

(69)

Comprehensive income

405

372

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

388

364

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

17

8

controlling interests

- 4 -

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Millions of yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

(from Apr. 1, 2019

(from Apr. 1, 2020

to Jun. 30, 2019)

to Jun. 30, 2020)

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income before income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

Amortization of goodwill

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit

liability

Interest expenses

Foreign exchange losses (gains) Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade

Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other Increase (decrease) in advances received Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses Other, net

Subtotal

Interest and dividend income received Interest expenses paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets

Proceeds from the liquidation of subsidiaries and associates

Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

646

668

132

140

8

8

(858)

(712)

(26)

(103)

30

16

(179)

(68)

4,404

3,861

(1,137)

(5,045)

(850)

228

186

134

2,077

2,073

602

435

(689)

60

(470)

(611)

136

(28)

5,299

(228)

5

9

(29)

(16)

(499)

(516)

4,776

(751)

(152)

(200)

(18)

(13)

44

-

(5)

(2)

(132)

(217)

- 5 -

(Millions of yen)

FY 2020

FY 2021

(from Apr. 1, 2019

(from Apr. 1, 2020

to Jun. 30, 2019)

to Jun. 30, 2020)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable

Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term loans payable Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares Cash dividends paid

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from merger with unconsolidated subsidiaries

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

(2,579)

(3,364)

-

5,000

(51)

(61)

31

38

(553)

(501)

(20)

(28)

(8)

(12)

1,070

(3,182)

(11)

(11)

1,450

90

3,534

4,218

-

70

5,055

4,309

- 6 -

  1. Segment Information
    I. For the Period ended June 30, 2019 (From Apr. 1, 2019 to Jun. 30, 2019) 1. Information on the amount of net sales and income (loss) by segments

(Millions of yen)

Segments

Consolidated

Electronic

Computer

Total

Adjustments

statements of income

Components

Networks

(Note)

Business

Business

Net sales:

Outside

27,529

5,100

32,629

-

32,629

customers

Inter-segment

-

-

-

-

-

Total

27,529

5,100

32,629

-

32,629

Segment

223

430

654

-

654

income

(Note) Total amount of segment income coincides with the ordinary income in the consolidated statements of income.

  1. For the Period ended June 30, 2020 (From Apr. 1, 2020 to Jun. 30, 2020)
    1. Information on the amount of net sales and income (loss) by segments

(Millions of yen)

Segments

Consolidated

Electronic

Computer

Total

Adjustments

statements of income

Components

Networks

(Note)

Business

Business

Net sales:

Outside

23,356

5,102

28,458

-

28,458

customers

Inter-segment

-

-

-

-

-

Total

23,356

5,102

28,458

-

28,458

Segment

77

592

669

-

669

income

(Note) Total amount of segment income coincides with the ordinary income in the consolidated statements of income.

- 7 -

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:33:06 UTC
