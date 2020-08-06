Tokyo Electron Device : 「Delayed」Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020 26,371 million yen As of March 31, 2020 26,476 million yen

(% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)

1. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.) Net income Basic net income Net sales Ordinary income attributable to owners per share of parent Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen September 30, 65,000 (0.3) 1,100 (17.9) 700 (19.0) 69.83 2020 (cumulative) Fiscal year ending 138,000 1.9 4,100 14.7 2,700 18.0 269.36 March 31, 2021 (Note) Revision of financial forecasts: None *Notes (1) Changes of significant subsidiaries during the period : None (2) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatements 1) Changes due to revision of accounting standards : None 2) Changes in accounting standards other than 1) : None 3) Changes in accounting estimates : None 4) Restatements : None (3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock) 1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock): June 30, 2020 10,445,500 shares 2) March 31, 2020 10,445,500 shares Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period: June 30, 2020 397,434 shares 3) March 31, 2020 421,568 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the period: The First Quarter ended June 30, 2020 10,034,910 shares The First Quarter ended June 30, 2019 10,183,245 shares

(Note) The Company has adopted the Directors' Compensation BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust and the "Trust- Type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship)", and has included the number of the Company's shares held by both Trusts accordingly in the number of shares of treasury stock.

*This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of an audit procedure by the Certified Public Accountant or the Audit firm.

*Explanation of the appropriate use of finance forecasts and other special notes

The financial forecasts and other estimates herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable at time of report issuance. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of these forecasts. Actual operating results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.