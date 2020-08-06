Tokyo Electron Device : 「Delayed」Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Atsushi Tokushige, President & Representative Director
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
attributable to
owners of parent
The First Quarter
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
28,458
(12.8)
607
(15.2)
669
2.4
433
8.0
ended June 30, 2020
The First Quarter
32,629
(2.7)
716
(4.5)
654
12.8
401
9.7
ended June 30, 2019
(Note) Comprehensive
income: The First Quarte
r ended June 30, 2020
372
million yen [(8.2%)]
The First Quarter ended June 30, 2019
405 million yen [3.8%]
Basic net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
The First Quarter
Yen
Yen
43.23
-
ended June 30, 2020
The First Quarter
39.45
-
ended June 30, 2019
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
78,050
27,015
33.8
As of March 31, 2020
76,539
27,141
34.6
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2020 26,371 million yen As of March 31, 2020 26,476 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
40.00
-
50.00
90.00
March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2021
40.00
-
68.00
108.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision of
dividends forecast: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(%
indicates changes from the same
period of
previous fiscal year.)
Net income
Basic net income
Net sales
Ordinary income
attributable to owners
per share
of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
September 30,
65,000
(0.3)
1,100
(17.9)
700
(19.0)
69.83
2020 (cumulative)
Fiscal year ending
138,000
1.9
4,100
14.7
2,700
18.0
269.36
March 31, 2021
(Note) Revision of
financial forecasts: None
*Notes
(1) Changes of significant subsidiaries during the period
: None
(2) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatements
1) Changes due to revision of accounting standards
: None
2) Changes in accounting standards other than 1)
: None
3) Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4) Restatements
: None
(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury stock):
June 30, 2020
10,445,500 shares
2)
March 31, 2020
10,445,500 shares
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of the period:
June 30, 2020
397,434 shares
3)
March 31, 2020
421,568 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
The First Quarter ended June 30, 2020
10,034,910 shares
The First Quarter ended June 30, 2019
10,183,245 shares
(Note) The Company has adopted the Directors' Compensation BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust and the "Trust- Type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship)", and has included the number of the Company's shares held by both Trusts accordingly in the number of shares of treasury stock.
*This quarterly financial report is outside the scope of an audit procedure by the Certified Public Accountant or the Audit firm.
*Explanation of the appropriate use of finance forecasts and other special notes
The financial forecasts and other estimates herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable at time of report issuance. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of these forecasts. Actual operating results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
FY 2020
FY 2021
(As of Mar. 31, 2020)
(As of Jun. 30, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
4,492
4,586
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
32,874
28,570
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
1,869
1,718
operating
Merchandise and finished goods
20,965
25,938
Raw materials
860
1,063
Other
7,619
8,314
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(12)
(5)
Total current assets
68,668
70,186
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,952
1,931
Intangible fixed assets
1,806
1,774
Investments and other assets
Net defined benefit asset
55
72
Other
4,102
4,133
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(47)
(47)
Total investments and other assets
4,111
4,158
Total non-current assets
7,870
7,863
Total assets
76,539
78,050
(Millions of yen)
FY 2020
FY 2021
(As of Mar. 31, 2020)
(As of Jun. 30, 2020)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
9,982
9,117
Short-term loans payable
6,681
3,294
Current portion of long-term loans payable
3,040
3,040
Advances received
7,687
9,760
Provision for bonuses
1,214
500
Other
2,447
2,120
Total current liabilities
31,054
27,833
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans payable
9,604
14,543
Net defined benefit liability
7,839
7,761
Other
899
896
Total non-current liabilities
18,344
23,200
Total liabilities
49,398
51,034
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
2,495
2,495
Capital surplus
5,645
5,645
Retained earnings
19,129
19,040
Treasury stock
(944)
(891)
Total shareholders' equity
26,325
26,290
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
29
50
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(57)
(92)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
137
92
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
40
29
Total accumulated other comprehensive
150
80
income
Non-controlling interests
665
644
Total net assets
27,141
27,015
Total liabilities and net assets
76,539
78,050
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
FY 2020
FY 2021
(from Apr. 1, 2019
(from Apr. 1, 2020
to Jun. 30, 2019)
to Jun. 30, 2020)
Net sales
32,629
28,458
Cost of sales
27,941
24,120
Gross profit
4,688
4,338
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Salaries and allowances
1,585
1,648
Provision for bonuses
503
436
Retirement benefit expenses
207
158
Other
1,675
1,487
Total selling, general and administrative
3,971
3,731
expenses
Operating income
716
607
Non-operating income
Share of profit of entities accounted for using
9
25
equity method
Foreign exchange gains
-
39
Other
19
19
Total non-operating income
29
84
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
30
16
Foreign exchange losses
50
-
Other
10
5
Total non-operating expenses
91
21
Ordinary income
654
669
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
0
-
Total extraordinary income
0
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of non-current assets
-
0
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
2
0
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and
5
-
associates
Total extraordinary losses
7
1
Net income before income taxes
646
668
Income taxes
226
225
Net income
419
442
Net income attributable to non-controlling
17
8
interests
Net income attributable to owners of parent
401
433
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
FY 2020
FY 2021
(from Apr. 1, 2019
(from Apr. 1, 2020
to Jun. 30, 2019)
to Jun. 30, 2020)
Net income
419
442
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
(2)
20
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
39
(35)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(76)
(32)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of
24
(10)
tax
Share of other comprehensive income of
1
(12)
associates accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(13)
(69)
Comprehensive income
405
372
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
388
364
parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
17
8
controlling interests
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(Millions of yen)
FY 2020
FY 2021
(from Apr. 1, 2019
(from Apr. 1, 2020
to Jun. 30, 2019)
to Jun. 30, 2020)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income before income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
Amortization of goodwill
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit
liability
Interest expenses
Foreign exchange losses (gains) Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
Decrease (increase) in inventories Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other Increase (decrease) in advances received Decrease (increase) in consumption taxes refund receivable
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - other
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses Other, net
Subtotal
Interest and dividend income received Interest expenses paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets
Proceeds from the liquidation of subsidiaries and associates
Other, net
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
646
668
132
140
8
8
(858)
(712)
(26)
(103)
30
16
(179)
(68)
4,404
3,861
(1,137)
(5,045)
(850)
228
186
134
2,077
2,073
602
435
(689)
60
(470)
(611)
136
(28)
5,299
(228)
5
9
(29)
(16)
(499)
(516)
4,776
(751)
(152)
(200)
(18)
(13)
44
-
(5)
(2)
(132)
(217)
(Millions of yen)
FY 2020
FY 2021
(from Apr. 1, 2019
(from Apr. 1, 2020
to Jun. 30, 2019)
to Jun. 30, 2020)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable
Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term loans payable Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares Cash dividends paid
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Other, net
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from merger with unconsolidated subsidiaries
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
(2,579)
(3,364)
-
5,000
(51)
(61)
31
38
(553)
(501)
(20)
(28)
(8)
(12)
1,070
(3,182)
(11)
(11)
1,450
90
3,534
4,218
-
70
5,055
4,309
Segment Information
I. For the Period ended June 30, 2019 (From Apr. 1, 2019 to Jun. 30, 2019) 1. Information on the amount of net sales and income (loss) by segments
(Millions of yen)
Segments
Consolidated
Electronic
Computer
Total
Adjustments
statements of income
Components
Networks
(Note)
Business
Business
Net sales:
Outside
27,529
5,100
32,629
-
32,629
customers
Inter-segment
-
-
-
-
-
Total
27,529
5,100
32,629
-
32,629
Segment
223
430
654
-
654
income
(Note) Total amount of segment income coincides with the ordinary income in the consolidated statements of income.
For the Period ended June 30, 2020 (From Apr. 1, 2020 to Jun. 30, 2020)
1. Information on the amount of net sales and income (loss) by segments
(Millions of yen)
Segments
Consolidated
Electronic
Computer
Total
Adjustments
statements of income
Components
Networks
(Note)
Business
Business
Net sales:
Outside
23,356
5,102
28,458
-
28,458
customers
Inter-segment
-
-
-
-
-
Total
23,356
5,102
28,458
-
28,458
Segment
77
592
669
-
669
income
(Note) Total amount of segment income coincides with the ordinary income in the consolidated statements of income.
TEL - Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:33:06 UTC