MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tokyo Electron Device Limited    2760   JP3571600000

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED

(2760)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokyo Electron Device : Announcement of Termination of Distributor Agreement with a Major Business Partner

03/18/2020 | 09:24pm EDT

February 21, 2020

Company name:

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED

Representative:

Atsushi Tokushige

President & Representative Director

(TSE First Section, Stock Exchange Code: 2760)

Contact:

Hiroyuki Akinaga

Director, Corporate Communications Department

TEL:

+81-45-443-4005

Announcement of Termination of Distributor Agreement with a Major Business Partner

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces its decision to terminate the distributor agreement with its major business partner Broadcom Inc. (name of its Japanese subsidiary: Avago Technologies Japan, Ltd. Hereinafter referred to as "Broadcom Inc." in this document), as per the following.

1. Background of the termination

While engaged in the sales of various products as a sales representative of Broadcom Inc., the Company has decided to terminate the distributor agreement with the company on March 1, 2020, following changes in its distributorship policies in Japan.

2. Outline of the business partner

Name

Broadcom Inc.

Location

United States

Business description

Design, manufacture and sales of semiconductors, electronic components, Fibre

Channel switches, etc.

Capital relationship

Not applicable

Relationships between the

Personal relationship

Not applicable

Company and the business

Business relationship

Purchase and sales of the company's

partner

products

Status of related parties

Not applicable

3. Description of transactions

  1. Type of transaction: Purchase and sales of products manufactured by the company
  2. Actual net sales (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

Company name

Net sales

Ratio against the Company's

consolidated net sales

Broadcom Inc.

¥16,981 million

12.0%

1

4. Future outlook

Transactions with Broadcom Inc. are scheduled to be terminated on March 1, 2020. Details for the transfer of business, etc. will be discussed between the parties.

The termination will have no impact on the Company's financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Going forward, the Company will strategically reallocate various resources, including human resources involved in the activities as a sales representative of Broadcom products, to promoting sales of its existing products, expanding business through a planned transfer of commercial rights, and introducing new products. The Company believes that this shift will greatly contribute to improving its business performance.

(Reference) Consolidated financial forecasts for the current fiscal year (announced on October 30, 2019) and consolidated financial results for the previous fiscal year

(Millions of yen)

Net income

Net sales

Ordinary income

attributable to owners

of parent

Consolidated financial forecasts for

the current fiscal year

138,000

3,500

2,200

(Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020)

Consolidated financial results for the

previous fiscal year

141,000

3,077

2,341

(Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

2

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 01:22:01 UTC
