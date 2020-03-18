Tokyo Electron Device : Announcement of Termination of Distributor Agreement with a Major Business Partner

Type of transaction: Purchase and sales of products manufactured by the company

While engaged in the sales of various products as a sales representative of Broadcom Inc., the Company has decided to terminate the distributor agreement with the company on March 1, 2020, following changes in its distributorship policies in Japan.

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces its decision to terminate the distributor agreement with its major business partner Broadcom Inc. (name of its Japanese subsidiary: Avago Technologies Japan, Ltd. Hereinafter referred to as "Broadcom Inc." in this document), as per the following.

4. Future outlook

Transactions with Broadcom Inc. are scheduled to be terminated on March 1, 2020. Details for the transfer of business, etc. will be discussed between the parties.

The termination will have no impact on the Company's financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Going forward, the Company will strategically reallocate various resources, including human resources involved in the activities as a sales representative of Broadcom products, to promoting sales of its existing products, expanding business through a planned transfer of commercial rights, and introducing new products. The Company believes that this shift will greatly contribute to improving its business performance.

(Reference) Consolidated financial forecasts for the current fiscal year (announced on October 30, 2019) and consolidated financial results for the previous fiscal year

(Millions of yen) Net income Net sales Ordinary income attributable to owners of parent Consolidated financial forecasts for the current fiscal year 138,000 3,500 2,200 (Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020) Consolidated financial results for the previous fiscal year 141,000 3,077 2,341 (Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019)

