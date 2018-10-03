Log in
TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LTD
Tokyo Electron Device : Announcement of TED APAC Taipei Representative Office Relocation

10/03/2018 | 02:58am CEST
Unit 1611-16, 16/F, The Metropolis Tower, No. 10 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong
TEL,+852-2169-0707 FAX,+852-2169-0709

Suite05,27/F,Office Tower, Shun Hing Square Di Wang Commercial Center, 5002 Shennan Dong Road, Shenzhen, 518008, China
TEL, +86-755-2293-9822 FAX, +86-755-2293-9833

Room C23, 7F., No.8, Guanqian Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City 100, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
TEL. +886- 2-7742-3888

R1153, 11F. Owners Tower, 28, Hwangsaeul-ro 200beon-gil, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do 13595, Korea
E-Mail: tedsl-office@teldevice.co.jp

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 00:57:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Atsushi Tokushige President & Representative Director
Noriyuki Kuga Chairman
Koki Tanaka Senior Manager-Finance
Koji Nakajima Manager-Systems Technology
Akihiro Kamikogawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LTD-6.81%176
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%222 956
INTEL CORPORATION2.46%214 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.54%175 931
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.16%104 744
BROADCOM INC-2.88%103 159
