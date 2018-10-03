Tokyo Electron Device : Announcement of TED APAC Taipei Representative Office Relocation

Unit 1611-16, 16/F, The Metropolis Tower, No. 10 Metropolis Drive, Hunghom, Kowloon, Hong Kong
TEL,+852-2169-0707 FAX,+852-2169-0709
Suite05,27/F,Office Tower, Shun Hing Square Di Wang Commercial Center, 5002 Shennan Dong Road, Shenzhen, 518008, China
TEL, +86-755-2293-9822 FAX, +86-755-2293-9833
Room C23, 7F., No.8, Guanqian Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City 100, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
TEL. +886- 2-7742-3888
R1153, 11F. Owners Tower, 28, Hwangsaeul-ro 200beon-gil, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do 13595, Korea
E-Mail: tedsl-office@teldevice.co.jp
Disclaimer
TEL - Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 00:57:02 UTC