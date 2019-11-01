Log in
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED

(8035)
Tokyo Electron : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase (Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act of Japan)

0
11/01/2019

Tokyo Electron (TEL) announced that TEL executed repurchase of its own shares as stated below in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019, under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act.

1. Type of shares acquired:　　　　　　　　　　　Shares of common stock
2. Total number of shares acquired:　　　　　　　730,700 shares
3. Total cost of acquisition:　　　　　　　　　　　15,666,001,500 yen
4. Period of acquisition: 　　　　　　　　　　　　From October 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019
5. Method of acquisition:　　　　　　　　　　　　Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be acquired:　　　　　　　　Shares of common stock

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired:　　　　Up to 14 million shares
(Equivalent to 8.5% of outstanding shares excluding treasury stock)

(3) Total cost of acquisition:　　　　　　　　　　　Up to 150 billion yen
(4) Period of acquisition:　　　　　　　　　　　　 From May 28, 2019 to December 31, 2019

2. Cumulative total of shares repurchased in accordance with the above Board of Directors' meeting resolution
(As of October 31, 2019)
(1) Total number of shares acquired:　　　　　　　7,082,400 shares
(2) Total cost of acquisition:　　　　　　　　　　　120,193,671,992 yen

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 06:51:04 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 115 B
EBIT 2020 229 B
Net income 2020 174 B
Finance 2020 389 B
Yield 2020 2,47%
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
EV / Sales2021 2,63x
Capitalization 3 479 B
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 20 634,32  JPY
Last Close Price 22 075,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target -6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiki Kawai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuo Tsuneishi Chairman
Tetsuro Higashi Director
Hiroshi Inoue Independent Outside Director
Kiyoshi Sunohara Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED83.65%32 191
ASML HOLDING N.V.71.33%111 016
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION103.83%40 268
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%10 839
QORVO33.15%9 405
ENTEGRIS, INC.75.73%6 612
