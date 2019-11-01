Tokyo Electron : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase (Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Tokyo Electron (TEL) announced that TEL executed repurchase of its own shares as stated below in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019, under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act.

1. Type of shares acquired: Shares of common stock

2. Total number of shares acquired: 730,700 shares

3. Total cost of acquisition: 15,666,001,500 yen

4. Period of acquisition: From October 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019

5. Method of acquisition: Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Shares of common stock

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 14 million shares

(Equivalent to 8.5% of outstanding shares excluding treasury stock)

(3) Total cost of acquisition: Up to 150 billion yen

(4) Period of acquisition: From May 28, 2019 to December 31, 2019

2. Cumulative total of shares repurchased in accordance with the above Board of Directors' meeting resolution

(As of October 31, 2019)

(1) Total number of shares acquired: 7,082,400 shares

(2) Total cost of acquisition: 120,193,671,992 yen