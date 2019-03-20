Log in
Tokyo Electron : Announcement on Changes in Corporate Director, Audit & Supervisory Board Member

0
03/20/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Tokyo Electron announces that its Board of Directors has decided on the list of candidates for Corporate Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member on March 20, 2019. The official resolution on these matters will be made at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2019.

1. Eleven Candidates for Corporate Director
(1) Reappointed Candidates for Corporate Director
Tetsuo Tsuneishi
Toshiki Kawai
Sadao Sasaki
Tatsuya Nagakubo
Kiyoshi Sunohara
Charles Ditmars Lake II (Outside Director)
Michio Sasaki (Outside Director)

(2) Newly Appointed Candidates for Corporate Director
Yoshikazu Nunokawa (currently Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Tokyo Electron Ltd.)
Seisu Ikeda (currently Senior Vice President & General Manager, Tokyo Electron Ltd.)
Yoshinobu Mitano (currently Senior Vice President & General Manager, Tokyo Electron Ltd.)
Makiko Eda (Outside Director) (currently Chief Representative Officer, Japan, World Economic Forum)

2. Retiring Corporate Directors
Tetsuro Higashi
Hirofumi Kitayama
Masami Akimoto
Tetsuro Hori
Hiroshi Inoue (Outside Director)

3. Two Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member
(1) Reappointed Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Yoshiteru Harada

(2) Newly Appointed Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Kazushi Tahara (currently Corporate Consultant, Tokyo Electron Ltd.)

4. Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Yoshikazu Nunokawa

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:34:10 UTC
