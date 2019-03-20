Tokyo Electron : Announcement on Changes in Corporate Director, Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Tokyo Electron announces that its Board of Directors has decided on the list of candidates for Corporate Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member on March 20, 2019. The official resolution on these matters will be made at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18, 2019.

1. Eleven Candidates for Corporate Director

(1) Reappointed Candidates for Corporate Director

Tetsuo Tsuneishi

Toshiki Kawai

Sadao Sasaki

Tatsuya Nagakubo

Kiyoshi Sunohara

Charles Ditmars Lake II (Outside Director)

Michio Sasaki (Outside Director)

(2) Newly Appointed Candidates for Corporate Director

Yoshikazu Nunokawa (currently Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Tokyo Electron Ltd.)

Seisu Ikeda (currently Senior Vice President & General Manager, Tokyo Electron Ltd.)

Yoshinobu Mitano (currently Senior Vice President & General Manager, Tokyo Electron Ltd.)

Makiko Eda (Outside Director) (currently Chief Representative Officer, Japan, World Economic Forum)

2. Retiring Corporate Directors

Tetsuro Higashi

Hirofumi Kitayama

Masami Akimoto

Tetsuro Hori

Hiroshi Inoue (Outside Director)

3. Two Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

(1) Reappointed Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yoshiteru Harada

(2) Newly Appointed Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Kazushi Tahara (currently Corporate Consultant, Tokyo Electron Ltd.)

4. Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Yoshikazu Nunokawa