Tokyo Electron : Notice regarding Share Repurchase (Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 2, Article 165 of the Companies Act of Japan)

At the Board of Directors meeting held on May 27, 2019, Tokyo Electron (TEL) resolved to acquire its own shares under Article 156, as applied pursuant to paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act, as follows.

1. Reason for acquisition of own shares

TEL intends to acquire its own shares in accordance with our capital policy while taking into account our current cash position, our base for medium- to long-term revenue growth, and growth investment capital.

2. Details of acquisition

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Shares of common stock

(2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 14 million shares

(Equivalent to 8.5% of outstanding shares excluding treasury stock)

(3) Total cost of acquisition: Up to 150 billion yen

(4) Period of acquisition: From May 28, 2019 to December 31, 2019

(Reference) Possession of treasury stock as of March 31, 2019

Number of outstanding shares (Excluding treasury stock): 164,208,095 shares

Number of treasury stock: 1,002,816 shares