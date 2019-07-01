Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokyo Electron Ltd    8035   JP3571400005

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD

(8035)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tokyo Electron : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase (Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act of Japan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 04:58am EDT

Tokyo Electron (TEL) announced that TEL executed repurchase of its own shares as stated below in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019, under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act.

1. Type of shares acquired:　　　 　　　　　 　Shares of common stock

  1. 2. Total number of shares acquired:　　 　　 　2,416,800 shares

  2. 3. Total cost of acquisition:　　　 　　　　　　36,012,401,991 yen

  3. 4. Period of acquisition:　　　　　 　　　　　 　From June 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019

  4. 5. Method of acquisition:　　　　　 　　　 　　Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

    (Reference)

  1. 1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019
    (1) Type of shares to be acquired:　　　　　　Shares of common stock

    1. (2) Total number of shares to be acquired:　　Up to 14 million shares 　　　

    2. 　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　(Equivalent to 8.5% of outstanding shares excluding treasury stock)

    3. (3) Total cost of acquisition:　　　　　　　　　Up to 150 billion yen

    4. (4) Period of acquisition:　　　　　　　　　　From May 28, 2019 to December 31, 2019

  2. 2. Cumulative total of shares repurchased in accordance with the above Board of Directors' meeting resolution
    (As of June 30, 2019)

    1. (1) Total number of shares acquired:　　　　　2,904,000 shares

    2. (2) Total cost of acquisition:　　　　　　　　　43,253,578,004 yen

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOKYO ELECTRON LTD
04:58aTOKYO ELECTRON : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase (Under the prov..
PU
06/24UPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks end slightly higher on hopes for U.S.-China trade deal
AQ
06/23UPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks flat in morning as U.S.-China trade concern remains
AQ
06/21TOKYO ELECTRON : Japanese companies join Huawei blacklist following Trump US ban
AQ
06/18TOKYO ELECTRON : Japan's exports fall for sixth straight month in May
AQ
06/18TOKYO ELECTRON : Granting of Share Subscription Rights for Stock-linked Compensa..
PU
06/18TOKYO ELECTRON : Announcement on Organization Changes and Personnel Changes
PU
06/17UPDATE2 : Tokyo stocks end nearly flat, Fed policy meeting in focus
AQ
06/17UPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks end nearly flat, Fed policy meeting in focus
AQ
06/16UPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks mixed in morning following Wall Street falls
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 066 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 162 B
Finance 2020 373 B
Yield 2020 3,31%
P/E ratio 2020 15,09
P/E ratio 2021 12,54
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Capitalization 2 498 B
Chart TOKYO ELECTRON LTD
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electron Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRON LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16 011  JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Toshiki Kawai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuo Tsuneishi Chairman
Tetsuro Higashi Director
Hirofumi Kitayama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroshi Inoue Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD25.79%23 154
ASML HOLDING33.96%88 951
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION37.95%28 162
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 587
QORVO9.68%7 864
ENTEGRIS INC33.79%5 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About