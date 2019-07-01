Tokyo Electron : Notice regarding the Status of Share Repurchase (Under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Tokyo Electron (TEL) announced that TEL executed repurchase of its own shares as stated below in accordance with the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019, under the provisions of its Articles of Incorporation pursuant to paragraph 1, Article 459 of the Companies Act.

1. Type of shares acquired: Shares of common stock

2. Total number of shares acquired: 2,416,800 shares 3. Total cost of acquisition: 36,012,401,991 yen 4. Period of acquisition: From June 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 5. Method of acquisition: Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Reference)

1. Details of the resolution of the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 27, 2019

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Shares of common stock