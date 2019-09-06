Announcement of issue of the 54th, the 55th and the 56th Domestic unsecured notes[PDF : 51KB]
September 6, 2019
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
Announcement of issue of the 54th, the 55th and the 56th Domestic unsecured notes
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. is announcing the issue of the 54th, the 55th and the 56th Domestic unsecured notes as below.
Details:
54
th
55
th
56
th
1.
Term to maturity
40 years
20 years
10 years
2.
Total value of notes
¥10,000,000,000
¥10,000,000,000
¥10,000,000,000
3.
Coupon rate
0.530
％
0.280
％
0.100
％
4.
Denomination
¥100 per value
5.
Due date of payment
September 13
th , 2019
6.
Maturity date
September 12
th , 2059
September 13
th , 2039
September 13
th , 2029
7.
Method of
Bullet payment
redemption
8.
Payment date
March 13
th and September 13 th every year
9.
Reason of issue of
Payment for the commercial paper and the bond
the note
10.
Managing
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
underwriter
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities Co.,
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
Ltd.
Stanley Securities Co.,
Ltd.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
11.
Fiscal Agent
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
