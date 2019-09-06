Announcement of issue of the 54th, the 55th and the 56th Domestic unsecured notes[PDF : 51KB]

Log in
Announcement of issue of the 54th, the 55th and the 56th Domestic unsecured notes

0
09/06/2019 | 01:12am EDT

September 6, 2019

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Announcement of issue of the 54th, the 55th and the 56th Domestic unsecured notes

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. is announcing the issue of the 54th, the 55th and the 56th Domestic unsecured notes as below.

Details:

54th

55th

56th

1.

Term to maturity

40 years

20 years

10 years

2.

Total value of notes

¥10,000,000,000

¥10,000,000,000

¥10,000,000,000

3.

Coupon rate

0.530

0.280

0.100

4.

Denomination

¥100 per value

5.

Due date of payment

September 13th , 2019

6.

Maturity date

September 12th , 2059

September 13th , 2039

September 13th , 2029

7.

Method of

Bullet payment

redemption

8.

Payment date

March 13th and September 13th every year

9.

Reason of issue of

Payment for the commercial paper and the bond

the note

10.

Managing

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

underwriter

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan

Stanley Securities Co.,

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

Ltd.

Stanley Securities Co.,

Ltd.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.

11.

Fiscal Agent

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 05:11:03 UTC
