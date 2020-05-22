Announcement of issue of the 58th, the 59th, the 60th and the 61th Domestic unsecured notes[PDF : 155KB]

May 22, 2020

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Announcement of issue of the 58th, the 59th, the 60th and the 61th Domestic unsecured notes

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Gas") is announcing the issue of the 58th, the 59th, the 60th and the 61th Domestic unsecured notes as below. This is the first issuance of 50-year bonds as Tokyo Gas.

Details: