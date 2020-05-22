Announcement of issue of the 58th, the 59th, the 60th and the 61th Domestic unsecured notes[PDF : 155KB]

|
May 22, 2020
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
Announcement of issue of the 58th, the 59th, the 60th and the 61th Domestic unsecured notes
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Gas") is announcing the issue of the 58th, the 59th, the 60th and the 61th Domestic unsecured notes as below. This is the first issuance of 50-year bonds as Tokyo Gas.
Details:
|
|
|
58th
|
|
59th
|
60th
|
61th
|
1.
|
Term to
|
50 years
|
|
40 years
|
30 years
|
10 years
|
|
maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Total value of
|
¥10,000,000,000
|
¥10,000,000,000
|
¥10,000,000,000
|
¥10,000,000,000
|
|
notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Coupon rate
|
0.988％
|
|
0.827％
|
0.682％
|
0.241％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Denomination
|
|
|
¥100 per value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Due date of
|
|
|
May 28th , 2020
|
|
|
payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Maturity date
|
May 28th , 2070
|
|
May 28th , 2060
|
May 27th , 2050
|
May 28th , 2030
|
7.
|
Method of
|
|
|
Bullet payment
|
|
|
redemption
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Payment date
|
|
|
May 28th and November 28th every year
|
|
9.
|
Reason of issue
|
|
|
Payment for the bond and the loan
|
|
|
of the note
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.
|
Managing
|
Mitsubishi UFJ
|
|
Daiwa Securities
|
Mizuho Securities
|
SMBC Nikko
|
|
underwriter
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
Co. Ltd.
|
Co., Ltd.
|
Securities Inc.
|
|
Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SMBC Nikko
|
SMBC Nikko Securities
|
Daiwa Securities
|
|
|
Nomura Securities
|
|
Securities Inc.
|
Inc.
|
Co. Ltd.
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mitsubishi UFJ
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
|
Mitsubishi UFJ
|
|
|
Daiwa Securities
|
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Stanley Securities
|
Morgan Stanley
|
|
|
Co. Ltd.
|
|
Securities Co., Ltd.
|
Co., Ltd.
|
Securities Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
Mizuho Securities
|
|
Mizuho Securities
|
Nomura Securities
|
Nomura Securities
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
Co., Ltd.
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.
|
Fiscal Agent
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 05:06:07 UTC
