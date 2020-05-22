Log in
Announcement of issue of the 58th, the 59th, the 60th and the 61th Domestic unsecured notes[PDF : 155KB]

05/22/2020 | 01:07am EDT

May 22, 2020

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Announcement of issue of the 58th, the 59th, the 60th and the 61th Domestic unsecured notes

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Gas") is announcing the issue of the 58th, the 59th, the 60th and the 61th Domestic unsecured notes as below. This is the first issuance of 50-year bonds as Tokyo Gas.

Details:

58th

59th

60th

61th

1.

Term to

50 years

40 years

30 years

10 years

maturity

2.

Total value of

¥10,000,000,000

¥10,000,000,000

¥10,000,000,000

¥10,000,000,000

notes

3.

Coupon rate

0.988

0.827

0.682

0.241

4.

Denomination

¥100 per value

5.

Due date of

May 28th , 2020

payment

6.

Maturity date

May 28th , 2070

May 28th , 2060

May 27th , 2050

May 28th , 2030

7.

Method of

Bullet payment

redemption

8.

Payment date

May 28th and November 28th every year

9.

Reason of issue

Payment for the bond and the loan

of the note

10.

Managing

Mitsubishi UFJ

Daiwa Securities

Mizuho Securities

SMBC Nikko

underwriter

Morgan Stanley

Co. Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

Securities Inc.

Securities Co., Ltd.

SMBC Nikko

SMBC Nikko Securities

Daiwa Securities

Nomura Securities

Securities Inc.

Inc.

Co. Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan

Mitsubishi UFJ

Daiwa Securities

Morgan Stanley

Stanley Securities

Morgan Stanley

Co. Ltd.

Securities Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

Securities Co., Ltd.

Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities

Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities

Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

Co., Ltd.

11.

Fiscal Agent

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 05:06:07 UTC
