Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Changes in the Officers and Auditors[PDF : 181KB]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 12:14am EST

February 20th, 2020

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Changes in the Officers and Auditors

１． Changes in Representative Directors (As of April 1st, 2020)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Kunio

Representative Director

Director

Nohata

Takashi

Director

Representative Director

Anamizu

２． Promoted and Newly appointed Executives (As of April 1st, 2020)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Kunio

Executive Vice President

Senior Managing Executive

Nohata

Officer

Hiroshi

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Kishino

Shinichi

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Sasayama

Satoshi

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Tanazawa

Shinsuke

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Ogawa

Name

New Position

Current in Charge

Kazuya

Executive Officer

Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions

Kurimoto

Corporation

Tomoo

Executive Officer

General Manager of Supply Control

Imai

& Disaster Management Dept.,

Pipeline Network Div.

Masako

Executive Officer

General Manager of Wholesale &

Konishi

Regional Service Dept., Regional

Development Div.

Atsunori

Executive Officer

General Manager of Energy Sales

Takeuchi

& Service Planning Dept., Energy

Solution Div.

Eigo

Executive Officer

General Manager of Global

Okumura

Business Planning Dept., Global

Business Div.

３． Retiring Executive Officers (As of March 31st, 2020)

Name

Current Position

Takashi

Executive Vice President

Anamizu

Toshiyasu

Executive Officer

Ishii

Akihiko

Executive Officer

Matsuda

４． Nominees for Directors (to be resolved at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Name

New Position

Shinichi

Director

Sasayama

Mami

Outside Director

Indo

５． Retiring Directors (to be resolved at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Name

Current Position

Takashi

Director*

Anamizu

Chika

Outside Director

Igarashi

*As of April 1st, 2020

６． Nominee for Auditor (to be resolved at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Name

New Position

Hiromichi

Outside Auditor

Ono

７． Retiring Auditor (to be resolved at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Name

Current Position

Yoshihiko

Outside Auditor

Morita

８． Organizational Changes Related to Changes in the Officers (As of April 1st, 2020)

(1) New Established Div. and Dept.

New Name

Function

Asset Optimization & Trading Div.

Trading of LNG and electric power by asset

optimization, procurement of gas resources,

and development and procurement of power

resources

Gas & Power Div.

Construction, engineering, and operation and

maintenance of LNG terminals and power plants

(2) Change of Organization Name

New Name

Current Name

Pipeline Network Company

Pipeline Network Div.

*Preparation for the legal separation of the

gas pipeline business scheduled for FY2022

(3) Abolished Div. and Dept.

Current Name

Transfer

Gas Resources & Energy Production Div.

Asset Optimization & Trading Div., Gas & Power

Div.

Power Business Div.

Asset Optimization & Trading Div.

９． New Executive Officers (As of April 1st, 2020)

Post

Name

New

Current

Delegation and in charge

Delegation and in charge

President

Takashi

Uchida

Executive

Masaru

Chief Executive of Residential

Chief Executive of Residential

Vice

Takamatsu

Sales and Service Div.

Sales and Service Div.

President

Kunio

Chief Executive of Energy

Chief Executive of Global

Nohata

Solution Div.,

Business Div.

in charge of Sustainability Dept.

Senior

Satoru

The Japan Gas Association

The Japan Gas Association

Managing

Sawada

Executive

Koki

CFO,

CFO,

Officer

Hayakawa

in charge of Financial

in charge of Financial

Management Dept., Accounting

Management Dept., Accounting

Dept., Purchasing Dept., and

Dept., Purchasing Dept.,

Internal Audit Dept.

Compliance Dept., and Internal

Audit Dept.

Hiroshi

In charge of Corporate Planning

In charge of Personnel Dept.,

Kishino

Dept., General Administration

Secretary Dept., General

Dept., and Business

Administration Dept., Corporate

Transformation Project Dept.

Communications Dept., and

Sustainability Dept.

Shinichi

Chief Executive of Asset

Chief Executive of Digital

Sasayama

Optimization & Trading Div.

Innovation Div.,

in charge of Corporate Planning

Dept. and Business

Transformation Dept.

Managing

Tadashi

Chief Executive of Regional

Chief Executive of Regional

Executive

Komiyama

Development Div.

Development Div.

Officer

Kentaro

Chief Executive of Gas & Power

Chief Executive of Gas Resources

Kimoto

Div. and Digital Innovation Div.

& Energy Production Div.

Ayumi

General Manager of CIRIUS

General Manager of CIRIUS

Shigitani

Project Dept., Digital Innovation

Project Dept., Digital Innovation

Div. and President,

Div. and President,

Representative Director of

Representative Director of

TOKYO GAS i NET CORP.

TOKYO GAS i NET CORP.

Takashi

President, Representative

President, Representative

Higo

Director of Tokyo Gas

Director of Tokyo Gas

Engineering Solutions

Engineering Solutions

Corporation

Corporation

Isao

Chief Executive of Pipeline

Chief Executive of Pipeline

Hosoya

Network Company

Network Div.

Satoshi

Chief Executive of Global

General Manager of Gas

Tanazawa

Business Div.

Resources Dept., Gas Resources

& Energy Production Div. and

President, Representative

Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker

Co., Ltd.

Shinsuke

In charge of Personnel Dept.,

General Manager of Corporate

Ogawa

Secretary Dept., Corporate

Planning Dept.

Communications Dept., and

Compliance Dept.

Promoted

Executive

Yohei

To be announced in March*

In charge of Region

Officer

Nitta

Tomoyuki

President, Representative

President, Representative

Yoshioka

Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING

Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING

HOLDINGS CO., LTD

HOLDINGS CO., LTD

Yoshiharu

President, Representative

President, Representative

Kikuyama

Director of Capty Co., Ltd.

Director of Capty Co., Ltd.

Hiroshi

In charge of Tokyo 2020 Olympic

In charge of Tokyo 2020 Olympic

Hanada

and Paralympic, Tokyo 2020

and Paralympic, Tokyo 2020

Olympic and Paralympic Dept.

Olympic and Paralympic Dept.

Akihiro

To be announced in March*

General Manager of Residential

Saito

Sales Planning Dept., Residential

Sales and Service Div.

Masayuki

To be announced in March*

General Manager of Digital

Kado

Innovation Strategy Dept., Digital

Innovation Div.

Yasuhiro

To be announced in March*

General Manager of Commercial

Konishi

Customer Sales & Service Dept.,

Energy Solution Div.

Hirofumi

To be announced in March*

General Manager of Financial

Sato

Management Dept.

Yo

President, Representative

President, Representative

Endo

Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte.

Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte.

Ltd.

Ltd.

Nobuhiro

To be announced in March*

General Manager of Power

Sugesawa

Business Dept., Power Business

Div.

Eito

To be announced in March*

General Manager of Residential

Tsuji

Sales Strategy Dept., Residential

Sales and Service Div.

Kazuya

President, Representative

Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions

Kurimoto

Director of Tokyo Gas America

Corporation

Ltd.

Tomoo

To be announced in March*

General Manager of Supply

Imai

Control & Disaster Management

Dept., Pipeline Network Div.

Masako

To be announced in March*

General Manager of Wholesale &

Konishi

Regional Service Dept., Regional

Development Div.

Atsunori

President, Representative

General Manager of Energy Sales

Takeuchi

Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker

& Service Planning Dept., Energy

Co., Ltd.

Solution Div.

Eigo

To be announced in March*

General Manager of Global

Okumura

Business Planning Dept., Global

Business Div.

Newly-appointed

*The responsibilities of Executive Officers except Presidents of Subsidiaries and Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic will be announced in March.

１０．Order of New Directors and Auditors

April 1st, 2020

Post

Name

Director, Chairman

Michiaki Hirose

of the Board

Representative

Takashi Uchida

Director, President

Representative

Masaru Takamatsu

Director

Representative

Kunio Nohata

Director

Director

Takashi Anamizu

Outside Director

Chika Igarashi

Outside Director

Hitoshi Saito

Outside Director

Kazunori Takami

Outside Director

Junko Edahiro

Auditor

Hideaki Arai

Auditor

Isao Nakajima

Outside Auditor

Yoshihiko Morita

Outside Auditor

Masato Nobutoki

Outside Auditor

Sawako Nohara

After the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June, 2020

Post

Name

Director, Chairman

Michiaki Hirose

of the Board

Representative

Takashi Uchida

Director, President

Representative

Masaru Takamatsu

Director

Representative

Kunio Nohata

Director

Director

Shinichi Sasayama

Outside Director

Hitoshi Saito

Outside Director

Kazunori Takami

Outside Director

Junko Edahiro

Outside Director

Mami Indo

Auditor

Hideaki Arai

Auditor

Isao Nakajima

Outside Auditor

Masato Nobutoki

Outside Auditor

Sawako Nohara

Outside Auditor

Hiromichi Ono

Newly-appointed

Note: Directors and Auditors are to be appointed at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and selected at Board of Directors and Board of Company Auditors in late June, 2020.

Mr. Hideaki Arai, Mr. Isao Nakajima, Mr. Masato Nobutoki and Ms. Sawako Nohara are not at the time of reelection.

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 05:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
12:14aCHANGES IN THE OFFICERS AND AUDITORS : 181kb]
PU
12:14aNOTICE ON COMPANY SPLIT (SIMPLE ABSO : 209kb]
PU
02/13CONCLUSION OF AN LNG TRANSPORTATION : 229kb]
PU
01/30TOKYO GAS : Financial Results for FY2019 3Q ended December 2019
PU
2019ACQUISITION OF SHALE GAS ASSETS IN T : 396kb]
PU
2019ANNOUNCEMENT OF ISSUE OF THE 57TH DO : 216kb]
PU
2019CHUGOKU ELECTRIC AND TOKYO GAS SIGN : 38kb]
PU
2019ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN R : 543kb]
PU
2019TOKYO GAS GROUP MANAGEMENT VISION CO : 2,203kb]
PU
2019Philippines' PXP eyes Malampaya facilities for South China Sea gas project
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 971 B
EBIT 2020 115 B
Net income 2020 74 614 M
Debt 2020 809 B
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,92x
Capitalization 1 055 B
Technical analysis trends TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 923,75  JPY
Last Close Price 2 392,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Uchida President & Representative Director
Michiaki Hirose Chairman
Isao Nakajima Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Personnel
Shin Yamagami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Fumio Murazeki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-8.91%9 550
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.8.53%25 517
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED2.56%19 887
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION7.79%14 742
APA GROUP3.33%9 000
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%7 796
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group