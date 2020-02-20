Changes in the Officers and Auditors[PDF : 181KB]
02/20/2020 | 12:14am EST
February 20
th, 2020
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
Changes in the Officers and Auditors
１． Changes in Representative Directors (As of April 1 st, 2020)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Kunio
Representative Director
Director
Nohata
Takashi
Director
Representative Director
Anamizu
２． Promoted and Newly appointed Executives (As of April 1 st, 2020)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Kunio
Executive Vice President
Senior Managing Executive
Nohata
Officer
Hiroshi
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Kishino
Shinichi
Senior Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Sasayama
Satoshi
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Tanazawa
Shinsuke
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Ogawa
Name
New Position
Current in Charge
Kazuya
Executive Officer
Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions
Kurimoto
Corporation
Tomoo
Executive Officer
General Manager of Supply Control
Imai
& Disaster Management Dept.,
Pipeline Network Div.
Masako
Executive Officer
General Manager of Wholesale &
Konishi
Regional Service Dept., Regional
Development Div.
Atsunori
Executive Officer
General Manager of Energy Sales
Takeuchi
& Service Planning Dept., Energy
Solution Div.
Eigo
Executive Officer
General Manager of Global
Okumura
Business Planning Dept., Global
Business Div.
３． Retiring Executive Officers (As of March 31 st, 2020)
Name
Current Position
Takashi
Executive Vice President
Anamizu
Toshiyasu
Executive Officer
Ishii
Akihiko
Executive Officer
Matsuda
４． Nominees for Directors (to be resolved at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
Name
New Position
Shinichi
Director
Sasayama
Mami
Outside Director
Indo
５． Retiring Directors (to be resolved at the 220 th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
Name
Current Position
Takashi
Director*
Anamizu
Chika
Outside Director
Igarashi
*As of April 1
st, 2020
６． Nominee for Auditor (to be resolved at the 220 th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
Name
New Position
Hiromichi
Outside Auditor
Ono
７． Retiring Auditor (to be resolved at the 220 th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
Name
Current Position
Yoshihiko
Outside Auditor
Morita
８． Organizational Changes Related to Changes in the Officers (As of April 1 st, 2020)
(1) New Established Div. and Dept.
New Name
Function
Asset Optimization & Trading Div.
Trading of LNG and electric power by asset
optimization, procurement of gas resources,
and development and procurement of power
resources
Gas & Power Div.
Construction, engineering, and operation and
maintenance of LNG terminals and power plants
(2) Change of Organization Name
New Name
Current Name
Pipeline Network Company
Pipeline Network Div.
*Preparation for the legal separation of the
gas pipeline business scheduled for FY2022
(3) Abolished Div. and Dept.
Current Name
Transfer
Gas Resources & Energy Production Div.
Asset Optimization & Trading Div., Gas & Power
Div.
Power Business Div.
Asset Optimization & Trading Div.
９． New Executive Officers (As of April 1 st, 2020)
Post
Name
New
Current
Delegation and in charge
Delegation and in charge
President
Takashi
Uchida
Executive
Masaru
Chief Executive of Residential
Chief Executive of Residential
Vice
Takamatsu
Sales and Service Div.
Sales and Service Div.
President
◎Kunio
Chief Executive of Energy
Chief Executive of Global
Nohata
Solution Div.,
Business Div.
in charge of Sustainability Dept.
Senior
Satoru
The Japan Gas Association
The Japan Gas Association
Managing
Sawada
Executive
Koki
CFO,
CFO,
Officer
Hayakawa
in charge of Financial
in charge of Financial
Management Dept., Accounting
Management Dept., Accounting
Dept., Purchasing Dept., and
Dept., Purchasing Dept.,
Internal Audit Dept.
Compliance Dept., and Internal
Audit Dept.
◎Hiroshi
In charge of Corporate Planning
In charge of Personnel Dept.,
Kishino
Dept., General Administration
Secretary Dept., General
Dept., and Business
Administration Dept., Corporate
Transformation Project Dept.
Communications Dept., and
Sustainability Dept.
◎Shinichi
Chief Executive of Asset
Chief Executive of Digital
Sasayama
Optimization & Trading Div.
Innovation Div.,
in charge of Corporate Planning
Dept. and Business
Transformation Dept.
Managing
Tadashi
Chief Executive of Regional
Chief Executive of Regional
Executive
Komiyama
Development Div.
Development Div.
Officer
Kentaro
Chief Executive of Gas & Power
Chief Executive of Gas Resources
Kimoto
Div. and Digital Innovation Div.
& Energy Production Div.
Ayumi
General Manager of CIRIUS
General Manager of CIRIUS
Shigitani
Project Dept., Digital Innovation
Project Dept., Digital Innovation
Div. and President,
Div. and President,
Representative Director of
Representative Director of
TOKYO GAS i NET CORP.
TOKYO GAS i NET CORP.
Takashi
President, Representative
President, Representative
Higo
Director of Tokyo Gas
Director of Tokyo Gas
Engineering Solutions
Engineering Solutions
Corporation
Corporation
Isao
Chief Executive of Pipeline
Chief Executive of Pipeline
Hosoya
Network Company
Network Div.
◎Satoshi
Chief Executive of Global
General Manager of Gas
Tanazawa
Business Div.
Resources Dept., Gas Resources
& Energy Production Div. and
President, Representative
Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker
Co., Ltd.
◎Shinsuke
In charge of Personnel Dept.,
General Manager of Corporate
Ogawa
Secretary Dept., Corporate
Planning Dept.
Communications Dept., and
Compliance Dept.
Executive
Yohei
To be announced in March*
In charge of Region
Officer
Nitta
Tomoyuki
President, Representative
President, Representative
Yoshioka
Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING
Director of TOKYO GAS LIVING
HOLDINGS CO., LTD
．
HOLDINGS CO., LTD
．
Yoshiharu
President, Representative
President, Representative
Kikuyama
Director of Capty Co., Ltd.
Director of Capty Co., Ltd.
Hiroshi
In charge of Tokyo 2020 Olympic
In charge of Tokyo 2020 Olympic
Hanada
and Paralympic, Tokyo 2020
and Paralympic, Tokyo 2020
Olympic and Paralympic Dept.
Olympic and Paralympic Dept.
Akihiro
To be announced in March*
General Manager of Residential
Saito
Sales Planning Dept., Residential
Sales and Service Div.
Masayuki
To be announced in March*
General Manager of Digital
Kado
Innovation Strategy Dept., Digital
Innovation Div.
Yasuhiro
To be announced in March*
General Manager of Commercial
Konishi
Customer Sales & Service Dept.,
Energy Solution Div.
Hirofumi
To be announced in March*
General Manager of Financial
Sato
Management Dept.
Yo
President, Representative
President, Representative
Endo
Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte.
Director of Tokyo Gas Asia Pte.
Ltd.
Ltd.
Nobuhiro
To be announced in March*
General Manager of Power
Sugesawa
Business Dept., Power Business
Div.
Eito
To be announced in March*
General Manager of Residential
Tsuji
Sales Strategy Dept., Residential
Sales and Service Div.
○Kazuya
President, Representative
Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions
Kurimoto
Director of Tokyo Gas America
Corporation
Ltd.
○Tomoo
To be announced in March*
General Manager of Supply
Imai
Control & Disaster Management
Dept., Pipeline Network Div.
○Masako
To be announced in March*
General Manager of Wholesale &
Konishi
Regional Service Dept., Regional
Development Div.
○Atsunori
President, Representative
General Manager of Energy Sales
Takeuchi
Director of Tokyo LNG Tanker
& Service Planning Dept., Energy
Co., Ltd.
Solution Div.
○Eigo
To be announced in March*
General Manager of Global
Okumura
Business Planning Dept., Global
Business Div.
○ ：Newly-appointed
*The responsibilities of Executive Officers except Presidents of Subsidiaries and Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic will be announced in March.
１０．Order of New Directors and Auditors
April 1
st, 2020
Post
Name
Director, Chairman
Michiaki Hirose
of the Board
Representative
Takashi Uchida
Director, President
Representative
Masaru Takamatsu
Director
Representative
Kunio Nohata
Director
Director
Takashi Anamizu
Outside Director
Chika Igarashi
Outside Director
Hitoshi Saito
Outside Director
Kazunori Takami
Outside Director
Junko Edahiro
Auditor
Hideaki Arai
Auditor
Isao Nakajima
Outside Auditor
Yoshihiko Morita
Outside Auditor
Masato Nobutoki
Outside Auditor
Sawako Nohara
After the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in late June, 2020
Post
Name
Director, Chairman
Michiaki Hirose
of the Board
Representative
Takashi Uchida
Director, President
Representative
Masaru Takamatsu
Director
Representative
Kunio Nohata
Director
Director
○Shinichi Sasayama
Outside Director
Hitoshi Saito
Outside Director
Kazunori Takami
Outside Director
Junko Edahiro
Outside Director
○Mami Indo
Auditor
Hideaki Arai
Auditor
Isao Nakajima
Outside Auditor
Masato Nobutoki
Outside Auditor
Sawako Nohara
Outside Auditor
○Hiromichi Ono
○ ：Newly-appointed
Note: Directors and Auditors are to be appointed at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and selected at Board of Directors and Board of Company Auditors in late June, 2020.
Mr. Hideaki Arai, Mr. Isao Nakajima, Mr. Masato Nobutoki and Ms. Sawako Nohara are not at the time of reelection.
