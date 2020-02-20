Changes in the Officers and Auditors[PDF : 181KB]

３． Retiring Executive Officers (As of March 31st, 2020)

２． Promoted and Newly appointed Executives (As of April 1st, 2020)

１． Changes in Representative Directors (As of April 1st, 2020)

Changes in the Officers and Auditors

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

４． Nominees for Directors (to be resolved at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Name New Position Shinichi Director Sasayama Mami Outside Director Indo

５． Retiring Directors (to be resolved at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Name Current Position Takashi Director* Anamizu Chika Outside Director Igarashi *As of April 1st, 2020

６． Nominee for Auditor (to be resolved at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)

Name New Position Hiromichi Outside Auditor Ono

７． Retiring Auditor (to be resolved at the 220th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)