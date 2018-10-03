Completion of Sale of Shares in Natural Gas Fired Power Station in Belgium[PDF : 171KB]

Corporate Communications Dept., Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

3rd October, 2018

Completion of Sale of Shares in Natural Gas Fired Power Station in Belgium

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (President: Mr. Takashi Uchida, hereafter "Tokyo Gas") is pleased to announce that today the company has completed the sale of shares in T-Power N.V. (hereafter "T-Power"), a company that operates a natural gas fired power station in Belgium, to

Tessenderlo Group N.V.(formerly Tessenderlo Chemie N.V., hereafter "TC").

In 2012, Tokyo Gas acquired 26.66% interest in T-Power from Siemens Project Ventures GmbH and TC. Since then, Tokyo Gas has received a stable revenue and accumulated knowledge of operating a CCGT(combined cycle gas turbine) plant.

In response to an offer from TC to acquire the remaining 80% of the shares of T-power, all the other shareholders including Tokyo Gas decided to sell their shares to TC.

Tokyo Gas will continue to work towards achieving environmentally-friendly energy supply throughout the world as proclaimed in "GPS2020" and improving revenue throughout the Tokyo Gas Group.