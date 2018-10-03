Completion of Sale of Shares in Natural Gas Fired Power Station in Belgium[PDF : 171KB]

Log in
Completion of Sale of Shares in Natural Gas Fired Power Station in Belgium

10/03/2018 | 04:08am CEST

Corporate Communications Dept., Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

3rd October, 2018

Completion of Sale of Shares in Natural Gas Fired Power Station in Belgium

Corporate Communications Dept., Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (President: Mr. Takashi Uchida, hereafter "Tokyo Gas") is pleased to announce that today the company has completed the sale of shares in T-Power N.V. (hereafter "T-Power"), a company that operates a natural gas fired power station in Belgium, to

Tessenderlo Group N.V.(formerly Tessenderlo Chemie N.V., hereafter "TC").

In 2012, Tokyo Gas acquired 26.66% interest in T-Power from Siemens Project Ventures GmbH and TC. Since then, Tokyo Gas has received a stable revenue and accumulated knowledge of operating a CCGT(combined cycle gas turbine) plant.

In response to an offer from TC to acquire the remaining 80% of the shares of T-power, all the other shareholders including Tokyo Gas decided to sell their shares to TC.

Tokyo Gas will continue to work towards achieving environmentally-friendly energy supply throughout the world as proclaimed in "GPS2020" and improving revenue throughout the Tokyo Gas Group.



Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 951 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 89 051 M
Debt 2019 672 B
Yield 2019 2,03%
P/E ratio 2019 14,10
P/E ratio 2020 15,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Capitalization 1 257 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 996  JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Uchida President & Representative Director
Michiaki Hirose Chairman
Isao Nakajima Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Personnel
Shin Yamagami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Fumio Murazeki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO GAS CO LTD6.54%11 041
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP24.16%27 123
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-6.93%14 364
GAIL INDIA LTD1.35%11 783
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION9.08%10 314
APA GROUP20.26%8 444
