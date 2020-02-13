Conclusion of an LNG Transportation Agreement[PDF : 229KB]

Log in
02/13/2020 | 01:21am EST

13th February 2020

Conclusion of an LNG Transportation Agreement

Hiroshima Gas Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd.

Hiroshima Gas Co., Ltd. (President: Kensuke Matsufuji, "Hiroshima Gas"), Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (President:

Takashi Uchida, "Tokyo Gas"), and Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd. (President: Satoshi Tanazawa, "Tokyo LNG Tanker") have signed an LNG transportation agreement today.

Under the agreement, some of the LNG procured by Hiroshima Gas and Tokyo Gas from Sakhalin, Russia will be transported at the same time on LNG carriers owned and managed by Tokyo LNG Tanker for a period of eight years from FY2020 to FY2027. The agreement was made possible with the cooperation of Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., a long term supplier of Hiroshima Gas and Tokyo Gas. This agreement enables Hiroshima Gas to enhance its efficiency of LNG transportation and reduce its transporting costs.

Tokyo LNG Tanker transports LNG other than that of the Tokyo Gas Group by utilizing its LNG fleet that it owns and manages. This agreement is the third such case, but is the first initiative to carry LNG of multiple owners at once, and enables further utilization of the LNG carriers that Tokyo LNG Tanker owns and manages.

Hiroshima Gas and Tokyo Gas will further deepen the partnership with the conclusion of this agreement, and the two companies will aim to realize a low-cost and stable supply of energy that will benefit customers of both companies.

Name of company:

Hiroshima Gas Co., Ltd.

President:

Kensuke Matsufuji

Established:

October 1909

Head office address:

2-7-1 Minamicho, Minami-ku,Hiroshima-shi

Capital:

5.181 billion yen

Business:

Gas business, Sales of gas appliances, Sales of LNG

Name of company

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

President:

Takashi Uchida

Established:

October 1885

Head office address:

1-5-20 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Capital:

141.8 billion yen

Business:

Gas, Electricity, Overseas, and Energy Related Businesses etc.

Name of company:

Tokyo LNG Tanker Co., Ltd. (100% Subsidiary of Tokyo Gas)

President:

Satoshi Tanazawa

Established:

March 1991

Head office address:

1-5-20 Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Capital:

1.2 billion yen

Business:

Owning of LNG/LPG Carriers, LNG Transportation, Chartering of LNG Carriers

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 06:20:03 UTC
