Notice on Company Split (Simple Absorption-type Company Split)[PDF : 152KB]

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Tokyo Gas") hereby announces that the board of directors meeting on March 22, 2019 decided to undertake a simple absorption-type company split, where effective June 1, 2019, Tokyo Gas will transfer to real estate assets mainly used for leasing, and associated real estate business such as development, ownership, maintenance, management, operation, leasing, and sale & purchase (herein after referred to as the "Business") to Tokyo Gas Urban Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Tokyo Gas Urban Development", noting that that the name will be changed to Tokyo Gas Real Estate Co., Ltd. on April 1, 2019).

Of note, the above transaction (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Split") will be carried out in a simple absorption-type spilt, involving a consolidated subsidiary. Thus, thus some of disclosure items are omitted in this notice.

1. Purpose

The recent deregulation of electricity and gas retail market has triggered drastic changes in business environment surrounding the Tokyo Gas group. The Company Split is intended to enhance the group's competitiveness, by transferring to Tokyo Gas Urban Development real estate assets owned by Tokyo Gas which are utilized in the real estate leasing business, etc., integrating real estate ownership and management, and achieving better operational efficiency and external income.

Tokyo Gas continues to expand urban development services, including real estate business, and work towards goals under the "GPS2020" strategy set in 2017.

2. Overview of the Company Split

(1) Schedule Resolution by the board of directors: March 22, 2019 Company Split agreement date: March 25, 2019 (plan) Company Split implementation (effective date): June 1, 2019 (plan) (Note) The Company Split is simple absorption-type defined under Article 784 of the Companies Act. As such, no general shareholders meeting will be held for the resolution of the Company Split.

(2) Method of the Company Split The Company Split will be carried out in the form of simple absorption-type split, in which Tokyo Gas is the splitting company and Tokyo Gas Urban Development is the succeeding company.

(3) Allotment in relation to the Company Split Before the Company Split, Tokyo Gas will have all of the outstanding shares of Tokyo Gas Urban Development, thus no share allotment or compensation payment is involved.

(4) Treatment of stock acquisition rights/bonds with stock acquisition rights Tokyo Gas has no rights issue or bonds with stock acquisition rights.

(5) Reduction in equity capital There is no change in the amount of equity capital in Tokyo Gas due to the Company Split.

(6) Rights/obligations to be taken over by the succeeding company Tokyo Gas Urban Development will succeed assets, liabilities, rights and obligations associated with the Business.

(7) Fulfillment of liabilities There deemed no issue as to Tokyo Gas and Tokyo Gas Urban Development's ability to fulfill their liabilities arising on and after the effective date.

3. Overview of the related parties

Splitting company Succeeding company (1) Name Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Tokyo Gas Urban Development Co., Ltd. (2) Address Kaigan 1-5-20, Mintato-ku, Tokyo Nishi-shinjuku 3-7-1, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo (3) Name of representative Takashi Uchida, President Shigeki Akimoto, President (4) Business Production, supply & sale of gas, manufacturing & sale of gas appliances and installation work, gas construction, energy services and electricity supply Management, lease, brokerage of real estate, casualty insurance agency business, etc. (5) Equity capital 141,844 million yen 11,894 million yen (6) Foundation October 1, 1885 May 20, 1953 (7) Outstanding shares 451,355,259 shares 258,300 shares (8) End of financial year March 31 March 31 (9) Major shareholders & their shareholding (as of Dec 31, 2018) Nippon Life Insurance Co. The Master Trust Bank of Japan (Trust Account) The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account) 6.9% 5.8% 5.3% 4.3% Tokyo Gas Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. 96.8% Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. 3.2% (10) Financial position and operating results for the latest financial year (FY2017)Net assets Total assets 1,148,433 million yen (consolidated) 96,314 million yen 2,334,721 million yen (consolidated) 139,767 million yen Net assets per share Revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of the parent 2,487.58 yen(consolidated) 385,184.36 yen 1,777,344 million yen (consolidated) 24,314 million yen 116,302 million yen (consolidated) 6,659 million yen 111,546 million yen (consolidated) 6,732 million yen 74,987 million yen (consolidated) million yen Net income per share 164.12 yen (consolidated) 18,567.24 yen

4. Overview of business subject to the Company Split

(1) Business profile

Real estate assets for leasing, etc. and associated real estate business such as development, ownership, maintenance, management, operation, leasing and sale & purchase (the "Business").

(2) Performance of the Business (million yen) (3) Assets and liabilities subject to the Company Split (million yen) Assets Liabilities

The Business (a) FYE3/2018 results (consolidated) (b) Share (a/b) Revenue 1,645 1,777,344 0.1%

Item Book value Item Book value Fixed assets 50,321 Fixed liabilities 5,465 Investment and other assets 378 Current liabilities 247 Current assets 487 Total liabilities 5,712 Total assets 51,187

(Note) Data as of March 31, 2018. The actual amount of assets and liabilities will be determined by adjusting the above amount in the amount of changes up to the effective date of the Company Split.

5. Post-split status of Tokyo Gas

There will be no change to Tokyo Gas, including name, location, name and title of the representative, business profile and the amount equity capital, and financial year.

6. Outlook

The succeeding company is a consolidated subsidiary of Tokyo Gas, thus the Company Split will not affect the consolidated operational results of Tokyo Gas.