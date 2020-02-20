Notice on Company Split (Simple Absorption-type Company Split)[PDF : 209KB]

Log in
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
Notice on Company Split (Simple Absorption-type Company Split)

02/20/2020 | 12:14am EST

February 20, 2020

Company name: Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Takashi Uchida, President

(Securities code: 9531, TSE1 & NSE1)

Contact: Takahiro Tomiyama, General Affairs Group Manager

Notice on Company Split (Simple Absorption-type Company Split)

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Tokyo Gas") hereby announces that the board of directors meeting on February 20, 2020 decided to undertake a simple absorption-type company split, where effective April 1, 2020, Tokyo Gas will transfer real estate assets mainly used as business offices, business land, and welfare facilities, and associated real estate business such as ownership, maintenance, management, operation, leasing, and sale & purchase (herein after referred to as the "Business") to Tokyo Gas Real Estate Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Tokyo Gas Real Estate").

Of note, the above transaction (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Split") will be carried out in a simple absorption-type spilt, involving a consolidated subsidiary. Thus, thus some of disclosure items are omitted in this notice.

1. Purpose

Due to the drastic changes in business environment surrounding Tokyo Gas group triggered by the recent deregulation of electricity and gas retail market, Tokyo Gas will achieve better operational efficiency, by transferring to Tokyo Gas Real Estate real estate assets owned by Tokyo Gas which are utilized in business offices, business land, welfare facilities, and associated real estate business, by integrating real estate ownership and management, and will aim to expand external income for enhancing the group's competitiveness.

Tokyo Gas group will create new value together with customers, society and business partners and realize the Group Management Vision "compass 2030" set in 2019, by flexibly combining real estate and diverse products, technologies, services.

2. Overview of the Company Split

  1. Schedule
    Resolution by the board of directors: February 20, 2020
    Company Split agreement date: February 21, 2020 (plan)
    Company Split implementation (effective date): April 1, 2020 (plan)
    (Note) The Company Split is simple absorption-type defined under Article 784 of the Companies Act. As such, no general shareholders meeting will be held for the resolution of the Company Split.
  2. Method of the Company Split
    The Company Split will be carried out in the form of simple absorption-type split, in which Tokyo Gas is the splitting company and Tokyo Gas Real Estate is the succeeding company.
  3. Allotment in relation to the Company Split
    No shares will be allotted or any other consideration will be delivered upon the company split.
  4. Treatment of stock acquisition rights/bonds with stock acquisition rights Tokyo Gas has no rights issue or bonds with stock acquisition rights.

1

  1. Reduction in equity capital
    There will be no change in the amount of equity capital in Tokyo Gas due to the Company Split.
  2. Rights/obligations to be taken over by the succeeding company
    Tokyo Gas Real Estate will succeed assets, liabilities, rights and obligations associated with the Business.
  3. Fulfillment of liabilities
    There is expected no issue as to Tokyo Gas and Tokyo Gas Real Estate's ability to fulfill their liabilities arising on and after the effective date.

3. Overview of the related parties

Splitting company

Succeeding company

(1)

Name

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Real Estate Co., Ltd.

(2)

Address

Kaigan 1-5-20,Mintato-ku, Tokyo

Nishi-shinjuku3-7-1,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

(3)

Name of

Takashi Uchida, President

Hiroaki Kobayashi, President

representative

Production, supply and sale of city

(4)

Business

gas, liquid gas business, LNG sales,

Management, development, lease, brokerage of

Production, supply and sale of

real estate, etc.

electricity, etc.

(5)

Equity capital

141,844 million yen

11,894 million yen

(6)

Foundation

October 1, 1885

May 20, 1953

(7)

Outstanding shares

442,436,059 shares

8,252 shares

(8)

End of financial year

March 31

March 31

Nippon Life Insurance Co.

7.0%

The Master Trust Bank of

6.3%

Major shareholders

Japan (Trust Account)

The Dai-ichi Life

(9)

& their shareholding

5.4%

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. 100.0%

Insurance Co., Ltd.

(as of Dec 31, 2019)

Japan Trustee Services

Bank, Ltd. (Trust

4.4%

Account)

(10) Financial position and operating results for the latest financial year (FY2018)

Net assets

1,171,345 million yen (consolidated)

106,279 million yen

Total assets

2,428,149 million yen (consolidated)

154,409 million yen

Net assets per share

2,575.99 yen(consolidated)

411,455.84 yen

Revenue

1,962,308 million yen (consolidated)

25,404 million yen

Operating income

93,704 million yen (consolidated)

7,404 million yen

Ordinary income

89,386 million yen (consolidated)

7,777 million yen

Net income

attributable to

84,555 million yen (consolidated)

5,403 million yen

owners of the parent

Net income per share

187.60 yen (consolidated)

21,258.19 yen

2

4. Overview of business subject to the Company Split

(1) Business profile

Real estate assets mainly used as business offices, business land, and welfare facilities, and associated real estate business such as ownership, maintenance, management, operation, leasing and sale & purchase (the "Business").

(2) Performance of the Business

(million yen)

The Business (a)

FYE3/2019 results (consolidated) (b)

Share (a/b)

Revenue

1,633

1,962,308

0.1%

(3) Assets and liabilities subject to the Company Split

(million yen)

Assets

Liabilities

Item

Book value

Item

Book value

Fixed assets

36,104

Fixed liabilities

887

Investment and other assets

112

Current liabilities

174

Current assets

41

Total liabilities

1,062

Total assets

36,258

(Note) Data as of September 30, 2019. The actual amount of assets and liabilities will be determined by adjusting the above amount in the amount of changes up to the effective date of the Company Split.

  1. Post-splitstatus of Tokyo Gas
    There will be no change to Tokyo Gas, including name, location, name and title of the representative, business profile and the amount equity capital, and financial year.
  2. Outlook
    The succeeding company is a consolidated subsidiary of Tokyo Gas, thus the Company Split will not affect the consolidated operational results of Tokyo Gas.

3

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 05:06:05 UTC
