Notice on Company Split (Simple Absorption-type Company Split)[PDF : 209KB]

February 20, 2020

Company name: Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Takashi Uchida, President

(Securities code: 9531, TSE1 & NSE1)

Contact: Takahiro Tomiyama, General Affairs Group Manager

Notice on Company Split (Simple Absorption-type Company Split)

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Tokyo Gas") hereby announces that the board of directors meeting on February 20, 2020 decided to undertake a simple absorption-type company split, where effective April 1, 2020, Tokyo Gas will transfer real estate assets mainly used as business offices, business land, and welfare facilities, and associated real estate business such as ownership, maintenance, management, operation, leasing, and sale & purchase (herein after referred to as the "Business") to Tokyo Gas Real Estate Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Tokyo Gas Real Estate").

Of note, the above transaction (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Split") will be carried out in a simple absorption-type spilt, involving a consolidated subsidiary. Thus, thus some of disclosure items are omitted in this notice.

1. Purpose

Due to the drastic changes in business environment surrounding Tokyo Gas group triggered by the recent deregulation of electricity and gas retail market, Tokyo Gas will achieve better operational efficiency, by transferring to Tokyo Gas Real Estate real estate assets owned by Tokyo Gas which are utilized in business offices, business land, welfare facilities, and associated real estate business, by integrating real estate ownership and management, and will aim to expand external income for enhancing the group's competitiveness.

Tokyo Gas group will create new value together with customers, society and business partners and realize the Group Management Vision "compass 2030" set in 2019, by flexibly combining real estate and diverse products, technologies, services.

2. Overview of the Company Split