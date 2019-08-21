Progress Report about Electricity Sales for Retail Market[PDF : 395KB]

＜Progress Report about Electricity Sales for Retail Market＞ The Number of Electricity Retail Customers
As of August 16, 2019, the number of electricity retail customers reached 2 million. We will contribute to enhance customers' lifestyle and business value through "Always Plan" which includes supplying gas and electricity.
We will also strive to make our customers feel secure in our gas, electricity and lifestyle services.
|
(10 thousands)
|
The Number of Electricity Retail Customers
|
|
|
250
|
|
As of August 16,
|
|
|
|
|
exceeded the target,
|
|
|
|
|
2 million
|
|
|
200.8
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
177.3
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
66.8
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
Mar. 2017
|
Mar. 2018
|
Mar. 2019
|
Aug. 2019
Disclaimer
Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 05:02:01 UTC