Progress Report about Electricity Sales for Retail Market[PDF : 395KB]

＜Progress Report about Electricity Sales for Retail Market＞ The Number of Electricity Retail Customers

As of August 16, 2019, the number of electricity retail customers reached 2 million. We will contribute to enhance customers' lifestyle and business value through "Always Plan" which includes supplying gas and electricity.

We will also strive to make our customers feel secure in our gas, electricity and lifestyle services.

(10 thousands) The Number of Electricity Retail Customers 250 As of August 16, exceeded the target, 2 million 200.8 200 177.3 150 113 100 66.8 50

0