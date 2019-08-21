Log in
Progress Report about Electricity Sales for Retail Market[PDF : 395KB]

08/21/2019 | 01:03am EDT

＜Progress Report about Electricity Sales for Retail Market＞ The Number of Electricity Retail Customers

As of August 16, 2019, the number of electricity retail customers reached 2 million. We will contribute to enhance customers' lifestyle and business value through "Always Plan" which includes supplying gas and electricity.

We will also strive to make our customers feel secure in our gas, electricity and lifestyle services.

(10 thousands)

The Number of Electricity Retail Customers

250

As of August 16,

exceeded the target,

2 million

200.8

200

177.3

150

113

100

66.8

50

0

Mar. 2017

Mar. 2018

Mar. 2019

Aug. 2019

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 05:02:01 UTC
