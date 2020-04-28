Tokyo Gas : Financial Results for FY2019 ended March 2020

General shareholders' meeting schedule: Scheduled date of the filing of securities report: Scheduled date of the start of dividend payments: Preparation of earnings presentation material (yes/no): Holding of earnings announcement (yes/no):
Stock listings:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nagoya Stock Exchange
Location of head office: Tokyo
June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020
June 29, 2020
Yes
Yes (for institutional investors)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Performance for FY2019 ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Unit: million yen)
(1) Consolidated Business Performance
(% of change from the corresponding period of previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
FY2019 ended
1,925,235
-1.9%
101,508
8.3%
102,735
14.9%
43,382
-48.7%
Mar. 31, 2020
FY2018 ended
1,962,308
10.4%
93,704
-19.4%
89,386
-19.9%
84,555
12.8%
Mar. 31, 2019
Note: Total comprehensive income
FY2019 ended March 31, 2020: 40,250 million yen (-40.9%)
FY2018 ended March 31, 2019: 68,118 million yen (1.4%)
Diluted profit
Ratio of profit to
Ratio of
Ratio of
Profit per share
ordinary profit to
operating profit to
per share
shareholders' equity
total assets
net sales
FY2019 ended
98.07 yen
-
3.8%
4.1%
5.3%
Mar. 31, 2020
FY2018 ended
187.60 yen
-
7.4%
3.8%
4.8%
Mar. 31, 2019
Reference: Profit or loss on investment accounted for by equity method
FY2019 ended March 31, 2020: 5,211 million yen
FY2018 ended March 31, 2019: 2,794 million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(Unit: million yen)
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of Mar. 31, 2020
2,537,724
1,159,228
45.2%
2,602.74
yen
As of Mar. 31, 2019
2,428,149
1,171,345
47.7%
2,575.99
yen
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2020: 1,147,836 million yen
As of March 31, 2019: 1,159,055 million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
(Unit: million yen)
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
FY2019 ended
306,296
(270,798)
23,171
151,218
Mar. 31, 2020
FY2018 ended
141,306
(203,462)
27,628
93,032
Mar. 31, 2019
2. Dividend
Dividend per share (Unit: yen)
Total dividend
Dividend
payments
Payout ratio
End of
End of
End of
End of
on equity
Full-year
(Full-year)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
(Unit: million yen)
FY2018 ended
-
27.50
-
32.50
60.00
26,996
32.0%
2.4%
Mar. 31, 2019
FY2019 ended
-
30.00
-
30.00
60.00
26,460
61.2%
2.3%
Mar. 31, 2020
FY2020 ending
-
30.00
-
30.00
60.00
-
Mar. 31, 2021 (Forecast)
3. Consolidated Results Forecast for FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
The consolidated results forecast for the FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined as it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic at this moment. We will disclose our forecast as soon as it can be reasonably calculated.
*Notes
Significant changes in consolidated subsidiaries (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change of scope of consolidation during the year) (yes/no):No
Reference: Scope of consolidation and application of equity method
Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 82 (Increased by 8 companies and decreased by 4 companies)
Number of subsidiaries and affiliates accounted for by equity method: 15 (Increased by 1 company)
Change in accounting policies or estimates and retrospective restatements
Change in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards:No
Change in accounting policies other than item 1) above:No
Change in accounting estimates:No
Retrospective restatements:No
Number of issued shares (common stock)
(Unit: share)
1)
Number of issued shares at end of
Mar. 31, 2020
442,436,059
Mar. 31, 2019
451,355,759
period (including treasury stock):
2)
Number of shares of treasury stock
Mar. 31, 2020
1,424,746
Mar. 31, 2019
1,410,673
at end of period:
3)
Average number of shares during
Apr. 2019- Mar. 2020
442,379,702
Apr. 2018- Mar. 2019
450,718,735
period:
(Reference)
Non-Consolidated Business Results for FY2019 ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(1) Non-Consolidated Business Performance
(Unit: million yen) (% of change from the corresponding period of previous year)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net income
FY2019 ended
1,787,975
1.1%
62,044
26.8%
68,342
8.6%
56,703
5.6%
Mar. 31, 2020
FY2018 ended
1,768,567
10.6%
48,920
-40.7%
62,910
-34.4%
53,717
-29.2%
Mar. 31, 2019
Profit per share
Diluted profit
per share
FY2019 ended
128.18 yen
-
Mar. 31, 2020
FY2018 ended
119.18 yen
-
Mar. 31, 2019
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
(Unit: million yen)
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of Mar. 31, 2020
2,094,493
818,433
39.1%
1,855.81 yen
As of Mar. 31, 2019
2,078,862
891,212
42.9%
1,980.71 yen
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2020: 818,433 million yen
As of March 31, 2019: 891,212 million yen
Quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm do not apply to quarterly consolidated financial results bulletins.
Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
The consolidated results forecast for the FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined as it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic at this moment. We will disclose our forecast as soon as it can be reasonably calculated.
The information related to this Financial Results will be posted on the Web site of the Company.
Contents of Attachment
I. Overview of Business Performance, etc. ...................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of business performance and financial position of FY2019....................................................................
2
(2)
Future outlook .............................................................................................................................................................
6
II.
Group Companies .......................................................................................................................................................
7
III. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ................................................................................
8
IV. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes ...............................................................................................
Statements of income.................................................................................................................................................
23
1
Overview of Business Performance, etc.
Overview of business performance and financial position of FY2019 (Business performance of FY2019)
In the fiscal year under review, the economy in Japan lacked strength in consumer spending due to a series of natural disasters and the consumption tax hike, despite being on a mild recovery trend on the back of improvement in the employment and income environments although exports and production remained slightly weak. The addition of the spread of new coronavirus infections has made the economic situation extremely uncertain, with the development of the Japanese and global economies impossible to foresee.
Amid this economic climate, the competition between energy business operators in the energy industry and competition beyond industry borders have intensified due to the full deregulation of retail electric power sales in April 2016 and the full deregulation of gas sales that followed in April 2017. In addition, decarbonization has become a global trend, which has dramatically changed the environment surrounding the energy business. Against this backdrop, we actively undertook various measures to enhance the added value we deliver to customers in Japan and abroad through the development of a comprehensive energy business and globalization.
In light of these economic conditions and changes in the business climate, electric power sales increased due to a rise in the number of retail customers, but city gas sales declined owing to a drop in the number of customers. Reflecting this and other factors, consolidated sales in the year under review totaled ¥1,925.2 billion, a decline of 1.9% year on year.
Meanwhile, operating expenses came to ¥1,823.7 billion, a drop of 2.4%. This reflected a drop in city gas raw material prices due to the decline of crude oil prices and the Company's utmost efforts to curb costs by further improving management efficiency, despite an increase in sales costs in electric power sales.
Extrapolating from this performance, operating profit was ¥101.5 billion, an increase of 8.3% year on year, and ordinary profit totaled ¥102.7 billion, a rise of 14.9%. Profit attributable to owners of the parent came to ¥43.3 billion, a drop of 48.7%, after posting a ¥11.6 billion contract settlement gain on raw materials as an extraordinary profit, a ¥28.1 billion impairment loss and a ¥18.6 billion loss on valuation of investment securities for overseas upstream projects, etc. as extraordinary losses, and income taxes.
1) Gas
The sales volume of the city gas business, which is the main business of the gas segment was 13,855 million m3 in the period under review, a decrease of 8.8% year on year. Breaking this down, residential demand was 3,124 million m3, a drop of 3.6%, despite low weather temperatures in comparison with a year earlier.
Commercial demand was 2,497 million m3, a decline of 4.3% year on year, owing in part to a decrease in the number of customers.
Industrial demand was 6,397 million m3, a drop of 13.7%, due in part to a decrease in sales volume to users dedicated to power generation.
Supply to other utilities was 1,837 million m3, a fall of 5.1%, owing in part to a drop in customer demand.
In addition, gas sales came to ¥1,355.4 billion, a decrease of ¥58.3 billion or -4.1% year on year, owing mainly to a year- on-year decrease in city gas sales volume as well as a drop in gas unit price reflecting gas rate adjustments.
As a result of a drop in gas sales volume and a decrease in city gas raw material prices due to a declining trend in crude oil prices compared to the previous fiscal year, the overall operating expenses decreased ¥68.5 billion or -5.2%. Consequently, segment profit totaled ¥102.4 billion, an increase of ¥10.2 billion or 11.1% year on year.
2
FY2019
FY2018
Change
% change
No. of customers for city
Thousands
9,129
9,821
-691
-7.0
gas retail sales
No. of customers (meters)
Thousands
11,954
11,818
136
1.1
volume
Residential
Mil. m3
3,124
3,240
-116
-3.6
Commercial
Mil. m3
2,497
2,609
-112
-4.3
sales
Industrial
Mil. m3
6,397
7,413
-1,016
-13.7
Subtotal
Mil. m3
8,894
10,022
-1,128
-11.3
gas
Supplies to other utilities
Mil. m3
1,837
1,936
-99
-5.1
City
Total
3
13,855
15,198
-1,343
-8.8
Mil. m
Average temperature
°C
16.7
17.0
-0.3
-
Notes:
No. of customers for city gas retail sales indicatesthe number of billed customers for city gas retail sales.
No. of customers (meters) indicates the number of meters that includes inactive meters and meters for gas supply from other retail companies.
"Commercial" indicates sales to commercial, public and medical institutions.
City gas sales volumes are on the basis of 45MJ/m3.
Average temperature is the average temperature during the period of use by each customer (from date of initial month's
meter reading to final month's meter reading).
The aforementioned notes also apply to the relevant tables.
FY2019
FY2018
Change
Crude oil
FY2019
FY2018
Change
¥/$ rate
price
108.71
110.92
-2.21
67.79
72.15
-4.36
($/bbl)
2) Electric power
Sales totaled ¥358.6 billion, an increase of ¥78.3 billion or 27.9% year on year. Operating expenses rose ¥78.3 billion or 29.0%.
In light of this, segment profit totaled ¥10.1 billion, roughly the same as the previous fiscal year.
FY2019
FY2018
Change
% change
No. of customers for city
Thousands
2,350
1,742
608
34.9
gas retail sales
Electric
Retail
million kWh
8,522
6,555
1,967
30.0
power
Wholesale etc.
million kWh
12,082
8,926
3,156
35.4
sales
Total
million kWh
20,604
15,482
5,122
33.1
volume
Note: No. of customers for electric power retail sales indicates the number of billed customers for electric power retail sales
3
3) Overseas
Sales came to ¥43.9 billion, a decline of ¥7.0 billion or 13.6% year on year. Operating expenses fell ¥2.4 billion or 6.4%. Accordingly, segment profit totaled ¥13.2 billion, a drop of ¥2.1 billion or 13.4% year on year, owing to an increase in equity-method investment gains.
In addition, a ¥22.4 billion impairment loss and a ¥15.9 billion loss on valuation of investment securities have been recorded as extraordinary losses on overseas upstream projects.
4) Energy-related
Sales amounted to ¥351.9 billion, a drop of ¥11.6 billion or 3.2% year on year. Operating expenses shrunk ¥17.5 billion or 5.0%.
Reflecting this, segment profit was ¥16.9 billion, an increase of ¥5.8 billion or 51.9% year on year.
5) Real estate
Sales reached ¥44.5 billion, a decrease of ¥0.1 billion or 0.2% year on year. Operating expenses fell ¥0.7 billion or 1.9%. Reflecting this, segment profit was ¥9.6 billion, a growth of ¥0.5 billion or 6.2% year on year.
6) Others
Sales totaled ¥123.2 billion, an increase of ¥15.4 billion or 14.2% year on year. Operating expenses rose ¥15.9 billion or 15.6%.
Reflecting this, segment profit was ¥5.7 billion, a drop of ¥0.5 billion or 8.4% year on year, owing to a drop in equity- method investment gains.
<Summary by segment>
(Unit: hundred million yen )
Gas
Electric
Overseas
Energy-
Real estate
Others
power
related
FY2019
13,554
3,586
439
3,519
445
1,232
(% of total)
(59.5%)
(15.7%)
(1.9%)
(15.5%)
(2.0%)
(5.4%)
Sales
FY2018
14,137
2,803
509
3,635
446
1,078
(% of total)
(62.4%)
(12.4%)
(2.3%)
(16.1%)
(2.0%)
(4.8%)
Amount of change
-583
783
-70
-116
-1
154
(Rate of change)
-4.1%
27.9%
-13.6%
-3.2%
-0.2%
14.2%
FY2019
12,529
3,484
353
3,349
353
1,174
(% of total)
(58.9%)
(16.4%)
(1.7%)
(15.8%)
(1.7%)
(5.5%)
Operating
FY2018
13,214
2,701
377
3,524
360
1,015
expenses
(% of total)
(62.4%)
(12.7%)
(1.8%)
(16.6%)
(1.7%)
(4.8%)
Amount of change
-685
783
-24
-175
-7
159
(Rate of change)
-5.2%
29.0%
-6.4%
-5.0%
-1.9%
15.6%
FY2019
1,024
101
132
169
96
57
(% of total)
(64.8%)
(6.4%)
(8.4%)
(10.7%)
(6.1%)
(3.6%)
Segment
FY2018
922
101
153
111
91
62
profit
(% of total)
(63.9%)
(7.0%)
(10.6%)
(7.8%)
(6.3%)
(4.4%)
Amount of change
102
-0
-21
58
5
-5
(Rate of change)
11.1%
-0.2%
-13.4%
51.9%
6.2%
-8.4%
Note: Figures for sales include internal transactions. Figures for operating expenses do not include expenses that cannot be allocated to specific segments. Figures for segment profit are adjust against the amount based on operating profit in the consolidated financial statements plus or minus equity-method investment gains or losses.
4
(Financial position in FY2019)
1) Situation of assets, debt and net assets
Assets as of March 31, 2020 totaled ¥2,537.7 billion, an increase of ¥109.6 billion versus March 31, 2019, primarily attributable to an increase in the outstanding balances for other facilities (¥27.4 billion) and other intangible non-current assets (¥18.8 billion).
Liabilities stood at ¥1,378.4 billion, an increase of ¥121.6 billion. This was primarily attributable to an increase in the outstanding balance for interest-bearing debt (¥101.8 billion) due to an increase in corporate bonds.
Net assets totaled ¥1,159.2 billion, a drop of ¥12.1 billion. Although net assets were positively impacted by factors including the posting of profit attributable to the owners of the parent (¥43.3 billion), there was an overall decrease attributable to distribution of capital surplus (-¥27.8 billion) and the purchase of treasury stock in the open market (-¥23.9 billion).
In contrast with the growth of total assets, equity (total shareholders' equity + accumulated other comprehensive income) was smaller. As a result, the equity ratio was 45.2% on March 31, 2020, down 2.5 points from March 31, 2019.
(Unit: hundred million yen)
FY2019
FY2018
Change
% change
Gas
Production facilities
101
186
-85
-45.3%
Supply facilities
1,057
966
91
9.4%
Tokyo
Total
1,642
1,787
-145
-8.2%
Operational facilities, etc.
482
634
-152
-24.0%
Consolidated subsidiaries
677
491
186
37.8%
Adjustments
-48
-41
-7
-
Total
2,270
2,237
33
1.5%
2) Situation of cash flow
(Unit: hundred million yen)
FY2019
FY2018
Change
Cash flow from operating activities
3,062
1,413
1,649
Cash flow from investing activities
-2,707
-2,034
-673
Cash flow from financing activities
231
276
-45
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
-4
-7
3
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
581
-352
933
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
930
1,282
-352
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
1,512
930
582
a) Cash flow from operating activities
Cash and cash equivalents obtained as a result of operating activities totaled ¥306.2 billion, an increase versus a year earlier. This was primarily attributable to the posting of income before income taxes (¥67.5 billion) and depreciation and amortization (¥165.4 billion), despite income taxes paid (-¥31.6 billion) and interest paid (-¥11.0 billion).
b) Cash flow from investing activities
Cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities totaled ¥270.7 billion, a decrease versus a year earlier. Although there was a collection of long-term loans receivable (¥4.8 billion), there was a cash outflow due to the purchase of property, plant and equipment (-¥177.6 billion) associated with capital expenditures, and for the purchase of intangible assets (- ¥41.9 billion).
c) Cash flow from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents obtained in financing activities totaled ¥23.1 billion, an increase versus a year earlier. Although there were expenditures due to repayment of long-term loans payable (-¥43.3 billion), bond redemption (-¥30.0 billion), and dividends payable (-¥27.8 billion), cash and cash equivalents rose owing to proceeds from the issuance of bonds (¥90.0 billion) and long-term loans payable (¥71.5 billion).
5
(2) Future outlook
The consolidated results forecast for the FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined as it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic at this moment. We will disclose our forecast as soon as it can be reasonably calculated.
6
II. Group Companies
1) The scope of consolidation
- Newly included subsidiaries in scope of consolidation: 8 companies
Kyoto Ayabe Solar Power LLC, TG Renewables 1 LLC, Tokyo Gas Liv Solutions Co., Ltd., Sumilena Co., Ltd., Hinatao Energy Co., Gunma Annaka Solar LLC, Annaka Solar Godo Kaisha, Ishikawa Hakui Solar Power GK (all have been newly added to the scope of consolidation)
- Excluded: 4 companies
Tokyo Gas Site Development Co., Ltd. (absorption-type merger), Tokyo Gas Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. (absorption- type merger), Tokyo Gas Lifeval Nishiota Co., Ltd. (absorption-type merger), TG Europower B.V. (liquidation)
2) Application of equity method
Included in the equity method: 1 company Heolios EnTG S.A.P.I. de C.V. (new application)
Information about other consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates are not disclosed because there are no significant changes from articles of "business diagram" and "situation of subsidiaries and affiliates" in the latest securities report. [filed on June 27, 2019]
7
III. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards
The Tokyo Gas Group is considering application of IFRS in the future, taking into account the business circumstance and influence by the application of IFRS.
8
IV. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2019
As of March 31,2020
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Production facilities
234,433
224,515
Distribution facilities
548,529
548,095
Service and maintenance facilities
49,586
48,492
Other facilities
447,608
475,093
Inactive facilities
316
316
Construction in progress
145,160
162,862
Total property, plant and equipment
1,425,634
1,459,377
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,306
16,269
Other intangible assets
119,052
137,814
Total intangible assets
120,359
154,084
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
225,212
216,052
Long-term loans receivable
40,158
50,615
Retirement benefit asset
24
29
Deferred tax assets
42,425
49,132
Other investments and other assets
47,950
46,407
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-362
-405
Total investments and other assets
355,409
361,831
Total non-current assets
1,901,403
1,975,292
Current assets
Cash and deposits
93,092
151,288
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
265,225
221,123
Lease receivables and investments in
19,647
20,363
leases
Merchandise and finished goods
2,194
1,905
Work in process
12,730
11,868
Raw materials and supplies
63,735
64,703
Other current assets
71,306
91,748
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-1,186
-570
Total current assets
526,745
562,431
Total assets
2,428,149
2,537,724
9
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2019
As of March 31,2020
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
334,998
404,998
Long-term borrowings
394,542
429,541
Deferred tax liabilities
17,517
18,531
Retirement benefit liability
75,262
71,976
Provision for gas holder repairs
2,990
3,122
Provision for safety measures
1,776
593
Provision for appliance warranties
14,057
12,985
Provision for point card certificates
1,450
1,000
Asset retirement obligations
11,940
14,424
Other noncurrent liabilities
64,640
51,555
Total non-current liabilities
919,176
1,008,730
Current liabilities
Current portion of non-current liabilities
51,566
54,428
Notes and accounts payable - trade
69,605
78,593
Short-term borrowings
5,133
6,507
Income taxes payable
31,283
29,708
Other current liabilities
180,037
200,527
Total current liabilities
337,626
369,765
Total liabilities
1,256,803
1,378,495
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
141,844
141,844
Capital surplus
1,634
2,067
Retained earnings
976,550
967,808
Treasury shares
-4,111
-3,875
Total shareholders' equity
1,115,918
1,107,844
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
22,756
15,843
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
1,604
1,444
Foreign currency translation adjustment
24,770
22,412
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-5,994
292
Total accumulated other comprehensive
43,137
39,992
income
Non-controlling interests
12,289
11,391
Total net assets
1,171,345
1,159,228
Total liabilities and net assets
2,428,149
2,537,724
10
(2)Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (Consolidated statement of income)
(Million yen)
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended March 31,2019
ended March 31,2020
Net sales
1,962,308
1,925,235
Cost of sales
1,407,345
1,343,965
Gross profit
554,963
581,269
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Supply and sales expenses
392,466
408,857
General and administrative expenses
68,791
70,903
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
461,258
479,761
Operating profit
93,704
101,508
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,612
2,330
Dividend income
2,812
5,433
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
2,794
5,211
method
Miscellaneous income
6,551
7,453
Total non-operating income
13,771
20,429
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
11,091
11,412
Balance on commissioned construction
1,750
2,151
Miscellaneous expenses
5,247
5,637
Total non-operating expenses
18,089
19,202
Ordinary profit
89,386
102,735
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
29,306
-
Gain on sales of investment securities
6,420
-
Gain on settlement of contract
-
11,627
Total extraordinary income
35,727
11,627
Extraordinary losses
Impairment loss
-
28,152
Loss on valuation of investment securities
7,865
18,643
Total extraordinary losses
7,865
46,796
Profit before income taxes
117,248
67,566
Income taxes - current
26,113
31,196
Income taxes - deferred
6,823
-7,197
Total income taxes
32,936
23,999
Profit
84,311
43,567
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
-244
184
Profit attributable to owners of parent
84,555
43,382
11
(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income)
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
Profit
84,311
43,567
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
-7,528
-6,878
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
221
-850
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-6,735
-1,916
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans,
-2,073
6,150
net of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of
-78
178
entities accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
-16,193
-3,316
Comprehensive income
68,118
40,250
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to
68,401
40,238
owners of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
-283
12
controlling interests
12
(3) Consolidated statements of changes in net assets
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)
(Million yen)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Balance at beginning of period
141,844
1,898
936,635
-3,642
1,076,736
Cumulative effects of changes in
-
accounting policies
Restated balance
141,844
1,898
936,635
-3,642
1,076,736
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
-24,932
-24,932
Profit attributable to owners of
84,555
84,555
parent
Purchase of treasury shares
-20,051
-20,051
Disposal of treasury shares
2
2
Cancellation of treasury shares
-19,580
19,580
Increase in the number of
-
consolidated subsidiaries
Decrease in the number of
-128
-128
consolidated subsidiaries
Change in ownership interest
-263
-263
of parent due to transactions
with non-controlling interests
Net changes in items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
-
-263
39,914
-469
39,182
Balance at end of period
141,844
1,634
976,550
-4,111
1,115,918
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Foreign
Total
Non-
Total net
Deferred
Remeasureme
accumulated
controlling
difference on
currency
assets
gains or losses
nts of defined
other
interests
available-for-
translation
on hedges
benefit plans
comprehensive
sale securities
adjustment
income
Balance at beginning of period
30,282
-251
33,206
-3,945
59,291
12,405
1,148,433
Cumulative effects of changes in
-
accounting policies
Restated balance
30,282
-251
33,206
-3,945
59,291
12,405
1,148,433
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
-24,932
Profit attributable to owners of parent
84,555
Purchase of treasury shares
-20,051
Disposal of treasury shares
2
Cancellation of treasury shares
-
Increase in the number of consolidated
-
subsidiaries
Decrease in the number of consolidated
-128
subsidiaries
Change in ownership interest of parent
-263
due to transactions with non-controlling
interests
Net changes in items other than
-7,525
1,856
-8,435
-2,049
-16,154
-115
-16,269
shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
-7,525
1,856
-8,435
-2,049
-16,154
-115
22,912
Balance at end of period
22,756
1,604
24,770
-5,994
43,137
12,289
1,171,345
13
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020)
(Million yen)
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders'
equity
Balance at beginning of period
141,844
1,634
976,550
-4,111
1,115,918
Cumulative effects of changes in
6
6
accounting policies
Restated balance
141,844
1,634
976,556
-4,111
1,115,925
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
-27,853
-27,853
Profit attributable to owners of
43,382
43,382
parent
Purchase of treasury shares
-24,038
-24,038
Disposal of treasury shares
1
1
Cancellation of treasury shares
-24,272
24,272
Increase in the number of
-5
-5
consolidated subsidiaries
Decrease in the number of
-
consolidated subsidiaries
Change in ownership interest
of parent due to transactions
432
432
with non-controlling interests
Net changes in items other
than shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
-
432
-8,748
235
-8,080
Balance at end of period
141,844
2,067
967,808
-3,875
1,107,844
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation
Foreign
Total
Non-
Total net
Deferred
Remeasureme
accumulated
controlling
difference on
currency
assets
gains or losses
nts of defined
other
interests
available-for-
translation
on hedges
benefit plans
comprehensiv
sale securities
adjustment
e income
Balance at beginning of period
22,756
1,604
24,770
-5,994
43,137
12,289
1,171,345
Cumulative effects of changes in
6
accounting policies
Restated balance
22,756
1,604
24,770
-5,994
43,137
12,289
1,171,352
Changes during period
Dividends of surplus
-27,853
Profit attributable to owners of parent
43,382
Purchase of treasury shares
-24,038
Disposal of treasury shares
1
Cancellation of treasury shares
-
Increase in the number of consolidated
-5
subsidiaries
Decrease in the number of consolidated
-
subsidiaries
Change in ownership interest of parent
due to transactions with non-controlling
432
interests
Net changes in items other than
-6,913
-160
-2,358
6,287
-3,144
-898
-4,042
shareholders' equity
Total changes during period
-6,913
-160
-2,358
6,287
-3,144
-898
-12,123
Balance at end of period
15,843
1,444
22,412
292
39,992
11,391
1,159,228
14
(4) Consolidated statements of cash flows
(Million yen)
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended March 31,2019
ended March 31,2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
117,248
67,566
Depreciation
157,574
165,410
Impairment loss
888
28,152
Gain on settlement of contract
-
-11,627
Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses
4,306
4,263
Loss on retirement of property, plant and
2,248
2,164
equipment
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
7,865
18,643
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit
1,039
5,206
liability
Increase (decrease) in provision for safety
-1,338
-1,182
measures
Increase (decrease) in provision for appliance
4,073
-1,072
warranties
Interest and dividend income
-4,425
-7,763
Interest expenses
11,091
11,412
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for
-2,794
-5,211
using equity method
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
-46,191
52,646
Decrease (increase) in inventories
-18,336
172
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
-5,321
8,952
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption
-3,002
7,979
taxes
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable -
-2,541
-1,619
other
Other, net
-53,083
-9,541
Subtotal
Interest and dividends received
Interest paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment securities
Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets
Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses Long-term loan advances
Collection of long-term loans receivable Payments of guarantee deposits
Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation
Other, net
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
169,300
334,549
9,387
14,510
-10,809
-11,087
-26,571
-31,676
141,306
306,296
-17,603
-23,989
12,082
1,916
-168,144
-177,664
-39,491
-41,908
-8,561
-2,183
-12,238
-16,989
4,074
4,853
-788
-2,709
88
1,855
-1,054
-15,134
28,174
1,156
-203,462
-270,798
15
(Million yen)
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended March 31,2019
ended March 31,2020
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers
10,000
-10,000
Repayments of lease obligations
-1,613
-2,646
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
59,354
71,542
Repayments of long-term borrowings
-23,726
-43,390
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
70,000
90,000
Redemption of bonds
-40,000
-30,000
Purchase of treasury shares
-20,051
-24,038
Dividends paid
-24,936
-27,839
Other, net
-1,397
-454
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
27,628
23,171
activities
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
-710
-489
equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
-35,238
58,179
equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
128,271
93,032
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
-
6
resulting from change in scope of consolidation
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
93,032
151,218
16
Notes on consolidated financial statements
(Note on going concerns' premise)Not applicable
(Additional information)
The Company purchased a large-scale mission critical system that was newly established during the fiscal year under review for ¥30,767 million as an intangible fixed asset. As a result of estimating the usable period, the Company has determined the useful life to be ten years.
(Segment information, etc.)
1. Overview of reporting segments
The Group's reporting segments are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors using the segregated financial information available within each segment to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate business results.
The Tokyo Gas Group is deploying business activities in the following areas-in addition to the core of the Group's operating structure, which consists of city gas, liquid gas, and gas (including LNG sales), which are all energy produced using natural gas as a resource, the Group also delves in the electric power business, which is a new pillar of the Group's revenues, the overseas business to remake ourselves as a global company group, and the engineering solutions business, which utilizes energy.
Furthermore, businesses involving the efficient utilization of the Group's real estate holdings represent another earnings base, and the Group therefore employs the five reporting segments of "gas," "electric power," "overseas," "energy related," including the engineering solutions, which utilize energy and "real estate."
The main products and services of each reporting segment are as follows:
Gas:
City gas, liquid gas business (LNG, industrial gas), LNG sales, etc.
Electric power:
Electric power
Overseas:
Overseas resource development and investment, energy supply, etc.
Energy related: Engineering solutions business (engineering, energy service, etc.), gas appliances, gas
installation work, construction, etc.
Real estate:
Leasing, management, etc. of land and buildings
2. Calculation of net sales, profit and loss, and assets, etc.
The accounting method of reported business segments has not been changed from what is described in the important matters that form the basis of preparation of consolidated financial statements in the latest securities report (submitted June 27, 2019).
Income of reporting segment is based on operating profit plus or minus investment gain or loss on equity method. Intersegment sales and transfers are attributable to transactions within group companies, and calculated based on market value.
17
3. Information related to net sales, profit and loss, and assets, etc. by reporting segment
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2018 to Mar. 31, 2019)
(Unit: million yen)
Reporting segment
Amount
Others
recorded on
Electric
Energy-
Real
Total
Adjustments
consolidated
Gas
Overseas
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
statement of
power
related
estate
income
(Note 3)
Net sales
External sales
1,302,131
280,178
38,845
308,679
21,880
1,951,716
10,591
1,962,308
-
1,962,308
Intersegment sales
111,578
130
12,068
54,918
22,720
201,415
97,270
298,685
(298,685)
-
& transfers
Total
1,413,709
280,308
50,913
363,598
44,601
2,153,131
107,862
2,260,994
(298,685)
1,962,308
Segment profit
Operating profit
92,227
10,164
13,135
11,188
8,535
135,251
6,272
141,524
(47,819)
93,704
(loss)
Investment gain on
-
-
2,174
-
599
2,774
19
2,794
-
2,794
equity method
Total
92,227
10,164
15,309
11,188
9,135
138,026
6,292
144,318
(47,819)
96,498
Segment Assets
1,301,618
110,967
285,749
251,591
229,642
2,179,569
47,043
2,226,613
201,535
2,428,149
Others
Depreciation
123,138
7,844
9,594
10,174
7,272
158,024
3,259
161,283
(3,708)
157,574
expenses
Increase in
property, plant,
154,313
7,326
6,483
22,069
26,518
216,710
2,903
219,613
(4,394)
215,219
equipment, and
intangible assets
Notes:
The "Others" segment indicates businesses not included in the reporting segments, including information processing service, shipping business, etc.
The "Adjustments" indicates as follows;
The ¥(47,819) million segment profit adjustment includes ¥(547) million in eliminations for intersegment transactions and ¥(47,272) million of companywide expenses not allocated to the respective reporting segments. Companywide expenses are primarily, general and administrative expenses that are not assignable to a reporting segment.
The ¥201,535 million segment assets adjustment includes ¥266,977 million of companywide assets not allocated to the respective reporting segments, and ¥(65,442) million of net eliminations for intersegment obligations. Companywide assets are primarily, financial assets that are not assignable to a reporting segment.
Segment profit is adjusted to reflect operating profit recorded in the consolidated statement of income which is adjusted by investment gain or loss on equity method.
18
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from Apr. 1, 2019 to Mar. 31, 2020)
(Unit: million yen)
Reporting segment
Amount
Others
recorded on
Electric
Energy-
Real
Total
Adjustments
consolidated
Gas
Overseas
Total
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
statement of
power
related
estate
income
(Note 3)
Net sales
External sales
1,195,898
358,005
36,838
302,761
21,575
1,915,079
10,156
1,925,235
-
1,925,235
Intersegment sales
159,526
625
7,144
49,148
22,954
239,399
113,050
352,450
(352,450)
-
& transfers
Total
1,355,425
358,630
43,983
351,910
44,529
2,154,479
123,207
2,277,686
(352,450)
1,925,235
Segment profit
Operating profit
102,433
10,141
8,606
16,995
9,151
147,328
5,750
153,079
(51,571)
101,508
(loss)
Investment gain on
-
-
4,649
-
547
5,196
15
5,211
-
5,211
equity method
Total
102,433
10,141
13,255
16,995
9,698
152,525
5,766
158,291
(51,571)
106,720
Segment Assets
1,309,752
167,301
258,780
254,294
258,050
2,248,178
46,163
2,294,342
243,381
2,537,724
Others
Depreciation
126,383
8,743
11,128
11,103
7,132
164,491
4,924
169,415
(4,005)
165,410
expenses
Increase in
property, plant,
162,385
6,185
9,032
18,017
31,464
227,085
2,747
229,833
(4,958)
224,874
equipment, and
intangible assets
Notes:
The "Others" segment indicates businesses not included in the reporting segments, including information processing service, shipping business, etc.
The "Adjustments" indicates as follows;
The ¥(51,571) million segment profit adjustment includes ¥(237) million in eliminations for intersegment transactions and ¥(51,333) million of companywide expenses not allocated to the respective reporting segments. Companywide expenses are primarily, general and administrative expenses that are not assignable to a reporting segment.
The ¥243,381 million segment assets adjustment includes ¥327,645 million of companywide assets not allocated to the respective reporting segments, and ¥(84,263) million of net eliminations for intersegment obligations. Companywide assets are primarily, financial assets that are not assignable to a reporting segment.
Segment profit is adjusted to reflect operating profit recorded in the consolidated statement of income which is adjusted by investment gain or loss on equity method.
19
4) (Per share information)
(Unit: yen)
FY2018
FY2019
(Apr. 2018-
(Apr. 2019 -
Mar. 2019)
Mar. 2020)
Shareholders' equity per share
2,575.99
2,602.74
Profit per share
187.60
98.07
Notes:
Diluted profit per share is not disclosed as no latent shares exist.
Basis for calculation of profit per share is as follows.
FY2018
FY2019
(Apr. 2018 -
(Apr. 2019 -
Mar. 2019)
Mar. 2020)
Profit attributable to owners of parent (million yen)
84,555
43,382
Not attributable to common shareholders (million yen)
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent with regard to the common
84,555
43,382
shares (million yen)
Average number of common shares outstanding (thousand shares )
450,719
442,380
3. Basis for calculation of BPS is as follows.
FY2018
FY2019
(as of Mar. 31, 2019)
(as of Mar. 31, 2020)
Shareholders' equity (million yen)
1,171,345
1,159,228
Deduction from shareholders' equity (million yen)
12,289
11,391
-Shares of minority shareholders (million yen)
12,289
11,391
Net shareholders' equity attributable to common shares (million yen)
1,159,055
1,147,836
Number of shares to calculate BPS (thousand shares)
449,945
441,011
(Significant subsequent events)
Although the decline in crude oil and natural gas prices on the back of a drop in demand for crude oil after the consolidated closing date may have an impact on the Group's business performance and financial position, it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact at this moment.
20
V. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Non-Consolidated Balance sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2019
As of March 31,2020
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Production facilities
238,636
228,801
Distribution facilities
541,740
541,353
Service and maintenance facilities
64,729
45,482
Facilities for incidental businesses
5,587
5,461
Inactive facilities
316
316
Construction in progress
109,756
82,475
Total property, plant and equipment
960,766
903,890
Intangible assets
Patent right
10
10
Leasehold interests in land
1,763
1,805
Goodwill
100
86
Other intangible assets
95,815
121,706
Total intangible assets
97,690
123,608
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
65,711
54,421
Investments in subsidiaries and associates
364,614
375,889
Long-term loans receivable
41
35
Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and
133,053
156,738
associates
Investments in capital
13
13
Long-term prepaid expenses
23,848
14,956
Deferred tax assets
26,914
29,943
Other investments and other assets
8,534
7,789
-
-
Allowance for doubtful accounts
336
442
Total investments and other assets
622,395
639,344
Total non-current assets
1,680,852
1,666,843
Current assets
Cash and deposits
37,225
84,563
Notes receivable - trade
1,139
1,785
Accounts receivable - trade
187,677
148,758
Accounts receivable from subsidiaries and associates - trade
39,152
44,284
Accounts receivable - other
7,848
7,077
Finished goods
113
94
Raw materials
44,350
36,937
Supplies
10,339
11,456
Advance payments
1,156
1,162
Prepaid expenses
1,126
1,606
Short-term receivables from subsidiaries and associates
25,919
34,327
Other current assets
43,183
56,234
-
-
Allowance for doubtful accounts
1,223
638
Total current assets
398,009
427,650
Total assets
2,078,862
2,094,493
21
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2019
As of March 31,2020
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
334,998
404,998
Long-term borrowings
331,762
341,932
Long-term debt to subsidiaries and associates
361
0
Provision for retirement benefits
59,078
64,656
Provision for gas holder repairs
2,631
2,695
Provision for safety measures
1,776
593
Provision for appliance warranties
14,057
12,985
Allowance for points redemption
1,450
1,000
Asset retirement obligations
316
318
Other noncurrent liabilities
36,484
17,933
Total non-current liabilities
782,917
847,114
Current liabilities
Current portion of non-current liabilities
40,536
45,968
Accounts payable - trade
39,923
45,492
Accounts payable - other
43,239
55,912
Accrued expenses
50,517
49,115
Income taxes payable
22,552
22,574
Advances received
7,912
7,743
Deposits received
1,534
1,482
Short-term borrowings from subsidiaries and associates
135,962
119,501
Short-term debt to subsidiaries and associates
48,233
63,082
Asset retirement obligations
-
411
Other current liabilities
14,319
17,662
Total current liabilities
404,732
428,946
Total liabilities
1,187,649
1,276,060
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
141,844
141,844
Capital surplus
Legal capital surplus
2,065
2,065
Total capital surpluses
2,065
2,065
Retained earnings
Legal retained earnings
35,454
35,454
Other retained earnings
Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non-
6,161
6,013
current assets
Reserve for overseas investment loss
6,766
4,393
Reserve for adjustment of cost fluctuations
141,000
141,000
General reserve
339,000
339,000
Retained earnings brought forward
210,782
146,578
Total retained earnings
739,165
672,439
-
-
Treasury shares
4,111
3,875
Total shareholders' equity
878,964
812,473
Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
22,271
15,287
-
-
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
10,023
9,327
Total valuation and translation adjustments
12,248
5,959
Total net assets
891,212
818,433
Total liabilities and net assets
2,078,862
2,094,493
22
(2) Non-Consolidated Statements of income
(Million yen)
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
ended March 31,2019
ended March 31,2020
Sales from gas business
Gas sales
1,193,670
1,071,736
Gas transportation service revenue
10,374
27,567
Revenue from interoperator settlement
7,212
7,202
Total sales from gas business
1,211,256
1,106,506
Cost of sales
Beginning inventories
110
113
Cost of products manufactured
763,479
643,530
Purchase of finished goods
9,432
10,385
Costs of gas for own use
1,928
1,786
Ending inventories
113
94
Total cost of sales
770,980
652,148
Gross profit
440,276
454,357
Supply and sales expenses
343,410
355,373
General and administrative expenses
70,090
72,965
Total selling, general and administrative expenses