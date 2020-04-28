Tokyo Gas : Financial Results for FY2019 ended March 2020 0 04/28/2020 | 01:13am EDT Send by mail :

Reference: Scope of consolidation and application of equity method

Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 82 (Increased by 8 companies and decreased by 4 companies)

Number of subsidiaries and affiliates accounted for by equity method: 15 (Increased by 1 company) Change in accounting policies or estimates and retrospective restatements Change in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: No Change in accounting policies other than item 1) above: No Change in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatements: No Number of issued shares (common stock) (Unit: share) 1) Number of issued shares at end of Mar. 31, 2020 442,436,059 Mar. 31, 2019 451,355,759 period (including treasury stock): 2) Number of shares of treasury stock Mar. 31, 2020 1,424,746 Mar. 31, 2019 1,410,673 at end of period: 3) Average number of shares during Apr. 2019- Mar. 2020 442,379,702 Apr. 2018- Mar. 2019 450,718,735 period: (Reference) Non-Consolidated Business Results for FY2019 ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (1) Non-Consolidated Business Performance (Unit: million yen) (% of change from the corresponding period of previous year) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net income FY2019 ended 1,787,975 1.1% 62,044 26.8% 68,342 8.6% 56,703 5.6% Mar. 31, 2020 FY2018 ended 1,768,567 10.6% 48,920 -40.7% 62,910 -34.4% 53,717 -29.2% Mar. 31, 2019 Profit per share Diluted profit per share FY2019 ended 128.18 yen - Mar. 31, 2020 FY2018 ended 119.18 yen - Mar. 31, 2019 (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position (Unit: million yen) Total assets Total net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of Mar. 31, 2020 2,094,493 818,433 39.1% 1,855.81 yen As of Mar. 31, 2019 2,078,862 891,212 42.9% 1,980.71 yen Reference: Shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2020: 818,433 million yen As of March 31, 2019: 891,212 million yen Quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm do not apply to quarterly consolidated financial results bulletins.

Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention The consolidated results forecast for the FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined as it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic at this moment. We will disclose our forecast as soon as it can be reasonably calculated. The information related to this Financial Results will be posted on the Web site of the Company. Contents of Attachment I. Overview of Business Performance, etc. ................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Overview of business performance and financial position of FY2019.................................................................... 2 (2) Future outlook ............................................................................................................................................................. 6 II. Group Companies ....................................................................................................................................................... 7 III. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ................................................................................ 8 IV. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes ............................................................................................... 9 (1) Consolidated balance sheets ....................................................................................................................................... 9 (2) Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income ........................................................................... 11 (Consolidated statement of income)......................................................................................................................... 11 (Consolidated statement of comprehensive income) .............................................................................................. 12 (3) Consolidated statements of changes in net assets ................................................................................................... 13 (4) Consolidated statements of cash flows ................................................................................................................... 15 (5) Notes on consolidated financial statements ............................................................................................................. 17 1) (Note on going concerns' premise) ........................................................................................................................... 17 2) (Additional information)........................................................................................................................................... 17 3) (Segment information, etc.) ...................................................................................................................................... 17 4) (Per share information)............................................................................................................................................. 20 5) (Material subsequent events).................................................................................................................................... 20 V. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................................. 21 (1) Balance sheets ............................................................................................................................................................ 21 (2) Statements of income................................................................................................................................................. 23 1 Overview of Business Performance, etc. Overview of business performance and financial position of FY2019 (Business performance of FY2019)

In the fiscal year under review, the economy in Japan lacked strength in consumer spending due to a series of natural disasters and the consumption tax hike, despite being on a mild recovery trend on the back of improvement in the employment and income environments although exports and production remained slightly weak. The addition of the spread of new coronavirus infections has made the economic situation extremely uncertain, with the development of the Japanese and global economies impossible to foresee.

Amid this economic climate, the competition between energy business operators in the energy industry and competition beyond industry borders have intensified due to the full deregulation of retail electric power sales in April 2016 and the full deregulation of gas sales that followed in April 2017. In addition, decarbonization has become a global trend, which has dramatically changed the environment surrounding the energy business. Against this backdrop, we actively undertook various measures to enhance the added value we deliver to customers in Japan and abroad through the development of a comprehensive energy business and globalization.

In light of these economic conditions and changes in the business climate, electric power sales increased due to a rise in the number of retail customers, but city gas sales declined owing to a drop in the number of customers. Reflecting this and other factors, consolidated sales in the year under review totaled ¥1,925.2 billion, a decline of 1.9% year on year.

Meanwhile, operating expenses came to ¥1,823.7 billion, a drop of 2.4%. This reflected a drop in city gas raw material prices due to the decline of crude oil prices and the Company's utmost efforts to curb costs by further improving management efficiency, despite an increase in sales costs in electric power sales.

Extrapolating from this performance, operating profit was ¥101.5 billion, an increase of 8.3% year on year, and ordinary profit totaled ¥102.7 billion, a rise of 14.9%. Profit attributable to owners of the parent came to ¥43.3 billion, a drop of 48.7%, after posting a ¥11.6 billion contract settlement gain on raw materials as an extraordinary profit, a ¥28.1 billion impairment loss and a ¥18.6 billion loss on valuation of investment securities for overseas upstream projects, etc. as extraordinary losses, and income taxes. 1) Gas The sales volume of the city gas business, which is the main business of the gas segment was 13,855 million m3 in the period under review, a decrease of 8.8% year on year. Breaking this down, residential demand was 3,124 million m3, a drop of 3.6%, despite low weather temperatures in comparison with a year earlier. Commercial demand was 2,497 million m3, a decline of 4.3% year on year, owing in part to a decrease in the number of customers. Industrial demand was 6,397 million m3, a drop of 13.7%, due in part to a decrease in sales volume to users dedicated to power generation. Supply to other utilities was 1,837 million m3, a fall of 5.1%, owing in part to a drop in customer demand. In addition, gas sales came to ¥1,355.4 billion, a decrease of ¥58.3 billion or -4.1% year on year, owing mainly to a year- on-year decrease in city gas sales volume as well as a drop in gas unit price reflecting gas rate adjustments. As a result of a drop in gas sales volume and a decrease in city gas raw material prices due to a declining trend in crude oil prices compared to the previous fiscal year, the overall operating expenses decreased ¥68.5 billion or -5.2%. Consequently, segment profit totaled ¥102.4 billion, an increase of ¥10.2 billion or 11.1% year on year. 2 FY2019 FY2018 Change % change No. of customers for city Thousands 9,129 9,821 -691 -7.0 gas retail sales No. of customers (meters) Thousands 11,954 11,818 136 1.1 volume Residential Mil. m3 3,124 3,240 -116 -3.6 Commercial Mil. m3 2,497 2,609 -112 -4.3 sales Industrial Mil. m3 6,397 7,413 -1,016 -13.7 Subtotal Mil. m3 8,894 10,022 -1,128 -11.3 gas Supplies to other utilities Mil. m3 1,837 1,936 -99 -5.1 City Total 3 13,855 15,198 -1,343 -8.8 Mil. m Average temperature °C 16.7 17.0 -0.3 - Notes: No. of customers for city gas retail sales indicates the n umber of billed customers for city gas retail sales. No. of customers (meters) indicates the number of meters that includes inactive meters and meters for gas supply from other retail companies. "Commercial" indicates sales to commercial, public and medical institutions. City gas sales volumes are on the basis of 45MJ/m 3 . Average temperature is the average temperature during the period of use by each customer (from date of initial month's meter reading to final month's meter reading). The aforementioned notes also apply to the relevant tables. FY2019 FY2018 Change Crude oil FY2019 FY2018 Change ¥/$ rate price 108.71 110.92 -2.21 67.79 72.15 -4.36 ($/bbl) 2) Electric power Sales totaled ¥358.6 billion, an increase of ¥78.3 billion or 27.9% year on year. Operating expenses rose ¥78.3 billion or 29.0%. In light of this, segment profit totaled ¥10.1 billion, roughly the same as the previous fiscal year. FY2019 FY2018 Change % change No. of customers for city Thousands 2,350 1,742 608 34.9 gas retail sales Electric Retail million kWh 8,522 6,555 1,967 30.0 power Wholesale etc. million kWh 12,082 8,926 3,156 35.4 sales Total million kWh 20,604 15,482 5,122 33.1 volume Note: No. of customers for electric power retail sales indicates the number of billed customers for electric power retail sales 3 3) Overseas Sales came to ¥43.9 billion, a decline of ¥7.0 billion or 13.6% year on year. Operating expenses fell ¥2.4 billion or 6.4%. Accordingly, segment profit totaled ¥13.2 billion, a drop of ¥2.1 billion or 13.4% year on year, owing to an increase in equity-method investment gains. In addition, a ¥22.4 billion impairment loss and a ¥15.9 billion loss on valuation of investment securities have been recorded as extraordinary losses on overseas upstream projects. 4) Energy-related Sales amounted to ¥351.9 billion, a drop of ¥11.6 billion or 3.2% year on year. Operating expenses shrunk ¥17.5 billion or 5.0%. Reflecting this, segment profit was ¥16.9 billion, an increase of ¥5.8 billion or 51.9% year on year. 5) Real estate Sales reached ¥44.5 billion, a decrease of ¥0.1 billion or 0.2% year on year. Operating expenses fell ¥0.7 billion or 1.9%. Reflecting this, segment profit was ¥9.6 billion, a growth of ¥0.5 billion or 6.2% year on year. 6) Others Sales totaled ¥123.2 billion, an increase of ¥15.4 billion or 14.2% year on year. Operating expenses rose ¥15.9 billion or 15.6%. Reflecting this, segment profit was ¥5.7 billion, a drop of ¥0.5 billion or 8.4% year on year, owing to a drop in equity- method investment gains. <Summary by segment> (Unit: hundred million yen ) Gas Electric Overseas Energy- Real estate Others power related FY2019 13,554 3,586 439 3,519 445 1,232 (% of total) (59.5%) (15.7%) (1.9%) (15.5%) (2.0%) (5.4%) Sales FY2018 14,137 2,803 509 3,635 446 1,078 (% of total) (62.4%) (12.4%) (2.3%) (16.1%) (2.0%) (4.8%) Amount of change -583 783 -70 -116 -1 154 (Rate of change) -4.1% 27.9% -13.6% -3.2% -0.2% 14.2% FY2019 12,529 3,484 353 3,349 353 1,174 (% of total) (58.9%) (16.4%) (1.7%) (15.8%) (1.7%) (5.5%) Operating FY2018 13,214 2,701 377 3,524 360 1,015 expenses (% of total) (62.4%) (12.7%) (1.8%) (16.6%) (1.7%) (4.8%) Amount of change -685 783 -24 -175 -7 159 (Rate of change) -5.2% 29.0% -6.4% -5.0% -1.9% 15.6% FY2019 1,024 101 132 169 96 57 (% of total) (64.8%) (6.4%) (8.4%) (10.7%) (6.1%) (3.6%) Segment FY2018 922 101 153 111 91 62 profit (% of total) (63.9%) (7.0%) (10.6%) (7.8%) (6.3%) (4.4%) Amount of change 102 -0 -21 58 5 -5 (Rate of change) 11.1% -0.2% -13.4% 51.9% 6.2% -8.4% Note: Figures for sales include internal transactions. Figures for operating expenses do not include expenses that cannot be allocated to specific segments. Figures for segment profit are adjust against the amount based on operating profit in the consolidated financial statements plus or minus equity-method investment gains or losses. 4 (Financial position in FY2019) 1) Situation of assets, debt and net assets Assets as of March 31, 2020 totaled ¥2,537.7 billion, an increase of ¥109.6 billion versus March 31, 2019, primarily attributable to an increase in the outstanding balances for other facilities (¥27.4 billion) and other intangible non-current assets (¥18.8 billion). Liabilities stood at ¥1,378.4 billion, an increase of ¥121.6 billion. This was primarily attributable to an increase in the outstanding balance for interest-bearing debt (¥101.8 billion) due to an increase in corporate bonds. Net assets totaled ¥1,159.2 billion, a drop of ¥12.1 billion. Although net assets were positively impacted by factors including the posting of profit attributable to the owners of the parent (¥43.3 billion), there was an overall decrease attributable to distribution of capital surplus (-¥27.8 billion) and the purchase of treasury stock in the open market (-¥23.9 billion). In contrast with the growth of total assets, equity (total shareholders' equity + accumulated other comprehensive income) was smaller. As a result, the equity ratio was 45.2% on March 31, 2020, down 2.5 points from March 31, 2019. (Unit: hundred million yen) FY2019 FY2018 Change % change Gas Production facilities 101 186 -85 -45.3% Supply facilities 1,057 966 91 9.4% Tokyo Total 1,642 1,787 -145 -8.2% Operational facilities, etc. 482 634 -152 -24.0% Consolidated subsidiaries 677 491 186 37.8% Adjustments -48 -41 -7 - Total 2,270 2,237 33 1.5% 2) Situation of cash flow (Unit: hundred million yen) FY2019 FY2018 Change Cash flow from operating activities 3,062 1,413 1,649 Cash flow from investing activities -2,707 -2,034 -673 Cash flow from financing activities 231 276 -45 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents -4 -7 3 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 581 -352 933 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 930 1,282 -352 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 1,512 930 582 a) Cash flow from operating activities Cash and cash equivalents obtained as a result of operating activities totaled ¥306.2 billion, an increase versus a year earlier. This was primarily attributable to the posting of income before income taxes (¥67.5 billion) and depreciation and amortization (¥165.4 billion), despite income taxes paid (-¥31.6 billion) and interest paid (-¥11.0 billion). b) Cash flow from investing activities Cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities totaled ¥270.7 billion, a decrease versus a year earlier. Although there was a collection of long-term loans receivable (¥4.8 billion), there was a cash outflow due to the purchase of property, plant and equipment (-¥177.6 billion) associated with capital expenditures, and for the purchase of intangible assets (- ¥41.9 billion). c) Cash flow from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents obtained in financing activities totaled ¥23.1 billion, an increase versus a year earlier. Although there were expenditures due to repayment of long-term loans payable (-¥43.3 billion), bond redemption (-¥30.0 billion), and dividends payable (-¥27.8 billion), cash and cash equivalents rose owing to proceeds from the issuance of bonds (¥90.0 billion) and long-term loans payable (¥71.5 billion). 5 (2) Future outlook The consolidated results forecast for the FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined as it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic at this moment. We will disclose our forecast as soon as it can be reasonably calculated. 6 II. Group Companies 1) The scope of consolidation 1) The scope of consolidation - Newly included subsidiaries in scope of consolidation: 8 companies Kyoto Ayabe Solar Power LLC, TG Renewables 1 LLC, Tokyo Gas Liv Solutions Co., Ltd., Sumilena Co., Ltd., Hinatao Energy Co., Gunma Annaka Solar LLC, Annaka Solar Godo Kaisha, Ishikawa Hakui Solar Power GK (all have been newly added to the scope of consolidation) - Excluded: 4 companies Tokyo Gas Site Development Co., Ltd. (absorption-type merger), Tokyo Gas Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. (absorption- type merger), Tokyo Gas Lifeval Nishiota Co., Ltd. (absorption-type merger), TG Europower B.V. (liquidation) 2) Application of equity method Included in the equity method: 1 company Heolios EnTG S.A.P.I. de C.V. (new application) Information about other consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates are not disclosed because there are no significant changes from articles of "business diagram" and "situation of subsidiaries and affiliates" in the latest securities report. [filed on June 27, 2019] 7 III. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards The Tokyo Gas Group is considering application of IFRS in the future, taking into account the business circumstance and influence by the application of IFRS. 8 IV. Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated balance sheets (Million yen) As of March 31,2019 As of March 31,2020 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Production facilities 234,433 224,515 Distribution facilities 548,529 548,095 Service and maintenance facilities 49,586 48,492 Other facilities 447,608 475,093 Inactive facilities 316 316 Construction in progress 145,160 162,862 Total property, plant and equipment 1,425,634 1,459,377 Intangible assets Goodwill 1,306 16,269 Other intangible assets 119,052 137,814 Total intangible assets 120,359 154,084 Investments and other assets Investment securities 225,212 216,052 Long-term loans receivable 40,158 50,615 Retirement benefit asset 24 29 Deferred tax assets 42,425 49,132 Other investments and other assets 47,950 46,407 Allowance for doubtful accounts -362 -405 Total investments and other assets 355,409 361,831 Total non-current assets 1,901,403 1,975,292 Current assets Cash and deposits 93,092 151,288 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 265,225 221,123 Lease receivables and investments in 19,647 20,363 leases Merchandise and finished goods 2,194 1,905 Work in process 12,730 11,868 Raw materials and supplies 63,735 64,703 Other current assets 71,306 91,748 Allowance for doubtful accounts -1,186 -570 Total current assets 526,745 562,431 Total assets 2,428,149 2,537,724 9 (Million yen) As of March 31,2019 As of March 31,2020 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 334,998 404,998 Long-term borrowings 394,542 429,541 Deferred tax liabilities 17,517 18,531 Retirement benefit liability 75,262 71,976 Provision for gas holder repairs 2,990 3,122 Provision for safety measures 1,776 593 Provision for appliance warranties 14,057 12,985 Provision for point card certificates 1,450 1,000 Asset retirement obligations 11,940 14,424 Other noncurrent liabilities 64,640 51,555 Total non-current liabilities 919,176 1,008,730 Current liabilities Current portion of non-current liabilities 51,566 54,428 Notes and accounts payable - trade 69,605 78,593 Short-term borrowings 5,133 6,507 Income taxes payable 31,283 29,708 Other current liabilities 180,037 200,527 Total current liabilities 337,626 369,765 Total liabilities 1,256,803 1,378,495 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 141,844 141,844 Capital surplus 1,634 2,067 Retained earnings 976,550 967,808 Treasury shares -4,111 -3,875 Total shareholders' equity 1,115,918 1,107,844 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale 22,756 15,843 securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges 1,604 1,444 Foreign currency translation adjustment 24,770 22,412 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans -5,994 292 Total accumulated other comprehensive 43,137 39,992 income Non-controlling interests 12,289 11,391 Total net assets 1,171,345 1,159,228 Total liabilities and net assets 2,428,149 2,537,724 10 (2)Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (Consolidated statement of income) (Million yen) Fiscal year Fiscal year ended March 31,2019 ended March 31,2020 Net sales 1,962,308 1,925,235 Cost of sales 1,407,345 1,343,965 Gross profit 554,963 581,269 Selling, general and administrative expenses Supply and sales expenses 392,466 408,857 General and administrative expenses 68,791 70,903 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 461,258 479,761 Operating profit 93,704 101,508 Non-operating income Interest income 1,612 2,330 Dividend income 2,812 5,433 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity 2,794 5,211 method Miscellaneous income 6,551 7,453 Total non-operating income 13,771 20,429 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 11,091 11,412 Balance on commissioned construction 1,750 2,151 Miscellaneous expenses 5,247 5,637 Total non-operating expenses 18,089 19,202 Ordinary profit 89,386 102,735 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 29,306 - Gain on sales of investment securities 6,420 - Gain on settlement of contract - 11,627 Total extraordinary income 35,727 11,627 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss - 28,152 Loss on valuation of investment securities 7,865 18,643 Total extraordinary losses 7,865 46,796 Profit before income taxes 117,248 67,566 Income taxes - current 26,113 31,196 Income taxes - deferred 6,823 -7,197 Total income taxes 32,936 23,999 Profit 84,311 43,567 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests -244 184 Profit attributable to owners of parent 84,555 43,382 11 (Consolidated statement of comprehensive income) (Millions of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 Profit 84,311 43,567 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale -7,528 -6,878 securities Deferred gains or losses on hedges 221 -850 Foreign currency translation adjustment -6,735 -1,916 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, -2,073 6,150 net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of -78 178 entities accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income -16,193 -3,316 Comprehensive income 68,118 40,250 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to 68,401 40,238 owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- -283 12 controlling interests 12 (3) Consolidated statements of changes in net assets Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019) (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of period 141,844 1,898 936,635 -3,642 1,076,736 Cumulative effects of changes in - accounting policies Restated balance 141,844 1,898 936,635 -3,642 1,076,736 Changes during period Dividends of surplus -24,932 -24,932 Profit attributable to owners of 84,555 84,555 parent Purchase of treasury shares -20,051 -20,051 Disposal of treasury shares 2 2 Cancellation of treasury shares -19,580 19,580 Increase in the number of - consolidated subsidiaries Decrease in the number of -128 -128 consolidated subsidiaries Change in ownership interest -263 -263 of parent due to transactions with non-controlling interests Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during period - -263 39,914 -469 39,182 Balance at end of period 141,844 1,634 976,550 -4,111 1,115,918 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign Total Non- Total net Deferred Remeasureme accumulated controlling difference on currency assets gains or losses nts of defined other interests available-for- translation on hedges benefit plans comprehensive sale securities adjustment income Balance at beginning of period 30,282 -251 33,206 -3,945 59,291 12,405 1,148,433 Cumulative effects of changes in - accounting policies Restated balance 30,282 -251 33,206 -3,945 59,291 12,405 1,148,433 Changes during period Dividends of surplus -24,932 Profit attributable to owners of parent 84,555 Purchase of treasury shares -20,051 Disposal of treasury shares 2 Cancellation of treasury shares - Increase in the number of consolidated - subsidiaries Decrease in the number of consolidated -128 subsidiaries Change in ownership interest of parent -263 due to transactions with non-controlling interests Net changes in items other than -7,525 1,856 -8,435 -2,049 -16,154 -115 -16,269 shareholders' equity Total changes during period -7,525 1,856 -8,435 -2,049 -16,154 -115 22,912 Balance at end of period 22,756 1,604 24,770 -5,994 43,137 12,289 1,171,345 13 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020) (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of period 141,844 1,634 976,550 -4,111 1,115,918 Cumulative effects of changes in 6 6 accounting policies Restated balance 141,844 1,634 976,556 -4,111 1,115,925 Changes during period Dividends of surplus -27,853 -27,853 Profit attributable to owners of 43,382 43,382 parent Purchase of treasury shares -24,038 -24,038 Disposal of treasury shares 1 1 Cancellation of treasury shares -24,272 24,272 Increase in the number of -5 -5 consolidated subsidiaries Decrease in the number of - consolidated subsidiaries Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions 432 432 with non-controlling interests Net changes in items other than shareholders' equity Total changes during period - 432 -8,748 235 -8,080 Balance at end of period 141,844 2,067 967,808 -3,875 1,107,844 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign Total Non- Total net Deferred Remeasureme accumulated controlling difference on currency assets gains or losses nts of defined other interests available-for- translation on hedges benefit plans comprehensiv sale securities adjustment e income Balance at beginning of period 22,756 1,604 24,770 -5,994 43,137 12,289 1,171,345 Cumulative effects of changes in 6 accounting policies Restated balance 22,756 1,604 24,770 -5,994 43,137 12,289 1,171,352 Changes during period Dividends of surplus -27,853 Profit attributable to owners of parent 43,382 Purchase of treasury shares -24,038 Disposal of treasury shares 1 Cancellation of treasury shares - Increase in the number of consolidated -5 subsidiaries Decrease in the number of consolidated - subsidiaries Change in ownership interest of parent due to transactions with non-controlling 432 interests Net changes in items other than -6,913 -160 -2,358 6,287 -3,144 -898 -4,042 shareholders' equity Total changes during period -6,913 -160 -2,358 6,287 -3,144 -898 -12,123 Balance at end of period 15,843 1,444 22,412 292 39,992 11,391 1,159,228 14 (4) Consolidated statements of cash flows (Million yen) Fiscal year Fiscal year ended March 31,2019 ended March 31,2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 117,248 67,566 Depreciation 157,574 165,410 Impairment loss 888 28,152 Gain on settlement of contract - -11,627 Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses 4,306 4,263 Loss on retirement of property, plant and 2,248 2,164 equipment Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities 7,865 18,643 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit 1,039 5,206 liability Increase (decrease) in provision for safety -1,338 -1,182 measures Increase (decrease) in provision for appliance 4,073 -1,072 warranties Interest and dividend income -4,425 -7,763 Interest expenses 11,091 11,412 Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for -2,794 -5,211 using equity method Decrease (increase) in trade receivables -46,191 52,646 Decrease (increase) in inventories -18,336 172 Increase (decrease) in trade payables -5,321 8,952 Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption -3,002 7,979 taxes Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - -2,541 -1,619 other Other, net -53,083 -9,541 Subtotal Interest and dividends received Interest paid Income taxes paid Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment securities Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses Long-term loan advances Collection of long-term loans receivable Payments of guarantee deposits Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation Other, net Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 169,300 334,549 9,387 14,510 -10,809 -11,087 -26,571 -31,676 141,306 306,296 -17,603 -23,989 12,082 1,916 -168,144 -177,664 -39,491 -41,908 -8,561 -2,183 -12,238 -16,989 4,074 4,853 -788 -2,709 88 1,855 -1,054 -15,134 28,174 1,156 -203,462 -270,798 15 (Million yen) Fiscal year Fiscal year ended March 31,2019 ended March 31,2020 Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers 10,000 -10,000 Repayments of lease obligations -1,613 -2,646 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 59,354 71,542 Repayments of long-term borrowings -23,726 -43,390 Proceeds from issuance of bonds 70,000 90,000 Redemption of bonds -40,000 -30,000 Purchase of treasury shares -20,051 -24,038 Dividends paid -24,936 -27,839 Other, net -1,397 -454 Net cash provided by (used in) financing 27,628 23,171 activities Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash -710 -489 equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash -35,238 58,179 equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 128,271 93,032 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents - 6 resulting from change in scope of consolidation Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 93,032 151,218 16 Notes on consolidated financial statements (Note on going concerns' premise) Not applicable (Additional information) The Company purchased a large-scale mission critical system that was newly established during the fiscal year under review for ¥30,767 million as an intangible fixed asset. As a result of estimating the usable period, the Company has determined the useful life to be ten years. (Segment information, etc.) 1. Overview of reporting segments The Group's reporting segments are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors using the segregated financial information available within each segment to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate business results. The Tokyo Gas Group is deploying business activities in the following areas-in addition to the core of the Group's operating structure, which consists of city gas, liquid gas, and gas (including LNG sales), which are all energy produced using natural gas as a resource, the Group also delves in the electric power business, which is a new pillar of the Group's revenues, the overseas business to remake ourselves as a global company group, and the engineering solutions business, which utilizes energy. Furthermore, businesses involving the efficient utilization of the Group's real estate holdings represent another earnings base, and the Group therefore employs the five reporting segments of "gas," "electric power," "overseas," "energy related," including the engineering solutions, which utilize energy and "real estate." The main products and services of each reporting segment are as follows: Gas: City gas, liquid gas business (LNG, industrial gas), LNG sales, etc. Electric power: Electric power Overseas: Overseas resource development and investment, energy supply, etc. Energy related: Engineering solutions business (engineering, energy service, etc.), gas appliances, gas installation work, construction, etc. Real estate: Leasing, management, etc. of land and buildings 2. Calculation of net sales, profit and loss, and assets, etc. The accounting method of reported business segments has not been changed from what is described in the important matters that form the basis of preparation of consolidated financial statements in the latest securities report (submitted June 27, 2019). Income of reporting segment is based on operating profit plus or minus investment gain or loss on equity method. Intersegment sales and transfers are attributable to transactions within group companies, and calculated based on market value. 17 3. Information related to net sales, profit and loss, and assets, etc. by reporting segment Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2018 to Mar. 31, 2019) (Unit: million yen) Reporting segment Amount Others recorded on Electric Energy- Real Total Adjustments consolidated Gas Overseas Total (Note 1) (Note 2) statement of power related estate income (Note 3) Net sales External sales 1,302,131 280,178 38,845 308,679 21,880 1,951,716 10,591 1,962,308 - 1,962,308 Intersegment sales 111,578 130 12,068 54,918 22,720 201,415 97,270 298,685 (298,685) - & transfers Total 1,413,709 280,308 50,913 363,598 44,601 2,153,131 107,862 2,260,994 (298,685) 1,962,308 Segment profit Operating profit 92,227 10,164 13,135 11,188 8,535 135,251 6,272 141,524 (47,819) 93,704 (loss) Investment gain on - - 2,174 - 599 2,774 19 2,794 - 2,794 equity method Total 92,227 10,164 15,309 11,188 9,135 138,026 6,292 144,318 (47,819) 96,498 Segment Assets 1,301,618 110,967 285,749 251,591 229,642 2,179,569 47,043 2,226,613 201,535 2,428,149 Others Depreciation 123,138 7,844 9,594 10,174 7,272 158,024 3,259 161,283 (3,708) 157,574 expenses Increase in property, plant, 154,313 7,326 6,483 22,069 26,518 216,710 2,903 219,613 (4,394) 215,219 equipment, and intangible assets Notes: The "Others" segment indicates businesses not included in the reporting segments, including information processing service, shipping business, etc. The "Adjustments" indicates as follows; The ¥(47,819) million segment profit adjustment includes ¥(547) million in eliminations for intersegment transactions and ¥(47,272) million of companywide expenses not allocated to the respective reporting segments. Companywide expenses are primarily, general and administrative expenses that are not assignable to a reporting segment. The ¥201,535 million segment assets adjustment includes ¥266,977 million of companywide assets not allocated to the respective reporting segments, and ¥(65,442) million of net eliminations for intersegment obligations. Companywide assets are primarily, financial assets that are not assignable to a reporting segment. Segment profit is adjusted to reflect operating profit recorded in the consolidated statement of income which is adjusted by investment gain or loss on equity method. 18 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from Apr. 1, 2019 to Mar. 31, 2020) (Unit: million yen) Reporting segment Amount Others recorded on Electric Energy- Real Total Adjustments consolidated Gas Overseas Total (Note 1) (Note 2) statement of power related estate income (Note 3) Net sales External sales 1,195,898 358,005 36,838 302,761 21,575 1,915,079 10,156 1,925,235 - 1,925,235 Intersegment sales 159,526 625 7,144 49,148 22,954 239,399 113,050 352,450 (352,450) - & transfers Total 1,355,425 358,630 43,983 351,910 44,529 2,154,479 123,207 2,277,686 (352,450) 1,925,235 Segment profit Operating profit 102,433 10,141 8,606 16,995 9,151 147,328 5,750 153,079 (51,571) 101,508 (loss) Investment gain on - - 4,649 - 547 5,196 15 5,211 - 5,211 equity method Total 102,433 10,141 13,255 16,995 9,698 152,525 5,766 158,291 (51,571) 106,720 Segment Assets 1,309,752 167,301 258,780 254,294 258,050 2,248,178 46,163 2,294,342 243,381 2,537,724 Others Depreciation 126,383 8,743 11,128 11,103 7,132 164,491 4,924 169,415 (4,005) 165,410 expenses Increase in property, plant, 162,385 6,185 9,032 18,017 31,464 227,085 2,747 229,833 (4,958) 224,874 equipment, and intangible assets Notes: The "Others" segment indicates businesses not included in the reporting segments, including information processing service, shipping business, etc. The "Adjustments" indicates as follows; The ¥(51,571) million segment profit adjustment includes ¥(237) million in eliminations for intersegment transactions and ¥(51,333) million of companywide expenses not allocated to the respective reporting segments. Companywide expenses are primarily, general and administrative expenses that are not assignable to a reporting segment. The ¥243,381 million segment assets adjustment includes ¥327,645 million of companywide assets not allocated to the respective reporting segments, and ¥(84,263) million of net eliminations for intersegment obligations. Companywide assets are primarily, financial assets that are not assignable to a reporting segment. Segment profit is adjusted to reflect operating profit recorded in the consolidated statement of income which is adjusted by investment gain or loss on equity method. 19 4) (Per share information) (Unit: yen) FY2018 FY2019 (Apr. 2018- (Apr. 2019 - Mar. 2019) Mar. 2020) Shareholders' equity per share 2,575.99 2,602.74 Profit per share 187.60 98.07 Notes: Diluted profit per share is not disclosed as no latent shares exist. Basis for calculation of profit per share is as follows. FY2018 FY2019 (Apr. 2018 - (Apr. 2019 - Mar. 2019) Mar. 2020) Profit attributable to owners of parent (million yen) 84,555 43,382 Not attributable to common shareholders (million yen) - - Profit attributable to owners of parent with regard to the common 84,555 43,382 shares (million yen) Average number of common shares outstanding (thousand shares ) 450,719 442,380 3. Basis for calculation of BPS is as follows. FY2018 FY2019 (as of Mar. 31, 2019) (as of Mar. 31, 2020) Shareholders' equity (million yen) 1,171,345 1,159,228 Deduction from shareholders' equity (million yen) 12,289 11,391 -Shares of minority shareholders (million yen) 12,289 11,391 Net shareholders' equity attributable to common shares (million yen) 1,159,055 1,147,836 Number of shares to calculate BPS (thousand shares) 449,945 441,011 (Significant subsequent events) Although the decline in crude oil and natural gas prices on the back of a drop in demand for crude oil after the consolidated closing date may have an impact on the Group's business performance and financial position, it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact at this moment. 20 V. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Non-Consolidated Balance sheets (Million yen) As of March 31,2019 As of March 31,2020 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Production facilities 238,636 228,801 Distribution facilities 541,740 541,353 Service and maintenance facilities 64,729 45,482 Facilities for incidental businesses 5,587 5,461 Inactive facilities 316 316 Construction in progress 109,756 82,475 Total property, plant and equipment 960,766 903,890 Intangible assets Patent right 10 10 Leasehold interests in land 1,763 1,805 Goodwill 100 86 Other intangible assets 95,815 121,706 Total intangible assets 97,690 123,608 Investments and other assets Investment securities 65,711 54,421 Investments in subsidiaries and associates 364,614 375,889 Long-term loans receivable 41 35 Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and 133,053 156,738 associates Investments in capital 13 13 Long-term prepaid expenses 23,848 14,956 Deferred tax assets 26,914 29,943 Other investments and other assets 8,534 7,789 - - Allowance for doubtful accounts 336 442 Total investments and other assets 622,395 639,344 Total non-current assets 1,680,852 1,666,843 Current assets Cash and deposits 37,225 84,563 Notes receivable - trade 1,139 1,785 Accounts receivable - trade 187,677 148,758 Accounts receivable from subsidiaries and associates - trade 39,152 44,284 Accounts receivable - other 7,848 7,077 Finished goods 113 94 Raw materials 44,350 36,937 Supplies 10,339 11,456 Advance payments 1,156 1,162 Prepaid expenses 1,126 1,606 Short-term receivables from subsidiaries and associates 25,919 34,327 Other current assets 43,183 56,234 - - Allowance for doubtful accounts 1,223 638 Total current assets 398,009 427,650 Total assets 2,078,862 2,094,493 21 (Million yen) As of March 31,2019 As of March 31,2020 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 334,998 404,998 Long-term borrowings 331,762 341,932 Long-term debt to subsidiaries and associates 361 0 Provision for retirement benefits 59,078 64,656 Provision for gas holder repairs 2,631 2,695 Provision for safety measures 1,776 593 Provision for appliance warranties 14,057 12,985 Allowance for points redemption 1,450 1,000 Asset retirement obligations 316 318 Other noncurrent liabilities 36,484 17,933 Total non-current liabilities 782,917 847,114 Current liabilities Current portion of non-current liabilities 40,536 45,968 Accounts payable - trade 39,923 45,492 Accounts payable - other 43,239 55,912 Accrued expenses 50,517 49,115 Income taxes payable 22,552 22,574 Advances received 7,912 7,743 Deposits received 1,534 1,482 Short-term borrowings from subsidiaries and associates 135,962 119,501 Short-term debt to subsidiaries and associates 48,233 63,082 Asset retirement obligations - 411 Other current liabilities 14,319 17,662 Total current liabilities 404,732 428,946 Total liabilities 1,187,649 1,276,060 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 141,844 141,844 Capital surplus Legal capital surplus 2,065 2,065 Total capital surpluses 2,065 2,065 Retained earnings Legal retained earnings 35,454 35,454 Other retained earnings Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non- 6,161 6,013 current assets Reserve for overseas investment loss 6,766 4,393 Reserve for adjustment of cost fluctuations 141,000 141,000 General reserve 339,000 339,000 Retained earnings brought forward 210,782 146,578 Total retained earnings 739,165 672,439 - - Treasury shares 4,111 3,875 Total shareholders' equity 878,964 812,473 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 22,271 15,287 - - Deferred gains or losses on hedges 10,023 9,327 Total valuation and translation adjustments 12,248 5,959 Total net assets 891,212 818,433 Total liabilities and net assets 2,078,862 2,094,493 22 (2) Non-Consolidated Statements of income (Million yen) Fiscal year Fiscal year ended March 31,2019 ended March 31,2020 Sales from gas business Gas sales 1,193,670 1,071,736 Gas transportation service revenue 10,374 27,567 Revenue from interoperator settlement 7,212 7,202 Total sales from gas business 1,211,256 1,106,506 Cost of sales Beginning inventories 110 113 Cost of products manufactured 763,479 643,530 Purchase of finished goods 9,432 10,385 Costs of gas for own use 1,928 1,786 Ending inventories 113 94 Total cost of sales 770,980 652,148 Gross profit 440,276 454,357 Supply and sales expenses 343,410 355,373 General and administrative expenses 70,090 72,965 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 413,500 428,339 Profit on core business 26,776 26,018 Miscellaneous operating revenue Revenue from installation work 41,805 42,437 Other miscellaneous operating revenue 117,709 118,923 Total miscellaneous operating revenue 159,515 161,361 Miscellaneous operating expenses Installation work expenses 40,259 41,565 Other miscellaneous operating expenses 104,058 94,355 Total miscellaneous operating expenses 144,318 135,921 Revenue from incidental businesses 397,794 520,107 Expenses for incidental businesses 390,847 509,521 Operating profit 48,920 62,044 23 (Million yen) Fiscal year Fiscal year ended March 31,2019 ended March 31,2020 Non-operating income Interest income 417 418 Dividend income 1,885 1,730 Dividends from subsidiaries and affiliates 14,201 12,181 Rental income 5,703 3,553 Miscellaneous income 7,536 6,399 Total non-operating income 29,745 24,283 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 4,111 4,065 Interest on bonds 5,033 5,286 Amortization of bond issuance costs 384 472 Balance on commissioned construction 1,791 2,181 Miscellaneous expenses 4,435 5,980 Total non-operating expenses 15,755 17,986 Ordinary profit 62,910 68,342 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of investment securities 4,419 - Gain on settlement of contract - 9,689 Total extraordinary income 4,419 9,689 Extraordinary losses Loss on valuation of investment securities - 2,040 Total extraordinary losses - 2,040 Profit before income taxes 67,329 75,991 Income taxes - current 13,850 20,488 - - Income taxes - deferred 237 1,200 Total income taxes 13,612 19,287 Profit 53,717 56,703 24 Attachments Original document

