Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tokyo Gas : Financial Results for FY2019 ended March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:13am EDT

April 28, 2020

Consolidated Financial Results Bulletin for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (J-GAAP)

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

Securities code: 9531

(URL https://www.tokyo-gas.co.jp/IR/english/index.html)

Representative:

Mr. Takashi UCHIDA, President

Contact:

Mr. Rikiya KOMORI, Chief Manager,

Consolidated Settlements Sect.

General shareholders' meeting schedule: Scheduled date of the filing of securities report: Scheduled date of the start of dividend payments: Preparation of earnings presentation material (yes/no): Holding of earnings announcement (yes/no):

Stock listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Nagoya Stock Exchange

Location of head office: Tokyo

June 26, 2020

June 26, 2020

June 29, 2020

Yes

Yes (for institutional investors)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Performance for FY2019 ended March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Unit: million yen)

(1) Consolidated Business Performance

(% of change from the corresponding period of previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

FY2019 ended

1,925,235

-1.9%

101,508

8.3%

102,735

14.9%

43,382

-48.7%

Mar. 31, 2020

FY2018 ended

1,962,308

10.4%

93,704

-19.4%

89,386

-19.9%

84,555

12.8%

Mar. 31, 2019

Note: Total comprehensive income

FY2019 ended March 31, 2020: 40,250 million yen (-40.9%)

FY2018 ended March 31, 2019: 68,118 million yen (1.4%)

Diluted profit

Ratio of profit to

Ratio of

Ratio of

Profit per share

ordinary profit to

operating profit to

per share

shareholders' equity

total assets

net sales

FY2019 ended

98.07 yen

-

3.8%

4.1%

5.3%

Mar. 31, 2020

FY2018 ended

187.60 yen

-

7.4%

3.8%

4.8%

Mar. 31, 2019

Reference: Profit or loss on investment accounted for by equity method

FY2019 ended March 31, 2020: 5,211 million yen

FY2018 ended March 31, 2019: 2,794 million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Unit: million yen)

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of Mar. 31, 2020

2,537,724

1,159,228

45.2%

2,602.74

yen

As of Mar. 31, 2019

2,428,149

1,171,345

47.7%

2,575.99

yen

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2020: 1,147,836 million yen

As of March 31, 2019: 1,159,055 million yen

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

(Unit: million yen)

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

FY2019 ended

306,296

(270,798)

23,171

151,218

Mar. 31, 2020

FY2018 ended

141,306

(203,462)

27,628

93,032

Mar. 31, 2019

2. Dividend

Dividend per share (Unit: yen)

Total dividend

Dividend

payments

Payout ratio

End of

End of

End of

End of

on equity

Full-year

(Full-year)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

(Unit: million yen)

FY2018 ended

-

27.50

-

32.50

60.00

26,996

32.0%

2.4%

Mar. 31, 2019

FY2019 ended

-

30.00

-

30.00

60.00

26,460

61.2%

2.3%

Mar. 31, 2020

FY2020 ending

-

30.00

-

30.00

60.00

-

Mar. 31, 2021 (Forecast)

3. Consolidated Results Forecast for FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

The consolidated results forecast for the FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined as it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic at this moment. We will disclose our forecast as soon as it can be reasonably calculated.

*Notes

  1. Significant changes in consolidated subsidiaries (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change of scope of consolidation during the year) (yes/no): No
    Reference: Scope of consolidation and application of equity method
    Number of consolidated subsidiaries: 82 (Increased by 8 companies and decreased by 4 companies)
    Number of subsidiaries and affiliates accounted for by equity method: 15 (Increased by 1 company)
  2. Change in accounting policies or estimates and retrospective restatements
    1. Change in accounting policies in accordance with revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Change in accounting policies other than item 1) above: No
    3. Change in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatements: No
  4. Number of issued shares (common stock)

(Unit: share)

1)

Number of issued shares at end of

Mar. 31, 2020

442,436,059

Mar. 31, 2019

451,355,759

period (including treasury stock):

2)

Number of shares of treasury stock

Mar. 31, 2020

1,424,746

Mar. 31, 2019

1,410,673

at end of period:

3)

Average number of shares during

Apr. 2019- Mar. 2020

442,379,702

Apr. 2018- Mar. 2019

450,718,735

period:

(Reference)

Non-Consolidated Business Results for FY2019 ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(1) Non-Consolidated Business Performance

(Unit: million yen) (% of change from the corresponding period of previous year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net income

FY2019 ended

1,787,975

1.1%

62,044

26.8%

68,342

8.6%

56,703

5.6%

Mar. 31, 2020

FY2018 ended

1,768,567

10.6%

48,920

-40.7%

62,910

-34.4%

53,717

-29.2%

Mar. 31, 2019

Profit per share

Diluted profit

per share

FY2019 ended

128.18 yen

-

Mar. 31, 2020

FY2018 ended

119.18 yen

-

Mar. 31, 2019

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

(Unit: million yen)

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of Mar. 31, 2020

2,094,493

818,433

39.1%

1,855.81 yen

As of Mar. 31, 2019

2,078,862

891,212

42.9%

1,980.71 yen

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2020: 818,433 million yen

As of March 31, 2019: 891,212 million yen

  • Quarterly review procedures by a certified public accountant or an audit firm do not apply to quarterly consolidated financial results bulletins.
  • Explanation related to appropriate use of results forecasts and other items warranting special mention
  1. The consolidated results forecast for the FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined as it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic at this moment. We will disclose our forecast as soon as it can be reasonably calculated.
  2. The information related to this Financial Results will be posted on the Web site of the Company.

Contents of Attachment

I. Overview of Business Performance, etc. ...................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of business performance and financial position of FY2019....................................................................

2

(2)

Future outlook .............................................................................................................................................................

6

II.

Group Companies .......................................................................................................................................................

7

III. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards ................................................................................

8

IV. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes ...............................................................................................

9

(1)

Consolidated balance sheets .......................................................................................................................................

9

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income ...........................................................................

11

(Consolidated statement of income).........................................................................................................................

11

(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income) ..............................................................................................

12

(3)

Consolidated statements of changes in net assets ...................................................................................................

13

(4)

Consolidated statements of cash flows ...................................................................................................................

15

(5)

Notes on consolidated financial statements .............................................................................................................

17

1)

(Note on going concerns' premise) ...........................................................................................................................

17

2)

(Additional information)...........................................................................................................................................

17

3)

(Segment information, etc.) ......................................................................................................................................

17

4)

(Per share information).............................................................................................................................................

20

5)

(Material subsequent events)....................................................................................................................................

20

V.

Non-Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................................

21

(1)

Balance sheets ............................................................................................................................................................

21

(2)

Statements of income.................................................................................................................................................

23

1

  1. Overview of Business Performance, etc.
  1. Overview of business performance and financial position of FY2019 (Business performance of FY2019)
    In the fiscal year under review, the economy in Japan lacked strength in consumer spending due to a series of natural disasters and the consumption tax hike, despite being on a mild recovery trend on the back of improvement in the employment and income environments although exports and production remained slightly weak. The addition of the spread of new coronavirus infections has made the economic situation extremely uncertain, with the development of the Japanese and global economies impossible to foresee.
    Amid this economic climate, the competition between energy business operators in the energy industry and competition beyond industry borders have intensified due to the full deregulation of retail electric power sales in April 2016 and the full deregulation of gas sales that followed in April 2017. In addition, decarbonization has become a global trend, which has dramatically changed the environment surrounding the energy business. Against this backdrop, we actively undertook various measures to enhance the added value we deliver to customers in Japan and abroad through the development of a comprehensive energy business and globalization.
    In light of these economic conditions and changes in the business climate, electric power sales increased due to a rise in the number of retail customers, but city gas sales declined owing to a drop in the number of customers. Reflecting this and other factors, consolidated sales in the year under review totaled ¥1,925.2 billion, a decline of 1.9% year on year.
    Meanwhile, operating expenses came to ¥1,823.7 billion, a drop of 2.4%. This reflected a drop in city gas raw material prices due to the decline of crude oil prices and the Company's utmost efforts to curb costs by further improving management efficiency, despite an increase in sales costs in electric power sales.
    Extrapolating from this performance, operating profit was ¥101.5 billion, an increase of 8.3% year on year, and ordinary profit totaled ¥102.7 billion, a rise of 14.9%. Profit attributable to owners of the parent came to ¥43.3 billion, a drop of 48.7%, after posting a ¥11.6 billion contract settlement gain on raw materials as an extraordinary profit, a ¥28.1 billion impairment loss and a ¥18.6 billion loss on valuation of investment securities for overseas upstream projects, etc. as extraordinary losses, and income taxes.
1) Gas

The sales volume of the city gas business, which is the main business of the gas segment was 13,855 million m3 in the period under review, a decrease of 8.8% year on year. Breaking this down, residential demand was 3,124 million m3, a drop of 3.6%, despite low weather temperatures in comparison with a year earlier.

Commercial demand was 2,497 million m3, a decline of 4.3% year on year, owing in part to a decrease in the number of customers.

Industrial demand was 6,397 million m3, a drop of 13.7%, due in part to a decrease in sales volume to users dedicated to power generation.

Supply to other utilities was 1,837 million m3, a fall of 5.1%, owing in part to a drop in customer demand.

In addition, gas sales came to ¥1,355.4 billion, a decrease of ¥58.3 billion or -4.1% year on year, owing mainly to a year- on-year decrease in city gas sales volume as well as a drop in gas unit price reflecting gas rate adjustments.

As a result of a drop in gas sales volume and a decrease in city gas raw material prices due to a declining trend in crude oil prices compared to the previous fiscal year, the overall operating expenses decreased ¥68.5 billion or -5.2%. Consequently, segment profit totaled ¥102.4 billion, an increase of ¥10.2 billion or 11.1% year on year.

2

FY2019

FY2018

Change

% change

No. of customers for city

Thousands

9,129

9,821

-691

-7.0

gas retail sales

No. of customers (meters)

Thousands

11,954

11,818

136

1.1

volume

Residential

Mil. m3

3,124

3,240

-116

-3.6

Commercial

Mil. m3

2,497

2,609

-112

-4.3

sales

Industrial

Mil. m3

6,397

7,413

-1,016

-13.7

Subtotal

Mil. m3

8,894

10,022

-1,128

-11.3

gas

Supplies to other utilities

Mil. m3

1,837

1,936

-99

-5.1

City

Total

3

13,855

15,198

-1,343

-8.8

Mil. m

Average temperature

°C

16.7

17.0

-0.3

-

Notes:

  1. No. of customers for city gas retail sales indicates the number of billed customers for city gas retail sales.
  2. No. of customers (meters) indicates the number of meters that includes inactive meters and meters for gas supply from other retail companies.
  3. "Commercial" indicates sales to commercial, public and medical institutions.
  4. City gas sales volumes are on the basis of 45MJ/m3.
  5. Average temperature is the average temperature during the period of use by each customer (from date of initial month's

meter reading to final month's meter reading).

The aforementioned notes also apply to the relevant tables.

FY2019

FY2018

Change

Crude oil

FY2019

FY2018

Change

¥/$ rate

price

108.71

110.92

-2.21

67.79

72.15

-4.36

($/bbl)

2) Electric power

Sales totaled ¥358.6 billion, an increase of ¥78.3 billion or 27.9% year on year. Operating expenses rose ¥78.3 billion or 29.0%.

In light of this, segment profit totaled ¥10.1 billion, roughly the same as the previous fiscal year.

FY2019

FY2018

Change

% change

No. of customers for city

Thousands

2,350

1,742

608

34.9

gas retail sales

Electric

Retail

million kWh

8,522

6,555

1,967

30.0

power

Wholesale etc.

million kWh

12,082

8,926

3,156

35.4

sales

Total

million kWh

20,604

15,482

5,122

33.1

volume

Note: No. of customers for electric power retail sales indicates the number of billed customers for electric power retail sales

3

3) Overseas

Sales came to ¥43.9 billion, a decline of ¥7.0 billion or 13.6% year on year. Operating expenses fell ¥2.4 billion or 6.4%. Accordingly, segment profit totaled ¥13.2 billion, a drop of ¥2.1 billion or 13.4% year on year, owing to an increase in equity-method investment gains.

In addition, a ¥22.4 billion impairment loss and a ¥15.9 billion loss on valuation of investment securities have been recorded as extraordinary losses on overseas upstream projects.

4) Energy-related

Sales amounted to ¥351.9 billion, a drop of ¥11.6 billion or 3.2% year on year. Operating expenses shrunk ¥17.5 billion or 5.0%.

Reflecting this, segment profit was ¥16.9 billion, an increase of ¥5.8 billion or 51.9% year on year.

5) Real estate

Sales reached ¥44.5 billion, a decrease of ¥0.1 billion or 0.2% year on year. Operating expenses fell ¥0.7 billion or 1.9%. Reflecting this, segment profit was ¥9.6 billion, a growth of ¥0.5 billion or 6.2% year on year.

6) Others

Sales totaled ¥123.2 billion, an increase of ¥15.4 billion or 14.2% year on year. Operating expenses rose ¥15.9 billion or 15.6%.

Reflecting this, segment profit was ¥5.7 billion, a drop of ¥0.5 billion or 8.4% year on year, owing to a drop in equity- method investment gains.

<Summary by segment>

(Unit: hundred million yen )

Gas

Electric

Overseas

Energy-

Real estate

Others

power

related

FY2019

13,554

3,586

439

3,519

445

1,232

(% of total)

(59.5%)

(15.7%)

(1.9%)

(15.5%)

(2.0%)

(5.4%)

Sales

FY2018

14,137

2,803

509

3,635

446

1,078

(% of total)

(62.4%)

(12.4%)

(2.3%)

(16.1%)

(2.0%)

(4.8%)

Amount of change

-583

783

-70

-116

-1

154

(Rate of change)

-4.1%

27.9%

-13.6%

-3.2%

-0.2%

14.2%

FY2019

12,529

3,484

353

3,349

353

1,174

(% of total)

(58.9%)

(16.4%)

(1.7%)

(15.8%)

(1.7%)

(5.5%)

Operating

FY2018

13,214

2,701

377

3,524

360

1,015

expenses

(% of total)

(62.4%)

(12.7%)

(1.8%)

(16.6%)

(1.7%)

(4.8%)

Amount of change

-685

783

-24

-175

-7

159

(Rate of change)

-5.2%

29.0%

-6.4%

-5.0%

-1.9%

15.6%

FY2019

1,024

101

132

169

96

57

(% of total)

(64.8%)

(6.4%)

(8.4%)

(10.7%)

(6.1%)

(3.6%)

Segment

FY2018

922

101

153

111

91

62

profit

(% of total)

(63.9%)

(7.0%)

(10.6%)

(7.8%)

(6.3%)

(4.4%)

Amount of change

102

-0

-21

58

5

-5

(Rate of change)

11.1%

-0.2%

-13.4%

51.9%

6.2%

-8.4%

Note: Figures for sales include internal transactions. Figures for operating expenses do not include expenses that cannot be allocated to specific segments. Figures for segment profit are adjust against the amount based on operating profit in the consolidated financial statements plus or minus equity-method investment gains or losses.

4

(Financial position in FY2019)

1) Situation of assets, debt and net assets

Assets as of March 31, 2020 totaled ¥2,537.7 billion, an increase of ¥109.6 billion versus March 31, 2019, primarily attributable to an increase in the outstanding balances for other facilities (¥27.4 billion) and other intangible non-current assets (¥18.8 billion).

Liabilities stood at ¥1,378.4 billion, an increase of ¥121.6 billion. This was primarily attributable to an increase in the outstanding balance for interest-bearing debt (¥101.8 billion) due to an increase in corporate bonds.

Net assets totaled ¥1,159.2 billion, a drop of ¥12.1 billion. Although net assets were positively impacted by factors including the posting of profit attributable to the owners of the parent (¥43.3 billion), there was an overall decrease attributable to distribution of capital surplus (-¥27.8 billion) and the purchase of treasury stock in the open market (-¥23.9 billion).

In contrast with the growth of total assets, equity (total shareholders' equity + accumulated other comprehensive income) was smaller. As a result, the equity ratio was 45.2% on March 31, 2020, down 2.5 points from March 31, 2019.

(Unit: hundred million yen)

FY2019

FY2018

Change

% change

Gas

Production facilities

101

186

-85

-45.3%

Supply facilities

1,057

966

91

9.4%

Tokyo

Total

1,642

1,787

-145

-8.2%

Operational facilities, etc.

482

634

-152

-24.0%

Consolidated subsidiaries

677

491

186

37.8%

Adjustments

-48

-41

-7

-

Total

2,270

2,237

33

1.5%

2) Situation of cash flow

(Unit: hundred million yen)

FY2019

FY2018

Change

Cash flow from operating activities

3,062

1,413

1,649

Cash flow from investing activities

-2,707

-2,034

-673

Cash flow from financing activities

231

276

-45

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

-4

-7

3

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

581

-352

933

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

930

1,282

-352

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

1,512

930

582

a) Cash flow from operating activities

Cash and cash equivalents obtained as a result of operating activities totaled ¥306.2 billion, an increase versus a year earlier. This was primarily attributable to the posting of income before income taxes (¥67.5 billion) and depreciation and amortization (¥165.4 billion), despite income taxes paid (-¥31.6 billion) and interest paid (-¥11.0 billion).

b) Cash flow from investing activities

Cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities totaled ¥270.7 billion, a decrease versus a year earlier. Although there was a collection of long-term loans receivable (¥4.8 billion), there was a cash outflow due to the purchase of property, plant and equipment (-¥177.6 billion) associated with capital expenditures, and for the purchase of intangible assets (- ¥41.9 billion).

c) Cash flow from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents obtained in financing activities totaled ¥23.1 billion, an increase versus a year earlier. Although there were expenditures due to repayment of long-term loans payable (-¥43.3 billion), bond redemption (-¥30.0 billion), and dividends payable (-¥27.8 billion), cash and cash equivalents rose owing to proceeds from the issuance of bonds (¥90.0 billion) and long-term loans payable (¥71.5 billion).

5

(2) Future outlook

The consolidated results forecast for the FY2020 ending March 31, 2021 has not been determined as it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic at this moment. We will disclose our forecast as soon as it can be reasonably calculated.

6

II. Group Companies

1) The scope of consolidation

- Newly included subsidiaries in scope of consolidation: 8 companies

Kyoto Ayabe Solar Power LLC, TG Renewables 1 LLC, Tokyo Gas Liv Solutions Co., Ltd., Sumilena Co., Ltd., Hinatao Energy Co., Gunma Annaka Solar LLC, Annaka Solar Godo Kaisha, Ishikawa Hakui Solar Power GK (all have been newly added to the scope of consolidation)

- Excluded: 4 companies

Tokyo Gas Site Development Co., Ltd. (absorption-type merger), Tokyo Gas Real Estate Holdings Co., Ltd. (absorption- type merger), Tokyo Gas Lifeval Nishiota Co., Ltd. (absorption-type merger), TG Europower B.V. (liquidation)

2) Application of equity method

  • Included in the equity method: 1 company Heolios EnTG S.A.P.I. de C.V. (new application)

Information about other consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates are not disclosed because there are no significant changes from articles of "business diagram" and "situation of subsidiaries and affiliates" in the latest securities report. [filed on June 27, 2019]

7

III. Basic Concept Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards

The Tokyo Gas Group is considering application of IFRS in the future, taking into account the business circumstance and influence by the application of IFRS.

8

IV. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2019

As of March 31,2020

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Production facilities

234,433

224,515

Distribution facilities

548,529

548,095

Service and maintenance facilities

49,586

48,492

Other facilities

447,608

475,093

Inactive facilities

316

316

Construction in progress

145,160

162,862

Total property, plant and equipment

1,425,634

1,459,377

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,306

16,269

Other intangible assets

119,052

137,814

Total intangible assets

120,359

154,084

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

225,212

216,052

Long-term loans receivable

40,158

50,615

Retirement benefit asset

24

29

Deferred tax assets

42,425

49,132

Other investments and other assets

47,950

46,407

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-362

-405

Total investments and other assets

355,409

361,831

Total non-current assets

1,901,403

1,975,292

Current assets

Cash and deposits

93,092

151,288

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

265,225

221,123

Lease receivables and investments in

19,647

20,363

leases

Merchandise and finished goods

2,194

1,905

Work in process

12,730

11,868

Raw materials and supplies

63,735

64,703

Other current assets

71,306

91,748

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-1,186

-570

Total current assets

526,745

562,431

Total assets

2,428,149

2,537,724

9

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2019

As of March 31,2020

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

334,998

404,998

Long-term borrowings

394,542

429,541

Deferred tax liabilities

17,517

18,531

Retirement benefit liability

75,262

71,976

Provision for gas holder repairs

2,990

3,122

Provision for safety measures

1,776

593

Provision for appliance warranties

14,057

12,985

Provision for point card certificates

1,450

1,000

Asset retirement obligations

11,940

14,424

Other noncurrent liabilities

64,640

51,555

Total non-current liabilities

919,176

1,008,730

Current liabilities

Current portion of non-current liabilities

51,566

54,428

Notes and accounts payable - trade

69,605

78,593

Short-term borrowings

5,133

6,507

Income taxes payable

31,283

29,708

Other current liabilities

180,037

200,527

Total current liabilities

337,626

369,765

Total liabilities

1,256,803

1,378,495

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

141,844

141,844

Capital surplus

1,634

2,067

Retained earnings

976,550

967,808

Treasury shares

-4,111

-3,875

Total shareholders' equity

1,115,918

1,107,844

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

22,756

15,843

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

1,604

1,444

Foreign currency translation adjustment

24,770

22,412

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-5,994

292

Total accumulated other comprehensive

43,137

39,992

income

Non-controlling interests

12,289

11,391

Total net assets

1,171,345

1,159,228

Total liabilities and net assets

2,428,149

2,537,724

10

(2)Consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (Consolidated statement of income)

(Million yen)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended March 31,2019

ended March 31,2020

Net sales

1,962,308

1,925,235

Cost of sales

1,407,345

1,343,965

Gross profit

554,963

581,269

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Supply and sales expenses

392,466

408,857

General and administrative expenses

68,791

70,903

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

461,258

479,761

Operating profit

93,704

101,508

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,612

2,330

Dividend income

2,812

5,433

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

2,794

5,211

method

Miscellaneous income

6,551

7,453

Total non-operating income

13,771

20,429

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

11,091

11,412

Balance on commissioned construction

1,750

2,151

Miscellaneous expenses

5,247

5,637

Total non-operating expenses

18,089

19,202

Ordinary profit

89,386

102,735

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

29,306

-

Gain on sales of investment securities

6,420

-

Gain on settlement of contract

-

11,627

Total extraordinary income

35,727

11,627

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

-

28,152

Loss on valuation of investment securities

7,865

18,643

Total extraordinary losses

7,865

46,796

Profit before income taxes

117,248

67,566

Income taxes - current

26,113

31,196

Income taxes - deferred

6,823

-7,197

Total income taxes

32,936

23,999

Profit

84,311

43,567

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-244

184

Profit attributable to owners of parent

84,555

43,382

11

(Consolidated statement of comprehensive income)

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

Profit

84,311

43,567

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

-7,528

-6,878

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

221

-850

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-6,735

-1,916

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans,

-2,073

6,150

net of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of

-78

178

entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

-16,193

-3,316

Comprehensive income

68,118

40,250

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to

68,401

40,238

owners of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

-283

12

controlling interests

12

(3) Consolidated statements of changes in net assets

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2018 - Mar. 31, 2019)

(Million yen)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of period

141,844

1,898

936,635

-3,642

1,076,736

Cumulative effects of changes in

-

accounting policies

Restated balance

141,844

1,898

936,635

-3,642

1,076,736

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

-24,932

-24,932

Profit attributable to owners of

84,555

84,555

parent

Purchase of treasury shares

-20,051

-20,051

Disposal of treasury shares

2

2

Cancellation of treasury shares

-19,580

19,580

Increase in the number of

-

consolidated subsidiaries

Decrease in the number of

-128

-128

consolidated subsidiaries

Change in ownership interest

-263

-263

of parent due to transactions

with non-controlling interests

Net changes in items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

-

-263

39,914

-469

39,182

Balance at end of period

141,844

1,634

976,550

-4,111

1,115,918

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Non-

Total net

Deferred

Remeasureme

accumulated

controlling

difference on

currency

assets

gains or losses

nts of defined

other

interests

available-for-

translation

on hedges

benefit plans

comprehensive

sale securities

adjustment

income

Balance at beginning of period

30,282

-251

33,206

-3,945

59,291

12,405

1,148,433

Cumulative effects of changes in

-

accounting policies

Restated balance

30,282

-251

33,206

-3,945

59,291

12,405

1,148,433

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

-24,932

Profit attributable to owners of parent

84,555

Purchase of treasury shares

-20,051

Disposal of treasury shares

2

Cancellation of treasury shares

-

Increase in the number of consolidated

-

subsidiaries

Decrease in the number of consolidated

-128

subsidiaries

Change in ownership interest of parent

-263

due to transactions with non-controlling

interests

Net changes in items other than

-7,525

1,856

-8,435

-2,049

-16,154

-115

-16,269

shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

-7,525

1,856

-8,435

-2,049

-16,154

-115

22,912

Balance at end of period

22,756

1,604

24,770

-5,994

43,137

12,289

1,171,345

13

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from Apr. 1, 2019 - Mar. 31, 2020)

(Million yen)

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders'

equity

Balance at beginning of period

141,844

1,634

976,550

-4,111

1,115,918

Cumulative effects of changes in

6

6

accounting policies

Restated balance

141,844

1,634

976,556

-4,111

1,115,925

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

-27,853

-27,853

Profit attributable to owners of

43,382

43,382

parent

Purchase of treasury shares

-24,038

-24,038

Disposal of treasury shares

1

1

Cancellation of treasury shares

-24,272

24,272

Increase in the number of

-5

-5

consolidated subsidiaries

Decrease in the number of

-

consolidated subsidiaries

Change in ownership interest

of parent due to transactions

432

432

with non-controlling interests

Net changes in items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

-

432

-8,748

235

-8,080

Balance at end of period

141,844

2,067

967,808

-3,875

1,107,844

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Total

Non-

Total net

Deferred

Remeasureme

accumulated

controlling

difference on

currency

assets

gains or losses

nts of defined

other

interests

available-for-

translation

on hedges

benefit plans

comprehensiv

sale securities

adjustment

e income

Balance at beginning of period

22,756

1,604

24,770

-5,994

43,137

12,289

1,171,345

Cumulative effects of changes in

6

accounting policies

Restated balance

22,756

1,604

24,770

-5,994

43,137

12,289

1,171,352

Changes during period

Dividends of surplus

-27,853

Profit attributable to owners of parent

43,382

Purchase of treasury shares

-24,038

Disposal of treasury shares

1

Cancellation of treasury shares

-

Increase in the number of consolidated

-5

subsidiaries

Decrease in the number of consolidated

-

subsidiaries

Change in ownership interest of parent

due to transactions with non-controlling

432

interests

Net changes in items other than

-6,913

-160

-2,358

6,287

-3,144

-898

-4,042

shareholders' equity

Total changes during period

-6,913

-160

-2,358

6,287

-3,144

-898

-12,123

Balance at end of period

15,843

1,444

22,412

292

39,992

11,391

1,159,228

14

(4) Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Million yen)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended March 31,2019

ended March 31,2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

117,248

67,566

Depreciation

157,574

165,410

Impairment loss

888

28,152

Gain on settlement of contract

-

-11,627

Amortization of long-term prepaid expenses

4,306

4,263

Loss on retirement of property, plant and

2,248

2,164

equipment

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

7,865

18,643

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit

1,039

5,206

liability

Increase (decrease) in provision for safety

-1,338

-1,182

measures

Increase (decrease) in provision for appliance

4,073

-1,072

warranties

Interest and dividend income

-4,425

-7,763

Interest expenses

11,091

11,412

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for

-2,794

-5,211

using equity method

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

-46,191

52,646

Decrease (increase) in inventories

-18,336

172

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

-5,321

8,952

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption

-3,002

7,979

taxes

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable -

-2,541

-1,619

other

Other, net

-53,083

-9,541

Subtotal

Interest and dividends received

Interest paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment securities

Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets

Purchase of long-term prepaid expenses Long-term loan advances

Collection of long-term loans receivable Payments of guarantee deposits

Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation

Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

169,300

334,549

9,387

14,510

-10,809

-11,087

-26,571

-31,676

141,306

306,296

-17,603

-23,989

12,082

1,916

-168,144

-177,664

-39,491

-41,908

-8,561

-2,183

-12,238

-16,989

4,074

4,853

-788

-2,709

88

1,855

-1,054

-15,134

28,174

1,156

-203,462

-270,798

15

(Million yen)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended March 31,2019

ended March 31,2020

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in commercial papers

10,000

-10,000

Repayments of lease obligations

-1,613

-2,646

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

59,354

71,542

Repayments of long-term borrowings

-23,726

-43,390

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

70,000

90,000

Redemption of bonds

-40,000

-30,000

Purchase of treasury shares

-20,051

-24,038

Dividends paid

-24,936

-27,839

Other, net

-1,397

-454

Net cash provided by (used in) financing

27,628

23,171

activities

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

-710

-489

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

-35,238

58,179

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

128,271

93,032

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

-

6

resulting from change in scope of consolidation

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

93,032

151,218

16

  1. Notes on consolidated financial statements
  1. (Note on going concerns' premise) Not applicable
  2. (Additional information)

The Company purchased a large-scale mission critical system that was newly established during the fiscal year under review for ¥30,767 million as an intangible fixed asset. As a result of estimating the usable period, the Company has determined the useful life to be ten years.

  1. (Segment information, etc.)

1. Overview of reporting segments

The Group's reporting segments are regularly reviewed by the Board of Directors using the segregated financial information available within each segment to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate business results.

The Tokyo Gas Group is deploying business activities in the following areas-in addition to the core of the Group's operating structure, which consists of city gas, liquid gas, and gas (including LNG sales), which are all energy produced using natural gas as a resource, the Group also delves in the electric power business, which is a new pillar of the Group's revenues, the overseas business to remake ourselves as a global company group, and the engineering solutions business, which utilizes energy.

Furthermore, businesses involving the efficient utilization of the Group's real estate holdings represent another earnings base, and the Group therefore employs the five reporting segments of "gas," "electric power," "overseas," "energy related," including the engineering solutions, which utilize energy and "real estate."

The main products and services of each reporting segment are as follows:

Gas:

City gas, liquid gas business (LNG, industrial gas), LNG sales, etc.

Electric power:

Electric power

Overseas:

Overseas resource development and investment, energy supply, etc.

Energy related: Engineering solutions business (engineering, energy service, etc.), gas appliances, gas

installation work, construction, etc.

Real estate:

Leasing, management, etc. of land and buildings

2. Calculation of net sales, profit and loss, and assets, etc.

The accounting method of reported business segments has not been changed from what is described in the important matters that form the basis of preparation of consolidated financial statements in the latest securities report (submitted June 27, 2019).

Income of reporting segment is based on operating profit plus or minus investment gain or loss on equity method. Intersegment sales and transfers are attributable to transactions within group companies, and calculated based on market value.

17

3. Information related to net sales, profit and loss, and assets, etc. by reporting segment

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2018 to Mar. 31, 2019)

(Unit: million yen)

Reporting segment

Amount

Others

recorded on

Electric

Energy-

Real

Total

Adjustments

consolidated

Gas

Overseas

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

statement of

power

related

estate

income

(Note 3)

Net sales

External sales

1,302,131

280,178

38,845

308,679

21,880

1,951,716

10,591

1,962,308

-

1,962,308

Intersegment sales

111,578

130

12,068

54,918

22,720

201,415

97,270

298,685

(298,685)

-

& transfers

Total

1,413,709

280,308

50,913

363,598

44,601

2,153,131

107,862

2,260,994

(298,685)

1,962,308

Segment profit

Operating profit

92,227

10,164

13,135

11,188

8,535

135,251

6,272

141,524

(47,819)

93,704

(loss)

Investment gain on

-

-

2,174

-

599

2,774

19

2,794

-

2,794

equity method

Total

92,227

10,164

15,309

11,188

9,135

138,026

6,292

144,318

(47,819)

96,498

Segment Assets

1,301,618

110,967

285,749

251,591

229,642

2,179,569

47,043

2,226,613

201,535

2,428,149

Others

Depreciation

123,138

7,844

9,594

10,174

7,272

158,024

3,259

161,283

(3,708)

157,574

expenses

Increase in

property, plant,

154,313

7,326

6,483

22,069

26,518

216,710

2,903

219,613

(4,394)

215,219

equipment, and

intangible assets

Notes:

  1. The "Others" segment indicates businesses not included in the reporting segments, including information processing service, shipping business, etc.
  2. The "Adjustments" indicates as follows;
  1. The ¥(47,819) million segment profit adjustment includes ¥(547) million in eliminations for intersegment transactions and ¥(47,272) million of companywide expenses not allocated to the respective reporting segments. Companywide expenses are primarily, general and administrative expenses that are not assignable to a reporting segment.
  2. The ¥201,535 million segment assets adjustment includes ¥266,977 million of companywide assets not allocated to the respective reporting segments, and ¥(65,442) million of net eliminations for intersegment obligations. Companywide assets are primarily, financial assets that are not assignable to a reporting segment.
  1. Segment profit is adjusted to reflect operating profit recorded in the consolidated statement of income which is adjusted by investment gain or loss on equity method.

18

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (from Apr. 1, 2019 to Mar. 31, 2020)

(Unit: million yen)

Reporting segment

Amount

Others

recorded on

Electric

Energy-

Real

Total

Adjustments

consolidated

Gas

Overseas

Total

(Note 1)

(Note 2)

statement of

power

related

estate

income

(Note 3)

Net sales

External sales

1,195,898

358,005

36,838

302,761

21,575

1,915,079

10,156

1,925,235

-

1,925,235

Intersegment sales

159,526

625

7,144

49,148

22,954

239,399

113,050

352,450

(352,450)

-

& transfers

Total

1,355,425

358,630

43,983

351,910

44,529

2,154,479

123,207

2,277,686

(352,450)

1,925,235

Segment profit

Operating profit

102,433

10,141

8,606

16,995

9,151

147,328

5,750

153,079

(51,571)

101,508

(loss)

Investment gain on

-

-

4,649

-

547

5,196

15

5,211

-

5,211

equity method

Total

102,433

10,141

13,255

16,995

9,698

152,525

5,766

158,291

(51,571)

106,720

Segment Assets

1,309,752

167,301

258,780

254,294

258,050

2,248,178

46,163

2,294,342

243,381

2,537,724

Others

Depreciation

126,383

8,743

11,128

11,103

7,132

164,491

4,924

169,415

(4,005)

165,410

expenses

Increase in

property, plant,

162,385

6,185

9,032

18,017

31,464

227,085

2,747

229,833

(4,958)

224,874

equipment, and

intangible assets

Notes:

  1. The "Others" segment indicates businesses not included in the reporting segments, including information processing service, shipping business, etc.
  2. The "Adjustments" indicates as follows;
  1. The ¥(51,571) million segment profit adjustment includes ¥(237) million in eliminations for intersegment transactions and ¥(51,333) million of companywide expenses not allocated to the respective reporting segments. Companywide expenses are primarily, general and administrative expenses that are not assignable to a reporting segment.
  2. The ¥243,381 million segment assets adjustment includes ¥327,645 million of companywide assets not allocated to the respective reporting segments, and ¥(84,263) million of net eliminations for intersegment obligations. Companywide assets are primarily, financial assets that are not assignable to a reporting segment.
  1. Segment profit is adjusted to reflect operating profit recorded in the consolidated statement of income which is adjusted by investment gain or loss on equity method.

19

4) (Per share information)

(Unit: yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(Apr. 2018-

(Apr. 2019 -

Mar. 2019)

Mar. 2020)

Shareholders' equity per share

2,575.99

2,602.74

Profit per share

187.60

98.07

Notes:

  1. Diluted profit per share is not disclosed as no latent shares exist.
  2. Basis for calculation of profit per share is as follows.

FY2018

FY2019

(Apr. 2018 -

(Apr. 2019 -

Mar. 2019)

Mar. 2020)

Profit attributable to owners of parent (million yen)

84,555

43,382

Not attributable to common shareholders (million yen)

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent with regard to the common

84,555

43,382

shares (million yen)

Average number of common shares outstanding (thousand shares )

450,719

442,380

3. Basis for calculation of BPS is as follows.

FY2018

FY2019

(as of Mar. 31, 2019)

(as of Mar. 31, 2020)

Shareholders' equity (million yen)

1,171,345

1,159,228

Deduction from shareholders' equity (million yen)

12,289

11,391

-Shares of minority shareholders (million yen)

12,289

11,391

Net shareholders' equity attributable to common shares (million yen)

1,159,055

1,147,836

Number of shares to calculate BPS (thousand shares)

449,945

441,011

  1. (Significant subsequent events)

Although the decline in crude oil and natural gas prices on the back of a drop in demand for crude oil after the consolidated closing date may have an impact on the Group's business performance and financial position, it is difficult to reasonably quantify the impact at this moment.

20

V. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Non-Consolidated Balance sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2019

As of March 31,2020

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Production facilities

238,636

228,801

Distribution facilities

541,740

541,353

Service and maintenance facilities

64,729

45,482

Facilities for incidental businesses

5,587

5,461

Inactive facilities

316

316

Construction in progress

109,756

82,475

Total property, plant and equipment

960,766

903,890

Intangible assets

Patent right

10

10

Leasehold interests in land

1,763

1,805

Goodwill

100

86

Other intangible assets

95,815

121,706

Total intangible assets

97,690

123,608

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

65,711

54,421

Investments in subsidiaries and associates

364,614

375,889

Long-term loans receivable

41

35

Long-term loans receivable from subsidiaries and

133,053

156,738

associates

Investments in capital

13

13

Long-term prepaid expenses

23,848

14,956

Deferred tax assets

26,914

29,943

Other investments and other assets

8,534

7,789

-

-

Allowance for doubtful accounts

336

442

Total investments and other assets

622,395

639,344

Total non-current assets

1,680,852

1,666,843

Current assets

Cash and deposits

37,225

84,563

Notes receivable - trade

1,139

1,785

Accounts receivable - trade

187,677

148,758

Accounts receivable from subsidiaries and associates - trade

39,152

44,284

Accounts receivable - other

7,848

7,077

Finished goods

113

94

Raw materials

44,350

36,937

Supplies

10,339

11,456

Advance payments

1,156

1,162

Prepaid expenses

1,126

1,606

Short-term receivables from subsidiaries and associates

25,919

34,327

Other current assets

43,183

56,234

-

-

Allowance for doubtful accounts

1,223

638

Total current assets

398,009

427,650

Total assets

2,078,862

2,094,493

21

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2019

As of March 31,2020

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

334,998

404,998

Long-term borrowings

331,762

341,932

Long-term debt to subsidiaries and associates

361

0

Provision for retirement benefits

59,078

64,656

Provision for gas holder repairs

2,631

2,695

Provision for safety measures

1,776

593

Provision for appliance warranties

14,057

12,985

Allowance for points redemption

1,450

1,000

Asset retirement obligations

316

318

Other noncurrent liabilities

36,484

17,933

Total non-current liabilities

782,917

847,114

Current liabilities

Current portion of non-current liabilities

40,536

45,968

Accounts payable - trade

39,923

45,492

Accounts payable - other

43,239

55,912

Accrued expenses

50,517

49,115

Income taxes payable

22,552

22,574

Advances received

7,912

7,743

Deposits received

1,534

1,482

Short-term borrowings from subsidiaries and associates

135,962

119,501

Short-term debt to subsidiaries and associates

48,233

63,082

Asset retirement obligations

-

411

Other current liabilities

14,319

17,662

Total current liabilities

404,732

428,946

Total liabilities

1,187,649

1,276,060

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

141,844

141,844

Capital surplus

Legal capital surplus

2,065

2,065

Total capital surpluses

2,065

2,065

Retained earnings

Legal retained earnings

35,454

35,454

Other retained earnings

Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry of non-

6,161

6,013

current assets

Reserve for overseas investment loss

6,766

4,393

Reserve for adjustment of cost fluctuations

141,000

141,000

General reserve

339,000

339,000

Retained earnings brought forward

210,782

146,578

Total retained earnings

739,165

672,439

-

-

Treasury shares

4,111

3,875

Total shareholders' equity

878,964

812,473

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

22,271

15,287

-

-

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

10,023

9,327

Total valuation and translation adjustments

12,248

5,959

Total net assets

891,212

818,433

Total liabilities and net assets

2,078,862

2,094,493

22

(2) Non-Consolidated Statements of income

(Million yen)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended March 31,2019

ended March 31,2020

Sales from gas business

Gas sales

1,193,670

1,071,736

Gas transportation service revenue

10,374

27,567

Revenue from interoperator settlement

7,212

7,202

Total sales from gas business

1,211,256

1,106,506

Cost of sales

Beginning inventories

110

113

Cost of products manufactured

763,479

643,530

Purchase of finished goods

9,432

10,385

Costs of gas for own use

1,928

1,786

Ending inventories

113

94

Total cost of sales

770,980

652,148

Gross profit

440,276

454,357

Supply and sales expenses

343,410

355,373

General and administrative expenses

70,090

72,965

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

413,500

428,339

Profit on core business

26,776

26,018

Miscellaneous operating revenue

Revenue from installation work

41,805

42,437

Other miscellaneous operating revenue

117,709

118,923

Total miscellaneous operating revenue

159,515

161,361

Miscellaneous operating expenses

Installation work expenses

40,259

41,565

Other miscellaneous operating expenses

104,058

94,355

Total miscellaneous operating expenses

144,318

135,921

Revenue from incidental businesses

397,794

520,107

Expenses for incidental businesses

390,847

509,521

Operating profit

48,920

62,044

23

(Million yen)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

ended March 31,2019

ended March 31,2020

Non-operating income

Interest income

417

418

Dividend income

1,885

1,730

Dividends from subsidiaries and affiliates

14,201

12,181

Rental income

5,703

3,553

Miscellaneous income

7,536

6,399

Total non-operating income

29,745

24,283

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

4,111

4,065

Interest on bonds

5,033

5,286

Amortization of bond issuance costs

384

472

Balance on commissioned construction

1,791

2,181

Miscellaneous expenses

4,435

5,980

Total non-operating expenses

15,755

17,986

Ordinary profit

62,910

68,342

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

4,419

-

Gain on settlement of contract

-

9,689

Total extraordinary income

4,419

9,689

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

2,040

Total extraordinary losses

-

2,040

Profit before income taxes

67,329

75,991

Income taxes - current

13,850

20,488

-

-

Income taxes - deferred

237

1,200

Total income taxes

13,612

19,287

Profit

53,717

56,703

24

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 05:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
01:13aTOKYO GAS : Financial Results for FY2019 ended March 2020
PU
04/23NOTICE OF POSTING EXTRAORDINARY LOSS : 234kb]
PU
03/30TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/25TOKYO GAS : says still to decide whether to continue 2020 Olympics sponsorship
RE
03/25TOKYO GAS GROUP FY 2020 - 2022 MEDIU : 2,226kb]
PU
02/21TOKYO GAS INVESTS IN ELECTRIPHI"AIMI : 209kb]
PU
02/20CHANGES IN THE OFFICERS AND AUDITORS : 181kb]
PU
02/20NOTICE ON COMPANY SPLIT (SIMPLE ABSO : 209kb]
PU
02/13CONCLUSION OF AN LNG TRANSPORTATION : 229kb]
PU
01/30TOKYO GAS : Financial Results for FY2019 3Q ended December 2019
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 966 B
EBIT 2020 101 B
Net income 2020 43 300 M
Debt 2020 770 B
Yield 2020 2,50%
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
EV / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 1 060 B
Chart TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 858,75  JPY
Last Close Price 2 403,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Uchida President & Representative Director
Michiaki Hirose Chairman
Isao Nakajima Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Personnel
Shin Yamagami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Fumio Murazeki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-2.10%9 888
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED7.37%17 303
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.1.62%15 840
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-5.64%12 766
APA GROUP3.94%8 268
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.-1.34%8 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group