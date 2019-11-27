Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.    9531   JP3573000001

TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.

(9531)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tokyo Gas Group Management Vision Compass2030 Providing energy and solutions to the future of our life, society and the earth[PDF : 2,203KB]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 12:53am EST

Tokyo Gas Group Management Vision2030

Compass

Providing energy and solutions to the future of our life, society and the earth

November 27, 2019

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.

1Providing energy and solutions to the future of our life, society and the earth

Tokyo Gas has led the way to the age of city gas.

In 1969, Tokyo Gas became the first company to introduce LNG in Japan. We constructed LNG receiving terminals, a main circular and a subsea trunk pipelines. Over the course of 17 years, we also visited and achieved the calorific value change to supply city gas with a high calorific value for 5.5 million customers.

In the half-century since, we have led Japan and the rest of the world in promoting more widespread use of this new source of energy, through a stable supply and new products and solutions that include manufacturing using clean natural gas, urban development through smart energy networks, and lifestyle design using new technologies such as fuel cells. In this way, Tokyo Gas has led the way to the age of natural gas. Creating innovative change through energy and achieving a sustainable society is very much in the Tokyo Gas Group's DNA and is in line with both the spirit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the strongly held desire of the founder of Tokyo Gas, Eiichi Shibusawa, who valued common good.

We are on the cusp of a new age of innovation in the lead-up to 2030.

In the new digital age that is causing profound changes in work and lifestyles, values are also continuing to evolve, and people are less concerned with "what one has" while placing more importance on "what one experiences" and "what one feels." In addition, progress in the decentralization and deregulation of energy has resulted in a fierce competition in terms of various models for providing added value.

At the same time, climate change and other problems affecting society have also become increasingly severe, and decarbonization has become a major trend. Moreover, as exemplified by the SDGs, people have come to naturally view such issues that affect societies and the world as issues that affect them personally.

Amidst these major changes, we feel that the ten-year period leading up to 2030 is one in which we must question the proper roles for both energy and energy suppliers.

The Tokyo Gas Group is ready to tackle new challenges.

In preparation for the next half-century, the Tokyo Gas Group has formulated its "Compass 2030" management vision outlining the course that should be pursued in this age of uncertainty. As the management decided 50 years ago, Compass 2030 states the Group's determination to take on this new challenge.

Natural gas, one of the pillars of the Tokyo Gas Group's business, is expected to play an even larger role due to its stability, environment-friendly nature, and economic viability, as well as its affinity for use in combination with inherently unstable renewable energy sources. We will continue to provide such of natural gas to our customers.

At the same time, however, as a leading company dealing in natural gas (a fossil fuel), we feel it is our responsibility to deal forthrightly with the issue of climate change. The Tokyo Gas Group will combine natural gas with renewable energies and other new technologies to provide solutions for our life, society and the earth.

In this way, the value that will be created by the Tokyo Gas Group will be working with customers, business partners and society as a whole to identify and resolve problems and to quickly and flexibly provide energy and solutions.

We will strive to become a corporate group that uses the various strengths of each partner to tackle new challenges and create greater value through encounters with diversity. The result will be the achievement of personal growth, corporate growth and sustainable growth for society.

By "Providing energy and solutions to the future of our life, society and the earth," together with the society as a

whole, the Tokyo Gas Group will explore to the future.

1

2Environmental awareness and our future goals

  • The Tokyo Gas Group, while maintaining S+3E* as the bedrock of its business activities, recognizes changes in the market environment as a major opportunity for growth in the lead-up to 2030.

Our goal will be a business group which continues to create valuetogether with our customers, business partners and society as a whole while becoming a leader in the

future energy systems.

Noteworthy changes in the market environment

(1) Decarbonization

  • Increased desire for decarbonization on the part of the general public worldwide
  • Increase in the number of companies participating in the RE100 initiative, etc.

(3) Diversification of customer

  • Change from "things" to "experiences" and "value" in consumption behavior
  • Increase in the number of "prosumers"** due to increased decentralization

(2) Digitalization (rapid technical innovation)

  • Changes in how people purchase and communicate in their daily lives
  • Changes in the efficiency of work processes and work styles in business

(4) Deregulation in Energy Market

  • Increased competition between energy providers
  • Changes in industry structure that transcend industrial sectors (market entry by companies in different industries such as telecommunications, railways, IT and so on)

S+3E: The "Golden Rules" for Energy

Certain achievement of the energy mix*** leading up to 2030

Natural gas - with its outstanding stability, environment-friendliness and economic viability -

will become even more important in the global energy market.

  • S+3E: Safety + Energy security, Economic efficiency and Environment
  • Prosumer: Consumers who engage in production activities (for example, consumers who own power generation equipment and sell the power they

generate)

2

*** Energy mix: Policy objectives for energy supply and demand in FY 2030 as indicated in the Strategic Energy Plan of Japan

3Three challenges

  • In addition to providing value in retail sales of city gas, the Tokyo Gas Group, working with its customers, business partners and society as a whole, will create and provide various types of value in each function of the LNG value chain.

Currently

LNG value chain

Electricity

provided

Procurement/

Supply

City gas

(pipeline

Production

Retail sales

Value

network)

Services

Three Challenges

  1. Leadership in the effort to achieve Net-Zero CO2
  2. Establishment of a
    value co-creationecosystem
  3. Transformation of the LNG valuechain

2030

Customer

solutions Trading

Transformation of the

LNG value chain

Production Network and power generation

Utilization of the strengths of the Tokyo Gas Group in

activities both in Japan and in global markets

3

4Challenge 1: Leadership in the effort to achieve Net-Zero CO2

  • In its overall business activities, the Tokyo Gas Group will work to achieve Net-ZeroCO2 emissions including customer emissions and lead the transition to a decarbonized society.
  • We will use technologies and expertise for the effective use of natural gas to promote decarbonization in the electricity and heat sectors as well as for CO2 capture technologies.
  • We will contribute to reduce carbon emissions on the scale of 10 million tons by 2030 (which exceeds Japan's target ratio*) and lead the way to reducing CO2 emissions on a global scale.

Efforts to achieve Net-Zero CO2 in the Tokyo Gas Group's style

Efforts

domestically

and

internationally

  1. Zero emissions
  2. Zero emissions achieved through offsetting

- 2030- around 2050

Emissions reductions not only in the Tokyo

metropolitan area but on a global scale

Expanded use of renewable power sources

Decarbonization in

Development of decarbonization technologies for

the electricity and

gaseous energy

heat sectors

Effective use of natural gas

(reduced energy consumption through efficient use of natural gas, coordination with the fluctuating output of renewable energy sources)

Use of CCUS** technologies (capture of emitted CO2)

Incorporation of successful reduction efforts overseas

The combination of these activities will lead to Net-Zero CO2

  • Japan's reduction target ratio: The greenhouse gas reduction target in the Intended Nationally Determined Contribution submitted to the United Nations (26% reduction in FY 2030 as compared to FY 2013).
  • CCUS: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage

4

4Challenge 2: Establishment of a value co-creation ecosystem

  • We will establish a value co-creationecosystem* that creates value together with customers, the local community, local governments, and business partners that include companies in different industries and venture firms.
  • We will flexibly combine the diverse products, technologies and services in the ecosystem to provide a variety of solutions that resolve various issues in areas ranging from individual lifestyles to the local community.

Lifestyle

Business

setting

Environmental consciousnesssetting

Introduction of decarbonization

technologies

Comfort

Creation of comfort tailored to the

customer

Provision of solutions for the

home

  • Comfortable living spaces
  • Lifestyles solutions that match life cycles

Stable supply

Economic efficiency

Advanced energy management

Enhanced resilience

Expansion of management service

Local

• Air conditioning control for office spaces

• Inter-area energy exchange between

community

redevelopments and industrial parks and

the local community

Customer participation

  • Volume of energy use and equipment operation
  • Data on spaces and living environments
  • Excess energy from prosumers
  • Life cycle and lifestyle preferences

Strengths of the Tokyo Gas Group

  • Data and connections with customers (primarily through Tokyo Gas Lifeval)
  • Provision of gas, electricity and solutions
  • Equipment/appliances, construction and maintenance

Business partner participation

  • Energy technologies (IoT equipment, storage batteries)
  • Digital technologies (blockchain)
  • Data analysis (AI)
  • Connections with individual company customers

* Ecosystem: Business environment in which many companies combine their technologies, expertise and knowledge in their specific areas of strength in

5

order to create new value.

4Challenge 3: Transformation of the LNG value chain

  • We will create and provide the various types of value from trading, production and power generation, networks, and customer solutions.
  • We will Crystallize the business expertise accumulated up to now and Explore new domains in order to expand the customers base for whom value is created and provided, and maximize each of the functions of the LNG value chain.

Trading

Production & power

generation

Networks

Customer solutions

Pursuit of "safety, security and reliability" through diverse procurement, increased resilience

Persistent improvement in productivity and cost efficiency through innovation of work processes

Explore Crystallize

Stable, inexpensive

and flexible

purchasing through

the use of AOT*

Full-fledged deployment of LNG and power trading

Achievement of

Streamlining and

world-class digitalized

increased efficiency for

terminals

pipeline maintenance

work

Use of digital technologies (AI and IoT)

Global deployment of

Deployment of new

Construction of LNG

receiving terminals,

services, including

power plants,

those that utilize smart

engineering and

meters

O&M**

Deepening of the "last

mile" services***

"Energy as a Service" to expand the domains in which value is provided in daily life and businesses****

Expand the customer base for whom value is created and provided

For markets, energy

Customers in the Tokyo

Nationwide and

providers and service

metropolitan area

internationally

providers

*

AOT: Asset Optimization & Trading (use of digital technology for optimal linkage of LNG transactions, LNG vessels and receiving terminals)

**

O&M: Operation & maintenance

***

Last mile: Site operations that require human intermediation in the final process of the value chain.

6

****

Energy as a Service: Sale not of energy alone but of a menu of services combining energy, equipment, control technologies and maintenance, etc.

Acquisition of renewable power sources
• Expand renewable power source transaction volumes both at home and abroad
5 million kW

5Action 1: Coordination of renewable energies and natural gas

  • We will accelerate the efforts to acquire renewable power sources both in Japan and global markets, and actively use of decentralized resources such as PV*, storage batteries and EV** to develop businesses that combine large-scalepower sources and decentralized power sources.
  • We will combine renewable energies with clean natural gas that offers excellent control to achieve a stable and inexpensive supply of energy.

New businesses utilizing decentralized

resources

• Promote new businesses utilizing PV, storage batteries, EV etc. as well as VPP***

Inter-

national

PV

Onshore/offshore

wind power

0.49 million kW

Domestic

2019

2030

Hydroelectric Biomass

Domestic and international renewable

power

energy resource transaction volume

Stable supply through the combination of renewable energies and natural gas

using digital technology

  • Adjustment of fluctuating renewable energy output using gas-fired power generation and gas cogeneration systems

Gas-fired power plant

Gas cogeneration systems

ENE-FARM

Effective use of natural gas

* PV: Photovoltaic power ** EV: Electric vehicles7

*** VPP: Virtual power plant. A mechanism that uses IoT to manage and control decentralized power sources, batteries, etc. as if they were a single power plant.

5Action 2: Decarbonization technology innovations

  • We will promote innovations in essential core technologies that contribute to decarbonization in the period leading up to 2030.
  • After 2030, we will promote hydrogen production and direct use that makesuse of both domestic and global renewable power sources and the introduction and use of methanation technology,* etc. to meet the demand for heat. In addition, these means will be combined and utilized for achieving Net-Zero CO2 through IoT, AI.

Roadmap to Net-Zero CO2

Development of essential core

technologies using open-innovation

Hydrogen production

technology

High-efficiency fuel-

cell technology

CO2 separation and capture technologies

Degree of contribution to

Net-Zero CO2 AchievementTo Net-Zero

CO2

and

Combination and use of

universities

various means

Introduction and use of

companies, researchinstitutions

Introduction and use of CCUS

hydrogen, methanation

×

technology etc.

Introduction of ultra-high efficiency fuel

cells

Partner

Optimal use and control of renewable power sources

Advanced use of natural gas

* Methanation technology: Producing carbon-neutral

Current

2030

2050

methane by combining hydrogen and CO2

8

5Action 3: Resolving problems in daily life and businesses

  • We will confront problems in daily life and businesses and provide various solutions, beginning with "Energy as a Service." Efforts to create and provide new solutions, including the establishment of new companies, will be accelerated.
  • A digital infrastructure for value co-creation will be established and advanced digital marketing will be employed. In addition, we will expand the number of business partners, the amount of data used, and products and technologies to enable a broader range of solutions to be created and provided.

Resolving various customer needs and

Instantly offering wide-ranging values tailored

problems

to customers

  • Accelerate the creation of new solutions including the establishment of new companies
  • Establishment of a digital infrastructure for value co-creation

Living security

Expanded utilization of

Smart homes

renewable energy

Needs and problems in daily life

Reduced housework /

Shift from "owning things in

improved diet

daily life" to "using things in

daily life"

Proposal for residences

that match life cycles

Behavioral data

Expanded range

(from meetings, Web, IoT and smart meters) of data used

Providing even value that

partner

the person does not notice

Providing value when desired

Expanded number of companies

and at a time of the person's

choosing

Wider range

AI

Expanded

products and

of solutions

technologies

Predicted needs

Customer

Combined

9

5Action 4: Enhanced resilience functions through the use of natural gas

  • The opening of the Ibaraki Line in 2020 will create our second circular trunk pipeline network. The Tokyo Gas Group, through stronger cooperation with local governments and infrastructure companies, will work to strengthen the resilience of the natural gas infrastructure towards 2030 in the Tokyo metropolitan area that is the political, economic and industrial center of Japan.
  • By expanding decentralized energy systems, we will promote disaster-resilientlifestyles and urban design that can continue to supply energy even in the event of an emergency.

Enhanced resilience of natural gas infrastructure

Disaster-resilient lifestyles and urban

design

In the period leading up to 2030

Cooperation with local governments and infrastructure companies (interconnected pipeline, etc.)

  • Enhanced disaster preparedness functions for homes and businesses through the expansion of
    decentralized energy systems

2020

Four LNG receiving

terminals interconnected

through a main trunk pipeline network by

Residential fuel cell ("ENE-FARM")

Gas cogeneration system

opening of the Ibaraki

Line

1999

Three LNG receiving

terminals interconnected

through a main trunk

pipeline network in order to increase and expand natural gas use

LNG terminal

Power plant (

under study)

  • Urban design that not only provides electricity in the event of an emergency but also ensures the stable use of heat, water, and IT and data systems

Redeveloped

Existing

building

area

Plant

System power

Electrical

Electricity

Heat

Electricity

equipment

City gas

cogeneration

50% supply of electricity

(medium pressure)

system

even during an emergency

= Currently

Nihonbashi Smart Energy Project

10

5Action 5: Overseas expansion

  • The Tokyo Gas Group will strive to achieve Net-Zero CO2 on a global scale through business development, considering the energy market environment in each country.
  • We will work to triple overseas profits through business operations that utilize the
    Group's strengths in the LNG value chain.
  • In addition to resource development, we will diversify operations our activities gas & power supply and the renewable energy business.

Utilization of LNG value chain functions

Expansion of LNG trading

Expansion into renewable energy business

  • Expand operations at an accelerated pace by means of growth engine type investment* that utilizes our expertise cultivated through project investments.
  • Promote shale gas and other resource development that creates the Group's earnings base, and expand into renewable energy business, gas & power supply and LNG terminal business.

Expansion of profits by overseas investment

  • Work with business partners mutually taking advantage of individual strengths and regional differences, etc. to develop full-fledged trading in expanding LNG markets.
  • Optimally combine LNG trading, owned LNG vessels and receiving terminals, using digital technologies as well
  • Increase LNG added value through transport and operation

Renewable

Tripledenergy

business

LNG and gas

infrastructure

Window power

Resource

generation (Mexico)

develop-

Europe

Asia/Australia

North America

ment

Current2030

Photovoltaic power generation (Mexico)

Growth engine type investment: Activities to grow operating companies by investing them and taking part in their management.

Use in each LNG value chain function

Provided to customers both at home and abroad

(Southeast Asia, etc.)

Expansion of trading scale to 5 million tons

11

6Management guidelines and key figures for achieving growth

  • In the first half of the 2020s, we will concentrate primarily on making operations more cost-effective in accordance with the transformation of the LNG value chain, in order to expand energy (gas + power) profits.
  • Throughout the second half of the 2020s, we will work to increase profits from services and overseas projects in which we have invested, and actively use means such as M&A to achieve growth.
  • We will work to increase the overall profit level to approximately JPY 200 billion by 2030, while maintaining profitability and fiscal health and judging the results of activities based on key figures. We will meet shareholder expectations through the increase in enterprise value.

Company portfolio in 2030: Profit level

Key figures

Overseas*

Overseas 25%

Solutions, etc. 25%

Challenge 1: Leadership in the effort to achieve Net-Zero CO2

CO2 reduction contribution

-10 million tons

Renewable power source

transaction volume

5 million kW

(domestic and international, including purchasing)

Solutions, etc.**

Energy***

Energy

50%

(Gas+Power)

(Gas+Power)

Current

2030

Approximately

Approximately

JPY 120 billion

JPY 200 billion

Challenge 2: Establishment of a value co-creation ecosystem

No. of customer accounts**** 20 million

Challenge 3: Transformation of the LNG value chain

Natural gas transaction

volume*****

20 million tons

*

Overseas: All overseas businesses

****

Total no. of gas, power and service agreements

**

Solutions, etc.: Ongoing service agreements, engineering, real estate etc.

(domestically and internationally)

*** Energy: Domestic gas and power business

*****

LNG equivalent including overseas business and trading 12

7Engagement with current and future colleagues

  • The Tokyo Gas Group will make "Three Promises" to current and future colleagues working on the "Three Challenges."
  • We will formulate a personnel strategy and conduct diversity activities in order to fulfill these promises.

1. We will produce work that will have a major impact on

society.

We commend a spirit of taking on challenges and the ability to learn from mistakes.

Three Promises

2. We will create a venue for encounters with diversity and friendly competition.

The Tokyo Gas Group will be a

gathering place for diverse thinking and experience.

3. We will emphasize the self-fulfillment of each

person.

We believe in the potential of each individual and will support each employees activities.

13

Disclaimer

Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 05:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
12:53aTOKYO GAS GROUP MANAGEMENT VISION CO : 2,203kb]
PU
11/12Philippines' PXP eyes Malampaya facilities for South China Sea gas project
RE
11/06Japan marks 50 years of LNG imports with eye on Asia growth
RE
11/0150TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF LNG (LIQUEF : 568kb]
PU
10/30TOKYO GAS : Financial Results for FY2019 2Q ended September 2019
PU
10/30TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. : Slide show half-year results
CO
10/30TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD. : Half-year results
CO
10/11TOKYO GAS : rejects delivery of LNG tanker after power outage
RE
10/01RECEIVING OF ELECTRICITY FROM MOKA P : 369kb]
PU
09/27TOKYO GAS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 005 B
EBIT 2020 124 B
Net income 2020 81 683 M
Debt 2020 736 B
Yield 2020 2,29%
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,96x
Capitalization 1 154 B
Technical analysis trends TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 988,75  JPY
Last Close Price 2 616,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takashi Uchida President & Representative Director
Michiaki Hirose Chairman
Isao Nakajima Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Personnel
Shin Yamagami Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Fumio Murazeki Director & Managing Executive Officer
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group