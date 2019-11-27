Tokyo Gas Group Management Vision Compass2030 Providing energy and solutions to the future of our life, society and the earth[PDF : 2,203KB]
0
11/27/2019 | 12:53am EST
Tokyo Gas Group Management Vision2030
Compass
Providing energy and solutions to the future of our life, society and the earth
November 27, 2019
Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.
1Providing energy and solutions to the future of our life, society and the earth
Tokyo Gas has led the way to the age of city gas.
In 1969, Tokyo Gas became the first company to introduce LNG in Japan. We constructed LNG receiving terminals, a main circular and a subsea trunk pipelines. Over the course of 17 years, we also visited and achieved the calorific value change to supply city gas with a high calorific value for 5.5 million customers.
In the half-century since, we have led Japan and the rest of the world in promoting more widespread use of this new source of energy, through a stable supply and new products and solutions that include manufacturing using clean natural gas, urban development through smart energy networks, and lifestyle design using new technologies such as fuel cells. In this way, Tokyo Gas has led the way to the age of natural gas. Creating innovative change through energy and achieving a sustainable society is very much in the Tokyo Gas Group's DNA and is in line with both the spirit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the strongly held desire of the founder of Tokyo Gas, Eiichi Shibusawa, who valued common good.
We are on the cusp of a new age of innovation in the lead-up to 2030.
In the new digital age that is causing profound changes in work and lifestyles, values are also continuing to evolve, and people are less concerned with "what one has" while placing more importance on "what one experiences" and "what one feels." In addition, progress in the decentralization and deregulation of energy has resulted in a fierce competition in terms of various models for providing added value.
At the same time, climate change and other problems affecting society have also become increasingly severe, and decarbonization has become a major trend. Moreover, as exemplified by the SDGs, people have come to naturally view such issues that affect societies and the world as issues that affect them personally.
Amidst these major changes, we feel that the ten-year period leading up to 2030 is one in which we must question the proper roles for both energy and energy suppliers.
The Tokyo Gas Group is ready to tackle new challenges.
In preparation for the next half-century, the Tokyo Gas Group has formulated its "Compass 2030" management vision outlining the course that should be pursued in this age of uncertainty. As the management decided 50 years ago, Compass 2030 states the Group's determination to take on this new challenge.
Natural gas, one of the pillars of the Tokyo Gas Group's business, is expected to play an even larger role due to its stability, environment-friendly nature, and economic viability, as well as its affinity for use in combination with inherently unstable renewable energy sources. We will continue to provide such of natural gas to our customers.
At the same time, however, as a leading company dealing in natural gas (a fossil fuel), we feel it is our responsibility to deal forthrightly with the issue of climate change. The Tokyo Gas Group will combine natural gas with renewable energies and other new technologies to provide solutions for our life, society and the earth.
In this way, the value that will be created by the Tokyo Gas Group will be working with customers, business partners and society as a whole to identify and resolve problems and to quickly and flexibly provide energy and solutions.
We will strive to become a corporate group that uses the various strengths of each partner to tackle new challenges and create greater value through encounters with diversity. The result will be the achievement of personal growth, corporate growth and sustainable growth for society.
By "Providing energy and solutions to the future of our life, society and the earth," together with the society as a
whole, the Tokyo Gas Group will explore to the future.
1
2Environmental awareness and our future goals
The Tokyo Gas Group, while maintaining S+3E* as the bedrock of its business activities,recognizes changes in the market environment as a major opportunity for growth in the lead-up to 2030.
Our goal will be a business group which continues to create valuetogether with our customers, business partners and society as a whole whilebecoming a leader in the
future energy systems.
Noteworthy changes in the market environment
(1) Decarbonization
Increased desire for decarbonization on the part of the general public worldwide
Increase in the number of companies participating in the RE100 initiative, etc.
(3) Diversification of customer
Change from "things" to "experiences" and "value" in consumption behavior
Increase in the number of "prosumers"** due to increased decentralization
(2) Digitalization (rapid technical innovation)
Changes in how people purchase and communicate in their daily lives
Changes in the efficiency of work processes and work styles in business
(4) Deregulation in Energy Market
Increased competition between energy providers
Changes in industry structure that transcend industrial sectors (market entry by companies in different industries such as telecommunications, railways, IT and so on)
S+3E: The "Golden Rules" for Energy
Certain achievement of the energy mix*** leading up to 2030
Natural gas - with its outstanding stability, environment-friendliness and economic viability -
will become even more important in the global energy market.
S+3E: Safety + Energy security, Economic efficiency and Environment
Prosumer: Consumers who engage in production activities (for example, consumers who own power generation equipment and sell the power they
generate)
2
*** Energy mix: Policy objectives for energy supply and demand in FY 2030 as indicated in the Strategic Energy Plan of Japan
3Three challenges
In addition to providing value in retail sales of city gas, the Tokyo Gas Group, working with its customers, business partners and society as a whole, willcreate and provide various types of value in each function of the LNG value chain.
Currently
LNG value chain
Electricity
provided
Procurement/
Supply
City gas
(pipeline
Production
Retail sales
Value
network)
Services
Three Challenges
Leadership in the effort to achieve Net-Zero CO2
Establishment of a
value co-creationecosystem
Transformation ofthe LNG valuechain
2030
Customer
solutions Trading
Transformation of the
LNG value chain
Production Network and power generation
Utilization of the strengths of the Tokyo Gas Group in
activities both in Japan and in global markets
3
4Challenge 1: Leadership in the effort to achieve Net-Zero CO2
In its overall business activities, the Tokyo Gas Group willwork to achieveNet-ZeroCO2emissions including customer emissions and lead the transition to a decarbonized society.
We will use technologies and expertise for the effective use of natural gas to promote decarbonization in the electricity and heat sectors as well as for CO2capture technologies.
We will contribute to reduce carbon emissions on the scale of 10 million tons by 2030 (which exceeds Japan's target ratio*) and lead the way to reducing CO2emissions on a global scale.
＜Efforts to achieve Net-Zero CO2 in the Tokyo Gas Group's style＞
Efforts
domestically
and
internationally
Zero emissions
Zero emissions achieved through offsetting
- 2030- around 2050
Emissions reductions not only in the Tokyo
metropolitan area but on a global scale
Expanded use of renewable power sources
Decarbonization in
Development of decarbonization technologies for
the electricity and
gaseous energy
heat sectors
Effective use of natural gas
(reduced energy consumption through efficient use of natural gas, coordination with the fluctuating output of renewable energy sources)
Use of CCUS**technologies (capture of emitted CO2)
Incorporation of successful reduction efforts overseas
The combination of these activities will lead to Net-Zero CO2
Japan's reduction target ratio: The greenhouse gas reduction target in the Intended Nationally Determined Contribution submitted to the United Nations (26% reduction in FY 2030 as compared to FY 2013).
CCUS: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage
4
4Challenge 2: Establishment of a value co-creation ecosystem
We will establish avalueco-creationecosystem* that creates value together with customers, the local community, local governments, and business partners that include companies in different industries and venture firms.
We will flexibly combine the diverse products, technologies and services in the ecosystem to provide a variety of solutions that resolve various issues in areas ranging from individual lifestyles to the local community.
Lifestyle
Business
setting
＜Environmental consciousness＞setting
Introduction of decarbonization
technologies
＜Comfort＞
Creation of comfort tailored to the
customer
Provision of solutions for the
home
Comfortable living spaces
Lifestyles solutions that match life cycles
＜Stable supply＞
＜Economic efficiency＞
Advanced energy management
Enhanced resilience
Expansion of management service
Local
• Air conditioning control for office spaces
• Inter-area energy exchange between
community
redevelopments and industrial parks and
the local community
Customer participation
Volume of energy use and equipment operation
Data on spaces and living environments
Excess energy from prosumers
Life cycle and lifestyle preferences
Strengths of the Tokyo Gas Group
Data and connections with customers (primarily through Tokyo Gas Lifeval)
Provision of gas, electricity and solutions
Equipment/appliances, construction and maintenance
Business partner participation
Energy technologies (IoT equipment, storage batteries)
Digital technologies (blockchain)
Data analysis (AI)
Connections with individual company customers
* Ecosystem: Business environment in which many companies combine their technologies, expertise and knowledge in their specific areas of strength in
5
order to create new value.
4Challenge 3: Transformation of the LNG value chain
We will create and provide the various types of value from trading, production and power generation, networks, and customer solutions.
We willCrystallize the business expertise accumulated up to now and Explore new domains in order to expand the customers base for whom value is created and provided, and maximize each of the functions of the LNG value chain.
Trading
Production & power
generation
Networks
Customer solutions
Pursuit of "safety, security and reliability" through diverse procurement, increased resilience
Persistent improvement in productivity and cost efficiency through innovation of work processes
Explore Crystallize
Stable, inexpensive
and flexible
purchasing through
the use of AOT*
Full-fledged deployment of LNG and power trading
Achievement of
Streamlining and
world-class digitalized
increased efficiency for
terminals
pipeline maintenance
work
Use of digital technologies (AI and IoT)
Global deployment of
Deployment of new
Construction of LNG
receiving terminals,
services, including
power plants,
those that utilize smart
engineering and
meters
O&M**
Deepening of the "last
mile" services***
"Energy as a Service" to expand the domains in which value is provided in daily life and businesses****
Expand the customer base for whom value is created and provided
For markets, energy
Customers in the Tokyo
Nationwide and
providers and service
metropolitan area
internationally
providers
*
AOT: Asset Optimization & Trading (use of digital technology for optimal linkage of LNG transactions, LNG vessels and receiving terminals)
**
O&M: Operation & maintenance
***
Last mile: Site operations that require human intermediation in the final process of the value chain.
6
****
Energy as a Service: Sale not of energy alone but of a menu of services combining energy, equipment, control technologies and maintenance, etc.
Acquisition of renewable power sources
• Expand renewable power source transaction volumes both at home and abroad
5 million kW
5Action 1: Coordination of renewable energies and natural gas
We will accelerate the efforts to acquire renewable power sources both in Japan and global markets, and actively use of decentralized resources such as PV*, storage batteries and EV** to develop businesses thatcombinelarge-scalepower sources and decentralized power sources.
We will combine renewable energies with clean natural gas that offers excellent control to achieve a stable and inexpensive supply of energy.
New businesses utilizing decentralized
resources
• Promote new businesses utilizing PV, storage batteries, EV etc. as well as VPP***
Inter-
national
PV
Onshore/offshore
wind power
0.49 million kW
Domestic
2019
2030
Hydroelectric Biomass
Domestic and international renewable
power
energy resource transaction volume
Stable supply through the combination of renewable energies and natural gas
using digital technology
Adjustment of fluctuating renewable energy output using gas-fired power generation and gas cogeneration systems
Gas-fired power plant
Gas cogeneration systems
ENE-FARM
Effective use of natural gas
* PV: Photovoltaic power ** EV: Electric vehicles7
*** VPP: Virtual power plant. A mechanism that uses IoT to manage and control decentralized power sources, batteries, etc. as if they were a single power plant.
5Action 2: Decarbonization technology innovations
We will promote innovations in essential core technologies that contribute to decarbonizationin the period leading up to 2030.
After 2030, we will promotehydrogen production and direct use that makesuse of both domestic and global renewable power sources and the introduction and use of methanation technology,* etc. to meet the demand for heat. In addition, these means will be combined and utilized for achieving Net-Zero CO2 through IoT, AI.
Roadmap to Net-Zero CO2
Development of essential core
technologies using open-innovation
Hydrogen production
technology
High-efficiency fuel-
cell technology
CO2 separation and capture technologies
Degree of contribution to
Net-Zero CO2 AchievementToNet-Zero
CO2
and
Combination and use of
universities
various means
Introduction and use of
companies, researchinstitutions
Introduction and use of CCUS
hydrogen, methanation
×
technology etc.
Introduction of ultra-high efficiency fuel
cells
Partner
Optimal use and control of renewable power sources
5Action 3: Resolving problems in daily life and businesses
We will confront problems in daily life and businesses and provide various solutions, beginning with "Energy as a Service." Effortsto create and provide new solutions, including the establishment of new companies, will be accelerated.
A digital infrastructure for value co-creation will be established and advanced digital marketing will be employed. In addition, we will expand the number of business partners, the amount of data used, and products and technologies to enable a broader range of solutions to be created and provided.
Resolving various customer needs and
Instantly offering wide-ranging values tailored
problems
to customers
Accelerate the creation of new solutions including the establishment of new companies
Establishment of a digital infrastructure for value co-creation
Living security
Expanded utilization of
Smart homes
renewable energy
Needs and problems in daily life
Reduced housework /
Shift from "owning things in
improved diet
daily life" to "using things in
daily life"
Proposal for residences
that match life cycles
Behavioral data
Expanded range
(from meetings, Web, IoT and smart meters) ofdata used
Providing even value that
partner
the person does not notice
Providing value when desired
Expanded number of companies
and at a time of the person's
choosing
Wider range
AI
Expanded
products and
of solutions
technologies
Predicted needs
Customer
↓
Combined
9
5Action 4: Enhanced resilience functions through the use of natural gas
The opening of the Ibaraki Line in 2020 will create our second circular trunk pipeline network. The Tokyo Gas Group, through stronger cooperation with local governments and infrastructure companies, will work tostrengthen the resilience of the natural gas infrastructure towards 2030 in the Tokyo metropolitan area that is the political, economic and industrial center of Japan.
By expanding decentralized energy systems, we will promotedisaster-resilientlifestyles and urban design that can continue to supply energy even in the event of an emergency.
Enhanced resilience of natural gas infrastructure
Disaster-resilient lifestyles and urban
design
In the period leading up to 2030
Cooperation with local governments and infrastructure companies (interconnected pipeline, etc.)
Enhanced disaster preparedness functions for homes and businesses through the expansion of
decentralized energy systems
2020
Four LNG receiving
terminals interconnected
through a main trunk pipeline network by
＜Residential fuel cell ("ENE-FARM")＞
＜Gas cogeneration system＞
opening of the Ibaraki
Line
1999
Three LNG receiving
terminals interconnected
through a main trunk
pipeline network in order to increase and expand natural gas use
＝LNG terminal
＝Power plant (
under study)
Urban design that not only provides electricity in the event of an emergency but also ensures the stable use of heat, water, and IT and data systems
Redeveloped
Existing
building
area
Plant
System power
Electrical
Electricity
Heat
Electricity
equipment
City gas
cogeneration
50% supply of electricity
(medium pressure)
system
even during an emergency
= Currently
＜Nihonbashi Smart Energy Project＞
10
5Action 5: Overseas expansion
The Tokyo Gas Group will strive to achieve Net-Zero CO2 on a global scale through business development, considering the energy market environment in each country.
We will work to triple overseas profits through business operations that utilize the
Group's strengths in the LNG value chain.
In addition to resource development, we will diversify operations our activitiesgas & power supply and the renewable energy business.
Utilization of LNG value chain functions
Expansion of LNG trading
Expansion into renewable energy business
Expand operations at an accelerated pace by means of growth engine type investment* that utilizes our expertise cultivated through project investments.
Promote shale gas and other resource development that creates the Group's earnings base, and expand into renewable energy business, gas & power supply and LNG terminal business.
Expansion of profits by overseas investment
Work with business partners mutually taking advantage of individual strengths and regional differences, etc. to develop full-fledged trading in expanding LNG markets.
Optimally combine LNG trading, owned LNG vessels and receiving terminals, using digital technologies as well
Increase LNG added value through transport and operation
Renewable
Tripledenergy
business
LNG and gas
infrastructure
Window power
Resource
generation (Mexico)
develop-
Europe
Asia/Australia
North America
ment
Current2030
Photovoltaic power generation (Mexico)
Growth engine type investment: Activities to grow operating companies by investing them and taking part in their management.
Use in each LNG value chain function
Provided to customers both at home and abroad
(Southeast Asia, etc.)
Expansion of trading scale to 5 million tons
11
6Management guidelines and key figures for achieving growth
In the first half of the 2020s, we will concentrate primarily on making operations more cost-effective in accordance with the transformation of the LNG value chain, in order to expand energy (gas + power) profits.
Throughout the second half of the 2020s, we will work to increase profits from services and overseas projects in which we have invested, and actively use means such as M&A to achieve growth.
We will work to increase the overall profit level to approximatelyJPY 200 billion by 2030, while maintaining profitability and fiscal health and judging the results of activities based on key figures. We will meet shareholder expectations through the increase in enterprise value.
Company portfolio in 2030: Profit level
Key figures
Overseas*
Overseas 25%
Solutions, etc. 25%
Challenge 1: Leadership in the effort to achieve Net-Zero CO2
CO2 reduction contribution
-10 million tons
Renewable power source
transaction volume
5 million kW
(domestic and international, including purchasing)
Solutions, etc.**
Energy***
Energy
50%
(Gas+Power)
(Gas+Power)
Current
2030
Approximately
Approximately
JPY 120 billion
JPY 200 billion
Challenge 2: Establishment of a value co-creation ecosystem
No. of customer accounts**** 20 million
Challenge 3: Transformation of the LNG value chain
Natural gas transaction
volume*****
20 million tons
*
Overseas: All overseas businesses
****
Total no. of gas, power and service agreements
**
Solutions, etc.: Ongoing service agreements, engineering, real estate etc.
(domestically and internationally)
*** Energy: Domestic gas and power business
*****
LNG equivalent including overseas business and trading 12
7Engagement with current and future colleagues
The Tokyo Gas Group will make "Three Promises" to current and future colleagues working on the "Three Challenges."
We will formulate a personnel strategy and conduct diversity activities in order to fulfill these promises.
1. We will produce work that will have a major impact on
society.
We commend a spirit of taking on challenges and the ability to learn from mistakes.
Three Promises
2. We will create a venue for encounters with diversity and friendly competition.
The Tokyo Gas Group will be a
gathering place for diverse thinking and experience.
3. We will emphasize the self-fulfillment of each
person.
We believe in the potential of each individual and will support each employees activities.
Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 05:52:01 UTC